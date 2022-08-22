Best Wealthy Dating Sites, Top 9 Millionaire Dating Sites in 2022

Are you looking for the best wealthy dating sites where rich men and women can go to meet people just like themselves? Or are you a well-off man or woman looking for one?

If so, you're in luck.

There are several ways to be successful in getting a partner. One of them is by using the Wealthy Dating Sites such as Millionaire Match, which have become very popular among millennials and people who want to date someone with the same wealth and height in life.

Luxury or millionaire dating is not really a taboo subject anymore, especially now that there are so many millionaires dating sites that put emphasis on this.

So, if you’re already thinking of going out with a wealthy man to have fun or maybe even more, you should already start looking for the best millionaire dating sites.

In this post, we’ll be going over some of the top dating sites targeted toward millionaires and billionaires, along with what you should know about them to improve your dating experience.

Let’s get you all prepped before diving into the following millionaire dating websites and meeting potential partners, shall we?

Best Wealthy Dating Websites:

1. Millionaire Match - Best Wealthy Dating Site Overall

What we liked about Millionaire Match:

High response rates from members

Classy and elegant UI

Millionaires go through a strict verification process

Dating counselors to talk to

Has a mobile dating app



What we didn’t like about Millionaire Match

High VIP membership costs

Limited features available with a basic account



Our top pick for this list is Millionaire Match which has been around since 2001. It is the perfect dating site for rich and attractive singles. Most of the members you’ll see here are doctors, lawyers, CEOs, professional models, beauty queens, and even Hollywood celebrities.

The site has plenty of celebrities on board, but they are provided with special access to ensure anonymity. This is one of the best picks if you’re looking for millionaire dating websites for a successful and long-term relationship.

If you want to create an account at Millionaire Match, you don’t have to pay for it right away. You can create a free account. However, a free profile won’t allow you to initiate a conversation with other members. You can only send replies to anyone who sends you the first message.

Millionaires who went through the verification process to prove that they are true to their claim will be certified and have a profile badge. This way, members will know that these millionaires are legit.

Millionaire Match has an app version of the website that you can download from both the Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store.

Note that if you’re looking for a dating site where you can find wealthy singles that offer a lot of functionalities without spending anything, go elsewhere, as a free version of an account won’t do much.

Regarding customer support, people with a Millionaire Match profile can get help via live chat and email. What’s even better is that there are also dating counselors you can speak with.

Millionaire’s Matches’ Membership Prices:

$25/month - Good for 12 months with 3000 Credits.

$49/month - Good for 3 months with 300 Credits.

$79/month - Good for 1 month with 100 Credits.



Best Features of this Dating Site:

Unlimited communication with Premium Membership

Advanced search filters

Certified millionaire badge

Read receipts for chat messages

Mobile dating app available



2. Established Men - Free Millionaire Dating Site with Great Features

What we liked about Established Men

Quick sign-up process for women

Extensive filters for specific dating preferences

Photo exchanges are allowed

Purchasing credits is optional



What we didn’t like about Established Men

Outdated website

Not available in some countries

No mobile dating app

Established Men is a free dating website where successful and attractive singles can meet for a serious relationship or not. It’s a good choice for beautiful women who are open to dating older and rich men.

While the women can sign up for free, the successful men who are looking for attractive singles will have to pay for the full site usage.

The sign-up process for women is much simpler than what the wealthy men would have to go through.

In addition, women only need to fill out certain information and complete their profile when they sign up to start browsing for elite singles. Meanwhile, the wealthy men will have to wait for their profiles to be verified and approved first, which may take up to 24 hours.

Established Men do not pre-screen members. This means they do not do any criminal background checks, so be mindful of this when talking to other members of this millionaire dating website.

Both wealthy men and attractive women have the option to purchase credits that they can use to send customized messages, gifts, and more.

Unfortunately, this site has no dating app version, and it’s a bit outdated. However, it isn’t so bad since it’s easy to navigate, so older members shouldn’t have a hard time going through the site.

When it comes to customer service, you can visit the site’s FAQs page or click on the “Contact Us” button at the bottom of the webpage. This will lead you to the site’s contact form page. Of course, you can also just directly send them an email at support@establishedmen.com.

Established Men’s Membership Rates:

$25 - 12 months with 3000 credits

$49 - 3 months with 300 credits

$79 - 1 month with 100 credits



Best Features of this Dating Site:

Credit purchase is not required for women

Simple user interface

Quick sign-up

Incognito browsing for men



3. Seeking Millionaire - Top Dating App for Rich People

What we liked about Seeking Millionaire

No membership costs for women

Extensive search filters

High-quality and verified members

Option to date both men and women

Mobile app available



What we didn’t like about Seeking Millionaire

Having no profile photo is allowed

Very limited features for free accounts



Seeking Millionaire is only a division of Seeking.com for wealthy singles looking to find any type of relationship, including long-term relationships. This millionaire dating website was launched in 2007 – and this is good because it should mean that the site already has plenty of members.

Signing up at Seeking Millionaire is quick and easy. You only need to select your dating preferences, and you can already start browsing the site. This is even if you don’t upload a photo yet and type in more information about yourself.

While this can be great for people who value their privacy, it also means that you’ll find plenty of profiles without any pictures when browsing. Some of the search filters that may come in handy are the income of the member and the type of relationship they are looking for.

What we really like about this website is its extensive filter search options. That said, compared to other online dating sites we’ve mentioned earlier, Seeking Millionaire has more to show on a member’s profile. The more info you share, the easier it is for others to find you.

You can create an account for free, whether you’re male or female, but if you want to have access to the full features of this millionaire dating site, you’ll need to upgrade your membership.

If you sign up with an .edu email address because you’re a college student, you will have free premium membership.

Seeking Millionaire’s Member Rates:

$59.95 - 30 Days $139.95 - 90 Days $239.95 - 180 Days



Best Features of this Dating Website:

Free sign-up

Many search filter options

Profile privacy

Mark members as favorites



4. Rich Meet Beautiful - Best Dating Site for Privacy

What we liked about Rich Meet Beautiful

Great privacy features

High-quality members

Try for free and anonymously

A classy and luxurious vibe

Option to date both men and women



What we didn’t like about Rich Meet Beautiful

Fake profiles are noticeable



Rich Meet Beautiful is a millionaire dating site where… you guessed it right, the rich meet the attractive singles. However, it’s also not just about millionaire dating on this site because it’s now transitioning to an elite dating site.

This means that aside from wealthy men and women, you’ll also find the majority of them as educated professionals. That said, when talking about high-quality members, this is the site you should give a shot.

Members of this millionaire dating app are celebrities, artists, influencers, elite intellectuals, models, millionaires, and people who are in C-level business. Both parties can make a free version of a profile to try the site first.

The site and its app have very specific search filters like whether the person has a secret love nest, facial hair, etc. But, of course, certain search filters are only available to Premium Members.

Other benefits of upgrading to a Premium account are being on the priority list, seeing members interested in you, and having the capability to view full profiles. While there seem to be fake profiles on this site, the admins are actively weeding them out.

If you intend to upgrade your basic profile to premium, you’ll need to download the mobile app version to be able to do so.

Membership Rates:

€19.95 - 1 month subscription

€44.85 - 3 months subscription

€79.95 - 6 months subscription



Best Features of Rich Meet Beauty:

Free premium account for college students

See who viewed your profile

Can remain anonymous



5. Elite Singles - Premium Millionaire Dating Site

What we liked about Elite Singles

Serious online dating

Intelligent matchmaking

Highly educated singles

Sleek and modern UI

Success stories to back its credibility



What we didn’t like about Elite Singles

App only

Expensive membership rates



Yes, we’re talking about millionaire dating, but if you’re someone who is looking for something serious or a long-term relationship, surely you also want to make sure that you find someone with substance. Elite Singles is the perfect exclusive dating app for educated professionals.

Over 85% of the members of this dating app have a university degree. With age comes wisdom, and 85% of the members are also 30 years old and above.

What’s great about this dating app is how it utilizes AI to ensure that at least 3 to 7 of your daily matches share the same personality, interests, and values as you.

However, if you’re looking for a dating experience that’s new and unique, there’s the “Have You Met?” feature that lets you meet people who you usually won’t consider.

This app is free to download on Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store.

It’s also free to create an account here, but if you want to take your online dating experience to the next level on this app, you can get a premium subscription to unlock certain features like advanced filter tools, access to full profiles, and more.

Membership Rates at Elite Singles:

$34.95 - 3 months

$19.95 - 6 months

$17.95 - 12 months



Best Features:

Matchmaking that makes sense

Useful search filters

Easily view member photos



6. eHarmony - Best Dating Site for Love

What we liked about eHarmony

Intelligent matchmaking

Video date feature

Unlimited matches

Millions of members

Has a mobile app



What we didn’t like about eHarmony

Expensive premium membership

Long quiz to take after signing up



If you’ve been searching for the leading dating websites before reading this article, you’ve probably already come across eHarmony. This is a dating site that has been around since the year 2000. That alone should show how this is a trusted dating site by many.

Over two decades of experience as an online dating platform, eHarmony is one of the best dating sites today that has mastered the art of matchmaking.

They simply know just what online daters are looking for. They have what other dating apps do not have.

As soon as you sign up on the site, you can tell how many details matter to find you a match that makes sense with its compatibility quiz that may take up to 10 minutes to answer.

You can see the results of the quiz you took on the Personality Profile page. This will show the summary of the fundamentals of your personality and some of your outlook in life. A premium subscription would show you an in-depth interpretation of the results.

While creating an eHarmony account and going through all that is free, you won’t really appreciate the outcome of the quiz if you won’t upgrade to a premium subscription. Of course, you can start checking for “Matches,” but the photos of these people are still blurred.

You can only visit profiles and shoot them a message as long as your profile is at least 50% complete.

Membership Rates:

$55.90 - 6 months subscription

$35.90 - 12 months subscription

$24.00 - 24 months plan



Keep an eye out for welcome offers because there are times that eHarmony would give up to 50% of savings on the first month of your subscription.

Best Features of eHarmony:

Accurate matchmaking

Personality profile

Dating advice articles

Plenty of premium features



7. The League - Online Dating Service With Video Chat

What we liked about The League

Video dating

Sync to LinkedIn

Also suitable for socializing without anything romantic



What we didn’t like about The League

App-only

Long waitlist



The League is an app you can download from both PlayStore and the App Store. If you’re on the website, simply key in your phone number on the homepage to receive a text message that contains the download link for the app.

Once you’ve downloaded this app, you can start to apply for a free account. We say “apply” because if you intend to only sign up for free, you will be a part of the waitlist to gain access to The League’s online dating scene.

Part of the application process is to upload at least 3 of your photos. For verification, you’ll also need to upload a video of yourself that runs at least 10 seconds for you to be prioritized on the matchmaking algorithm.

You’ll also be asked if you’d like to link your profile to your LinkedIn account. This will also help speed up your wait for verification. Your profile will also get a “verified” badge to show that you are legit.

While on the waitlist, you’ll see how many other people in your area are waiting to be listed. If you want to skip the line, you’ll need to purchase a subscription or refer at least two friends to the app.

Membership Rates:

$199 - 1 month

$99 - 3 months

$67 - 6 months



Best Features of Rich Meet Beauty:

LinkedIn sync for verification

Highly-engaged community

Diverse profiles



8. Academic Singles - For Educated Singles

What we liked about Academic Singles

Educated singles

For serious dating

Personality tests for better matches

Extensive premium features



What we didn’t like about Academic Singles

Limited features available for a free account

No option to date both men and women



Academic Singles has an interesting and engaging way to motivate you to sign up with them. If you’ve been part of the online dating game or scene, you know how it can sometimes feel tedious to start all over again.

Academic Singles make it enjoyable by making it seem like you’re going through an interview process as you create a free account with them.

By the end of the “interview,” the AI will tell you how many matches they have found for you. You can then complete the process of creating your profile with a few more of your information.

The site also uses a personality test to find better matches. Of course, you can already start to look for matches as soon as you have a profile, but you won’t really enjoy the website if you don’t upgrade to a premium account. On the other hand, it should be worth it if you want to find a rich man for yourself.

Keep in mind that only limited matches will be shown to you without a premium account, and you also have to share more about yourself to find better matches. For any assistance, you’ll need to send them a message on the Contact Us page.

Membership Rates:

$32.95 - 3 months

$24.95 - 6 months

$19.95 - 12 months



Best Features of Academic Singles:

Intuitive user interface

Mobile app

See who’s online near you



9. Singles50 - Best Rich Dating Site for Older Singles

What we liked about Singles50

Older age dating

Video call dating

Comprehensive profiles

Balanced male and female attractive users



What we didn’t like about Singles50

No option to date both men and women

Only for people 40 and above



Singles50 is a dating website for people who are at least 40 years old, which generally means that it is a good choice if you are looking for mature dating and life companionship. This is for you, whether you’re simply new to dating or are only just re-entering the dating scene.

The site has over a million users today, with a balanced number of male and female users. It is affiliated with other millionaire dating apps or sites like Academic Singles.

Even if you attempt to make a profile if you’re under 40, you’ll be asked if you’d rather sign up at Academic Singles or BE2.

This site features video call dating so you can be sure that you are talking to a real person. It’s also a good way for some people to lessen the awkwardness a bit before meeting anyone in person.

Membership Rates:

$59.99 - 1 month subscription

$56.67 - 3 months subscription

$45.00 - 6 months subscription



Best Features of Singles50:

Good for serious relationships and casual dating

View all photos and see your profile visitors

Extensive personality survey



How We Chose the Best Millionaire Dating Sites:

We didn’t just go through any random millionaire dating sites out there. Here are some of the benchmarks we used:

Wealthy Dating

When looking for online millionaire sites, we made sure that the sites actually have wealthy people. This is something we keep in mind when going through all features of these millionaire websites and browsing through their sea of members.

Membership Rates

Since we’re talking about millionaire dating, it’s expected that these websites are usually not for free, especially if you’re the one who’s on the wealthy side. Because of this, we also checked how reasonable the prices are. Even if people are willing to spend their money on this, it should still be reasonable.

Matchmaking

While all of the best millionaire dating sites and apps on our list are all about wealthy online dating, they differ in features and how they become matchmakers for their users.

Matchmaking plays a massive role in ensuring that users are happy with the people they meet on the platform. Thankfully, many of these sites are already using AI for smart matchmaking.

FAQs: Best Millionaire Online Dating Websites

How is wealthy dating different from regular online dating?

The only difference between these two is that one of them has high regard for a person’s job position and/or income. But, mostly, attractiveness and education also matter, and this is why members usually need to go through a screening process.

Are the millionaires on these dating sites and apps legit?

Yes, the millionaires on these dating sites are legit. To make sure they really are, wealthy dating sites would require millionaires to send proof that they are what they claim they are by sending screenshots of their bank account balance.

Do millionaires actually use dating sites and apps?

Of course! There are a few reasons that make a lot of sense when it comes to why they are on an online dating site in the first place. For one, there are simply millionaires who do not have the time to look for a date. Going online is usually the quickest way.

Another reason is that they may be looking for someone who is outside of their circle? They may be looking for someone to date who’s not another millionaire.

Is it free to create an account for millionaire dating?

It could be free to create an account, but do not expect to have access to the best features of these websites. If you want to improve your chances of finding a great match, you need to think about paying for a subscription.

What do rich men usually look for in a woman?

Millionaire men are not really different from any men. Sure, they have more money, but generally, they simply want supportive and understanding women. However, we can’t generalize this as some of them may only be looking for something social or casual.

What is the best millionaire dating site or app for me?

Our top pick for wealthy dating websites is Millionaire Match. If you want the best of the bests, Millionaire Match has them.

The members of this dating site are from exclusively developed nations like the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. The verification process is also strict on this site, so you can be sure that all profiles here are legit.

Rich People Dating Apps and Sites - Final Thoughts

And there you have it!

Our top picks for the best millionaire dating sites in 2022. Now you know there are plenty of great dating sites that showcase wealthy dating. If back then it felt hard to grasp the idea of meeting millionaires when you’re not one yourself, this is no longer the case. You can meet a wealthy or attractive match right now without hassle.

However, know that there's more to consider than just wealth when looking for a life partner. It takes time to get to know someone and learn about their personality, values, and beliefs.

While all the rich men dating sites on our list are the ones we know are worthy of your time, Millionaire Match is what stands out the most. This is a site that ensures they only have real and legit millionaires and successful singles.

Established Men and Seeking Millionaire are other dating websites that are great choices if you don’t want to wait to get verified before meeting someone too!