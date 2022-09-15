Psychic Reading Online: 5 Best Psychics Websites for Accurate Readings

When it seems like you are in a constant battle with life, it might be the perfect time to experience psychic reading online. Before you roll your eyes at seeing the word 'psychic' or 'psychic reading', let me clarify one thing. This detailed review is my personal experience with these gifted advisors, and you get to learn about my hands-on experience with them.

So, let's start from the beginning. How I actually got into the psychic universe, and how did my life change afterward? I was a small-town girl with big dreams in my eyes. That’s why I moved to the city of New York right after my graduation. Like most youngsters, my dream was to make it big in the Big Apple. I was fortunate enough to land my dream job. Life seemed to be going smoothly for me until one day, while walking down my favorite road; I got into an accident. It was too severe. I was in bed for 8 months straight. That was when everything came spiraling down for me. The perfect job, the perfect boyfriend, all my friends, everything that I had faith in – it all just slowly drifted away, and I could not even do anything to make them stay.

I can easily describe this as the lowest point in my life but also one that introduced me to the wonderful world of psychic readings online. Yes, this was it. One fine afternoon, while scrolling non-stop on my phone screen, I saw it. An ad to talk to a psychic advisor for free. The idea of free psychic readings caught my interest, and I had nothing to lose, so I decided to give it a shot. You know what they say about the decisions you make in haste. Sometimes they turn out to be the best ones for you.

This is exactly how I would describe my experience with these gifted psychic advisors and clairvoyants. I did not even realize when and how my life got back to normal, and I was able to pull myself out of the state of desperation and despair. Psychic readings online have definitely transformed my life and given it a 180-degree turn. If you want to know the best psychic reading sites, continue reading this detailed review to enlighten yourself.

I have shared quick reviews as well as a comprehensive analysis of the 5 top-rated psychic websites out there so you can pick and choose one for yourself. Good luck!

I have compiled a quick run-down outlining the key highlights of the five top-rated psychic reading platforms out there. Don’t forget to scroll down further for their detailed reviews!

5 Best Online Psychic Readings Sites to Visit Right Away!

#1 Kasamba – Best Psychics Portal for Authenticity and Accuracy

#2 AskNow – Your Access to the World of Expert Medium Readers

#3 Psychic Source – Readings to Resolve All Your Love Troubles

#4 MysticSense – Top Choice for Those Seeking 100% Trust in Psychics

#5 Keen Psychic – Reliable Readings for Money Minded People

As promised, here are the detailed reviews of the top five psychic online reading websites listed above. I have carefully jotted down each section to give you honest and unbiased advice so you can also benefit from psychic reading services just like the way I did. Fingers crossed!

1. Kasamba - Best Psychics Online for Seeking the Right Direction!

Kasamba is essentially the most appropriate place for you to go to for an online psychic and tarot card reading. A psychic advisor from this platform can give you the solution to your queries and problems. It is known as the most widely known and used website, and it has been running since 1999. Not only does it provide you with a wide variety of psychics to choose from, but it also has over 3,000,000 satisfied users at the moment.

Once you've become a user, you will get your readings through either an email or through the chat feature. The chat-reading feature is used more frequently due to the fact that not only does it save time, but it also allows a one-to-one conversation.

The readers working at Kasamba all have different aspects that they specialize in. All of them have their one-off profile, which provides you with their info, along with the services they provide and the category they might specialize in. It also has various types of readings that you can select from, ranging from astrology, past life, and future predictions, as well as analyzing dreams. I have personally tried their dream analysis, psychic medium services, and tarot card readings.

Often in life, there comes the point where you feel that you are stuck in a pit of quicksand and life is just sucking you in. I have been there, and I know how difficult it is to get yourself out of such situations. When I was going through one of the darkest phases of my life, I came across Kasamba and that was the biggest turning point of fate for me. As soon as I was one-on-one with my psychic reader, I knew that now I was going to find the right direction in life. If it wasn't for their affordable psychic readings and authentic future insights, I would not be standing here all positive and hopeful about what was coming ahead.

Initially, after you’re on their site, you need to choose what kind of reading you’re looking for. After which, you will have to decide who you want as your reader. To make that decision, you will have to go through each of their prices, previous remarks, and unique descriptions. After you've made your decision, you can tap on the "Let's Chat" button to begin the process.

The website will take then make you reach the sign-up page. Here, you will be asked to give your email ID along with the details of how you want to pay. Once you are signed up, you will get your reading when your selected reader is available for it.

Kasamba is completely transparent with all of its clientele. Prior to choosing whether to get in touch with any of their readers, you have the option of reading past remarks that their existing clientele has written for them, along with the results they have got. Not only this, but the process for registration is not very time-consuming and is also very safe.

Now that you are convinced of how well-reputed Kasamba is, it is time for another exciting surprise. You must have heard about some websites offering free psychic readings online, but are they trustworthy or not? That’s hard to tell. Luckily with Kasamba, that’s not the case. Once you’re registered and are now a paying customer, you will not only be provided with a reading for a 3-minute long reading that is free of cost, but you also get an option of utilizing a 70% off on the very first reading you take.

If you are a customer, you no longer have to worry about your readings being inaccurate or have any second thoughts on whether the advice you're getting is accurate or not because Kasamba readers are gifted and experienced.

2. AskNow - Best Psychics Online for Powerful Medium Readings!

A very interesting concept in the mystic world that I got to know just recently. If you haven't already guessed I'm talking about psychic medium readings. Mediumship is your gateway to reconnecting with the loved ones that have departed from this world. Initially, I struggled a lot in finding the right gifted psychic for mediumship, and finally, I found AskNow.

To put it into simpler words, AskNow is the best psychics platform for medium readings. These readings are different from any ordinary mystic services as they let you do the impossible. To be honest, I was looking for authentic psychic medium readings as this was really close to my heart. Not everyone can do justice to mediumship as you have to have the proper experience and learned skills to perform this job to perfection. AskNow delivers just that.

The great thing is that the platform is not new to the mystic world, as it has been running since 2005 for over a decade. Known for their impressive range of services that are not just limited to psychic readings or medium readings. They also take pride in offering other services, including:

Fortune telling - Insights into the future.

- Insights into the future. Astrology readings - Perfect for those who believe in the power of the stars.

- Perfect for those who believe in the power of the stars. Past Life Readings - When you need to go back to burn some old bridges.

- When you need to go back to burn some old bridges. Oracle card readings for career, love, and important life advice.

The list goes on and on. And that’s not the only fascinating part that makes this platform one of the best psychics out there.

AskNow works like an information hub for psychic aficionados. If you are as obsessed with the magic of the mystic world as I am, you will love becoming a member of AskNow. They post informative material and guides regularly, which feeds the soul of psychic lovers like us. It doesn't end here. To further facilitate their fans and members, this best psychics site offers a pool of informative videos related to the topic. If there are any common questions or concerns related to psychic or clairvoyant readings in your head, you can easily find the answers through this valuable feature.

To prove to you that all of this is legit and that AskNow is a real and trustworthy mystic portal, here is a customer review for your reassurance.

This review was shared by a guy called Henry K. Sterling, who is a piano artist from Boston. He said, “Psychic reading for me was just an alien concept that I had only seen in movies or TV shows. Yes, those phony fortune tellers that you find at the carnival might try their best to lure you into the trap, but I’ve always been smarter than that. Well, that’s until I found the best psychics reading platform like AskNow. When my mom lost the battle to cancer a few years ago, I never truly got a chance to grief for her. Yes, I used to play songs on my piano for her and I even carved her name on it. Still, it was not enough to bear the pain of losing a parent. It’s indescribable. Yet, with the help of a psychic advisor on AskNow, I was able to give some meaning to my thoughts. I saw a psychic medium expert on this website who helped me form an outwardly bond with my mama. You know what they say about always being a mama’s baby. I could certainly relate to it when I had my first mediumship session. I was drowning in tears because of how surreal the experience was. And in a surprising way, it gave me some peace knowing that my mama is in a better and probably safer place. It’s hard for a grown man in his late thirties to accept these harsh realities of life. If it wasn’t for the perfect psychic online reading experiences at AskNow, I wouldn’t have found peace. So, thank you for proving that you are actually the best psychics online solution out there.”

Lastly, before I wind up this session of my review, I must commend AskNow for coming up with some amazing sign-up offers. You just need to create a new account on the website and enjoy a 5-minute trial without spending a single dollar. This is an incredible opportunity for new psychic fanatics who want to explore this area and enjoy cheap psychic readings without drilling a hole in their wallets. When it comes to pocket-friendly rates, AskNow has deals starting at an affordable rate of $1 per minute.

3. Psychic Source - Best Psychics Online for the Love Sick!

You must have heard of the concept of falling in love. We all have. But little did we know that it actually refers to the downfall of human beings. I'm not even kidding. You never understand true pain until you get your heart broken by that one person who means the whole world to you. While love may feel like the best thing that happens to you, it could also be the worse when it is gone. If you are familiar with this feeling and you don't know what to do about it or how to make yourself feel better, it's time to join Psychic Source for authentic love readings.

Believe it or not, love psychic readings at Psychic Source are the real game changer, especially for love-stricken individuals. Be it a perfectly going relationship or one that you wish to be perfect, seeking online love readings from Psychic Source will give you the comfort that you need. Life does not always treat you right, especially when cupid takes control of things. That’s where the reliable psychic readings from this website will help answer all the questions that keep you up all night.

By using this platform, you'll be able to get in contact with certified psychics that have a specialization in multiple categories, for example, for people who want specific love-based readings, birth charts, numerology, aura, and pet-related readings, among others. You get it all.

It is also true that when you have so many options to choose from, it’s easy to get conflicted. This is why Psychic Source doesn't focus solely on using the reviews of their psychics to judge them, but it also checks on their background information, as well as conducting one-to-one interviews prior to hiring them in order to make sure that they meet the standard.

One problem that I faced with many psychic readings websites was of timing. When I was available for reading online, their psychic experts were not. Or they were available at odd hours. With Psychic Source, this problem was also solved instantly, as that's what the USP of their service was. Instant chat or phone or video readings, whatever you wanted, whenever – it was just a few taps away.

One of the biggest advantages is that most of the psychics are free throughout the day. If you want their maximum support, you have the option of calling them whenever you feel like it. Not a lot of other competitors have this option of sending users emails related to their session.

While there were various other plus points of using Psychic Source, there’s one that tops the list and makes it the best online psychic readings site out there. So, when you join the portal, you can enjoy an amazing introductory offer of a free trial. This is no joke. You can talk to the psychic reader of your choice for up to the first three minutes without spending a single penny. Their average reading rates are also quite easy on the pocket. You can simply enjoy a session for $1 per minute. This is how you can enjoy the best psychics at the lowest rates.

4. MysticSense - Best Psychics Online for Trustworthy Predictions!

The main reason why MysticSense is recommended is that not only because of a unique experience for you, but also an experience where you would want a sense of ease that the reading is done by someone trustworthy.

Running since 2020, it has been serving a vast amount of people, slightly above 19,000. Having more than 500 top psychics that you can select, each of MysticSense’s psychics has its distinct benefits. I have tried various of their mystic services to ensure that you will get your money's worth on this platform.

It gives you the option of choosing your reader on the basis of what they specialize in, how they have been rated, and how they read, among more factors. You will come across multiple services on their site, ranging from readings that focus on love, fortune-telling, dream analysis, as well as astrology.

If you’d like to have a chat with one of the psychics available online on MysticSense, firstly, you will have to create and register an account. After which, you can go through their list of available online psychics. They offer 3 services, ranging from online readings via mobile phone, chat, or on video-call. Apart from this, starting from $1 per minute you can also sort out your readings based on your budget, making them quite affordable at the same time.

You also have the option of utilizing the first session, which is completely free of cost for 5-mins, and it assures you that you'll be satisfied with it beforehand.

MysticSense has a streamlined selection process that guarantees that all of the readers working for them are well suited for their job, just like on most reputed websites as well. Each of them will have a profile with details about them, a video-based intro, as well as remarks that previous clients have left for them.

It is the most appropriate place for you to be if you're currently considering getting an online reading done. Be it a psychic medium or even a tarot card session, you can rely on MysticSense since they have a wide list of chat psychics for you to select from.

I would also like to share a review I read online about MysticSense so you can be assured that I’m not the only one vouching for their service. This review was shared by Florence Baker, who is an avid psychic service user. Let’s hear what Florence has to say about MysticSense and their insightful psychic readings.

“Hey there. Florence here. I won’t stretch it too long and get straight to the point. My psychic reading journey with MysticSense started six months ago. So, I have been a regular psychic readings online enthusiast for as long as I can remember. Previously, I used to look for psychics near me but in the past couple of years online readings have been my go-to option. My experience with psychic reading websites had been mixed one. While there were decent mystic portals out there, some were nothing but scammers who just wanted to rip you off. That’s until I found MysticSense and I knew it, there was no other better platform for me. See, I was looking for authentic readers that provided accurate psychic predictions because I was done with wasting dollars on gibberish. The platform has an extensive collection of gifted psychics who know exactly what they are doing. As someone who has tried more than thirty psychic portals, I can undoubtedly say that this platform was one of the best ones so far.”

I hope that after reading this review on MysticSense, you will also be inclined to give them a try. Especially for their free psychic reading offers. Don't forget to make the best use of their search filters, as it broadens your horizon and makes you look at mystic services from a new angle.

5. Keen Psychics - Best Psychics Online for Career Support!

If there is one thing that has constantly been worrying us all, it's all about the money. Isn't it? We are all trapped in this rat race to win over life. We all are struggling and hustling to make more money because it is never really enough to make ends meet. And even if you somehow manage to do so, you would want more of it. It's a carousel that keeps turning. So, the question is: Is there a way out? Yes, there is. First of all, this is no scheme to make you rich overnight. Instead, it is a smarter living choice where you take control of money rather than money controlling you.

To be fair, I did not learn all of this easily. Life had its way of teaching me a lesson in money making and managing budgets, careers, and finances. But luckily, these hardships led me to Keen Psychics. If you have not already heard of the name, let me introduce you to the best psychics reading the online site for career forecasts and financial readings. I can tell you this from my first-hand experience with this portal. The psychic readers here will teach you the true worth of money. However, note that it's not a one-person job.

To make the most out of your financial psychic readings from Keen, you need to come prepared and make sure you utilize the full potential of this opportunity. I have witnessed so many of my friends who asked the write questions, and also those who didn't, and the first ones were actually quite satisfied with their readings and authentic predictions.

Another pro tip I would like to share with you all is that you have to be extremely careful about the psychic reader that you choose. While some people simply prefer a trusted psychic advisor who has the most experience in the field, it is also critical to check their user reviews before making the final call. Keen Psychic has a transparent policy where they reveal important details about the reader on the website. Therefore, make sure that you review multiple factors and gauge the true worth of your shortlisted psychic reading expert before the session. This will help you give a good head start on your reading, which could feel a little bit daunting if you are doing it for the first time. There is another valuable tool on the website called 'Find a Match.' This tool matches you to the most compatible psychic expert. You just have to answer a few questions to find your match.

Finally, let’s come down to what will make you seal the deal at Keen Psychics. By now, you should have already guessed that I am talking about their introductory offers. Yes, like most of the platforms mentioned in this review, Keen also has some incredible free psychic readings deals and discount offers for new members. My favorite one has to be the 10-minute trial for an unbelievably low price of $1.99. You may shrug and think that this is too good to be true. It actually is! So, why waste any time? Join the millions of Keen Psychic members and me in the quest to find the most authentic career forecasts and financial readings.

Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Frequently Asked Questions

In this special edition of the review, you can quickly go through the most commonly asked questions about psychic readers and live psychic readings.

What are psychic readings, and how do they work?

They are merely an aid we use in order to gather information and to bring about some feeling of understanding in one’s life. Readers will have many ways to acquire information about the people they are working with, for instance, some may use cards, some prefer reading their palms, whereas others may just use their naturally gifted powers to do this.

After you've been part of a reading, your psychic advisor will figure out the aspects of your life that you might need help with, and using their powers, they can help you get the solution you're seeking. You have the option of asking about either a very specific aspect of your life, for example, love psychics or financial related, or you can even ask them about a more generalized topic, such as life itself.

It is also true that quite a lot of individuals believe that readers will give you a simple ‘yes/no’ solution to all of your queries, which is not the case. In reality, they do not have the solution to each one of your questions.

They can only help you and show you a path towards a sense of clarity and can help boost your level of confidence in the decisions that you have made.

What sort of knowledge can I acquire from a reading?

They will make forecasts about what might be present for you in the future. Each of them has unique powers, which makes them capable of making a forecast. An example of this is that one psychic could be very well acquainted with using tarot cards and might have the power to take a glimpse of the future, hence being able to help you out.

On the other hand, some might ask you relevant questions and then form a conclusion depending on how you answer. Perhaps one of the best ways of taking a reading is to do it online.

Is it safe to trust an online psychic?

The top-rated psychic reading sites that have been mentioned all have psychics that you can put your faith in. These reputable psychic reading sites have gotten exceptional remarks from their existing clientele, who always recommend them to others and give them a lot of praise as well. It is safe to say that you can put your trust in these sites. Apart from the fact that there is a huge list of reliable psychics and readers to choose from, the websites also give you a couple of free minutes in order for you to pick out which one suits you best.

The Ending Statement – Here’s What To Conclude! (H2)

It boils down to the final question – whether you are cut out for online psychic readings or not. Well, if you have read through this full review, there is no reason left for you not to seek the help of a gifted reader to go through the ups and downs of life.

While this review addresses most of your concerns related to the best psychic reading sites, you still have to check each and every platform before making the final call. My personal favorite has to be Kasamba and MysticSense, but you may explore others too. Just make sure that you carefully vet the site before signing up on it. Or you may try multiple ones before shortlisting the ultimate best psychics for yourself.

Keep watching this space for more valuable psychic guides and reviews.

May all your psychic dreams come true. Good luck!