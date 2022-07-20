Best Roulette Sites: Where to Play Online Roulette for Real Money in 2022

Best Roulette Sites in 2022: Top 10 Real Money Online Roulette Sites for Live Games & Bonuses

Roulette’s raw excitement has always been the main attraction for high-rollers at land-based casinos — and it’s nothing different at the best roulette sites online.

Actually, it is a bit different. Online roulette sites offer generous bonuses and more variants than you could ever find at a brick-and-mortar casino; however, finding the good ones is the issue at hand.

That said, we’ve found the top 10 roulette sites where you can catch the thrill of the devil’s wheel after extensive market research by our team of avid roulette players.

Slots Empire took first place with its stellar casino bonus, free roulette games, and a decent live casino section. If you’d still explore more options, read on as we review each online casino.

Best Roulette Sites

1. Slots Empire - Best Online Roulette Site Overall

20+ welcome bonuses (including a 245% match bonus)

Excellent loyalty scheme

Live roulette games from Visionary iGaming

Live dealer roulette limits from $1 to $1,000

Slots Empire is a great place to play online roulette if you’re just getting started with the game. With eight variants of RNG roulette on offer, you can experience the thrill of roulette without the human element.

Available varieties such as European roulette and American roulette allow you to play against an RNG machine. There’s also a demo mode of all games if you’d instead test the waters first without spending money.

In Slots Empire’s live roulette section, you can play 4 variants against the house with table limits as low as $1 to a maximum of $1,000 — suitable for players of all stripes.

Slots Empire offers a 245% match bonus on your first deposit that you can earn back by meeting the 35x wagering requirements. You’ll need to use the code IRONBORDERS to claim it, but unfortunately — your bonus funds will not be available to use on online roulette games.

Instead, you can log in and check out the bonuses section to find if there’s an active roulette bonus that you can claim.

Banking here is relatively easy as you can deposit and withdraw via crypto and fiat currencies. Credit cards are available, but we always recommend crypto since payouts are much faster.

Other than that, Slots Empire hosts top-quality slots and progressive jackpots if you ever need a break from the Devil’s Wheel.

>> Visit Slots Empire

Read more about best roulette sites here

2. Red DogCasino - Best Free Roulette Games

All roulette games are free to play

320% match on your first deposit (code: REDCOIN)

24/7 reload bonuses are available



Red Dog Casino has a decent variety of both RNG and live dealer roulette games. Most of the games are common varieties such as European roulette, French roulette, and American roulette — all of which are available to play for free first.

The live roulette tables are powered by Visionary iGaming and are hosted by friendly and helpful dealers.

Playing on the go is bliss as the mobile browser casino works well with Android and iOS handheld devices. You can use your Google Chrome or Safari browser (or whatever else you’re using) to play roulette games at Red Dog.

As a new player at Red Dog Casino, a generous 320% match deposit bonus awaits you on your first deposit, and you’ll need to use the code REDCOIN to get it. You also get access to a 24/7 reloads bonus that matches your deposits by up to 160%.

Red Dog casino allows you to instantly fund your account using Visa, Mastercard, and Neosurf. You can also deposit funds using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin. Crypto withdrawals take 1-3 days to process, but it was much faster in our experience.

>> Visit Red Dog Casino

3. SuperSlots - Best Bitcoin Roulette Site

400% crypto bonus

Frequent promotions for regulars

Roulette tournaments are hosted regularly



The table games at this online casino include European and American roulette and the addition of Vegas roulette. Roulette is also found in the live dealer section with different variations, including American roulette, Auto Roulette, and European roulette.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ripple are accepted at Super Slots, in addition to many other less-known altcoins. There are no extra fees charged for using cryptocurrencies, unlike other payment methods such as credit cards. Crypto users also enjoy quick withdrawals taking less than 48 hours.

There are attractive bonuses for crypto casino users. When you make your first deposit as a new player, there’s a 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000. Indeed, even some of the best Bitcoin casinos won’t give you a match percentage this high.

Other extras include a 10% weekly reload, Tuesday top-up, a hump day special, an ongoing VIP match bonus, etc.

The mobile site runs smoothly without lagging, which makes up for the limited mobile casino games catalog. Customer support at Super Slots is pretty convenient as you can reach an agent through live chat, email, or by making a phone call.

>> Visit Super Slots

4. Ignition - Lowest Stakes of all Online Roulette Sites

A relatively affordable minimum deposit

Many live roulette tables

Superb poker platform



The selection of table games at Ignition is solid, but it’s the live casino section with 30+ games that stole our attention.Here, you’ll find the lowest roulette stakes, starting from $0.5 at a few RNG roulette games, with a minimum of $1 for any of the live roulette variants.

As a new player, you can enjoy a 100% match bonus on your first deposit and a 150% bonus when using Bitcoin to fund your account. Roulette contributes only 5% to the bonus rollover requirements, but we’re nevertheless happy that you’ll get to use bonus funds on roulette.

Great deals continue when you play regularly. You can join the VIP program with attractive perks for players at various levels, including bonus cash from your Ignition Miles. You can fight your way up from Steel to Diamond, the highest level in the loyalty program, quite easily.

This site accepts several payment methods, including different cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, and bank transfers to make deposits and withdraw funds. However, some payment options, such as credit/debit cards, attract a processing fee.

Customer service at Ignition is quite helpful and is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Indeed, this is a fantastic online roulette casino to get started with.

>> Visit Ignition Casino

5. Bovada - Best Live Dealer Games of any Online Roulette Site

4 live roulette games

Fast withdrawals

No French roulette

One of the best sports betting sites



The roulette versions available at Bovada are American roulette and European roulette. The live casino features a great selection of roulette games hosted by live dealers that can easily be streamed on your computer or mobile device.

Friendly hosts take charge of live American and European roulette variants, and you can bet a maximum of $3,000 per spin if you’re not afraid to go big.

However, the popular French roulette variant with the lowest house edge is not available here.

The diversity at thissite is immense as they also have a dedicated sportsbook section. Bovada offers the most followed and popular sports leagues such as NFL, UEFA, PGA tours, WTA tennis, MLB, and many more.

So, if you’re a roulette player who likes to place an occasional sports bet — there’s no place better than Bovada.

You are welcomed with a generous 100% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit or 125% up to $1,250 for cryptocurrencies. Roulette contributes 5% to the bonus playthrough requirements, which is once again good to see that you can also play roulette games with the bonus.

Customer support at Bovada is quite helpful and can be accessed via email or phone as well as 24/7 via the live chat option available on the site.

>> Visit Bovada

6. WildCasino - Fastest Payouts of all Roulette Sites Online

17 accepted cryptocurrencies

Double-Ball Roulette

Transaction fees for some payment options



The game selection at Wild Casino is appealing, with plenty of table games. A handful of roulette variations are available, including American roulette, Common Draw Roulette, European roulette, Zoom Roulette, and our personal favorite — Double Ball Roulette.

You can also stream live dealer roulette games from the comfort of your desktop or mobile device.

Wild Casino boasts of some of the fastest payouts and accepts several cryptocurrencies, among other payment methods. You can withdraw your winnings using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Ripple, or Bitcoin Cash. Withdrawals via cryptocurrencies take less than 48 hours.

Wild Casino’s website is easy to navigate and quite appealing, with a jungle theme as its background. The mobile site is optimized for smartphone use and is compatible with multiple operating systems, including Android and iOS. Customer support at Wild Casino is available 24/7, and you can reach an agent to assist you through email.

This online casino's bonuses are pretty lucrative as you can get up to $5,000 in bonus funds if you use fiat currencies and up to $9,000 for crypto. There is also a weekly reload bonus, a wild weekends bonus, and a slot stampede bonus to choose from for regular players.

>> Visit Wild Casino

7. ElRoyale - Top Roulette Site for High-Stakes Players

Free deposits and withdrawals

Up to seven deposit bonuses for new customers

High maximum withdrawal limit for new players



In the varied table games section, there are over 22 games to choose from, including seven roulette variations. At the live dealer section, you can enjoy both American and European versions of roulette.

El Royale Casino welcomes high rollers by giving the best bonuses for large deposits. For new users, there is a 200% welcome bonus on the first deposit up to $20,000. The catch here is that you must deposit a minimum of $1,000. There are also a few more promotions that you can claim with a minimum deposit of $20.

You can also access the El Royale Casino on the move through your mobile browser, which allows you to participate in over 200 games.

Various payment methods are accepted at El Royale; you can use a debit/credit card, Neosurf, PayID, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Once withdrawn, funds can take up to five business days to get to you, depending on the method chosen. Withdrawals via crypto usually take 48 hours to arrive, which is the standard among most roulette online casinos.

>> Visit El Royale Casino

8. LasAtlantis - Best Interface of all Online Roulette Sites

Up to six different bonuses for new players

$1 minimum limit for live European roulette

11+ specialty games are available



Las Atlantis’ game selection includes over 150 slots, table games, poker, blackjack, and exciting specialty titles such as Banana Jones and Fish Catch.

Roulette is available under the table games section and also at the live casino. You can play the multiple roulette variants against real human dealers, including French roulette, American roulette, and Auto roulette in the live casino section.

This casino’s underwater theme is possibly the best one of all online roulette casinos in this article, and it works amazingly on both desktop computers and mobile devices.

Making payments at Las Atlantis is relatively easy as many payment methods, including Bitcoin, are accepted.

The bonuses at Las Atlantis online casino are pretty lucrative, with new players getting a 280% deposit bonus for five deposits.

>> Visit Las Atlantis Casino

9. CafeCasino - Best for Mobile Roulette Games

Excellent collection of live roulette games

350% BTC bonus

Fast Bitcoin payments



Cafe Casino offers a wide range of casino games. There are more than 150 slots, multiple table games, and six roulette titles. The standard roulette versions, European, American, and French, are offered as RNG games.

You can also stream live dealer roulette games from your computer or smartphone. The specialty games category includes popular games such as 30- Ball Bingo, Sudoku Box Game, and Keno.

Making deposits and withdrawals at Cafe Casino is easy as primary payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, are accepted.

New players will get to enjoy a generous welcome bonus worth 350% up to $2,500 for Bitcoin deposits. Match percentages don’t get any better, period.

The user experience at this site is also impressive, with a smooth desktop and mobile version. You don’t need to download any software as there’s an optimized java HTML5 mobile browser for this site.

The gameplay is excellent with sharp graphics and a fast loading speed. Customer support at Cafe Casino is helpful and can be reached through live chat, email, or by making a phone call.

>> Visit Cafe Casino

10. Slots.lv - Best Combo of Slots & Roulette for Real Money

Great slots selection

Supports bingo and arcade games

Extra rewards for crypto roulette users



The variety of slot games offered at thisonline casino is impeccable. There are several versions of roulette available with table limits as low as $1 and a maximum of $100 to $500. There are over 250 slots from the best developers, plus video poker, bingo, and arcade games for variety.

Slots.lv offers a pretty impressive welcome bonus — up to $7,500 in bonus funds if you use crypto to deposit (over your first nine deposits).

As far as the loyalty program is concerned, every $4 spent on roulette or other table games earns you a loyalty point that determines your status in the VIP program.

The user interface at this casino site is easy to use as vital functions are well displayed. The mobile casino runs on a java HTML5 platform giving players a seamless gambling experience.

>> Visit Slots.lv

How We Ranked the Best Online Roulette Sites

Roulette Bonuses and Promotions:

Bonus offers are an effective way of attracting new customers. The best online roulette casinos often offer sign-up bonuses for new customers and other types of promotions. The best roulette sites give you an extra incentive to play with and have regular promotions to keep the fun going. We picked online gambling sites with attractive offers for roulette players.

Payment Flexibility:

We looked into the payment and withdrawal methods allowed by each roulette casino. The payout speeds for withdrawals are essential to players, as are the terms and conditions. We ranked online casino sites that accept multiple payment options such as credit cards, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, and cryptocurrencies.

Roulette Games & Software Providers:

An exciting and large pool of games is a crucial factor for an online casino. For roulette sites, having multiple variations available in the table games and live casino sections is essential. Online casinos powered by the best iGaming providers are guaranteed to give you a superb experience. We considered all of what we said before recommending a roulette casino.

Navigation & Ease of Use:

The casino's web platform should run smoothly on desktop and mobile devices. Ideally, you should also have easy access to customer care agents at roulette sites. Crucial functions such as banking should be conveniently placed on the casino’s website along with good quality games.

Related Post:Best roulette sites

Guide to Playing Online Roulette

Can I Play Online Roulette for Free?

Yes, many online roulette casinos offer free games that you can try before spending real money. Slots Empire (our top pick), is one of many online casinos that allows you to test each roulette variant for free before spending real money.

However, you can’t win any rewards when playing for free. In some casinos, you’ll be required to register for an account before you can play.

How Do Live Dealer Roulette Games Work?

They work similarly to regular roulette games. Once you’re at a table, you choose and place your bets. A live dealer in a recording studio, sometimes in a physical casino, is shown through a live stream, which is the major difference.

In live roulette games, there are sensors in the roulette wheel that monitor the number the ball lands on and sends feedback to the server for maximum accuracy. There are multiple camera angles to provide a fully authentic experience, and you can also chat with the dealer.

What Is the Benefit of Playing Online Roulette?

Convenience is the main benefit of playing roulette online. First, there is no need to travel, so you save time and money as you get to play even against human dealers from the comfort of your home. Also, you can play at any time you want on mobile casino sites.

You can switch casinos at the click of a button or even play at different casinos simultaneously. While playing online, you can place smaller stakes as most online casinos have low minimums that prevent huge losses.

Are Roulette Games Profitable?

Every casino game, including roulette, has a house edge that allows the casino to profit. You might be lucky a few times playing roulette, and you can indeed win a good amount of real money, but you should understand that not a single casino game is profitable. You’ll always lose in the long run, so only play for the thrill.

Are Online Roulette Games Trustworthy?

Yes. When you play in a reputable casino such as the ones on our list, you can be sure of verified and fair games. To ensure that a casino has fair games, find out if they hold a valid license from a trustworthy jurisdiction and have been independently tested by a third party.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Roulette Sites

Slots Empire: This is our top choice overall. You can play both RNG and live roulette variants with varying stake sizes ($1 to $1,000). The casino games are all top quality and powered by RTG, and you can claim a 245% match bonus plus 55 free spins on your first deposit.

Red Dog Casino: If you’re not familiar with the game and would like to test the waters first, Red Dog allows you to play online roulette for free. The standard American and European variants are available, and you can claim a 320% match bonus on your first deposit.

Super Slots: This roulette casino was our top choice for crypto roulette players. There are regular roulette and blackjack tournaments, along with a 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000 for all new players.

Ignition: If you want to keep it small when getting started, Ignition allows you to place your roulette bets for as low as $0.5. The live roulette wagers start at only $1, which is also conveniently low for new players. The welcome offer is either 100% up to $1,000 or 150% up to $1,500 — depending on your payment method.

Bovada: This roulette site hosts the widest variety of live dealer games, including 4 roulette titles. Bovada is also a sports betting site and a poker room, so it’s safe to say that you’ll get an all-around online gambling experience here.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Roulette Sites

Step 1: Register

Visit Slots Empire

Click the “Sign-Up” button

Enter all the required information to create your account



Step 2: Verification

Visit your email inbox

Find the mail sent to you by Slots Empire

Open it and click the verification link inside



Step 3: Deposit & Play Roulette Online

Open the “Cashier” section at Slots Empire once your account is verified

Click “Bonuses”

Enter the IRONBORDERS code manually to activate the 245% bonus +55 free spins

Deposit using your preferred payment method

Play online roulette for real money!



Ready to Spin the Wheel at the Best Roulette Sites Online?

Spinning the roulette wheel is exciting only when you do it at a top casino — and we just gave you the ultimate list of the best roulette sites online.

Our findings ranked Slots Empire as the best roulette site out of all the rest. The range of games and variations available, easy deposits, and fast withdrawals were a few crucial factors that helped us make this decision.

Other casino sites such as Red Dog and Bovada stood out as the best for new players and live roulette, but we’re confident in all of our recommendations and we urge you to explore them before making a decision.

Thanks for reading, have fun spinning the roulette wheel, and remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive traffic from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure that we provide helpful information to give you the best possible online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: