Best Sex Pills for Men That Increase Sex Drive and Stamina: Should You Buy Them from the Gas Station?

It sure happens. You got a sexy text from that special someone on your way home from work, or perhaps a spontaneous vacation, but your performance in the bedroom isn’t what it used to be. You’re looking for a quick fix, so you decide on gas station sex pills.

But do these cheap gas station sex pills work for men? Let’s look at the best sex pills available online, with evidence-based, natural ingredients. Our top pick is Performer 8, thanks to its broad range of components and benefits.

Best Sex Pills for Men: What Are They and Do They Actually Work?

Sex pills for men are dietary supplements aimed at improving your libido and sexual performance. They typically work by boosting circulation and increasing testosterone and energy. Science-based products can be effective, but others, such as cheap gas station sex pills, may contain fillers or ingredients with a poor body of evidence.

What Ingredients Can Be Found in the Best Sex Pill?

You can find a wide range of nutrients and herbal remedies when comparing sexual enhancement pills. The best male enhancement pills[1] include Horny Goat Weed, Panax Ginseng (Korean Ginseng), Zinc, Ashwagandha, Pomegranate extract, and Ginkgo Biloba.

Best Sex Pills for Men That Increase Sex Drive and Stamina

Performer 8 - Best sex pills overall

- Best sex pills overall VigRX Plus - Best sex pills for a hard erection

- Best sex pills for a hard erection MaxPerformer - Best sex pills to increase male sex drive

- Best sex pills to increase male sex drive Male Extra - Best sex pills for performance

- Best sex pills for performance ProSolution Plus - Best sex pills to increase male sex drive and erection time

- Best sex pills to increase male sex drive and erection time TestoPrime - Best sex pills to increase testosterone

- Best sex pills to increase testosterone Semenax - Best sex pills for semen volume

- Best sex pills for semen volume Viasil - Best sex pills for men over 50

- Best sex pills for men over 50 TestoFuel - Best T-booster to increase male sex drive in older men

- Best T-booster to increase male sex drive in older men Prime Male - Best sex pills for building muscle



1. Performer 8 - Best Sex Pills Overall

Ingredients in Performer 8:

Ashwagandha

Maca root extract

Panax ginseng

Horny goat weed (also known as barrenwort)

Muira puama

Pine bark extract

Grape seed extract

Ferrous bisglycinate, a form of iron supplementation

Glucuronolactone



Performer 8: Who Is It For?

Forget cheap gas station sex pills, Performer 8 is the best sex pills brand for men struggling with sexual performance.

One key ingredient is horny goat weed, which contains natural PDE5 inhibitors. Like Cheap Viagra[2] , they relax the smooth muscles and help you sustain an erection during arousal. Even better, horny goat weed may promote nerve regeneration in the penis, making it potentially helpful if you have peripheral neuropathy [1].

Ashwagandha is a famous tonic herb used in cases of fatigue. Research shows that it can boost testosterone and sperm counts in subfertile men, too. As testosterone enhances libido, ashwagandha is a popular ingredient among the best sex pills to increase sex drive [2].

Pine bark extract could have both short- and long-term benefits to your cardiovascular health, which is necessary for healthy erections. A clinical study found that it significantly improved blood flow by supporting blood vessel function in just two weeks. In the long term, it could protect your blood vessels against oxidative stress and age-related stiffening [3].

Pros of Performer 8

It contains horny goat weed, a natural PDE5 inhibitor

Long-term energy and stamina-boosting effects

Lifetime money-back guarantee



Cons of Performer 8



No zinc or other essential cofactors for testosterone production



Performer 8 Retail Price and Availability

Performer 8 starts at $64.99 if you buy directly from the official website. The best value for money is the six-month deal, at $194.99.

2. VigRX Plus - Best Sex Pills for a Hard Erection

Ingredients in VigRX Plus

Horny goat weed

Damiana

Panax ginseng

Saw palmetto

Muira Pauma

Ginkgo biloba

Hawthorn berry

Catuaba bark

Bioperine

VigRX Plus: Who Is It For?

VigRX Plus is the best sex pills product for you if you struggle to achieve a hard erection.

In 2012, the BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal published a study testing whether or not VigRX Plus could improve erectile function. After 12 weeks, average erectile function scores improved from 16 to 25. One-third of men had erections usually or always hard enough for penetration, compared to just one man in the placebo group [4].

One ingredient, damiana, is an aromatase inhibitor. These prevent testosterone from converting to estrogen, so you can rest assured that the natural T-boosters won’t backfire [5].

Additionally, VigRX Plus contains two PDE5 inhibitors: horny goat weed and muira puama. In a study of a four-ingredient supplement, muira puama alone was almost as effective in reducing PDE5 activity and boosting cGMP, a cell signaling chemical necessary for erections [6].

If you are already familiar with the quality of this brand, make sure to also check this VigRX Max Volume Review[3] .

Pros of VigRX Plus

Includes damiana to prevent the conversion of testosterone to estrogen

Bioperine can enhance the absorption of supplement ingredients

Some ingredients may protect your long-term cardiovascular health



Cons of VigRX Plus



Some ingredients have very little published evidence

VigRX Plus Retail Price and Availability

You can purchase VigRX Plus on the official company website for $69.95 if you want a one-month supply. Several larger packages provide a built-in discount, the largest being $589.95 for 12 months.

3. MaxPerformer - Best Sex Pills to Increase Male Sex Drive

Ingredients in MaxPerformer

Horny goat weed

Panax ginseng

Maca

Cordyceps Sinensis

Selenium

Zinc

Iron

Five B vitamins: B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12

Bioperine

MaxPerformer: Who Is It For?

MaxPerformer is our favorite sex pill brand to increase male sex drive, with energy-boosting herbs and essential nutrients.

For example, maca root has been a popular remedy for enhancing stamina for many years. It can increase male sex drive without boosting testosterone or other hormones [7]. Another, Panax ginseng, raises testosterone production and the number of mitochondria in your cells. Mitochondria produce almost all of your energy, giving you more gas in the tank for sex [8].

Pros of MaxPerformer

Essential vitamins and minerals for energy and testosterone production

Several performance boosters for more incredible stamina

It may be suitable for men with conditions including metabolic syndrome and depression



Cons of MaxPerformer



Very high dose of vitamin B12; use with caution over longer periods

MaxPerformer Retail Price and Availability

MaxPerformer is available from the official website at $69 for one month’s worth of pills. You can enjoy the most significant savings on the six-month package, which costs $200.

4. Male Extra - Best Sex Pills for Performance

Ingredients in Male Extra

L-arginine

Zinc

Pomegranate extract (standardized to 40% ellagic acid)

Cordyceps Sinensis

Vitamin B3

Methyl-sulfonyl methane (MSM)

Methionine

Male Extra: Who Is It For?

Male Extra contains fundamental nutrients for sexual performance, alongside other ingredients that boost circulation and stamina.

L-arginine is one of Male Extra’s star ingredients, as it widens the blood vessels and makes your erections stronger. One clinical trial found significant improvements in sexual function among one-third of volunteers from taking L-arginine alone [9].

On the other hand, pomegranate extract could support long-term blood vessel health. Its antioxidant content may prevent cholesterol from forming artery plaques, giving you many more years of great sex. Better yet, its blood vessel-widening properties can improve erectile function [10].

Pros of Male Extra

Extensive 100-day money-back guarantee

Powerful circulation boosters

Includes antioxidants that may protect your blood vessel health long-term



Cons of Male Extra



Use caution with the higher dose of zinc (45mg); do not double up with multivitamins

Male Extra Retail Price and Availability

You can buy Male Extra from the official website at $59.99 per single bottle. The best deal is $179.99 for five months, which includes two erection gels to maximize your results.

5. ProSolution Plus - Best Sex Pills to Increase Male Sex Drive and Erection Time

Ingredients in ProSolution Plus

Ashwagandha

Tribulus terrestris

Velvet bean

Asparagus adscendens

Curculigo orchioides

Asteracantha longifolia

Shilajit

ProSolution Plus: Who Is It For?

ProSolution Plus is the best sex pills brand for men needing assistance with premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. If erectile dysfunction is something that worries you, be sure to look for the best ed pills[5] that are available online.

A clinical study demonstrates that ProSolution Plus can improve overall sexual performance. Erections lasted longer, desire ran hotter, and the men enjoyed greater satisfaction. While A. adscendens and shilajit soothe stress, ashwagandha and tribulus can boost circulation alongside enhancing libido. Velvet bean and C. orchioides may also increase sex drive [11].

Pros of ProSolution Plus

Boost motivation and energy with velvet bean

Contains ashwagandha for profound, long-standing fatigue

Formula studied as a whole in published trial



Cons of ProSolution Plus



It does not list the source of shilajit, which may be risky depending on the mineral content

ProSolution Plus Retail Price and Availability

ProSolution Plus is available from the official product website at $69.95 per bottle. However, the $429.95 12-month package gives you the most significant savings.

6. TestoPrime - Best Sex Pills to Increase Testosterone

Ingredients in TestoPrime

Ashwagandha

D-aspartic acid

Panax ginseng

Zinc

Fenugreek

Pomegranate extract, standardized to 40% ellagic acid

Green tea extract, standardized to 70% catechins

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D

Garlic extract

Black pepper extract

TestoPrime: Who Is It For?

TestoPrime is our top pick for boosting testosterone, which can increase sex drive, sexual function, and muscle mass.

Fenugreek, for example, may increase testosterone by providing precursors for sex hormone production. It can enhance sexual arousal and orgasm quality alongside supporting muscle mass and energy [11].

D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that can boost testosterone production, too. One clinical study found a 42% increase in testosterone after D-aspartic acid supplementation, thanks to its effect on the pituitary gland [12].

Pros of TestoPrime

Standardized pomegranate and green tea extract to ensure consistency

Zinc, vitamin D, and D-aspartic acid may enhance testosterone production

Lifetime money-back guarantee



Cons of TestoPrime



You may find it unpleasant to take four daily doses

It contains a large amount of zinc, which may be unsuitable for long-term use

TestoPrime Retail Price and Availability

TestoPrime is a little cheaper than the other sex pills for men we review in this article. One month’s supply costs $59.95, while six months’ supply costs $179.99.

7. Semenax - Best Sex Pills for Semen Volume

Ingredients in Semenax

Horny goat weed

Zinc

Zinc aspartate

Tribulus Terrestris

Maca

Muira puama

Pumpkin seed

Vitamin E

L-arginine

L-lysine

L-carnitine

Pine bark extract

Hawthorn berry

Cranberry extract

Swedish pollen flower

Catuaba bark

Wild oat straw

Sarsaparilla

Semenax: Who Is It For?

Semenax is our favorite brand of sex pills for men who want to increase semen volume. Some ingredients also increase sex drive and circulation. For more information on this product, be sure to check our Semenax Review[6] .

Semenax is another supplement with its own clinical study. When 68 men took either Semenax or a placebo for eight weeks, their average ejaculate volume increased by almost 20%. It also improved sperm count and enhanced orgasm quality compared to the placebo group [13].

Pros of Semenax

An affordable supplement to increase male sex drive

Has a clinical study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics

It may benefit both short-term erectile function and long-term blood vessel integrity

Cons of Semenax

Some ingredients do not have enough clinical evidence of their own

Semenax Retail Price and Availability

Semenax is available from the official website at an affordable price that matches many gas station sex pills. One bottle is only $39.97, or $1.33 per day, while a year’s supply costs $399.95, or $1.10 per day. If you purchase it from Walmart, one bottle costs $59.95.

8. Viasil - Best Sex Pills for Men Over 50

Ingredients in Viasil

Panax ginseng

Tribulus Terrestris

Horny goat weed

Zinc

Pomegranate extract

Ginkgo biloba

Orange extract

Viasil: Who Is It For?

Viasil is our top pick for men over 50 searching for an effective, natural way to restore sexual function. Its ingredients may enhance energy generation, circulation, and testosterone production.

Ginkgo biloba could even support sexual function during more challenging situations, such as if you are taking antidepressants. Its ability to support circulation and neurological function, which declines with age, meant that 76% of men in one study reported improved sexual performance [14].

Pros of Viasil

A convenient daily dose of just one tablet

Erection gel included in the best-value deals

Ingredients can support cardiovascular health long-term

Cons of Viasil

The larger pill size may be unpleasant to take

Viasil Retail Price and Availability

Viasil costs $59.99 per bottle, or $359.99 if you want the best value and are confident enough in the results to purchase a one-year supply.

9. TestoFuel - Best T-Booster Pills to Increase Male Sex Drive in Older Men

Ingredients in TestoFuel

Panax ginseng

D-aspartic acid

Zinc

Oyster shell extract

Fenugreek seed

Maca root

Magnesium

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D

Boron

TestoFuel: Who Is It For?

TestoFuel is the best sex pills product for older men who want to increase their sex drive and function. It combines stamina-enhancing ingredients with nutrients essential for maintaining testosterone.

Some ingredients, such as Panax ginseng and oyster extract, may work better together than the sum of their separate benefits. A lab study found that they could boost T levels and act as a natural PDE5 inhibitor, potentially giving you longer, harder erections when aroused [15]. Additionally, oysters are an excellent food source of zinc.

Pros of TestoFuel

Vitamin K2 and vitamin D may improve bone health

Panax ginseng and maca root may improve energy

Two sources of zinc



Cons of TestoFuel



Oyster shell extract may be unsuitable for men on plant-based diets

TestoFuel Retail Price and Availability

TestoFuel is available from the official website in several package deals. The best deal is $195.00 for a four-month supply, but if you just want to try it for a month, one bottle is $65.

10. Prime Male - Best Sex Pills for Building Muscle

Ingredients in Prime Male

Ashwagandha

Panax ginseng

D-aspartic acid

Nettle root extract

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D

Vitamin B6

Luteolin

Boron

Black pepper

Prime Male: Who Is It For?

Prime Male is not only one of the best sex pills to increase your sex drive, but also to support your overall fitness.

Ashwagandha is perhaps the most important ingredient if muscle growth is a priority for you. Men taking the herb not only enjoyed more significant muscle gains, but were also able to bench press 20kg more than the placebo group [16]. Vitamin D is essential for muscle recovery after heavy exercise and damage from illness or injury [17].

Pros of Prime Male

Luteolin may reduce estrogen production from testosterone

Several natural testosterone boosters

Best-value package includes a fitness program



Cons of Prime Male



Inconvenient recommended dose, as it is divided into four servings

Prime Male Retail Price and Availability

Prime Male costs $75 for one bottle containing enough doses to last one month. To get the best value for money, you can purchase the $225 deal for four months’ supply and the Boss Prime Body transformation program.

What To Expect When Buying Gas Station Sex Pills: Is There Any Risk?

Gas station sex pills aren’t the miracles that their often shouty packaging makes them out to be. In fact, they can be quite risky. Online reviews of the gas station sex pill experience even describe cashiers answering the question of whether they actually work with an “I don’t know.”

Some pills have had FDA warnings about side effects, particularly those that claim to work for several days. Others have pharmaceutical or hormonal ingredients that aren’t always listed. Even accounts of apparently natural supplements sold in gas stations describe severe facial flushing, sweating, and pupil dilation. Overall, we give a thumbs down to gas station sex pills.

What To Look for When Searching for the Best Sex Pills for Men?

The best sex pills for men will contain evidence-based ingredients and be of a quality brand with an excellent reputation. If you are looking for products containing active ingredients that are used in FDA-approved products, be sure to check this BlueChew Review[7] .

Sex Pills Containing Well Established and Natural Ingredients

All supplements you take, sex pills included, must only contain natural ingredients with many years of real-world use or research. Avoid obscure ingredients with little online footprint.

Avoid Buying Gas Station Sex Pills, Even When in Hurry

Gas station sex pills are not chosen by pharmacists or other health professionals, and are often of questionable safety, quality, and efficacy. If spontaneous fun is a possibility, choose quality supplements ahead of time.

The Best Sex Pills Are Usually Backed With Studies

Most, if not all, ingredients in the best sex pills have clinical studies to back them up. Prioritize those with a range of benefits, such as improving circulation, boosting testosterone, and increasing energy levels.

Customer Reviews: The Best Sex Pill Will Not Be Left Unnoticed

Customer reviews can reflect real-world experience with supplements, as most studies only test single ingredients. They also describe customer service quality.

Sex Shop Pills Near Me: Where To Buy?

When buying sex pills to increase male sex drive, your best bet is to go online or to a pharmacy or supplement store. Sex shops and gas stations are far less likely to stock products based on medical evidence.

Benefits of Online Sex Pills Over Gas Station Sex Pills

The best sex pills for men we could find online are made from high-quality, evidence-based ingredients, points you can’t always apply to gas station sex pills. This is because gas stations aren’t run or staffed by people with health qualifications, so they may choose just any old pill that could turn a profit.

Other benefits of choosing online sex pills are their reliability and value. Your nearest gas station may stop selling the supplements if they aren’t selling well, for example. Additionally, gas station sex pills are unlikely to be sold in bundles that give you better value for money.

Best Sex Pills for Men: Side Effects and Possible Interactions with Other Medications

Even the best sex pills for men may have side effects or interactions with supplements and prescription medication. This is another reason why gas station sex pills aren’t worthwhile, because you can’t ask for advice and there may not be a full ingredients list.

Some sex pills may interact with other medications when used together. Make sure you consult your doctor if you are about to use sex pills while taking other medications.

For example, ingredients that widen blood vessels may lower blood pressure or cause facial flushing. They can be incompatible entirely with pharmaceutical PDE5 inhibitors or blood pressure medication.

If you take other supplements, it’s important to consider their ingredients, too. Some of the pills we review in this article are high in zinc or vitamin B12, which can have harmful effects in excess.

Best Sex Pills for Men: Frequently Asked Questions

Here’s what men are asking about the best sex pills, including the best products to increase male sex drive and whether gas station sex pills are an advisable option.

Will the Best Sex Pills Increase Sex Drive and Help Maintain a Longer Erection at the Same Time?

Generally, the ingredients of the best sex pills can increase sex drive and promote circulation, which contributes to longer erections. Higher testosterone enhances sex drive and erectile function, and the best supplements contain several ingredients with this property.

Are Sex Pills Safe To Be Used Together With Other Medications?

It depends on the medication, as some ingredients may have additive effects with blood pressure medications or with other PDE5 inhibitors, for example. Always consult your doctor before starting any new supplement if you are on prescription medications.

Which Products Are Considered To Be the Best Sex Pills Over the Counter?

Out of our top 10 picks, Performer 8 are the best sex pills overall. VigRX Plus are the best for erectile function, while MaxPerformer are the best for increasing male sex drive. Check this VigRX Plus review[8] for more information.

Should I Consider Buying Any Gas Station Sex Pills Near Me?

No. Gas station sex pills are not ordered by staff with any medical qualifications. You cannot be sure of ingredient quality, efficacy or safety, let alone the potential for adulteration with pharmaceuticals.

Where Can I Get the Best Over the Counter Sex Pill To Stay Hard Longer?

You can buy the best sex pills for men, including Performer 8 and VigRX Plus, online on their official websites. Some of these products may be available in pharmacies or health food stores, too.

Best Sex Pills for Men: Final Thoughts

The best sex pills for men contain only evidence-based, natural ingredients with a broad range of benefits and established safety. These include boosting circulation, supporting testosterone production, and enhancing cellular energy. Gas station sex pills have nothing on the best supplements we found, as they are often chosen at random.

Overall, the best sex pills we found belong to Performer 8. With stamina-enhancing ingredients, T-boosters, and a natural PDE5 inhibitor, you can enjoy better sex and better general health.



