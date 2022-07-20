Best Online Slots to Play in 2022: Top Real Money Slots Sites with High RTPs

Best Online Slots Sites: Where to Play the Top Online Slot Games for Real Money in 2022

It’s no surprise that online slot games are one of the most popular casino games in the world: with the biggest jackpots, amazing graphics, and high RTPs, they are offering a lot of fun.

However, it can become boring playing the same games all over again, so we’ve singled out the best online slots and the sites to find them on.

The winner is Cafe Casino and its Cyberpunk City game, an exceptional platform with a high online slots payout rate and awesome bonuses. But there's more excellent sites for real money slot games to check out.

Let's go!

Best Online Slots

1. CafeCasino (Cyberpunk City): Best Online Slots Site Overall

Pros:

350% welcome bonus up to $2,500

Over 100 top-tier slot games

Fantastic support team

Speedy withdrawals

Easy to navigate on all platforms

Cyberpunk City slot game has 98.2% RTP



Cons:

No phone customer support



Cafe Casino tops our list of real money online slots casinos with one of the finest selections of casino games online, combined with a generous welcome bonus of up to $2,500. This online slots casino has been in business since 2016.

Let’s see why it’s our top pick.

Variety of Slot Games & Providers: 4.9/5

Cafe Casino hosts over 120 online slot machines. Some of our favorites include the almighty Cyberpunk City with 98.2% RTP, and also Mystic Elements, 777 Deluxe, and more.

Cyberpunk City is a 5-reel, 3-row slot game with 20 paylines, including exciting bonus features, a free spins bonus, and random progressive jackpots.

Cafe Casino collaborates with 7 software developers, among which we found industry leaders such as Revolver Gaming, RealTime Gaming, and more. Free slots to try out in demo mode are available across the board.

The platform also hosts table casino games and live dealer games if you want to give video slots a break.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

It's good to be a crypto user on Cafe Casino because you are greeted with a 350% match bonus of up to $2,500 as a new player. Fiat users are also in for a treat, albeit a smaller one, going up to $1,500 at a 250% match rate.

For regular users, Cafe Casino offers high-quality real-money slot tournaments, and we also need to highlight the Weekly Mystery Bonus that will keep you on the edge of your seat every single Thursday. You never know what's coming your way, but it's always something good.

This gambling site also hosts progressive jackpot slots you can play to potentially hit it big.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5

You can fund your account to play online casino slots using one of the 9 certified payment methods. Cafe Casino covers traditional banking and crypto, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

When you decide to withdraw your money, you can use the four cryptos we just mentioned, plus Bitcoin SV. The minimum cash-out amount is $10 for every cryptocurrency except ETH, which requires $50.

Payouts are super-swift and the casino usually handles them within just one hour.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.9/5

If you enjoy your slot machine games using a mobile device, you'll love Cafe Casino. The platform is fully optimized for mobile gambling, and while this online casino is yet to unveil a dedicated app, the website offers a top-notch mobile experience in its current form.

Cafe Casino’s design is easy on the eyes, all pages load swiftly, and the menus are neatly organized and easy to navigate.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Before reaching out to support agents, we recommend checking the FAQ section. The library is straightforward and effortless to navigate, and the casino loaded it with questions that users actually ask and genuinely valuable answers.

You can contact the support team 24/7, any day of the year, using live chat or email. We have a minor quibble with the lack of phone support, but we love how this online casino hosts its own community.

Cafe Community allows you to communicate with other players and casino reps publicly and transparently. You can also hit them up via Twitter.

Join Cafe Casino today and claim your $2,500 in bonuses

2. Ignition(777 Deluxe): Best Variety of Online Slot Games

Pros:

13 software developers

$3,000 welcome bonus

Exceptional poker section on the side

High-RTP slot game selection



Cons:

No e-wallets



You might know Ignition as the best spot for online poker, but if you take a look beneath the surface, this online gambling site has a lot to offer in the slot game department. You'll enjoy high RTP titles and a $3,000 welcome bonus to start your journey at Ignition.

Variety of Slot Games & Providers: 4.7/5

This casino hosts around 120 casino games, about half of which are slot games. And the fact that 13 industry-leading game developers are featured here means that every single slot game counts!

If you're looking for a premium-level, real-money slot to sink your teeth into, look no further than the 777 Deluxe game.

This fruit-themed slot game is a throwback to the glory days of classic slot games, and we were thrilled to see one on a modern slots site. We're looking at 10 pay lines in a five-reel combo with a 96.47% RTP. Land three golden 7s and enjoy progressive jackpot winnings up to 200x.

If you want to try other online casino games on the site, Ignition leaves most online casinos in the dust with their top-tier, high-GTD poker tourneys. We also like the virtual sports betting option.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you join the site as a new member, you can score up to $3k in welcome bonuses, evenly split into two $1,500 parts for casino games and poker.

When you make the first deposit, don't forget to enter the bonus code IGWPCB150 and claim your welcome funds. The welcome bonus carries 25x playthrough requirements - and as usual, real money slot games contribute the most.

Ignition Casino also hosts giveaways with a $10,000 prize pool each week. As long as you deposit a minimum of $50, you're eligible to join.

If you have someone to refer to the platform to play real money games, the site will award you up to $125 if your casino buddy used Bitcoin for their first deposit.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5

In terms of the payment options, Ignition covers the essential ground. You can opt for four fiat banking methods and four crypto methods.

The list of supported cryptos covers all the major players, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH. There’s no support for e-wallets here, but we love that payout handling only requires 24 hours.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.9/5

Ignition is 100% mobile-optimized, and you'll have no issues playing video slots on just about any Android or iOS device.

In terms of design, the developers toned this one down but still retained that fiery vibe with vivid orange highlights. Every page loads fast, and every section of this online casino is easy to reach in no more than a few clicks.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Ignition Online Casino support agents are pretty polite and super responsive. The team knows its stuff regarding any bonus, games available, and more.

You can contact the support representatives via live chat or email or visit the on-site forum. You can also hit them up via Twitter - they reply to social-media inquiries.

Don't forget to use the Ignition bonus code IGWPCB150 for up to $3,000 in bonuses

3. Red Dog(Achilles): Best Slots Site for High RTP Slots

Pros:

260% slots bonus

High RTP titles

Plenty of free online slots

Zero transaction fees

One of the best Bitcoin casino sites



Cons:

Bonuses better for crypto



Red Dog Online Casino is one of the newer online casinos - and maybe the best of the bunch! The website grabbed our attention with high-RTP titles like Achilles and zero transaction fees.

Variety of Slot Games & Providers: 4.6/5

150 games is a decent collection, especially since they all come from one developer - RealTime Gaming.

RTG is one of the top software studios, and slot fans worldwide eagerly anticipate their new titles. Red Dog is in a unique position where it can offer you the latest games and updates from the company. If you're an RTG fan, that’s a jackpot!

You'll love the high-RTP slot games on the site like 5 Wishes (97.5%), Aces And Eights (97.31%), and - our favorite - Achilles (97.01%).

If you want more variety, though, you might see this one as a drawback. As another plus, Red Dog offers plenty of free online slots, so you can practice as long as you want before you decide if you want to play slots for real money.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Red Dog greets you with quite a bonus: a 260% match exclusively for slot games, with 35x wagering requirements. It's nice to see that they went below the industry standard and made it easier for you to cash out your bonus winnings.

The Promotions page is constantly refreshed, and as soon a new slot game joins the fold, you can expect a neat promo for it. So, make sure to stay up to speed.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

Banking options at Red Dog are nothing out of the ordinary, but cover most bases pretty well.

You can use fiat payments or crypto. Your options include Visa, Discover, MasterCard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

But what's impressive is that every payment method - credit cards included - carries zero fees. That's quite a rarity these days. Then again, we don't like that the minimum payout is $150; a bit steep for our taste.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.8/5

Red Dog has an interesting - you guessed it - red dog mascot, and it’s got one of the better design solutions out there.

The platform is easy to navigate, loads fast, and we love the said mascot. The platform hosts instant-play games, meaning you can access every title straight from your browser without having to download any software.

It applies to all mobile devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

We should first praise Red Dog for placing the contact section right in the main menu. You can communicate with the support reps around the clock, any day of the year.

We also want to praise Red Dog for including a dedicated phone line for support communication. Live chat and email are also available. For the fastest response time, use live chat.

On the downside, Red Dog is not active on social media and does not host a dedicated forum or open chat for public discussion.

Claim a 260% match deposit bonus for slot games exclusively at Red Dog

4. SuperSlots (88 Frenzy Fortune): Best Welcome Bonus of any Online Slots Site

Pros:

$6,000 welcome bonus

50 free spins

17 payment methods

High-quality customer service



Cons:

Credit card fees

High playthrough requirements for crypto users



Super Slots made this list because it offers cool tournaments, a quality selection of slot games, and a massive $6,000 welcome bonus.

Variety of Slot Games & Providers: 4.4/5

You can enjoy 250+ slots on the platform from six game developers. And if you like to spice things up a bit, we also want to mention that the 25 blackjack variations on the site are top-notch.

Slot fans should not miss the 5-reel slots from Betsoft and Nucleus. We would like to see more jackpot games, but that's just us.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you decide to check out Super Slots, don't miss the SS250 promo code. It will kick off a six-tier welcome package that will boost your account by up to $6,000.

And if you're a crypto user, enter the CRYPTO400 code and enjoy a whopping 400% match bonus up to $4,000 on your first deposit.

The fiat bonus carries standard 35x wagering requirements, but the crypto promo is a bit too steep at 48x.

Also, don't miss the 10% weekly rebate when you start to play regularly at the casino. And then there's the cool $1,000,000 monthly draw.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5

You won't find more payment options anywhere else than on Super Slots. The platform supports 17 cryptocurrencies and 8 fiat banking methods. Phew.

You can use all major cryptos like BTC, BCH, ETH, and LTC, but also lower-cap coins. Crypto transactions have zero fees attached and require 48 hours for handling.

The fact that fiat transactions are slower than crypto is pretty standard, but we don't like the 7.5% credit card fee.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4/5

Super Slots’ design is unique and not too cluttered to slow down load times and operation. We would like to see more filtering options to make it easier to single out 3-reels, or jackpots, or anything else you want to play.

This online casino is mobile-friendly, but we have a minor quibble with the exclusion of some of the slots in the mobile version.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

You can contact the support team through the Help section. Players are first directed to an FAQ library, which is pretty detailed and loaded with info on online slot games.

From the main menu in the Help section, you can hit the support agents up using email or live chat, 24/7, any day of the year. On the downside, you can’t reach out to them via phone.

Don’t miss the $6,000 welcome bonus at Super Slots

5. Slots.lv(A Night with Cleo): Best Progressive Jackpots of all Slots Sites

Pros:

Hourly and daily jackpots available

Fast payouts

$5,000 welcome package

Regular promotions



Cons:

Not all slots available on mobile

Slower email support



Slots.lv has been in the business for close to a decade. This site has grabbed our attention with a quality $5,000 welcome package, a solid selection of games, and the best jackpots around.

Variety of Slot Games & Providers: 4.7/5

You can give around 200 slots a spin on the Slots.lv website. The casino hosts 14 software developers, including some of the best jackpots on the market.

We had a blast playing progressive jackpot slots like A Night With Cleo, Reels And Wheels XL, Shopping Spree, and more.

And then there's the Hot Drop Jackpots section, where you can join the hunt on hourly and daily jackpots or take it all with the Super Jackpots reaching $250,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you use a credit card to join the site, you are eligible for a nine-tier welcome package going up to $5,000. The promotion is subject to 35x wagering requirements.

The welcome offer goes up to $7,500 if you use crypto, and we also recommend checking out the Rewards Program and the VIP section. It's simple - you play games, and you earn bonus points for extra goodies and perks.

Also, don't miss the referral program if your friends want to join the party.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.5/5

Slots.lv leans toward the crypto side and supports 5 leading cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether. If you prefer traditional banking, you are free to use Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX.

This list is nothing to write home about, but we love that payouts are handled super, super-fast. One hour - that's all it takes to cash out.

As another plus, low-stakes players will be glad to hear that minimum deposits are only $10 for cryptocurrency and $20 for credit cards.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.5/5

This online casino is 100% mobile-optimized and fully responsive for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The user interface strikes a great balance between minimalistic and interesting enough, combining white background that's easy to load with blue and light purple details for brand recognition.

The main menu is organized quite nicely and makes it easy to reach any section of the platform in a click or two. Do note that some of the games are only playable in the downloadable version.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

If you need assistance on Slots.lv, you can first check out the FAQ library. It's loaded with helpful info, and you might get your answer without having to talk to anyone.

If that's not enough, you can still contact the support team any day of the year around the clock through the contact form or via live chat.

There’s no phone line, and while the live chat is super responsive, email replies can take up to 72 hours.

Claim the $5,000 welcome promotion at Slots.lv over your first nine deposits

Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Slot Machines & Sites

Variety of Slot Games & Providers:

The best casinos for online slot machines need to offer a lot of slots, but we’re looking for more than a sheer number.

We prefer platforms that host as many game developers as possible, offering a high payout percentage with a top-tier interface and the latest graphics. If a website offers other casino games, live dealer games, or sports betting, that's another plus.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Slot machine fans are in luck when it comes to online casinos because these games have the best bonuses. For the highest rating, we want a sweet welcome bonus combined with reload bonuses, tournaments, jackpots, time-sensitive bonus rounds, free spins, and more.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

When you’re looking to play slots for real money, it goes without saying that you want to fund your account easily.

This benchmark rates the variety of payment options, payout times, and fees. We highlighted online casinos that cover the three major banking groups: traditional banking, e-wallets, and crypto. Obviously, we want the payout times swift and the fees as close to zero as possible.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface:

Playing slots online using a mobile device is basically becoming the new standard, so we didn't even consider a single unoptimized online slot casino. SSL encryption and maximum safety are a must for the best online casinos, and we also like neatly organized menus, fast loading times, and cool design.

Customer Support:

When you play real money slots online, it's paramount that a well-versed support team is always available. We searched for online casinos with 24/7 support teams, 365 days a year. We like transparency, which is why we also highlighted online gambling platforms that are active on social media and respond to comments and posts.

What You Should Know Before Playing Real Money Slot Games

Are Online Slots Rigged?

No, online slot games are not rigged so long as you’re playing at a reputable site. All online casinos recommended in this guide use Random Number Generators to ensure fairness and randomness of all casino games, including slot machines. Official regulatory bodies ensure online gambling sites have RNGs that operate correctly and according to the law.

How Do Online Slots Work?

An online slot game works very similarly to a slot machine at a traditional casino. You place your wager, and instead of pulling the lever, you click the spin button and see what the slot machine throws your way.

Can I Play Online Slots for Real Money?

Yes, of course, you can play online slots for real money. Most casinos offer real money slots but also free slots. While real-money online slots are great, we recommend checking out the free-to-play mode first to get acquainted with the game and the platform.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Slots Online?

Yes, online casino players win real money on online slots games all the time. As long as you join real money online casinos or download real money slots apps, you can potentially win real money.

What Does RTP Mean at Slots Sites Online?

RTP is short for "Return To Player." RTP is the payout percentage that a slot game returns to the player in the long run.

What Are the Best Online Slots for Real Money?

The real money slots we highlight have a high RTP. Some of the best real money slots right now include:

777 Deluxe (available at Ignition),

Cyberpunk City (available at Cafe Casino),

Achilles (available at Red Dog), and

A Night with Cleo (available at Slots.lv).



Which Online Slots Machine Wins the Most?

Statistically, a high-RTP online slot game has the highest winning odds over the long run. Some of the popular options with a high payout percentage include 777 Deluxe with 96% RTP, Jungle Stripes with 97.03%, and Cyberpunk City with an impressive 98.2% RTP. It’s important to note, however, that it ultimately all comes down to luck.

Comparing the Top 5 Slot Games & Sites

If you just want to play slots online and don't have the time for detailed reviews of every single online slot site, check out our summary of the 5 best real money online slots sites below:

Cafe Casino : The best online casino for real money slots. This place hosts high-RTP slot games combined with a top-notch $3,500 welcome bonus you can claim right now.

: The best online casino for real money slots. This place hosts high-RTP slot games combined with a top-notch $3,500 welcome bonus you can claim right now. Ignition : A smaller collection of the highest-quality slot games around. Don’t miss the bonus code IGWPCB150 for up to $3,000 in bonuses.

: A smaller collection of the highest-quality slot games around. Don’t miss the bonus code IGWPCB150 for up to $3,000 in bonuses. Red Dog : If you seek slot games with an RTP of 97% or higher, join Red Dog. Not only is the payout percentage high, but you also get an exclusive 260% match slot bonus.

: If you seek slot games with an RTP of 97% or higher, join Red Dog. Not only is the payout percentage high, but you also get an exclusive 260% match slot bonus. Super Slots : The best option if you’re searching for a massive welcome package. Use the code SS250 - it will kick off a six-tier welcome promotion going up to $6,000.

: The best option if you’re searching for a massive welcome package. Use the code SS250 - it will kick off a six-tier welcome promotion going up to $6,000. Slots.lv: This online casino hosts the best slot games for progressive jackpots. The website offers daily and hourly jackpots reaching thousands of dollars. Signing up as a new player grants you up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses.

How to Join an Online Slots Site and Start Playing Slots

Getting started at online slot machines sites takes three short steps - that's it, for real. We'll now take you through the process using Cafe Casino as an example.

Step 1: Register at Cafe Casino

Visit the Cafe Casino site and click the top-right-corner Join button (the purple one).

Enter your full name, date of birth, mobile number, email, and ZIP code, create a password, and tick the box to confirm you are of legal gambling age.

Click Register.



Step 2: Email Verification

Visit the email address that you have used to register.

Open the welcome message from Cafe Casino. If it's not there within minutes, check the Spam folder.

Click the link inside the message to verify your new account.

If the link does not automatically redirect you, visit the Cafe Casino login page yourself.



Step 3: Make the First Deposit

In the cashier section of your Cafe Casino profile, select your preferred payment option.

Set the amount you wish to deposit; make sure to meet the minimum requirement for the welcome bonus.

Fund your casino account, claim your welcome bonus, and start playing online slots.



Ready to Start Playing the Best Online Slots?

We’ve crossed the finish line, and the best real money slots casino is Cafe Casino. We say that based on the top-tier selection of slot machine games this platform offers, combined with a sweet welcome bonus and convenient banking.

We hope this guide was helpful and you found the best online slots sites for you.

No matter which slot games you end up choosing, we would like to remind you to please play responsibly and consult free gambling addiction resources if needed.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as online casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: