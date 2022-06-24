The online sports betting market is jam-packed with sportsbooks claiming to offer the best odds, rewards, and payouts — but we know better than settling for the one with the best marketing.

That's why we've taken the time to comb the internet to bring you the best sports betting sites around. We've made sure that our selections not only feature a broad variety of sports, esports, and races to wager on but that they have solid welcome bonuses, banking options, and more.

Ultimately, we settled for BetOnline as our top pick thanks to their handsome rewards and selection of sports, but we assure you that all the rest are worth considering as well.

Let’s check them all out.

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best sports betting site overall

: Best sports betting site overall SportsBetting.ag : Best for crypto bettors

: Best for crypto bettors Bovada : Best for prop bets

: Best for prop bets MyBookie : Best racebook

: Best racebook Cloudbet : Best for eSports

: Best for eSports EveryGame : Top betting bonuses

: Top betting bonuses XBet : Best for CS:GO betting

: Best for CS:GO betting BetUS : Competitive odds

: Competitive odds GTBets : Generous welcome offer

: Generous welcome offer Busr : Best for NFL betting

1. BetOnline — Best Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros

25+ sports to bet on

Frequent betting pool contests

Easy to navigate sportsbook and racebook

Regular odds boost

24/7 Support

Live betting and streaming in one place

Cons

Not available in many countries

Established in 2004, BetOnline has been one of the top sports betting sites for some time now, and it's easy to see why. Their 24/7 support and SSL encryption lend peace of mind, making them an easy choice for gamblers who appreciate safety above all.

Additionally, they offer a 50% match sports welcome bonus on deposits up to $1,000, which is a super-convenient start for newer sports bettors.

Sportsbook/Racebook 5 / 5

BetOnline’s sportsbook is nothing to sneeze at. Under "Main Sports," you'll find Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Golf, Hockey, Martial Arts, Soccer, and Tennis. Clicking through to any of those gives you a wide range of upcoming events and prop bets to add to your bet slip, letting you build some pretty “hopeful” parlays — if single bets are not your thing.

On top of that, they have a slew of options in "Other Sports" if you're interested in betting on auto racing, darts, or other markets outside the mainstream.

If you're a horse fanatic, you'll have no shortage of options there as well. Their racebook is chock-a-block full of races from all around the globe, ensuring your equestrian itch will not go unscratched.

BetOnline's esports selection is fairly broad as well, but the focus is primarily on major events, leaving those of you looking to bet on less-popular Korean events without an option. Granted, all the major eSports like LoL, FIFA, CS:GO, and Dota 2 are covered.

Rewards 4.8 / 5

As mentioned, BetOnline offers a solid welcome bonus for sports bettors. Your first deposit will be matched by 50% up to $1,000 with a playthrough restriction of only 10x if you use the "BOL1000" promotional code.

On top of that, they have a slew of other rewards, including a 25% reload bonus on every qualifying deposit for sports bets, which is a nice little kiss for players who stick around.

Banking 4.7 / 5

BetOnline features robust fiat banking options, including MoneyGram, Money Orders, wire transfers, RIA, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Card, and eChecks. However, they do tack a processing fee for credit cards.

If you're a fan of cryptocurrency — which you should be, since it lets you take advantage of even bigger reload bonuses — you will feel right at home with this betting site.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, Ethereum, Chain Link, Doge, Tether, and USDcoin are all accepted at BetOnline, ensuring a swift deposit to get you betting on your preferred sports in no time at all.

Casino Games 4.5 / 5

On top of their great selection of sports and race betting options, BetOnline boasts a healthy online casino with over 350 different games. With big-name providers like BetSoft, Magma, and Fresh Deck (to name a few), you won't have any problem finding a video slot machine to keep you busy.

Use the promo code "BOL1000" and take advantage of BetOnline’s 50% match bonus up to $1,000

2. SportsBetting.ag — Best Crypto Online Betting Site

Pros

Tons of bonuses and rewards

Over 25 sports to bet on

Several free-entry betting contests

Accepts 17 cryptocurrencies

Cons

Slim selection of esports

Site design feels outdated

With a broad range of accepted cryptocurrencies and some top-notch rewards for crypto deposits, SportsBetting.ag cemented its position in the top five as our pick for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Having been around since 2003, it feels as if most of their UI design is stuck in that decade. Their website is not easy on the eyes but is easily navigated in spite of that, and their crypto bonuses more than make up for it.

Sportsbook/Racebook 4.5 / 5

With over 25 sports to bet on, you're bound to find what you're looking for. With all the classic sports and some less common options (bets on the New York Lottery, anyone?), odds are good you'll find something to put that crypto bet towards.

Their horse racebook is similarly full of choices. Accepting bets as small as $1 and as expansive as $20,000, SportsBetting.ag's racebook is simple, straightforward, and ready to accept gamblers both tremulous and bold.

And if live betting is your thing, their page has similar easy-to-use functionality, including a multi-view function to monitor more than one live event at a time.

Rewards 4.6 / 5

SportsBetting.ag is our crypto sportsbook choice because in addition to a super-generous 100% first-time deposit bonus up to $1,000 (code: 100CRYPTO), they have a 35% crypto reload bonus with only 8x rollover requirements.

On top of that, they have a refer-a-friend program that will load your account with a 200% match bonus up to $200 on your buddy's first deposit as well as $50 in sportsbook free plays, 50 free spins on the casino's most popular slot game, and $44 in poker tournament tickets.

Banking 4.7 / 5

In addition to credit cards, SportsBetting.ag accepts eChecks, MoneyGram, wire transfers, and money orders.

But we feel the best way to maximize your gambling experience would be to use one of the many cryptocurrencies they deal with. This online betting site accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Chain Link, Doge, USDcoin, Tether, Stellar, Doge, and other altcoins.

Casino Games 4.6 / 5

With over 400 casino games from some of the top providers in the business, SportsBetting.ag proves there's more to being a top-tier sportsbook than just betting on a bunch of guys tackling each other.

With 300+ online slot machines and a bevy of live and video table games, you've got plenty to keep you busy when you want a change of scenery.

If SportsBetting.ag sounds like the sportsbooks for you, use this link and claim up to a $1,000 crypto bonus on your first deposit .

3. Bovada — Best Props Bets of all Sports Betting Apps

Pros

Amazing props builder tool

$750 sportsbook welcome bonus

Great place for poker players

Loyalty rewards program

Cons

Late lines

Apparent dual lines

Bovada opened its proverbial doors in 2011 and has established itself as one of the premier online gambling sites for sports betting ever since. From their straightforward interface to their rewards program awarding extra points for sports bets, it's clear they want bettors to feel right at home.

Sportsbook/Racebook 4.7 / 5

With over 25 sports in their sportsbook, Bovada has got you covered. They've got everything from basketball to badminton and the Winter Olympics.

Looking for specific odds on something? Tweet out a wager request with the hashtag "WhatsYaWager," and their team will review the request, and the odds will be put in the #WhatsYaWager section of the sportsbook once approved.

They also have one of the best props builder tools we have seen, walking you through every step with an easy-to-use navigation system. They deserve props for this proper prop tool.

Their racebook is similarly robust and as easily navigated as their sportsbook. Bovada makes it easy to find the race and horse you're looking for as well as their odds. From there, placing a bet is just a few quick clicks, and then you're off to see the races, as they say.

However, our biggest gripe would have to be their late lines and the dual lines put in place to work around sharp bettors and wise guys. While these are not dealbreakers if you’re a casual bettor, they do hurt a little to see.

Rewards 4.5 / 5

Like all of the best online betting sites, Bovada's deposit bonuses favor cryptocurrency, and anyone who is regularly gambling would do well to look into Bitcoin if they plan on placing bets more than once or twice.

Bovada's 75% match bonus up to $750 might not look special for players chasing big deposit bonuses, but the 5x rollover requirement makes a playthrough more of a sprint than a marathon.

Additionally, Bovada's rewards program is heavily weighted in favor of sports and racebooks, so it definitely pays off to stick around.

Banking 4.3 / 5

As with most online sports betting sites, Bovada accepts most major credit cards and the "big 4" cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Casino Games 4.3 / 5

With just under 200 casino games available — half of which are slots — you certainly have plenty to choose from, especially with the popular progressive jackpot slots like 777 Deluxe and A Night with Cleo.

Related: Best Online Casinos

If Bovada has something other than sportsbooks and horse races to sing about, though, it would have to be their poker.

Between offering the protection with anonymous tables (so nobody can observe your playstyle and turn it against you) and a huge assortment of tournaments (quick sit-and-go style and regular "Monthly Milly" and more), they're as serious about their cards as they are about their betting lines.

Get started at Bovada with a 75% up to $750 crypto sports betting bonus

4. MyBookie — Best Racetrack Coverage of any Online Sports Betting Site

Pros

Awesome customer service

Sleek website and UI

24/7 live betting options

20+ racetracks covered

Cons

Limited banking options

Small selection of esports

MyBookie is yet another pillar in the business of sports and race wagering. Having launched in 2014, they have risen to be one of the best online sportsbooks around. Their website is clean and easy to navigate, whether you're looking at their casino, sportsbook, or races.

Sportsbook/Racebook 4.4 / 5

If you're worried that their slick UI detracts from their actual content, you can lay those fears to rest. They offer a fantastic assortment of sports and events to wager on. All the major sports leagues are there as well as some interesting bet options like the “who will portray Madonna in her upcoming biopic” type of wager.

We love MyBookie even more for their racing. They offer up a huge selection of horse and greyhound races to vote on. Everything loads swiftly and looks great, making it easy to fill out your bet slip just the way you want.

On the downside, they have one of the smallest eSports selections on our list of top online sportsbooks, and unlike some of our other top-five choices, MyBookie doesn't have live streaming available for any of their sports or races. But don't let that put you off — they're a top contender for racebook and sportsbook wagering in terms of options.

Rewards 4.5 / 5

MyBookie's sports welcome bonus is on par with many of the best sports betting sites around. They offer up a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 . Their 10x playthrough requirement is nothing to sneer at, either.

In addition, when you refer a friend, you get a 200% bonus on their first deposit up to $200 as well as a number of ongoing brackets and contests to keep you busy.

Banking 4.3 / 5

Fiat deposits are limited to Mastercard, Visa, and Moneygram. Otherwise, they accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

Casino Games 4.2 / 5

MyBookie uses heavy-hitter BetSoft as their primary casino game provider, which means while their selection is not as broad as some other options, they've still got some of the most popular titles in the biz.

Roughly 150 of their 250+ casino games are slots, including fan-favorite progressive jackpot slots Faerie Spells and Reels of Wealth.

Their casino bonus is also decent, so far as those bonuses go, but the fact that the bonus has a 2-week window to be used, we definitely feel if casino games are a big draw for you, you could spend your time better elsewhere.

But if you're looking for online betting sites with solid odds and a great selection of races to bet on, you can't beat MyBookie.

Click here to take advantage of their 50% match bonus up to $1,000

5. Cloudbet — Best eSports Game Coverage of all Online Sportsbooks

Pros

Massive selection of esports betting options

Unlimited withdrawals

Good selection of provably fair casino games

Cons

Doesn't accept fiat deposits

Limited horserace betting options

Requires VPN for US players

Since 2013, Cloudbet has been a cornerstone of the crypto betting scene. With robust esports coverage, a solid welcome bonus, and a fair selection of casino games, it's no surprise that this casino is in our top five.

Frankly, the one factor keeping it from ranking higher up on our list is that Cloudbet requires players from certain countries to use VPN. If you’re located in one of them, we recommend you download Nord VPN .

Sportsbook/Racebook 4.7 / 5

Cloudbet has a fairly dinky selection for horse racing, especially when compared to the rest of our top five. While their horses won't get your heart racing, their sports betting action absolutely will. With over 30 sports to wager on, they're a champion in the world of sports betting sites.

Just as impressive is their esports coverage; where most sports betting sites boast 3 or 4 esports, Cloudbet has over 15, covering everything from FPS and FIFA to MOBAs and RTS. This is the place to be if you're an avid esports fan.

If we were to criticize their sportsbook at all, it would be their fairly simplistic prop bets. They lack the granularity found in some competitors, such as BetOnline .

Rewards 3.5 / 5

Cloudbet offers a 100% initial deposit match bonus of up to 5 BTC with a twist. Instead of a rollover requirement, they release your bonus as you earn loyalty points.

As you bet and play games in their casino, you accrue points, and every 150 pts or so, a fraction of your bonus is immediately released to your account. The main keyword here is casino games, however, which means you won’t get to earn the bonus back while betting on sports.

Banking 4.0 / 5

Being one of the best Bitcoin casinos , you'd expect them to have a larger selection of accepted cryptocurrencies; however, they're only set up to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether.

While they don't accept fiat, you can use the MoonPay portal on their website to buy BTC to add to your wallet, which is nearly as good.

Casino Games 4.5 / 5

Cloudbet partners with a slew of game providers, ensuring plenty of casino games for every taste. Video poker, roulette, slots, and blackjack can be found in plenty of different flavors.

There's also a selection of provably fair games for blockchain enthusiasts interested in that technology. While they all lack some of the charms your normal casino games have, the demonstrable fairness created by randomizer seeds being generated at both client and server-side, there's a large number of bettors who prefer these games on principle.

Click here to get your 100% match bonus on up to 5BTC at CloudBet

How We Ranked the Best Sports Betting Sites

Sportsbook/Racebook:

It's important that any online sports betting site you choose has the sports you like, whether you like to wager on major sporting events or horse racing. With that in mind, we've made sure that our top five offer odds on a combination of sports, racetracks, and eSports.

Rewards:

While rewards are less prevalent in the sportsbook world than in other parts of the online casino community, we've made sure to fill our list with generous bonuses that will help you get started.

Banking:

The top online betting sites have a number of banking options. Whether you prefer to deal in crypto or fiat, many of the sports betting sites cater to both, with a wide range of options therein.

Casino Games:

Whether you're a fan of slots or just looking for something to keep you busy while you wait for kickoff, it's clear that the best sports betting site is the one that can keep your attention. You don't have to worry, though, as we've filled our list with betting sites that understand the importance of adding quality casino games to their gambling repertoire.

Guide to Betting Online at the Top Sportsbooks

Can I Place Bets From My Phone?

Since we do most of our business from mobile devices, it only makes sense that the best online sportsbooks would take note and ensure their websites support mobile sports betting . While not every casino has developed a mobile sports betting app, every item on our list pulled up beautifully on our device's native browser and made mobile betting a piece of cake.

Why are the Betting Odds Different From One Sportsbook to Another?

Betting odds can be different from one online sportsbook to another for a few reasons. In some cases, the online sportsbooks have taken all the information into account and have come up with completely different probabilities.

More likely, though, is that their odds are different due to different costs and commissions being folded into their individual sports betting markets.

Can Online Sportsbooks Limit You?

Not all of them, but some sportsbooks might limit your betting activity if you’re wagering an unusual amount of money and winning in the process. If you wager $500 on a single prop multiple times and win every instance, you might be limited to a $20 maximum bet. Online sportsbooks do this to protect themselves, and it’s no wonder why.

Is Spread Betting or Moneyline Betting Better?

Spread betting has better odds and provides a bigger payout if you get it right, for sure, but in turn — your chances of winning the wager are way smaller than betting on the standard moneyline. So it’s pretty much up to you to calculate the risk-reward ratio and determine which option is better for the particular game you want to bet on.

Is it Better to Parlay or Single Bet?

More experienced bettors usually place a single bet instead of making a 10-pick parlay selection for a massive payout. Betting on many picks is indeed rewarding if you get them right, but that’s the lucky way to go. If you want to become a serious bettor, you’re better off studying a single market and betting on singles.

What is the Best Online Sportsbook?

The best online sportsbook is a subjective opinion for many, but if you want one that covers all the bases, then BetOnline is the perfect place to visit. There’s a $1,000 bonus for new players, and the odds are some of the best you can currently find on the market.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Sportsbooks

BetOnline : This is our top choice thanks to their customer care, great welcome bonus, and solid sportsbook features. You’ll get access to one of the best live betting systems in the industry (live stream included) as well as some of the most competitive odds around. If you decide to join here, you can claim a 50% match bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

SportsBetting.ag : This is our top pick for crypto players. Not only do they accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies, but they have a solid 35% match reload bonus with crypto, making it easy to keep your casino balance topped up. Use the promo code "100CRYPTO" when signing up to claim your 100% match bonus up to $1,000.

Bovada : We feel that Bovada's Prop Builder tool is one of the best innovations to sportsbooks online. Their tool streamlines the prop betting process, letting you place bets on whatever you want with minimal hassle. Follow that up with a solid sportsbook and the ability to tweet the team and get odds on almost anything, and it's easy to see why they're top five.

MyBookie : This sportsbook has one of the best racebooks you can find. With a ton of races for both horse and greyhound fans paired with fantastic odds, you're sure to find something. If you’re a horse bettor above all, visit MyBookie to claim a 50% match bonus up to $1,000.

Cloudbet : Cloudbet is one of the most jam-packed online sportsbooks. Their selection of traditional sports is absolutely massive, and their esports selection is similarly brimming. It’s a crypto-exclusive bookmaker, and you can claim up to a 5 BTC bonus that you can use on casino games.

How to Sign-Up at Online Sports Betting Sites

If you're interested in getting your feet wet but don't know where to start, we've put together a walkthrough on how to sign up with BetOnline, our pick for the overall best sports betting site.

Step 1: Register

Navigate to BetOnline and click the green "Join Now" button. Fill out the next page with your details, including your name, email address, password, etc. Once done, click "Create Account."

Step 2: Email Verification

You'll need to check your email for a message from BetOnline to confirm your account. Open the message and click the link inside to verify your email address.

Step 3: Deposit & Start Betting

Click the “Deposit” button once you login and select a payment method. Enter the code “BOL1000” to opt-in for the welcome bonus, and deposit your preferred amount. Once your funds arrive, you can open the sportsbook section, select a game, and bet away!

Ready to Start Betting at the Top Online Sportsbooks?

As you can see, there are many great online sports betting sites out there, and each of them excels at something.

The best overall option for casual bettors is BetOnline , thanks to its competitive odds across the board, stellar live betting system, and the generous $1,000 welcome offer.

If our top pick doesn’t seem like the one true online sportsbook, it might be worth your while to sign up with a few of them. In addition to the different online betting markets they have, it's likely you'll find better odds on one sportsbook than another based on the sport you prefer.

Just always remember to wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: