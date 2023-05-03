Sports Betting in Canada: Best Canadian Online Betting Sites & Top Sportsbooks

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada

Bodog: Best overall

MyStake: Highest number of betting options

Rabona: Best live betting experience

Cloudbet: Best for crypto bettors

BetOnline: Best for parlays

Mr Play: Simplest betting experience

Yonibet: Best for eSports betting in Canada

Sports Interaction: Diverse sports selection

Tonybet: Low bonus wagering requirements

Greatwin: Ideal for horse racing betting

1. Bodog — Best Sports Betting Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

100% bonus up to $400

Over 30 sports markets

Excellent user interface

Low wagering requirements

24/7 live chat support

Dedicated prop builder and live betting page

All-in-one gambling site (poker, casino, betting)

Cons:

Not the most fantastic website design

Could have more payment methods

Bodog should be the first sportsbook you open if you want to access the best overall sports betting experience in Canada. It continuously offers great betting odds, has plenty of markets for each sport, and the live betting experience is fantastic.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Bodog’s welcome bonus can give you up to $400 in free bets as a new user. When you make your first deposit, you will get a 100% bonus of up to $400. This offer's low 5x wagering requirements will make it rather easy to convert the bonus to real cash.

Plus, you will also get 50 free spins as part of this deal that you can use to check out Bodog’s casino and play the slot game Gods of Luxor.

Betting Experience: 5/5

With about 30 different sports, eSports, futures, and racing markets to bet on, there is something for every bettor here.

Some of the most popular leagues include the NHL, NFL, and NBA, and you can also expect tons of betting markets for tennis match-ups – especially when the likes of Felix Auger Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are battling it out on the field.

Another feature we like about the betting experience at Bodog is that they offer virtual sports betting, futures on events in the entertainment industry, and more. Not to mention, the odds here always tend to outcompete what we find at other betting sites in Canada.

Customer Support: 5/5

The customer support team at Bodog is available at any time around the clock - 365 days a year. There is a player forum where you can connect with other players, a complete help center, a live chat tool, and an email address to seek help.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

Bodog is a complete CA online gambling package. Besides sports betting, there’s also a set of great casino games, including online poker, jackpot slots, table games, and live dealer games. You can also compete in poker tournaments or dive into some cash game action on a 24/7 basis.

>> Up to $400 welcome bonus available at Bodog

2. MyStake — Biggest Selection of Sports Betting Markets in Canada

Pros:

100% deposit bonus up to $500

Boosted odds for specific sports

Over 40 sports available to bet on

Great live betting experience

Cashback bonuses for sports bettors

Slots, table games, and live casino

Cons:

Lower bonus value

Might take you some time to get used to the layout

Do you often find yourself placing NHL bets and then the occasional punt on some Gaelic Hurling? If so, MyStake offers over 40 sports betting categories, with tons of betting markets within them to boot, which means you’ll always find some odds to place your bets on.

We also like how virtual sports betting offers a modern approach to gambling on games out of season.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

As a new user, you can activate a 100% bonus of up to $500 on your first deposit. Although this bonus looks great at face value, the wagering requirements are a bit higher, making it less valuable than the one available at Bodog.

The real value at MyStake lies in its boosted odds and 3 + 1 free bet bonus. Every day, this bookie will release odds highlighted in yellow, which essentially allow you to place some zero-margin bets.

Not to mention, there are various other promotions available as well. For example, players can get up to 30% cashback on qualifying losses, free spins, casino game bonuses, mini-game bonuses, and much more.

Betting Experience: 4.9/5

Many different sports are available at MyStake, including tennis, hockey, football, etc. In an upcoming soccer matchup between Bulgaria and Montenegro, there were over 400 betting options!

Some top betting options include whether or not both teams score, handicap bets, the precise number of goals, and much more. If you like crafting a perfect betting slip using rare options, this is the place to go.

Customer Support: 5/5

Whenever you need help with technical issues at MyStake, help is always available. On any page, you need to click the chat button, and you will be instantly connected with a customer support agent after providing your email address and username.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

MyStake also offers a full online casino filled with CA online slots, table games, live dealers, and exclusive mini-games.

Some of the best slot games, for example, include titles like Book of MyStake, the Greatest Catch, and Money Train 2. Mini-games like Icefield, Dino, and Teleport are great options for a unique gambling experience.

>> Get up to $500 in bonuses at MyStake

3. Rabona — Best Sportsbook for Live Betting in Canada

Pros:

Best live betting experience in Canada

Beautiful betting interface

Good betting odds for most sports

Up to $150 welcome bonus

Fair wagering requirements

Cons:

Lower bonus value

Lower Interac withdrawal limits (much higher for other methods)

If you are into live betting, the interface and great experience at Rabona will hook you right in. There are many live betting options and fair odds, and users can bet on most games live.

As a new user, you can also sign up and get up to a $150 welcome bonus with some fair rollover requirements.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

When you sign up at Rabona, you can double your first deposit up to $150. However, you will get the bonus once you successfully roll over your entire deposit once.

Once you get it, you must meet the 5x wagering needs within 30 days, which is a pretty fair timeframe to convert it into real money. All of these bonus terms are fair, but the total of $150 could be better.

Betting Experience: 4.9/5

There are over 30 different sports betting markets to choose from here – which is more than most other Canadian online sports betting sites. In addition to popular sports, you can also bet on some lesser popular options like darts and Gaelic Football.

As mentioned, the live betting experience here is second to none. When betting on a tennis matchup, for example, you can bet on the number of games, set winner, game-winner, and much more when the game is underway.

The interface is also very easy to use, and there’s a simulated live match preview to keep you in the loop, as well as an early cash-out feature if you feel like your bet is at risk of losing.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Whenever you need assistance at this Canadian online sportsbook, you can get help immediately. Head over to the contact page and click the live chat. There is help available 24/7. You can also reach out via email if you prefer to do so.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Outside the sportsbook is an entire online casino app filled with CA casino games, including slots, progressives, table games, live casino games, and even virtual sports betting for simulated games, including soccer, cricket, basketball, and more.

We also thought the live casino stood out as high-quality here at Rabona. Users can bet on popular games like roulette and blackjack alongside lesser-known games, including Crazy Coin Flip, Monopoly Big Baller, and Mega Ball 100x.

>> Double your first deposit at Rabona up to $150

4. Cloudbet — Best Betting Site in Canada for Crypto

Pros:

Massive bonus of up to 5 BTC

Zero-margin betting

Odds for all popular eSports games

Stellar user interface

Unique marketplace where you can buy stuff with collected points

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive

Bonus released in increments

Looking to bet with crypto? Not only can you do that at Cloudbet – but you’ll also get a 100% bonus of up to 5 BTC on your initial deposit. Plus, you’ll get to benefit from near-instant payout speed at this Canada sports betting site.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

On your very first crypto deposit at Cloudbet, you can claim a 100% match bonus up to 5 BTC. The trick with this offer is that you won’t get it right away, and you will instead need to bet on sports or play casino games to unlock it in increments.

Once you do unlock some bonus funds, though, you can use them as you please – and you’ll have a full year to do so.

More value can be found with Cloudbet’s zero-margin betting. Every month, 1,000 users will be randomly selected by the sportsbook and given the unique option to place zero-margin bets. That’s quite a feat.

There’s also a loyalty program in place, which allows you to accumulate points as you bet. You can then spend these points at Cloudbet’s marketplace, which, at the time of writing, allowed high-rollers to buy a Lamborghini Huracan and the famed Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Rainbow Everose Gold watch.

Betting Experience: 4.8/5

Cloudbet’s interface looks great and is easy to use. However, the design is futuristic and suits the look of a crypto sportsbook – which some old-school bettors might find a bit hard to use.

For example, when you open the Sports tab and navigate to all sports, you’ll only see a few events that are trending at the time. For access to all other sports, you’ll need to click the “Menu" button at the top-left right next to Cloudbet’s logo.

That said, the odds here are usually fair, and there are typically more than 50 betting options for popular matchups.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

The customer support team here is prompt and relatively easy to get in touch with. Click the settings button and then "live chat."

Our only complaint here is that there is a screening process. Users must clarify their questions before getting help, and it also took us 5 minutes to get a human response.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

Although not technically a casino game, the marketplace hub here is unique, allowing players to use their balance to buy various products and vacations. If you want a top-tier gambling experience outside the sportsbook, you will love that many games here are provably fair.

Some games to check out here include classic titles like baccarat, blackjack, and slots with various themes, including space, action, Egyptian, and Vegas themes. We mostly enjoyed the trending crash gambling, though.

>> Get a 5 BTC welcome bonus at Cloudbet

5. BetOnline — Best Canadian Sports Betting Site for Parlay Bets

Pros:

50% bonus up to $1000

Higher 100% crypto bonus

Fantastic prop builder

Covers over 30 sports

Cons:

Card transaction fees

Higher wagering requirements on crypto bonus

If you like to place parlay bets – the props builder at BetOnline will make it super-easy for you.

When creating a parlay at BetOnline, you can bet on multiple events in the same ticket, access some of the best odds, and effortlessly make a perfect betting slip.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

There are two main welcome bonuses available at BetOnline. The primary welcome bonus can be activated using the code BOL1000.

When making a card deposit, this bonus will grant you a 50% bonus and up to $1000 with fair 10x wagering.

If you instead deposit using cryptocurrency, use the code CRYPTO100. This bonus will give you a 100% bonus up to $1000 but with higher 14x wagering.

Betting Experience: 4.7/5

Users can bet on about 30 different sports here – including tennis, soccer, baseball, basketball, and much more. Two betting features that stand out the most here include the live betting feature and the props builder.

The prop builder has a dedicated page where users can explore all parlay betting markets on the same page and create a unique parlay ticket with boosted odds not available elsewhere.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

The customer support team at BetOnline is prompt and easy to get in touch with. There is a complete help center and FAQ page where common questions are answered. In addition, those who need human assistance can get immediate help via live chat.

Other Casino Games: 4.3/5

BetOnline, similar to Bodog, also offers a full real money online casino in Canada with slots, progressives, table games, live games, and a poker interface. This is one of the most diverse Canadian online gambling sites.

However, the quantity of the games is what is lacking here. There are about 350 total games to check out, and we mainly recommend the progressives, including games like Legends of the Nile and Tycoons Plus – both of which had active pots over $50,000 at writing.

>> BOL1000: Unlock a 50% up to $1000 welcome bonus at BetOnline

Things to Consider When Choosing a Canadian Sports Betting Site

Welcome Bonus:

The first thing that we looked for at each Canadian betting site was free bets. We only featured Canadian sportsbooks with healthy deposit bonuses and free bets for new users.

Overall Betting Experience:

Your bottom line as a bettor will often be the quality of the overall sports betting experience. Look for plenty of sports betting markets and options, great odds, live betting, props builders, and more. We only featured online sportsbooks that offered competitive odds and a seamless betting experience.

Customer Support Speed & Quality:

Imagine yourself in a dire situation: you just made a deposit and are now ready to place bets. However, you quickly encounter technical issues and can't place a bet.

When you go to the contact page, you learn that the response time is typically three business days – after your desired event for betting takes place. This is why fast customer support response times are crucial.

Other Casino Games:

Finally, after you place bets on popular sports, you might also want to play some other casino classics like blackjack and online roulette. This is why we also checked out the entire casino game library at each of the top online betting sites in this article.

Why Should I Use Bodog for Online Betting in Canada?

If you are still not sold on the idea of betting at Bodog, here are some of the top reasons we highly recommend coming here instead of other online sportsbooks.

Best Odds: If you want to access the best odds possible from any of the best Canadian betting sites – come to Bodog. This is also a great way to ensure you get the best winning potential on successful bets.

All Popular Sports: With all popular sports available – including the ability to bet on tennis, hockey, National Football League, and more, all types of sports bettors will find themselves at home here.

Solid Reputation: Finally, after looking at the reputation of all the top Canadian sports betting sites, there was a clear long standing track record of success here. Bodog is, in fact, one of the first bookmakers in Canada to start accepting online wagers.

Why Should I Place Sports Bets Online in Canada?

If you are accustomed to Canada sports betting at a local retail sportsbook, the idea of online sports betting may seem a bit daunting. Here are the top reasons why you should focus more on online betting.

Save Time: If you value your time, you have no choice but to move your sports betting talent online. You will save unlimited hours of commuting back and forth from the sportsbook. The travelling fees you save will also quickly turn into many extra bets not otherwise possible.

More Options: If you want to access the highest set of betting options for sports betting – online is the place to go. Your local retail sportsbook will typically have fewer choices and lower odds.

Free Bets: No sports bettor will ever turn down free bets – especially when they are given simply for depositing onto a site for sports betting in Canada as a new user. Any of the best betting sites will give you free bets after making your first deposit.

Guide to Online Sports Betting in Canada

How Can I Bet in Canada?

If you want to place sports bets in Canada, you have two options: bet online or at your local sportsbook. We recommend going to Bodog first if you want to get started with sports betting in Canada with free bets.

What Online Betting Sites Can I Use in Canada?

There are many betting sites that accept wagers from Canadian bettors, but we ultimately recommend you stick with the top sportsbooks featured on this page for more value. If you bet with Bodog or MyStake, for example, you can be sure that you’ll always get fair odds and, therefore, good value on your winning bets.

How Do I Choose the Best Sports Betting Sites in Canada?

Typically, the first thing that you should consider when choosing a Canadian sportsbook is the welcome bonus.

Ensure you get some free bets to work with as a new user. Then, consider the overall quality of the sportsbook – compare the odds, check the available markets, whether or not early cash-out is available… you get the idea.

Then, make sure the sportsbook is licensed and offers fast customer support.

Comparison of the Top 5 Sportsbooks for Betting in Canada

As a recap, here are each of the top five Canada sports betting sites, why we chose them, and their active welcome bonus.

Bodog: We’ve ranked Bodog at the top of our list because of its consistently great sports betting odds, many markets across 30 sports, and overall enjoyable betting experience. You can get started with a 100% bonus of up to $400 with low wagering requirements.

MyStake: If you’re looking to bet on game and player props, as well as other betting markets not usually available elsewhere, then we suggest you get started at MyStake with a 100% bonus on your first deposit of up to $500.

Rabona: Looking to bet live? Rabona has a great live betting interface, complete with simulated match previews to keep you in on the action, as well as early cash-out. You can get started with a 100% bonus of up to $150 on your first deposit.

Cloudbet: This online betting site stands out for having a massive welcome package and betting limits of up to 36 BTC. It’s also our preferred pick for crypto bettors who want to wager on esports and enjoy some zero-margin betting.

BetOnline: If you want to make parlay wagers, visit BetOnline for the best prop builder out of any top online betting sites. Use the code "BOL1000" to get started with single-game sports betting with up to $1000 in free bets!

How to Start Betting in Canada

If you are new to online sports betting in Canada, you might feel a little intimidated to sign up as a new user. Here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at Bodog.

1. Head Over to Bodog

Click here to go to Bodog

Click "Join" to kickstart the registration process

2. Create Your Account

Fill out the full signup form

Verify that you’re of legal gambling age in your jurisdiction

Click “Register"

3. Deposit & Bet

Head to the Cashier

Select your payment method

Follow the instructions to make a deposit

Navigate to the sports section and place your first bet!

Sports Betting Tips for Canadian Punters

Here are some of the essential tips to keep in mind when betting online in Canada.

Don't follow the crowd - make your bets

Take advantage of welcome bonuses for free bets

Never deposit money you can’t afford to lose

Study each team & game before betting

Set up parlays for extra odds

Take advantage of boosted odds

