Premium Dating: A Comparative Review of the Best Paid Dating Apps on the Market

You might think the best paid dating app is expensive. Twenty-something dollars a month? That’s kind of steep…

Until you consider how expensive divorce turns out to be! Or how expensive a failed relationship is! Ten dates and then it’s over? How much money did you spend on drinks alone?

Maybe the smarter way to date is by using the best paid dating app to filter out all the wrong types of people, giving you a more direct route to Mister or Misses Right.

You could save thousands from a bad relationship that goes nowhere!

That’s why we decided to do a comparative review of all of the best paid dating apps on the market, from A to Zoosk!

Yes, Zoosk was our #1 pick. But don’t take our word for it, let’s consider all the best online dating apps!.

First Look

1. Zoosk - Best paid dating app

2.Elite Singles - Marry someone successful and wealthy!

3. eHarmony - Advanced matching process

4. Silver Singles - Best paid dating app for seniors

5. Seeking.com - Luxury dating site

6. AdultFriendFinder - Casual dating site

7. Bumble - Women message first

8. Hinge - The coolest for millennials & zillennials

9. Tinder - Popular casual dating app

10. POF - Live video chat rooms

Best Paid Dating App 2023

1. Zoosk - Best Paid Dating App Overall

Pros

An intelligent app that learns you

Video dating community

Login with Facebook or your Google account

40 million members

Optional verification process

Cons

Pricey if you pay by the month

Limited free features

Pricing

$21.66/mo for 3 months

$15/mo for 6 months

$11.67/mo for 12 months

Top Dating Online Rating: 10/10

Zoosk made the top of our list of the best paid dating apps for one simple reason: all the other dating sites used matchmaking to find the person you say you want.

Zoosk does something unique…

It learns what you actually want and gives you more of that!

How? The Zoosk matchmaking algorithm learns what you like by tracking which profiles you like. It studies the way you chat, the way you swipe, what you search for, and your general approach to using online dating apps.

It’s smart enough to see your dating patterns - something even the best dating sites fail to offer!

It may be a little too “personal" of an approach. But hey, it works! Sometimes we need an objective pair of eyes to look at us and say, “based on your dating patterns this is who you should date and who’s really going to make you happy!"

If you don’t like Zoosk’s innovative AI approach to dating, don’t worry - you can still freely search using Browse mode, Carousel mode, and Filtered Searches.

You can also join the Zoosk Live! Video streaming service, a neat live video streaming community you won’t find on other online dating apps.

While this best paid dating app doesn’t offer much of a free preview, a 12-month subscription is very cheap, making Zoosk one of the most affordable of all top paid dating apps.

Join Zoosk, the best option of all real paid dating apps

2. Elite Singles - Best Paid Dating App to Meet Successful Singles

Pros

Meet successful people in the business world

In-depth questionnaire

Most members are college graduates

About 13 million members

Accessibility options for the disabled

Cons

Not really for the under-employed

Pricey when paid monthly

Pricing

$19.95 for 6 months

$29.95 for 3 months

$59.95 for 1 month

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 9/10

Elite Singles made our list of the best dating sites for two primary reasons. First, it had a very in-depth questionnaire that really gets to the nuts and bolts of who you are, professionally and personally.

Although long, this questionnaire is primarily in multiple choice format, making it easy to fill out. By contrast, many of the other top paid dating apps we looked at had an overly long sign-up process.

Moreover, this best paid dating app gives you access to an above-average “tier" of online singles.

While most top dating apps brag about how beautiful their members are, EliteSingles focuses on finding someone whose lifestyle is compatible with yours.

Many executives turn to Elite dating sites to find men and women who are successful, equally ambitious, educated, intelligent, and advanced in their career field.

Clearly, Elite Singles is the best of the paid dating apps online if you’re trying to find a successful partner in life and business.

Join Elite Singles, the King of the best online dating apps for working professionals!

3. eHarmony - Best Matching Process of all Top Paid Dating Apps

Pros

Find a partner with shared values

One of the top online dating for finding marriage

Cost-efficient for long-term dating

Virtual Date via webcam

About 30 million members

Cons

No option for monthly

Very long questionnaire

Pricing

$45.90/mo for 6 months

$11.96/mo for 12 months

$7.96/mo for 24 months

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 9/10

eHarmony may well be the exact opposite of our #1 choice, Zoosk. Whereas Zoosk learns you and suggests personalized matches, eHarmony takes a more traditional approach.

Upon sign-up, this best paid dating app provides you with an in-depth personality quiz. Your answers are then fed to the site’s dating algorithm, which in turn, spits out highly-compatible matches.

In fact, it predicts the chemistry of every possible relationship - something you won’t get with other

eHarmony’s algorithm involves matching the compatible values of two people, which the company believes is the best approach to making successful marriages.

Many of the top dating apps online have religion and lifestyle filters, but very few of the top dating apps make matching values the focus of their algorithm like eHarmony has.

Besides matchmaking dating services, eHarmony also offers a Virtual Date by video, unlimited messaging, and a distance search.

eHarmony is clearly the best choice of the top paid dating apps, if personality compatibility is more important to you than just physical attraction!

Join eHarmony,one of the best paid dating apps for personality-based matching

4. Silver Singles - #1 of the Top Dating Apps Online for Over 50

Pros

Most members are over 50

Over 80% of members are college educated

One of the easiest-to-use dating sites

Matches and free wild cards

Over 2 million members

Cons

No older/younger matching

No photo viewing on free version

Pricing

Comfort - $12.95/mo for 6 months

Light - $17.95/mo for 3 months

Classic - $29.95 for 1 month

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 8/10

Launched in 2009, Silver Singles is one of the best online dating apps for seniors in search of love.

And we get it…

If you’re 50+, It can be intimidating to see so many teens and twenty-somethings that populate the other popular paid dating apps online.

Luckily, Silver Singles gives you access to a growing pool of over 50 million members, making it one of the top paid dating apps for seniors.

Users can expect unlimited messages, intelligent matches, and the ability to filter matches based on interests and personality traits.

Better yet, the site doesn’t suffer from fake accounts and scammers like many other top paid dating apps do!

Bottom line? If you've been using other paid dating apps online and found the general usebase is a bit of the young side, give Silver Singles a try.

Join Silver Singles, one of the best paid dating apps for users over 50!

5. Seeking.com - Best Paid Dating App for Luxury Datings

Pros

Luxurious dating - wealthy & celebs!

Video chat feature

Verified profiles

Welcomes people of all ages

46 million members

Cons

Free

Expensive subscription

Pricing

Women get free premium package

$96.99 - $274.99/month depending on plan

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 8/10

With its 4-1 female-to-male ratio, Seeking.com is easily one of the best paid dating apps for meeting women.

On the flip side, Women who join (for free!) can expect the highest calibre of gents. We’re talking successful men, wealthy men, and even the occasional celebrity.

Sounds like most top dating apps with all the liars and catfishers, right?

Well no, not exactly. Seeking actually offers Verified Profiles - by photo, by drivers licence/ID, and even by background check.

Simply put, of all the real paid dating apps out there, Seeking’s verification options are the best and it has one of the largest selections of verified profiles.

It’s also hard to deny that offering attractive women (and yes, even girls next door, mamas and grandmas) a luxurious date with a wealthy and generous gentleman, is a win-win.

Seeking is competitive, and not for all tastes with its “rich dates beautiful" theme.

But if you’re tired of the best online dating apps and all the cheapskates you find on there, this is the cure for what ails you!

Join Seeking, one of the best online dating apps for luxury dating

6. AdultFriendFinder - Best Paid Dating App for Casual Dating

Pros

Find FWBs and casual dates

Video chat feature

Over 80 million members

Fun photo contests

Free community groups & chat rooms

Cons

NSFW atmosphere may scare you!

Favors the outgoing & proactive

Pricing

$19.95/mo for 12 months

$26.95/mo for 3 months

$39.95 for 1 month

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 8/10

Established in the mid 90’s, Adult Friend Finder is easily one of the top paid dating apps for those in search of casual dates and loose arrangements.

It’s also much more ‘open minded’ than most real paid dating apps, meaning if you’re looking for new experiences, this is the site for you.

Does that mean AFF, one of the top dating apps since 1996, is all about sex and not love (after all, AFF is constantly rated as one of the best hookup sites)?

Not necessarily.

Plenty of love seekers have created meaningful relationships using AFF. Some polyamorous couples have even found non-monogamous arrangements as well.

AFF is also arguably the best paid dating app for swinging (something to keep in mind if you and your partner are looking to add a little fun to your bedroom life).

It’s unconventional, yes. But it’s certainly one of the top paid dating apps for those looking to play the field, so to speak.

Visit Adult Friend Finder, one of the top paid dating apps for casual dating

7. Bumble - Best Paid Dating App Where Women Message First

Pros

Good for smart & shy guys

Women make the first move

Friendship and networking modes available

Free version or premium with perks

50 million members

Cons

Only 24 hours for her to respond

No direct messaging for men

Pricing

$11.67 for 12 months

$15/mo for 6 months

$21.66/mo for 3 months

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 8/10

If you’ve ever been frustrated by other top paid dating apps because you’re a smart but introverted guy, then Bumble is the place for you!

Bumble eliminates the need for you to be outgoing, aggressive, or shameless when it comes to dating. In fact, unlike some of the other real paid dating apps, Bumble gets women to make the first move.

Just make a good profile, answer the icebreakers, and wait patiently!

Although Bumble has a free version, the premium version is one of the best paid dating apps. You can boost your profile for more mutual matches, extend your response time, get unlimited swipes, and see all of your admirers on the Beeline page.

You can also backtrack on lost swipes or change the city to anywhere to find travel matches.

Bumble is the brainiest of paid dating apps online, great for women, but even better for men who are tired of being overlooked on more mainstream best dating sites.

See why Bumble is one of the best paid dating apps for men and women alike!

8. Hinge - The Coolest of the Online Dating Apps for Gen Y & Z

Pros

Millennial & zillennial friendly

Video chat

Icebeakers & voice prompt icebreakers

Paid Hinge members get twice as many dates!

23 million members

Cons

Older users might feel out of place

More men than women

Pricing

Plus - $14.99/mo for 6 months

Plus - $19.99/mo for 3 months

Hinge X - $24.99/mo for 6 months

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 7.5/10

Hinge is the polar opposite of Silver Singles, because it’s young, kind of edgy, and has the highest number of millennials and zillennials of all top paid dating apps.

This best paid dating app also happens to be one of the most inclusive LGBTQ online dating apps, with multiple genders and orientations supported.

One of the coolest features of Hing is its virtual video date option. Something you won’t find on most top paid dating apps, this tool complete with icebreaker prompts to get you and your match talking.

Better yet, Hinge’s matchmaking algorithm is designed to find you a long term partner, not something casual.

Paid Hinge is also one of the better top dating apps since it gives you “access to people more your type", the ability to skip the line, get priority likes, as well as unlimited likes.

Hinge might scare some people away, but overall, of all the best dating sites, it’s definitely the best choice to find fellow 20 and 30-year-olds looking for a relationship.

Join Hinge, one of the top paid dating apps for advanced match making

9. Tinder - Best Paid Dating App for Meeting Local Singles

Pros

Great for finding hot friends with benefits

Free version & fancy paid version

Younger demographics

Playlists & social media links

75 million members

Cons

Mostly unmoderated

Lots of rude dudes

Pricing

Plus - $4/mo for 6 months

Gold - $12.50/mo for 6 months

Platinum - $8.33/mo for 6 months

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 7/10

While just about everyone has had a bad match on Tinder, let’s also admit one thing. It’s one of the best online dating apps for connecting with local singles.

In fact, with its simple geo-locating algorithm, it’s the virtual equivalent of walking into a bar and trying your luck with the hottest person there.

Tinder, like many top dating apps online, is largely unmoderated and does have a lot of fakes and flakes.

No, it’s not for everyone, but if you’re patient, you’re bound to find a match willing to grab a drink, coffee, or meal with you.

And you know, Maybe even love!.

But at least paid Tinder offers even more benefits like Rewind, Passport travel mode, Priority mode for your profile, and the ability to see who liked you.

Tinder Premium is even more fun to use since it doesn’t limit your swipes/likes. Why does this matter? Well, Tinder is easily one of the most popular of the best paid dating apps!

Join Tinder, one of the best paid dating apps for connecting with local singles

10. POF - One of the Most Popular Real Paid Dating Apps

Pros

Search for your ideal partner

Get matches for good relationships

Browse for random partners

Streaming video chat

150 million users

Cons

Free version is more difficult to use

Plenty of fakes & flakes

Pricing

$7.13/mo for 12 months

$14.26/mo for 3 months

$21.39 for 1 month

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 7/10

POF is definitely the most popular of all paid dating apps and its name has become synonymous with the online dating scene.

What can you do on this top paid dating app?

For starters, you can search for your ideal partner by filtering for matching based on criteria like height, location, interests, and more.

You can also receive customized matches from POF advanced dating algorithm.

Not interested in leaving the house?

POF supports a livestream video chat tool, one that lets you participate in large group chats and even play games with other members.

Premium Plenty of Fish gives you access to full profiles, unlimited messaging, and even the ability to see if you’ve already chatted with them before.

In fact, the free version of POF is one of the more competitive real paid dating apps (you’re competing against 150 other million people, after all).

The best way to use POF (one of the best paid dating apps out there), is to pay for the premium version. Not only will this give you access to more matches, but it’ll boost your profile!

Find out why people love POF for its multiple matchmaking options!

11. HER - Best Paid Dating App for Lesbian Women

Pros

LGBTQ-friendly

Join discussion groups

Community & events

Good for married dating

10 million members

Cons

Not good for cismales

Limited free version

Pricing

$14.99/mo for 1 month

$9.99/mo for 6 months

$7.49/mo for 12 months

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 7/10

HER is one of the most inclusive and LGBTQ friendly dating sites. Better yet, while most online dating apps cater to women-searching-for-women, HER is one of the few that’s 100% women only!

In fact, the site has one of the most strict verification processes of all best paid dating apps online!

But lesbians, trans MtF and FtM, non-binary, and many other genders are all flocking together at HER, one of the fastest growing of new online dating apps.

Even married and poly people are welcome.

HER has a free version but its premium benefits are even better. You can expect:

Use advanced filters

Change your location

See who liked you

Surf invisibly

Rewind swipes

And get unlimited swipes daily

One of the best features of this paid dating app is that you can join groups and have a variety of discussions on hot topics of the day.

A rarity among real paid dating apps online, HER also arranges local meet and greets, letting you meet your local LGBTQ community.

Join HER, one of the best paid dating apps for lesbians!

12. Match.com - Best Guarantee of all Best Online Dating Apps

Pros

A limited satisfaction guarantee

22 million members

Some free messaging privileges

Join local Match.com events

Advanced search filters including reverse search

Cons

Old school design

No video chat

Pricing

$20.99/mo for 12 months

$26.99/mo for 6 months

$39.49/mo for 3 months

Top Dating Apps Online Rating: 8.5/10

Having started in the mid-1990s, Match.com was one of the first of the real paid dating apps. Now almost 22 million members later, the site is still making marriages and even offering a limited guarantee on its dating services.

The condition is you have to sign up for 6 months, be proactive in chatting with people, and create a truthful and attractive profile. If you don’t find a match, you’ll get another 6 months.

You can also use some excellent search filters, the best among all of the paid dating apps online. That means you can run a filtered search, mutual match search, or a reverse search - which is people who are looking for your type!

Visit Match.com, one of the top paid dating apps for serious relationships

How We Chose the Best Paid Dating Apps

When we started our list, we asked important questions like “what are people saying about the top paid dating apps on social media?" and “Why is this app better than just using Reddit for free?"

Ultimately, our rankings for the best online dating apps were determined by these factors.

Male/Female Ratio : While most dating sites are filled with men men, the best paid dating apps have a more balanced male-to-female ratio.

: While most dating sites are filled with men men, the best paid dating apps have a more balanced male-to-female ratio. Special Features : The top paid dating apps offer special features like advanced filter options, incognito mode, and more.

: The top paid dating apps offer special features like advanced filter options, incognito mode, and more. Total Members : Top dating apps online that had over 20 million members fared much better in our rankings than dating sites with just a few hundred thousand members.

: Top dating apps online that had over 20 million members fared much better in our rankings than dating sites with just a few hundred thousand members. Authenticity : The best real paid dating apps have some kind of verification process. This sets them apart from run-of-the-mill dating sites full of fakes and catfish.

: The best real paid dating apps have some kind of verification process. This sets them apart from run-of-the-mill dating sites full of fakes and catfish. Price: When considering which sites to include in our list of the best paid dating apps online, we always looked at price (giving extra points to dating sites that offer solid discounts when you commit to 3 months or more).

Top Dating Apps Online FAQs

Which Is the Best Paid Dating App?

The best paid dating app is Zoosk. The dating site has over 40 million members and its live streaming video community makes it one of the top real paid dating apps.

Moreover, unlike some of the other best paid dating apps online, Zoosk provides you with daily customized matches based on what profiles you’ve liked in the past.

What Is the Exclusive Luxury Dating App?

Seeking.com is the exclusive luxury dating app. In fact, it's one of the few real paid dating apps that put you in contact with wealthy people, celebrities, and the like.

It’s also one of the best paid dating apps online if you’re looking for verified profiles (some members even undergo background checks - something you won’t find at other dating sites).

What Premium Dating App Is Best?

The best premium dating app is either Zoosk or eHarmony.

While Zoosk centers more on fun and virtual video dating - with help from an AI system that learns your behavior - eHarmony is more about finding someone who matches your personality and your core values.

No matter which one you choose, the two truly are the best real paid dating apps online.

What Is a Premium Dating App?

A premium dating app refers to one of the top paid dating apps that offer premium features to VIP users.

These features might include:

Advanced filtered searches

Matchmaking

Unlocked full profiles

Chat rooms & discussion forums

Video chat

Access to a particular demographic of singles

Elite Singles, for example, is one of the few paid dating apps online that gives you access to successful working professionals, most of whom have college degrees.

Seeking.com, on the other hand, is one of the best paid dating apps online if you’re looking to break into the luxury dating scene.

Do Dating Apps Work?

Yes, paid dating apps work and offer better features and a higher caliber of singles than free dating apps.

Statistically speaking, sites like Zoosk and eHarmony state that their premium members go on more dates and have more marriages than free members.

Are There Any Real Paid Dating Apps?

Yes, there are many real paid dating apps, likeZoosk, eHarmony, Elite Singles, and Hinge.

All four are designed for long term relationships, and unlike most dating sites out there, have a solid guy/girl ratio.

Best Paid Dating App: Final Verdict

According to one survey, three in ten adults have used top dating apps online to find love and a long-term relationship.

While Free Tinder was statistically the most popular app overall, we found that paid dating apps online like Zoosk, offered so much more to its premium members.

Zoosk’s advanced matchmaking abilities (it learns your behavior!) and its new video sharing platform has transformed online dating into something more advanced than just boring texting.

Now you can meet people face-to-face online and interact just like you would at a bar or speed dating event.

Why not try out some of the top dating apps online, like Zoosk, and see how much fun modern dating has become?

