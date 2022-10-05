Best Poker Sites: Top Online Poker Rooms for Tournaments, Bonuses & Traffic (2022)

Poker is everywhere — from your Instagram feed drowning in poker reels to gurus promising to make you the next star. Are you up for the challenge?

We’ve ranked the best poker sites where you can try your bluffing skills or the tournament strategy you’ve long worked on. We tested the safest and most visited poker rooms first-hand and ranked the top poker sites based on their overall performance.

Ignition ranked as the overall best poker site. It offers massive GTD tourneys, a leveled playing field for both sharks and newbies, and consistent round-the-clock traffic.

However, each online poker site we found offers something unique, so one of them might as well be your perfect choice. Let’s have a look!

Best Poker Sites:

1. Ignition Poker — Best Online Poker Site Overall

Pros:

Renowned online gambling brand

Member of one of the biggest poker networks

Good mix of player experience levels

Large tournaments — monthly $1M GTD

$1,500 poker welcome bonus

Excellent poker software

24/7 customer support



Cons:

No support by phone

No PC in-browser instant play



After making its 2016 launch, Ignition wasted no time in becoming one of the biggest and best poker sites worldwide. Poker players seek-out Ignition because of the heavy traffic, large tournaments, and anonymous seating.

But there’s so much more that makes Ignition the best, so let’s see what’s in the cards for you here.

Poker Room - 5/5

Because Ignition is a member of the PWL Poker Network, one of the biggest networks consisting of several online poker sites, you can expect to find players to go up against at any time.

This online poker room also features fully anonymous gameplay, so new or casual players cannot be targeted by cardsharps or pros, bringing in a great mix of players.

Like most poker sites, the three most popular poker variants — Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi-Lo — are offered here for ring games and tournaments.

For tournament players, there are daily, weekly, and monthly options, including satellites, Jackpot Sit-and-Go’s, a weekly $150k GTD, $2,500 in weekly freerolls, and a stunning $1 million GTD held every month.

And if you are new to playing poker, Ignition has great resources to help get you started. These include easy-to-understand rules of popular poker variants and tournaments, strategies, and more.

Bonus - 4.8/5

Ignition offers one of the best poker bonus promotions industry-wide — a 150% deposit match up to $1,500.

This offer is for new Ignition players only, and you’ll need to lay down a minimum of $20 to trigger it. There’s no rakeback at Ignition, but the way the bonus cash is released into your account translates into a 50% rakeback while the bonus is active. Very generous indeed.

If you want to play ring games, there are two bonuses you could score while playing:

Royal Flush Bonus : If you land a royal flush during a Texas Hold’em ring game, you could win a bonus of 50x the big blind with no wagering requirements.

: If you land a royal flush during a Texas Hold’em ring game, you could win a bonus of 50x the big blind with no wagering requirements. Bad Beat Bonus: Got busted with Aces Full of Kings on a Texas cash game? Well, for once, it pays off to lose as you’ll get a jackpot of 100x the big blind.

PC & Mobile Gameplay - 4.7/5

There are no instant play options for real money poker games via PC browsers, so users will have to rely on the poker client download to play poker here, which is available on Windows and Mac.

Since Ignition uses advanced poker software, playing via the client is an enjoyable experience because of the customizable features, fast gameplay, and intuitive UI.

Mobile players can take advantage of arguably the best online poker software that delivers the full poker platform via mobile in-browser instant play.

Customer Support - 4.6/5

The friendly and knowledgeable Ignition customer support team operates 24/7. Support can be reached via live chat and email. While a phone option would be ideal, most players will find the live chat option to be fast and convenient.

Join the biggest poker site — Ignition

2. Americas Cardroom — Best for Big GTD Poker Tournaments

Pros:

Suitable for pro poker players

$12m in weekly GTDs

Weekly $1m GTD tourney

Winning Poker Network flagship

Fully-customizable desktop poker app

24/7 chat support

Cons:

No phone support

No PC instant play

Limited mobile options

Americas Cardroom, also known as ACR, launched in 2001, and it is the flagship of the Winning Poker Network (WPN). If you’re looking for big-money tournaments, robust traffic, and heavy competition — this is the site you visit.

Poker Room - 5/5

Americas Cardroom prides itself on not offering anonymous gameplay. This means that new or casual players may run across very advanced or professional players. And while this might be bad news when starting out — it will actually help you level up your game.

For ring games, you can enjoy the three standard variants plus several others that most poker sites do not offer, including Seven Card Stud and 32 Card Draw.

While the variants of ring games are impressive, the poker tournaments are even more so. ACR guarantees $12 million in weekly pools, including daily PKOs for tens of thousands of dollars and a weekly $1 million GTD.

And because you will be playing at the WPN flagship, you will have access to the world-famous Venom Tournaments. These include a $5 million GTD PKO and a stunning $10 million GTD; both held twice a year.

That being said, ACR is most famous for its Online Super Series, a two-week competition of over 150 different tournaments with $15 million in prizes over and multiple $1 million tournaments.

Bonus - 4.7/5

Americas Cardroom offers a 100% match on your first-ever deposit of $25 or more up to $2,000. The bonus is unlocked in $1 increments for every 27.5 Awards Points earned. Points are earned via tournament and rake fees, so these points add up quickly.

PC & Mobile Gameplay - 4.3/5

There are no instant play options for PC users, but the poker client is speedy, easy to operate, and very dependable, and it is available for Windows and MAC computers.

Mobile users have the options of Blitz Poker, Jackpot Poker, and Venom Satellites for instant play. Unfortunately, unlike Ignition, ACR’s web-based mobile platform doesn’t offer the full experience, so we recommend downloading the PC client.

Customer Support - 4.9/5

ACR’s experienced and friendly support team can be reached 24/7 via email and live chat. Emails are answered swiftly, but the chat response is even faster, making it the most popular support channel.

Join Americas Cardroom and explore the biggest poker tournaments

3. Black Chip Poker — Best Cash Games Variety of all Online Poker Sites

Pros:

Many cash-game variants

WPN member — solid player traffic

Massive poker tournaments

100% poker bonus

24/7 customer support

Cons:

No instant play for PC

Website is difficult to navigate

Few mobile options

Hitting the online poker scene in 2008, Black Chip Poker first belonged to the Merge Poker Network (a small network). However, it didn’t take long for Black Chip’s popularity to boom, so they quickly upped their game by joining the Winning Poker Network in 2012.

In addition to the lucrative tournaments, players join Black Chip for its ring games because they have more poker variants than, perhaps, any other poker room.

Poker Room - 5/5

For ring games, you can play no-limit- split-pot, blitz, six-max, and full-ring games of Omaha, Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, 32 Card Draw, Seven Card Stud, and Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo, among others.

Of course, since they belong to the WPN, the tournaments here are also outstanding. You have access to all the Venom action plus Black Chip exclusive MTT tournaments, flip tourneys, and the unique and very quick All-In-Or-Fold poker tournaments.

Bonus - 4.7/5

When you deposit $25 or more, Black Chip Poker will match it 100% up to $2,000. The bonus money is released in $1 installments for every 27.5 points earned through rake or tournament fees.

PC & Mobile Gameplay - 4.4/5

The website itself is a bit dated and confusing, so locating all the poker options can be a little difficult at first.

For MAC and Windows users, the fast and easy-to-operate client download is the only option to access the poker room. Mobile players using a browser only have a few options for cash games and tournaments.

Ultimately, the downloadable poker software is the way to go here to get the full poker offerings.

Customer Support - 4.9/5

The customer service members at this online poker site are always quick to respond to any of your inquiries 24/7.

And it appears that the Black Chip Poker support team decided to follow the lead of Ignition and ACR when it comes to points of contact, offering live chat and email as the only options.

Dive into high-octane cash-game action with Black Chip Poker

4. Juicy Stakes — Best Bonuses of any Poker Site

Pros:

200% welcome poker bonus

Anonymous seating — good for beginners

Big money poker tournaments

Wide variety of poker variants

Instant play for PC & mobile

Cons:

Lighter traffic during off-peak times

Unreliable PC client download

Juicy Stakes has been offering poker online since 2009, and they are a member of the Horizon Poker Network (HPN). This is a great site for beginners or casual players, and new players can score a whopping 200% match on their first deposit.

Poker Room - 4.4/5

The HPN is a smaller poker network, so traffic is fairly solid during peak hours, with off-peak hours often being scarce.

Technically, Juicy Stakes offers a wider selection of variants than some of the other best online poker rooms, including Razz, Hi-Lo Chicago, and Triple Draw. But this is a bit misleading because many of these ring games lack players.

But when it comes to the most popular variants, this poker site has you covered with solid traffic up until the early morning hours. Because there is only heavier traffic during peak times, paired with fully anonymous gameplay, this makes an excellent platform for rookies.

Juicy Stakes does not offer the multi-million-dollar tournament options that Ignition, Americas Cardroom, and Black Chip Poker provide, but the prize pools are still quite large, often with deep five-figure GTDs and some six-figure opportunities.

Tournaments at this poker site include satellites, daily freerolls, GTD wipeouts, progressive knockouts, and three six-max weekly tournaments, to name a few.

Bonus - 5/5

While Ignition and the other aforementioned poker rooms offer heavier traffic, Juicy Stakes is one of the best online poker rooms for bonuses. New players can capitalize on a generous 200% match on their first deposit up to $1,000.

The minimum deposit to qualify is $25, and the bonus money is released in $5 chunks for every 83.335 Frequent Player Points earned, which are garnered in rake and tournament fees.

PC & Mobile Gameplay - 4.4/5

Juicy Stakes not only offers one of the best poker bonus promotions in the biz, but they also have what is possibly the best poker software in the industry, at least, for instant play options.

With cutting-edge software that utilizes HTML5, all the poker games are fully optimized for in-browser instant play not only on Windows and MAC users but across Android and iOS mobile devices.

And instant play is definitely the way to go for PC users because, in contrast to their stellar instant play options for cash and tournament poker games, the poker client often lags and has an outdated design.

Customer Support - 5/5

This is another arena in which this poker site shines; the customer service team at Juicy Stakes can be reached 24/7 by live chat, email, and hold onto your poker chips — telephone! And you can’t ask for more than that.

Head to Juicy Stakes now to get a 200% deposit up to $1,000

5. Bovada Poker — Best Mobile Poker Site

Pros:

PWL Poker Network — heavy traffic

$2m in weekly prize pools

Anonymous tables

Good poker resources

Perfect mobile optimization

Cons:

Some PC client download issues

Smaller welcome bonus than other poker sites

Whether you’ve ever wagered on sports, played poker, or enjoyed online casino games, chances are you have heard of Bovada. This credible brand is a go-to destination for players of all stripes — including poker players.

Poker Room - 4.7/5

Bovada is another member of the PWL, which ensures high traffic levels at all times.

Bovada guarantees their poker players $2 million in prize pools every week. This includes a $100k tournament, a $150k tourney, and numerous GTD PKOs, sit-and-go’s, turbo tournaments, and more.

And then there is the Monthly Milly, a tournament held once a month with a GTD of $1 million.

Bovada is also a great online poker site for resources, offering an in-depth online poker guide for nearly every facet of the game.

And if you ever need a change of scenery, you can play online slots, table games, live dealer games, and anything else your heart desires.

Bonus - 4/5

When you use the bonus code PWB500 on your first-ever deposit, Bovada will give you a 100% match up to $500.

The bonus is unlocked in $5 increments for every 150 Rewards Points earned. Like most poker sites, points are earned upon exiting cash games or completing tournaments.

We love the rate at which the bonus money is released. What we don’t love as much is the percentage match (100% is great but not as good as many other online poker sites).

For you whales out there who may prefer larger bonuses, poker sites like Ignition, Americas Cardroom, and Juicy Stakes may be a better fit. Otherwise, this is a great bonus worth grabbing.

PC & Mobile Gameplay - 4/5

Instant play is very limited for PC, offering a smaller supply of cash games and tournaments. There is a client download for PC users, but it can often freeze and need rebooting, and few players have that kind of time or patience in this modern era.

The good news is that the iOS and Android web-based mobile poker apps are arguably the best in the industry. The mobile platform is well-designed and speedy and has excellent customizable options.

So, if you prefer playing cards on your handheld device, Bovada is likely a perfect fit for you.

Customer Support - 4.4/5

Bovada’s top-notch support team can be reached 24/7 via phone, email, and live chat. Unfortunately, there can be some lengthy response times for all three of those options, but usually, they are quick to respond. It’s only during peak hours when the support might be slower to reply.

Head to Bovada and use the code PWB500 for a 100% match on your first deposit

How We Rated & Reviewed the Best Poker Sites

Poker Room:

When reviewing online poker sites, we analyze the poker rooms for traffic, variants, tournaments, and other perks the real money poker sites may offer, such as free poker resources.

Bonus:

We consider the size of the bonus plus the release terms. The bigger the bonus and the easier its terms, the more points the poker sites received.

PC & Mobile Gameplay:

Online poker sites received points for offering good poker clients, apps, or instant play options. They received even more points if they offered all three of these, especially instant play options for mobile users.

Customer Support:

Even when you play at the best online poker sites, it may be necessary to occasionally reach out for support for any number of reasons. We gave points based on customer support knowledge, hours of operation, and the number of support channels.

Guide to Playing Online Poker:

Is it Safe to Play Online Poker?

It is safe to play poker online for real money if you do so at a regulated and player-heavy poker site.

Licensed poker sites, such as Ignition and Bovada, are regulated by an online gambling authority to make sure the poker rooms and the poker networks use the best methods for secure transactions and fair gameplay.

What Is a Good Online Poker Site for New Poker Players?

Ignition is considered the best poker site for new players because it offers anonymous gameplay and solid poker tools.

Which Online Poker Site Is Good for Pro Poker Players?

If you like playing alongside experienced players or poker professionals, poker sites like Americas Cardroom and Black Chip Poker are an excellent choice. They are both members of the Winning Poker Network (WPN), which is known for its serious poker tournaments and for not implementing anonymous gameplay.

What Are Guaranteed Poker Tournaments?

Guaranteed (GTD) tournaments feature a guaranteed prize pool of a certain amount. The first X number of players will win a share of the prize pool, with the winner getting roughly 20-30% of the prize pool (depending on how many players buy in).

What Are Progressive Knockout Poker Tournaments?

Also called bounty tournaments, half of your buy-in goes to the main prize pool, which is distributed to the top percentage of tournament finishers, and the other half is your bounty.

For every player you eliminate, you win half of their bounty. The other half is added to your personal bounty; the more players you eliminate, the more money you can win.

If you win the PKO, you take home the top percentage of the prize pool, plus you get to keep the collected bounties, so these tournaments can be very lucrative.

How Do I Know Which of the Best Online Poker Sites is Right for Me?

There are a few things to keep in mind before selecting the top online poker site for you.

For example, if you mainly like participating in large tournaments, then you may want to check out Americas Cardroom. This poker site guarantees $12 million in weekly GTDs alone.

Players most interested in a generous poker welcome bonus should probably check out Ignition or Juicy Stakes. Ignition offers a 150% deposit match up to $1,500 for new players, and Juicy Stakes offers their new players a giant 200% deposit match up to $1,000.

But the absolute top factors to consider when perusing online poker sites is safety and traffic. The abovementioned poker sites are well-known for their trustworthiness, and they all feature high traffic levels to ensure you always find players to go up against.

Comparison of the Top Poker Sites Online

Ignition Poker: This poker site is known for its consistent and heavy traffic and for offering an excellent selection of top-dollar tournaments. They also use anonymous seating and gameplay alongside excellent poker tools, making it a great platform for players of all experience levels.



This poker site is known for its consistent and heavy traffic and for offering an excellent selection of top-dollar tournaments. They also use anonymous seating and gameplay alongside excellent poker tools, making it a great platform for players of all experience levels. Americas Cardroom: This storied brand is the forerunner of the WPN, known for its weekly $1 million GTD and outstanding poker client. They take pride in not using anonymous gameplay features, so this is a good platform for experienced players to play poker.

Black Chip Poker: Known for its great variety, Black Chip Poker has solid options for cash games, plenty of player traffic, and they offer new players a 100% deposit bonus up to $2,000.



Known for its great variety, Black Chip Poker has solid options for cash games, plenty of player traffic, and they offer new players a 100% deposit bonus up to $2,000. Juicy Stakes: Modest traffic with anonymous seating and gameplay make this a go-to destination for both casual and new players alike. They are most known for their massive poker welcome bonus, a 200% deposit match up to $1,000.



Modest traffic with anonymous seating and gameplay make this a go-to destination for both casual and new players alike. They are most known for their massive poker welcome bonus, a 200% deposit match up to $1,000. Bovada Poker: Bovada is one of the best poker rooms to visit if you prefer playing via mobile. You’re not required to download an app — you can hit the tables directly via your browser and enjoy spotless mobile gameplay across the entire platform.



How to Get Started at the Best Online Poker Sites

Because Ignition ranked at the top of our list of the best online poker websites, we will look at the quick process of creating an online poker account with them.

Step One: Create a Poker Account

Visit Ignition

Select the “Play Now” button in the middle of the page

Accurately fill out your information

Accept the terms and create your account

Step Two: Check Your Email

Keep an eye out for an email asking you to confirm your email address

Once the email arrives in your inbox or spam folder, click the link inside

Step Three: Claim Your Bonus & Make a Deposit

Open Ignition’s “Cashier” section

Opt-in for the welcome offer and deposit at least $20

You are now ready to play at the top online poker site for real money!

Still Looking for the Best Online Poker Sites?

We hope our in-depth analysis of the top poker sites online provided you with ample information and helped you decide which poker site is best for you.

Ignition ranked at the top of our list as a perfect platform for newer players and those looking for heavy traffic and lucrative tournaments. You can start your poker journey here with a 150% deposit match up to $1,500.

That being said, feel free to explore each of our top 5 poker sites to get a feel for their software and see whether this is the poker site for you Once you start playing, remember to wager responsibly — and may your pocket aces always hold!

