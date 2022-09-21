5 Best Research Paper Writing Service Providers in the U.S.

Globally, the demand for academic writing assistance is on the rise. Many students depend on professional essay writing services to help them get excellent grades on their assignments; there’s a genuine reason for that. The study workload increases with every year. Plus, students don’t have the time or skills to complete everything on their own.

Let’s also be honest: Not everyone loves studies, especially given the tedious and complex nature of some topics. With so many assignments involving research, having someone help you is a breather with more room for an enjoyable college experience. You know the old saying, “all work, no play.”

A day at the beach, for instance, is far more enjoyable than having to sit in a musty library working on an essay. And yet, it’s just that little thing that can make the difference between succeeding in a class and failing. There’s no room for negligence or apathy, study-wise. There’s no room for sloppy or inferior work either.

If your assignment entails documenting the history of ancient African tribes or the origins of the American Revolution, a simple Wikipedia visit is no match for quality material. Even worse, you may be caught for plagiarism, which is a no-no in any scholarly community. Should this call for external help? Yes; let's learn more below.

Five Top-Rated Research Paper Writing Services

Whereby your assignment is a simple classroom task with little bearing on your GPA and you have ample time to complete it yourself, hiring a research paper service could be a “no” or a “maybe.” Otherwise, you can’t risk it. You are not just writing an assignment, you are crafting your future and potentially making your way out of the rat race to become a successful professional.

At this point, you should entrust the project to an industry leader in the field of academic writing. Finding one of such a caliber in a sea of competitors (including scam sites and shoddy “providers”) can be daunting. Don’t worry, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Here’s a list of renowned experts to hire.

Sponsor

If there’s one company that’s made a name for itself in the upper echelon of the academic writing industry, it’s PaperHelp. This research service has mastered the art of essay writing, thesis proofreading, term paper writing, dissertation, and more. It boasts impressive writing styles and strict quality checks. Working with this company implies access to top-skilled, native-English speaking writers with a broad knowledge base in various disciplines.

PaperHelp guarantees 100% uniqueness on all academic papers, with plagiarism reports to substantiate them. Even if you cover the same scope as another writer on a topic like “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway, their professionals will create your material from scratch and credit it as yours only for a base fee of $10 per page. Discounts are also available from 5% to 20%.

Not your regular off-the-shelf service, the top-rated platform has earned the trust of over 100,000 students across the globe. It scores a star rating of 4.7 on Sitejabber. For speedy delivery, the provider’s quickest turnaround time is 3 hours. You can purchase an argumentative essay paper on gun control at 10 a.m. and receive it at 1 p.m. the same day. It doesn’t get any better than this.

Sponsor

Another essay writing service to join the league of industry giants is BBQPapers. The American-based company is a team of professional research paper writers (2% of the best) that offer top-notch content and a personal touch. Up close, they comprise mainly Ph.D. holders. Each one has an extensive research background across all academic levels.

It doesn’t matter if your project is a simple high school essay or a complicated dissertation for a Master’s degree, BBQ Papers delivers. Timeliness, coordination, and feedback are the three guiding concepts that have helped the platform build a solid track record with over 10,000 papers sold and a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot. The golden buzzer goes to its lifetime discount.

Every dollar you spend drafting that scholarship essay or term paper earns you points that can be later redeemed as discounts. How cool is that? It's a great strategy to save on future orders. If that’s not enough, its $5.85-per-100-word rate, featuring perks from editorial review to a 60-day warranty, makes it a steal. That’s less than what you would pay for a plate of lentil spaghetti with a side salad.

Say goodbye to grueling late nights, web searching for academic information; endless hours spent on the local library floor; and that terrible sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach when your teacher hands you a blank stare with “could use more” scribbled across it. Your high school days just got better.

Sponsor

Getting high-quality research paper writing help doesn’t have to be time-consuming and expensive. If you discover a good one, your experience will be hassle-free. With SpeedyPaper, it’s more like ordering a take-out at your local fast-food joint.

If you’re running late, simply choose a 6-hour delivery. Unlike other platforms, this term paper writing service has a considerable number of free stuff that sweetens your experience.

For one, you can always get free essays. By that, I mean samples on different subjects and topics at various educational levels. As an accounting student, you can gain insight into Equity Methods and Disclosure to help improve your financial statement analysis report, at no cost. That isn't the only benefit available.

Free revisions are another great deal. So you find the initial draft somewhat on track, but it lacks that “oomph.” No problem; send it back for revision and, in return, receive a flawless research paper, revised to perfection without spending a dime. If the material still doesn’t float your boat, request a refund. If that’s not fair, nothing is.

The platform has earned over 200 customer reviews with an average of 4.8 on ScamFighter. With as little as $13, you can purchase a one-page essay that is written from scratch by a certified expert in the field and guaranteed 100% plagiarism-free. That weekday-night-after-work treat you deserve awaits you.

Sponsor

A professional research paper writer with one of the best reviews across various review websites, EssayPro is a top contender for the job. Like other listed firms, this service is replete with an impressive roster of professional paper writers. However, one feature of this platform sticks out. You can choose who to handle your assignment.

Not only that, you can communicate directly with your writer, discuss all revisions, request unlimited edits, and track the work progress. It all starts with checking the professional’s rating. Numbers, they say, don’t lie. A native English speaker handles each other, so there are no linguistic errors to mar the beauty of your essay.

The service features round-the-clock support, which means that even in the dead of night, you can discuss your custom essay with an assigned representative. EssayPro also offers free originality, compared to other services. It’s a necessity for students who worry about whether or not they’ll get caught for plagiarism. Plus, your confidentiality is well-guarded; you remain anonymous.

This platform is rated 4.7 according to Sitejabber. At $11.40 per page, you can get 100% unique material on the same day of your order. It’s not a bad deal considering the service quality. Plus, you can now spend time with your family, or be at the beach in half the time it takes to complete your assignment personally.

Sponsor

Another high-ranked and well-received college paper writing service is ExpertWriting. This platform caters to all college students. It fuses other eye-catching features from the above-listed services to give you a robust, yet budget-friendly experience. Not only do you receive a 100% custom-written quality research paper and unlimited edits, but you also get full credit for the work.

For over 6 years, the service has successfully delivered over 20,000 projects across various topics in the field of finance, history, psychology, management, marketing, and education, to say the least. Thus, it has a rating of 4.2 on Trustpilot. What's more astonishing is its continuous growth, which indicates that more satisfied customers are on the way.

The writing service charges $10 per page and is one of the most affordable in the industry. There's a 7% discount for payment to help you further stretch your budget. You also get the quickest turnaround of 3 hours. That’s less time than it takes to personally research and write your own paper.

With ExpertWriting, there's more freedom to do the things you love without sacrificing your studies. Those piano recitals, weekend trips, Netflix series, and even study groups can now be part of your to-do list. There’s no reason to miss out on them.

The aforementioned research paper writing services have made their place in the pantheon of academic services. Some have better features than others under specific conditions. It’s up to you to choose the one that fits your educational needs and budget. If you are more inclined to generous discounts and freebies, try BBQ Papers and SpeedyPaper.

For on-time delivery, PaperHelp and ExpertWriting are your go-to choices. EssayPro shines the brightest when it comes to complete control over the selection of professional writers. Your situation will determine the best writing paper service to hire.

Will Buying an Essay or Research Paper Online Get Me Caught?

So the thought of getting an online research paper writing service is a huge temptation, isn’t it? And you can’t help but wonder: Will purchasing an academic paper on the internet get me in trouble? The answer is conditional. It can get you into trouble if you use an illegitimate and unreliable source. Here’s why.

A shady writing company has no regard for the ethics of plagiarism and academic integrity. Some of these platforms use stolen work from their clients to pad their portfolios. Intellectual property theft is the term for this action. Upon hiring them, you become a victim of an underground economy. Subsequently, your plagiarism nightmare has just begun.

You might be fooled into believing that the supposed original paper purchased from the service is authentic and unique. Then you hand in the material to your professor only to find that it has already been turned in by a different student from another college some years ago. You’ve been busted!

You’ll be issued a failing grade on the paper. That can have a domino effect on your entire grade for the semester. If you have a good professor, the individual will have you withdraw the plagiarized work and replace it with a perfect one.

However, that’s still a bummer since the professor can see that you didn’t write the assignment yourself. Considering this reason, it’s in your best interest to use a reputable and established writing service. Such businesses create research papers from the ground up. Each material undergoes scrutiny to ensure 100% originality. In all fairness, the professor won’t know whether or not you wrote the paper, which leads to the next question.

Is it Legal and Safe to Hire a Paper Writer?

In an age where most students are willing to do whatever it takes to pass a class, it’s not difficult to find companies that write custom research papers. However, some of these businesses are in the academic racket for all the wrong reasons. A handful may have more sinister moves. Only a few of them can make a convincing case for their legitimacy.

Before anything else, it’s worth clarifying that buying research papers is entirely legal. Legitimate writing firms abide by a simple rule. Hiring a professional writer to research and write your paper shouldn’t violate copyright laws and intellectual property. This means that as long as you don’t hand in someone else’s work, you’re good to go.

As for buying a custom research paper from a questionable website, it’s a different story entirely. First, you’ll need to check for authenticity. This step is crucial in protecting intellectual property and your academic reputation. When you buy papers online, you become vulnerable to several potential risks, which brings us to the second part of the conversation.

An underhanded service puts you at risk of losing confidential details. In the course of a transaction, you might disclose sensitive information. This lapse of judgment may result in identity theft. It’s a good thing that the majority of writing agencies take data security seriously. For fraudulent sites, on the other hand, things take a dark turn.

Hence, the writer you hire determines your online safety and privacy. Only pay for services after vetting them first. If you come across a questionable research paper writing company, it’s best to stay away.

Who Will Be Responsible for My Paper's Composition?

The best paper writers have solid reputations that start with the people behind the scenes. They employ individuals who have the expertise and talent to handle different types of academic assignments, with the main emphasis on the high quality of writing. Many of these individuals are advanced degree holders.

They are also native-English-speaking experts, which implies zero grammatical mistakes or typos when handling students’ assignments.

When you hire a legitimate service, you’ll never have to worry about getting the correct type of paper. You will also receive it in the requested format. For instance, if your professor wants you to use APA style, your writer will adhere to that guideline. No exceptions.

Some platforms follow a chain of command, in which the writer takes your instructions and produces an entire document using your selected topic. Once done, the individual sends it to a professional editor, who checks for grammar and spelling before approval. That way, no loopholes are exploited.

Any Risk in Choosing a Writing Service Provider?

Your only obstacle in outsourcing that chemistry research paper on organic compounds or a literary review of Hamlet is finding the best research paper services. With many providers offering jaw-dropping features and discounts, you can’t wait to hire the first company you come across. Don’t hurry to click that “Order” button yet.

While such enticing promotions may seem legit, consider the pros and cons before inputting your personal information.

First, have an idea of the service’s reputation; this entails scrutinizing the platform’s ratings and feedback.

Consider the type of money-back guarantee they offer. The best research paper writing service is one with a transparent refund policy. It’s a guarantee that their work is genuine and unique.

A reputable writing company has responsive customer support staff to address any concerns or issues. These people are knowledgeable and friendly. Plus, they are more than willing to answer your queries and concerns.

The main danger lies in a data privacy breach. In this case, the writer knows too much about you, which is comparable to giving them the keys to your bank account and other personal attachments. With access to your information, they could easily commit fraud.

Trustworthy platforms are committed to protecting your data. The same can’t be said of their counterparts. That is why you should take precautions before handing over your personal information. Look out for the following security features:

SSL Certificate: It ensures that any data transferred from your computer to the website is safe from unauthorized parties

Privacy Policy: Check to see what information the company stores about you.

Authorized Contact Phone Number: It confirms that the site has a dedicated customer service team.

Payment Gateway: Check to see if the site uses a reputable third-party processor.

If you want to avoid headaches and problems in the future, you should be thorough with the writing service provider you intend to hire. Ask questions and follow up.

Can I Pay Someone to Write a Research Paper?

Perhaps, you find hiring a writing service to handle your literature term paper covering Shakespearean sonnet a hassle and choose to hire a freelancer instead. There is nothing wrong with that. However, be sure you know what you’re getting into.

While freelancers offer cheap research paper writing services, you don’t get the benefit of a team working behind the scenes. Moreover, their work is not guaranteed. If you are not satisfied with what they have done, you’ll have to go through the process of revision and rewriting alone.

On the other hand, reputable term paper writing services have teams of professionals who are assigned projects.

In addition, the company boasts of its professional guarantees, which give you peace of mind while using their service. So, your sonnet project is safer with a service provider.

Are Research Paper Writing Companies Worth It?

After exploring the research paper writing service reviews of different companies in this guide, it is safe to say that these platforms are worth every penny. When you hire a reputable service provider, you’ll get more than just academic writing.

You’ll gain the benefit of excellent customer support. Your project is in the hands of people who understand that their reputation as a company depends on your satisfaction.