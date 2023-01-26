Best Blackjack Online in Australia: Reputable Australian Blackjack Sites (2023)

Being one of the casino games with the lowest house edge makes blackjack online one of the most popular games going.

Add in the simple gameplay and fast-paced action, and you’ve got yourself a players’ favorite - but we’re bored with blackjack casinos who just turn out a token list of games.

To spice things up, we’re looking for sites where you can try out many blackjack variants and use great bonuses to do so, like at our #1 casino pick Joe Fortune.

That said, we’ve got a great list of places to play blackjack online! Let’s take a look.

Best Blackjack Online Sites in Australia

● Joe Fortune: Best Aussie casino overall

● Ignition: Greatest selection of live blackjack titles

● Red Dog: Top welcome bonus for card games

● Aussie Play: Great blackjack casino for crypto players

● Ricky Casino: Best for playing free blackjack games

● Hell Spin: Regular table games tournaments

● bitStarz: Best for original blackjack games

● 7bit: Good collection of BetSoft Gaming blackjack

● PlayAmo: Top choice for Pontoon blackjack

● Casinonic: Fantastic number of RNG blackjack variants

● Bizzo: Best for playing VIP Blackjack

● Rolling Slots: Best new blackjack casino

1. Joe Fortune — Best Blackjack Online for AU Players

Pros:

● Redesigned live blackjack games

● Early payout blackjack available

● $5,000 welcome package

● Hourly must-win jackpots

● Joe Fortune forum

● Account verified within 48 hours

● Reward points with a 10x rollover requirement

Cons:

● Only two live dealer blackjack games

Joe Fortune is a local patriot, opening its door exclusively to Aussies. This fictional online casino mogul designed the whole casino focused on players from Australia, providing them with games made by Microgaming, iSoftBet, and other quality providers.

Fiction aside, Joe Fortune has been around since 2016 and has a lot to boast about.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Joe’s blackjack variations include Single Deck Blackjack, Double Deck Blackjack, titles played with six decks (European Blackjack, Blackjack, and Perfect Pairs), and Zappit Blackjack, shuffling eight decks.

Single Deck Blackjack has the lowest house edge and is a good choice if you’re just starting your casino adventure.

Zappit and Perfect Pairs, generally speaking, are not so popular due to side bets that increase the house edge, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dance to another tune once in a while.

Over 300 other games are worth taking a look at, especially their section of some of the best online pokies in Australia[1] highlighted by their daily hot drop jackpots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Signing up at Joe’s to play blackjack online comes with rewards on your first three deposits.

If you’re a fiat player, here’s the bonus breakdown for you:

● 1st deposit: 100% up to $2,000 + 30 free spins

● 2nd deposit: 65% up to $1,000

● 3rd deposit: 100% up to $2,000

For those who prefer crypto, the percentages are slightly different:

● 1st deposit: 150% up to $2,000 + 30 free spins

● 2nd deposit: 75% up to $1,000

● 3rd deposit: 120% up to $2,000

The minimum qualifying deposit is $20, and all sign-up deposit bonuses come with a wagering requirement of 50x, which is quite high but doable in the set timeframe of 28 days.

One downside of this bonus is that blackjack contributes only 5% to the wagering requirements - very standard practice in the industry - so you'll have to grind a bit to meet the requirements by playing blackjack online.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 5/5

Instant free deposits at Joe Fortune can be made in AUD via debit and credit cards, Flexepin, or Neosurf. Blockchain transactions are supported using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and BitcoinCash.

Deposit amounts range from $10 to $10,000, while USDT users have unlimited deposits available.

As for the payouts, the max you can withdraw is $10,000 for cryptocurrencies, $9,500 when using wire transfer, and $3,000 if you prefer a Check by Courier.

Fiat players can make one withdrawal every seven days. At the same time, crypto payouts can be requested every three days.

Misc: 5/5

Joe Fortune has a neat feature rarely found in online casinos - a dedicated forum where you can share your opinions and experiences with customer support and other players.

It’s also a way the operator stays transparent with the players, sharing both ups and downs down the road.

The great news for new players that want to play online blackjack is that the accounts are generally verified within 48 hours of sending the documents, so you don't have to wait weeks to get everything ready for your first withdrawal.

Get started at Joe Fortune and get up to $5,000 in bonus money right now.

2. Ignition — Best for Playing Live Dealer Blackjack in Australia

Pros:

● 34 versions of live dealer blackjack

● Free blackjack game menu for unregistered users

● Game rules always available on the screen

● Special dashboard for bonus management

● 25x bonus wagering requirement

● Additional promotions for crypto users

Cons:

● 15.9% fee for depositing with a credit card

● Fiat payouts can take up to 15 business days

Although slightly more focused on crypto players, Ignition Casino caters to various types of players. However, the most fun will have those who prefer blackjack in live dealer casinos with a touch of personalization.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Live dealer games are a special treat in Ignition, including blackjack. You can join 34 tables with table limits ranging from $5 to $10,000.

Blackjack Early Payout with 99.5% RTP available at Ignition also comes with unlimited seating, so you won’t have to wait for a spot to open up to make your move.

If you just want to play for fun and poke around, you don’t even have to register. Simply hop on the site and pick a favorite.

The library features 120+ pokies, 25 table games, and 43 live games in total.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

Every new player at Ignition is eligible for a sign-up bonus, but the amount depends on the deposit method.

Bitcoin deposits bring you up to $3,000 - 150% up to $1,500 for poker rooms and 150% up to $1,500 for playing casino games. Depositing with a credit card gets you a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus and a 100% up to $1,000 casino bonus.

The minimum deposit amount is set to $20, while the wagering requirement is 25x.

Being a regular comes with special perks. Every hand and wager earns you Ignition and Tier miles, which can later be redeemed for cold hard cash as a part of the Ignition Rewards program.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

As you may have noticed, playing with crypto at Ignition is more favorable to players. The same goes for deposits and withdrawals. The accepted coins are BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH, with free transactions and payouts available in three days.

If you want to use fiat currency, the options are Visa, MasterCard, Amex, and UnionPay. However, it may affect your gaming budget since the deposit fees for payment card deposits start at 15.9% and can get even higher, depending on the deposited amount.

Use cryptocurrency here if possible.

Misc: 5/5

Playing online blackjack shouldn’t be an issue, thanks to the clean and intuitive design. An extra benefit for newbies is that game rules are always available on the left side of the screen, like a cheatsheet if you need a short reminder on how a particular table works.

Additionally, you can switch things up at Ignition by placing bets on virtual sports or joining poker rooms.

Play Ignition by opening a new account and cashing in up to $3000 in bonuses.

Related: Best Online Casino in Australia[2]

3. Red Dog — A Paradise for Blackjack Bonus Hunters in Australia

Pros:

● Welcome bonus available on blackjack games

● 33 active promotions

● No deadline for meeting the playthrough requirements

● Free transactions

● Flexepin and Neosurf vouchers available for deposits

● Great mobile compatibility

Cons:

● Only three versions of RNG blackjack

● $150 minimum withdrawal

Powered by only two providers - RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, Red Dog might not have the most extensive selection of online blackjack games, but it has a special treat - a registration bonus you can use for playing blackjack online.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

At Red Dog, you won't be able to choose among thousands of titles, but the quality is what counts. RealTime Gaming provides users with three blackjack options as real money or demo versions - Suit 'Em Up, Blackjack + Perfect Pairs, and Classic Blackjack game.

If you prefer social interaction, you can always opt for one of the five versions of live blackjack by Visionary iGaming, with bet ranges starting at $10 and going up to $2,500.

It may not be the best suited for high-roller blackjack players, but you do have options.

Other than that, players can choose between 200+ real money games, including some of the best online slots[3] , video poker, baccarat, roulette, and keno.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Here, you can get up to $12,250 across your first five deposits. The minimum qualifying deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto and Flexepin, and $30 for credit cards.

The maximum bet you can play with is $10, with the maximum cashout capped at the deposit amount x30.

The rollover requirement is 40x, which is considered high (hence a slightly lower rating), but Red Dog doesn’t impose a deadline for meeting the requirements, so you can take as much time as you need.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 5/5

Red Dog passed the testing of this segment with flying colors. No matter if you opt for crypto or fiat, all your transactions will be processed without any additional fees.

Deposits in AUD are available using credit & debit cards, Flexepin, and Neosurf. If you want to keep your banking info private, alternative options are blockchain transactions via BTC, LTC, ETH, or USDT.

Payouts can be requested via bank wire, credit card, or BTC, and they'll be visible on your real money account within five days.

Misc: 5/5

The primary mission of this hard-working doggo is to make things fun. One of the extra features you can find in this casino is the Mission section, with dozens of fun tasks to complete and earn even more prizes.

For example, spinning the reels 100 times brings you 30 reward points. Those you can later exchange for free spins or unlock the Wheel of Fortune. On desktop or mobile, you can’t go wrong with Red Dog.

Take advantage of up to $12,250 in casino bonuses at Red Dog Casino.

4. Aussie Play — Best Australian Blackjack Online Site for Bitcoin Players

Pros:

● Five sign-up bonus variations

● Regular promotions for existing players

● Boosted rewards for crypto players

● No withdrawal fees

● Fun interface

● Download and instant-play software

Cons:

● Welcome bonus not valid for blackjack

Aussie Play Casino is a part of the same family as Red Dog, managed by Infinity Media Group. Its cartoonish design and quality casino games are available across many devices as instant-play or downloadable software.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

In the library of just over 200 titles, players can find several versions of online blackjack and five live blackjack options, just as in Red Dog.

The list of providers is the same - RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, which might be a deal-breaker for players who prefer casinos with more extensive game collections.

However, you can play free blackjack games even as a guest user and browse the library to see the available titles.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

A great thing about Infinity Media brands is their promo section.

Aussie Play currently offers five different bonuses for new users and several options for regular customers in the form of free spins, but also cash bonuses.

The first option is 225% pokies bonus + 50 FS on Cash Bandits 2, available with the code 'AUSSIEPLAY,' while the second gets you up to 250% on slots and additional 75 spins on Gemtopia if you use the code 'SPACECAT.'

Another option is to claim the code 'AUSSIELUCK,' which brings you a 235% pokie bonus. The fourth option is up to 220% slots bonus + 70 free spins on Mermaid Pearls with the code 'MERMAIDLUCK.'

The bonus rules valid for these welcome bonuses are:

● Min deposit of $10 for Neosurf, $20 for crypto and Flexepin, and $30 for credit card

● The maximum bet allowed is $10

● The maximum payout is the deposit x30

● The wagering requirements for the offer are 35x bonus + deposit

Deposits & Withdrawals: 5/5

Free and safe transactions, protected by SSL technology, enable players to transfer any sensitive information worry-free. Instant deposits in AUD can be made via Visa, MasterCard, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

Crypto payments in BTC, USDT, LTC, and ETH can take up to 15 minutes, but the deposit amount is unlimited.

Withdrawals can be requested via Visa and MasterCard (3-4 business days), bank wire (5 business days, or BTC (1-3 business days).

Misc: 4.7/5

A word of advice - before you play blackjack online make sure to start the verification process as soon as possible, preferably right after the registration.

Aussie Play has a strong policy of protecting its players, so you'll have to verify your account before requesting your first withdrawal. Since the process can take some time, it is best to do it after opening a new account.

That way, you don’t have to worry about any issues once you want to pay out your winnings.

Join Aussie and his space gang with a bonus boost of 225% plus 50 free spins now.

5. Ricky Casino — The Biggest Selection of Free Blackjack Games in Australia

Pros:

● 15 RNG blackjack games for free and real money

● Double Exposure Blackjack available

● Registration bonus up to $7,500 + 550 free spins

● Over 2,000 games

● 43 game providers

Cons:

● Only two accepted cryptocurrencies

● Bonuses expire after only three days

Ricky Casino is owned by a very reputable iGaming company Dama N.V. The brand hasn't been around for long, but it has penetrated the market with a massive game collection developed by the industry giants.

Game Variety: 5/5

Of all brands on our list, Ricky Casino has the biggest game collection and variety.

European Blackjack, American Blackjack, multi hand games, Pontoon, you’ll find all the best online blackjack games at Ricky Casino. You can also practice by playing free blackjack games or head to the live casino section for some real money action right away.

If you get bored, you can easily find other casino games. More than 2,000 of them, to be exact.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

If you follow our link to the Ricky Casino, you’ll see a massive sign-up bonus of up to AU$7,500 on your first ten deposits + 550 free spins.

Of course, it’s got the wagering requirement of 50x to match - and it has to be met in only three days to make it work. It's possible, but in our experience, it will be pretty hard, even if you deposit only $30, which is the set minimum.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.4/5

Although Ricky Casino has a good variety of deposit methods in general, not all are available to players from Australia. This is definitely a segment the brand could use some improvements.

Aussies can make payments in AUD using bank cards (Visa, Maestro, and MasterCard), ewallets (Neteller, Skrill) or Neosurf. The only accepted crypto is BTC.

The good news is that the operator doesn't charge any additional fees for payouts, and you don't have to worry about exchange rates since all transactions can be done in AUD.

Misc: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino has 24/7 customer support available via live chat or email, so if you stumble upon an issue, you have someone professional to talk to, no matter the time.

Currently, there aren't any special features to write home about, but the brand is still pretty fresh, and we believe it will only get better with time.

Develop your strategy by playing online blackjack for free at Ricky Casino now.

Related: Best Mobile Casinos[4]

Ranking Methodology for the Best Blackjack Sites in Australia

Game Variety

The heart of every casino is its game library, which we test in detail to check its variety, graphics, average RTP, and table limits, ensuring you have the option to play no matter the budget.

Bonuses & Rewards

Our goal is to find lucrative casino bonuses with doable wagering requirements without sneaky fine print.

Deposits & Withdrawals

The best online gambling sites[5] offer fast and convenient transactions with low (or even better, without) fees enabling you to put more on your bankroll. Our reviews reveal all the essential information about payments at a particular casino.

Miscellaneous

Reputation, exciting features, and particular elements can really set a brand apart. We search the highs and lows of the iGaming industry, providing you with a list of unique, user-centered operators.

Why Is Joe Fortune the Best Australian Online Blackjack Site?

Being the best doesn’t come easy. But after testing and reviewing a number of online casinos, we feel confident about our top pick. Here’s why:

● Game Variety: From single and double-deck blackjack to blackjack perfect pairs, Joe Fortune makes sure you have suitable options no matter your gaming experience. For example, Red Dog Casino is limited to blackjacks with 6-8 decks, which increases the house's advantage.

● Reasonable Bonus Validity: Many casinos have a 7-day policy to meet the rollover requirement on your first deposit. But Joe Fortune gives you 28 days to win real money using bonus funds.

● Transparency: Being online since 2016, it's bound that there will be some issues. What counts is how the operator responds and manages these situations. Joe Fortune has a forum where you can see the experiences of real players and get a feel for how the brand treats its players.

Why Is Online Blackjack So Popular in Australia?

So, why should you choose real money blackjack games online when so many other brick and mortar options are available?

High RTP: Not many games can boast a house edge smaller than 1%. Plus, if you do some research and try out different strategies in free versions, you can play your cards even better when gambling for real money.

Simple Gameplay: The basic blackjack rules are always the same and easy to remember. Depending on the variant and the table you choose, there might be nuances regarding the dealer's hand, side bets, etc. Still, the goal is always the same - to beat the dealer.

Your Budget Can Go a Long Way: If you want a chance of winning some pocket money but want to avoid risking serious amounts of money, the blackjack game is a great choice. For as low as $10, you can have fun for a while. In this case, it may be the best option to stick with single-hand blackjack.

Related: Best Crypto Slots[6]

All You Need to Know to Play Blackjack Online in Australia

Can I play blackjack games for real money online in Australia?

Yes, you can play blackjack for real money on the internet, using available online blackjack sites. The brands from our list offer RNG and live dealer blackjack options so that you can choose all day long.

Does any casino offer a welcome bonus usable on blackjack?

Blackjack welcome bonus is available at Red Dog Casino. You can use it on Blackjack, European Blackjack, Face Up 21, Match Play 21, Perfect Pairs, Pontoon, Suit ‘Em Up, and Super 21.

Related: Gambling sites in Australia[7]

Is blackjack a game of skill or luck?

Although luck is the main element in all casino games, skill and a well-adjusted blackjack strategy can go a long way. It can be worth your while to take some time and explore some strategies that could help you win.

Can I play free online blackjack games in Australia?

Yes, you can play free online blackjack games on the internet. Some online casinos will require you to register before being able to play in demo mode. At the same time, some offer this possibility even for unregistered players.

What is a hole card when I play online blackjack?

A hole card is a card hidden from views, dealt face-down. After every player gets their cards, the dealer checks the hole card for blackjack.

How do I pick the right Australian online site for blackjack?

When choosing a casino, there are a few basic things to check. First, make sure the casino has your favorite titles and a variety of other games not to get bored quickly. It's also a good idea to check the promotions and bonus policies, as well as the available payment methods.

Once you've ensured all these work for you, you can check for extra features and specialties.

In our opinion, Joe Fortune checks all the boxes, but there are many more Aussie-friendly casinos on our list that you can try out with free blackjack games.

Comparison of the Top 5 Blackjack Online Sites in Australia

Here's a quick reminder of our top 5 picks for playing blackjack online and their main features.

Joe Fortune: As an Australia-focused online casino, Joe Fortune has been a go-to Aussie spot for over six years now. Various online blackjack options, from single-deck to eight-deck versions, provide players with hours of fun and, as a cherry on top - a sign-up reward of up to $5,000.

Ignition: With 34 live dealer blackjacks, Ignition is a perfect choice for those who prefer social interaction while playing. It has a fully developed bonus dashboard helping you to track your funds, starting with a $3,000 crypto or $2,000 fiat casino bonus for new users.

Red Dog: Over 30 active promotions definitely make Red Dog Casino one of the players' favorites. The casino is powered exclusively by Visionary and RTG and is accessible on many devices. New players can grab up to $12,250 in welcome bonus money across five deposits.

Aussie Play: Whether you opt for downloadable software or instant-play options, Aussie Play will greet you with a simple but fun interface and over 200 games. This space team has also prepared five different welcome bonuses to choose from like a 225% pokies bonus + 50 free spins on Cash Bandits 2.

Ricky Casino: With 43 game providers and over 2,000 games, we doubt you’ll ever get bored playing at Ricky Casino. You can take advantage of different game types and play free blackjack games, mastering the gameplay and getting ready for the real deal. Plus, don’t forget the $7,500 bonus on your first ten deposits + 550 free spins.

Related: Best Dogecoin Casinos[8]

How to Sign Up at Blackjack Sites in Australia

Setting up an online casino account will take you two minutes tops! Just follow our simple instructions below and you’ll be ready to hit the tables in no time.

We'll use our top casino - Joe Fortune, as an example. The process is very similar in all other online blackjack sites as well.

Step One: Visit the Casino Website

○ Visit the Joe Fortune site directly and search for the yellow "Join" button in the upper right-hand corner

○ Fill in the registration form according to data on your personal documents

○ Click “Register”

Step Two: Enter the Verification Code

○ Check your mobile phone for the verification code

○ Enter the code and click “Verify”

Step Three: Fund Your Account

○ Pick the most convenient deposit method

○ Fill in your payment information and confirm the transaction

○ Now you’re ready to play blackjack online!

Playing Blackjack Online: Hit the Tables on Best Aussie Blackjack Sites

Experienced online blackjack[9] players know that the name of the game isn't to get 21 but to be better than the dealer. The best online blackjack sites let you focus fully on the game, providing safe surroundings and a smooth gaming experience.

This time around, the title of the best goes to Joe Fortune, an Aussie-exclusive brand featuring great quality online blackjack games, fair bonus conditions, and a user forum where you can find a lot of helpful information, as well as some tips & tricks for playing at Joe's.

That said, playing online blackjack at any of the sites listed here is sure to bring you a reliable game - just as long as you gamble responsibly.

Related: Best online casinos in Australia[10]

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.