Best Online Slots in Canada for 2023: Top 10 Canadian Real Money Slot Sites

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Our mission is simple – to introduce you to the best online slots in Canada that you can play for real money based on payouts, jackpots, and overall gameplay.

We’ve played through hundreds of games at a handful of Canadian online casinos before creating our ultimate list of real money slot games, so you can rest assured that each online casino site in this article has been vetted and approved by our team of experts.

We’ve come to realize that PlayOJO is the undisputed winner when it comes to playing online slots, but there are a few more slots sites you shouldn’t miss.

Let’s get started.

Best Online Slots in Canada

1. PlayOJO (Buffalo King Megaways) - Best Online Slots in Canada Overall

Pros:

You get 80 free spins as a new player

No wagering requirements

30 software providers

Over 2,000 games total

Exclusive OJO rewards with no strings attached

Cons:

No bonus money in the sign-up package

Best Slot Game: Buffalo King Megaways

We found ourselves playing Buffalo King Megaways the most at PlayOJO, with a maximum win of C$200,000 for those who strike it lucky. The slot offers a mix of higher-than-average 96.5% RTP and multiple jackpot games, with the max win in the base game going up to 5,000x of your initial bet.

Quality of Online Slots: 5/5

When you visit PlayOJO, you'll have over 2,000 games by 30+ software studios at your fingertips – including the renowned BetSoft.

Slots dominate the library, but there are also 150+ types of blackjack for those who are looking to play this classic card game.

And if you're looking for an immersive CA online casino experience without leaving your home, then check out PlayOJO’s live dealer games.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5

Deposit a minimum of C$10 at PlayOJO, and you'll be rewarded with 80 free spins for the popular slot game Thor: The Trials Of Asgard. You’ll need to use the code OJO80 when depositing, and you’ll get 50 spins off the bat, with 30 more available to claim via the Kicker section.

This offer comes without any playthrough requirements. Although there's no cash reward for this particular bonus, we feel that getting to keep your winnings without having to play them through is more than generous.

Plus, you’ll also get 1 free spin on PlayOJO’s prize twister and further benefit from loyalty rewards, which – you know it – come without rollovers as well.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking section at PlayOJO is pretty widespread, accepting payments via Interac, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, ecoVoucher, AstroPay, Jeton, MasterCard, and Visa.

What really got our attention is that there’s no minimum withdrawal limit, allowing you to withdraw as little as C$3 if you want.

The payment processing is usually 24 hours, but the time the payout reaches your account depends on the method you choose, with e-wallets being the fastest.

User Experience & Customer Assistance: 5/5

To start playing at PlayOJO's mobile casino, simply open up your browser and log in – no extra apps or steps are necessary. Of course, you can also download PlayOJO’s mobile casino app for iOS and Android if you want to.

The customer service team is available through email or live chat 24/7 to handle any questions you may have promptly and with ease.

Click here and use the code OJO80 when you deposit C$10 to claim 80 no-wager free spins

2. Spin Casino (Cash N’ Riches) - Highest-RTP Slot Games in Canada

Pros:

Higher RTP than most online casinos

30+ software studios

Over 500 slots

$C1,000 sign-up promotion and 100 free spins

Great selection of jackpot slots

Cons:

Registration is required to browse the games

Best Slot Game: Cash N’ Riches

Cash N' Riches is another standout high-RTP (96%) highly volatile game. The 5,000x win potential was big enough for us to test it out, guaranteeing big payouts if you’re a high-roller not afraid to up the stakes.

Quality of Online Slots: 4.9/5

Spin Casino is a gaming powerhouse with over 500 titles from 30+ high-level studios. We’re talking about the likes of Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and Microgaming.

Beyond Cash N’ Riches, you can also check out high-end slot machines like 9 Pots of Gold or Wheel Of Wishes.

Although their library may not be as extensive as PlayOJO’s, Spin Casino is dedicated to providing only high RTP value games – ensuring maximum fun for every player.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.8/5

New players at Spin Casino are greeted with a solid C$1,000 welcome package and 100 free spins delivered in three consecutive deposit bonuses.

Your first deposit gets a 100% match bonus of up to C$400, and the subsequent two are boosted by up to C$300. The minimum deposit you need to make to qualify for each bonus is C$20.

Beyond the welcome promo, this online casino keeps its bonuses page fresh, so make sure to check back every once in a while for the latest boosts and deals.

Banking: 4.8/5

With a wide array of payment options spanning from classic banking methods to credit cards and e-wallets, Spin Casino provides you with up to 15 alternatives.

Amongst them are bank wire transfers, credit and debit cards, ecoPayz, and Interac. Unfortunately, cryptocurrency is not an option yet.

When requesting your cash-out, you can expect the casino to act quickly and efficiently – processing times are typically within 24 to 48 hours, making it one of the speediest online casinos in Canada.

User Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.9/5

For Canadian players seeking a top-tier online gaming experience, look no further than Spin Casino.

Unlike many other CA online gambling sites, this platform provides two dedicated apps – one for iOS smartphones and tablets, the other for Android devices – to ensure an optimized mobile performance that truly stands out from the crowd.

Whether you are looking for information or need assistance, the Spin Casino FAQ library and customer support team will have the answers.

The expansive FAQ covers various topics, but if your query is unanswered, the helpful customer service representatives stand ready to offer speedy solutions.

Follow this link to claim up to a C$1,000 welcome package and 100 bonus spins at Spin Casino

3. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) - Best Jackpot Slots in Canada

Pros:

Over C$30 million in combined jackpot prizes

30 progressive jackpot slots

C$1,600 welcome package

Reputation dating back to 1998

Fantastic mobile casino app

Cons:

Doesn’t offer free spins

Best Slot Game: Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is a timeless jackpot slot that offers the potential for massive rewards. The return to player rate of around 88% may be on the lower side, but it compensates by having high volatility and 25 paylines which gives you plenty of chances at 6-figure winnings.

This slot game’s jackpot starts at a minimum of C$1,000,000, rising up to over C$10,000,000 as time passes by without anyone being able to win it. That said, the most a Canadian has ever won playing this game is C$17 million.

Quality of Online Slots: 4.8/5

At Jackpot City, you can experience the thrill of more than 500 exciting casino games from 15 different providers.

Whether your goal is to win big or play high-RTP games, this carefully curated selection will ensure that each gaming session exceeds expectations.

Plus, with impressive jackpots and top-tier graphics guaranteed for every game – you’d be hard-pressed to find a better game selection.

However, the progressive jackpot slots are where all of the adrenaline-pumping action takes place at Jackpot City.

You won't find higher payout slot games anywhere else, with the total combined jackpot prize pool standing above C$30 million.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5

If you are a new player to Jackpot City, be sure to take advantage of the C$1,600 welcome offer. This bonus money can be redeemed with your first four deposits.

Not only will you receive a 100% match rate on each deposit up to C$400, but also loyalty rewards and cashback bonuses through ongoing promotional campaigns, which maximize the value of your deposits.

Banking: 4.7/5

Jackpot City has you covered with a variety of payment methods, including Interac, Neosurf, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, credit cards, and many more. You can start playing right away, thanks to the low minimum deposit requirement of only C$10.

Not to mention that most payment methods allow for withdrawals too. As far as processing time goes – e-wallets take up to 24 hours, while bank transfers typically require 7 business days.

User Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

If you’re the type of player who’s into playing online slots on the go, Jackpot City's mobile casino apps work great on iOS and Android devices.

All of their games are specifically tailored to provide an optimal experience for any device.

Additionally, if you ever have a problem that needs resolving, no need to worry; with 24/7 customer service via both live chat and email available anytime, day or night, they've got your back.

Follow this link for up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses at Jackpot City

4. Bitstarz (Master Of Starz) - Best Online Slots in Canada for Crypto Users

Pros:

5 BTC welcome package with 180 free spins

20 free spins for email verification (no deposit required)

10-minute payouts

4,000+ casino games

Slots tournaments with generous rewards

Cons:

Limited variety of progressive jackpot slots

Best Slot Game: Master Of Starz

With the Master Of Starz crypto slot machine, you have a chance to win an impressive jackpot of over $200,000. This unique 5-reel game with 25 paylines is only available at Bitstarz and offers Canadian slot players an RTP (return to player) rate of around 96%.

Quality of Online Slots: 4.8/5

At Bitstarz, you can choose from over 4,000 casino titles created by about 4 dozen software studios.

You'll be able to find classics such as Big Bass Bonanza and a variety of table games. But if you're looking for something even more thrilling, check out the exclusive crypto slots only available at Bitstarz, including titles like 20 Billion, Slot, Space XY, and more.

As a Canadian gambler, you can enjoy an exceptional gaming experience with pro-level croupiers in nearly half a dozen live dealer rooms – all found on this one platform.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.9/5

Verifying your email with BitStarz will provide you with 20 free spins at no cost.

And if that wasn't enough, the minimum deposit requirement of 0.0002 BTC unlocks a whopping 125% match first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins – plus three more deposit bonuses that allow you to net a maximum of 5 BTC in bonus funds.

As a new player, you can also participate in Bitstarz’s weekly $2,500 freeroll tournament, after which you can take a chance with Bitstarz’s slot wards with weekly rewards of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins.

Banking: 4.5/5

Bitstarz offers a wide range of crypto payment methods as well as fiat banking options in Canada, making it one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there in terms of payment variety.

With the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Doge, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum available to choose from, there is something suitable for everyone.

On top of that impressive selection come lightning-fast transactions, with payouts taking just 5 minutes total in some cases – and usually less than 15.

User Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.7/5

Despite the minor complaints about the front page being cluttered, Bitstarz has been rewarded with countless industry awards, such as Best Casino 2022, Best Customer Support 2020, and many more.

With a completely streamlined system that works seamlessly on all mobile devices, customer service is offered 24/7 via live chat with an estimated response time of just minutes.

You may also choose to contact them through email or even social media if you would like.

Click here to grab 20 free spins just for verifying your email at Bitstarz

5. Ricky Casino (Triple Juicy Drops) - Best Bonus of All Online Slots Sites in Canada

Pros:

C$7,500 welcome package

550 free spins

3,000+ games

Bitcoin is accepted

Cons:

Limited payment variety

Minimum bank wire withdrawal is a bit high

Best Slot Game: Triple Juicy Drops

If you’re looking to play highly-volatile online slots in Canada, check out Triple Juicy Drops. And despite the volatility, the game still has a solid 96% RTP and offers special features like cluster pays and wild symbols.

Quality of Online Slots: 4.7/5

Looking for your piece of the $18,000,000+ jackpot pool? Ricky Casino has got you covered with heaps of progressive jackpot slots.

However, not everyone wants to aim high, and that's why there are plenty of low-stakes games available as well.

Of course, if you ever get tired of playing slots, you can explore 120 live dealer games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more. Other options to win real money include specialty games like Super Keno or Bingo 88.

Bonuses and Free Spins: 4.5/5

At Ricky Casino, new players can claim an amazing 10-part sign-up welcome package worth up to C$7,500 – with 550 free spins to boot.

With each deposit you make on the site, your account will be boosted with a generous bonus. The first deposit gives you a 100% match of up to C$500 plus 100 free spins, while deposits 2 through 7 offer 50% match offers going as high as C$1,000 and come with 50 free spins.

Finally, deposits No. 8 to 10 still provide a 50% match reaching up to C$500 but have reduced 25 free spins per qualifying transaction.

With an active bonus, the maximum you can bet is C$7. Slots contribute 100% towards meeting rollover requirements, while other games are capped at 5%.

All free spins must be used on All Lucky Clovers 5, and your bonus will expire after 3 days once you claim it.

Banking: 4.4/5

Ricky Casino offers a somewhat limited range of payment options for Canadian players, including credit cards, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and Tether (USDT).

Although you might wish for more options, we cannot complain due to the variety presented – they cover credit cards, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrency here – which makes it both reliable and highly convenient.

User Experience & Customer Assistance: 4.5/5

For iOS and Android users alike, Ricky Casino offers a solid user experience with a highly intuitive design. We like the convenient search function, but not everyone will fall in love with the sci-fi design.

The customer service team also adds to the whole package. Utilizing both live chat and email for any inquiries, we were able to receive answers within minutes of reaching out.

Click here to activate the massive welcome bonus at Ricky Casino

How We Ranked the Top Canadian Online Slots Sites

Quality of Online Slots:

We looked at the variety of slots and software providers on offer, as well as the quality and graphics of each. We also considered whether there are progressive jackpots or bonus rounds to give you more chances to win at each Canadian slot casino we tested.

Bonuses and Free Spins:

We rated each online casino in Canada based on the welcome bonus, no deposit bonus, and free spin offers available. We also looked at any ongoing bonus promotions designed to reward loyal players.

Banking:

We reviewed the payment methods accepted by each slots casino in Canada. This includes popular credit cards, e-wallets, and prepaid cards so you can easily deposit and withdraw your winnings.

User Experience & Customer Assistance:

We checked for a friendly user interface and good customer service support. We also looked at the security measures in place to ensure your data is protected when playing.

You might be interested in:

Why Is PlayOJO the Best Site to Play Slot Games in Canada?

PlayOJO trumps other online casinos in Canada by offering a flawless slot experience. We only recommended legitimate online casinos in this guide, but PlayOJO is the king, and here's why.

80 Free Spins With No Wagering Requirements : As soon as you make your initial deposit of C$10 and use the OJO80 bonus code, you'll unlock 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials Of Asgard – with absolutely no wagering requirements.

: As soon as you make your initial deposit of C$10 and use the OJO80 bonus code, you'll unlock 80 free spins on Thor: The Trials Of Asgard – with absolutely no wagering requirements. Over 2,000 Casino Games : With PlayOJO, you’ll find the widest variety of slots in Canada. All the titles come from premier software providers – with each and every slot game available to try for free before playing for real money.

: With PlayOJO, you’ll find the widest variety of slots in Canada. All the titles come from premier software providers – with each and every slot game available to try for free before playing for real money. 100% Mobile Optimized : PlayOJO is renowned as one of the top mobile online casino sites in Canada, boasting an expansive selection of casino games that are fully compatible with any type of mobile device through its Android and iOS casino apps.

: PlayOJO is renowned as one of the top mobile online casino sites in Canada, boasting an expansive selection of casino games that are fully compatible with any type of mobile device through its Android and iOS casino apps. Frequent Tourneys: Reel Spinoffs from OJO offer you the chance to join daily live tournaments and win thousands of free spins on a regular basis.

Why Should I Play Real Money Slots Online in Canada?

If you join the best online casinos in Canada for online slots, you will soon realize they are on another level compared to traditional retail casinos. Here are some of the key reasons to join online casinos:

Convenience : Online casinos in Canada are accessible at any time of day. All you need is an internet connection, and you can start playing your favourite online casino games.

: Online casinos in Canada are accessible at any time of day. All you need is an internet connection, and you can start playing your favourite online casino games. Variety of Casino Games : There are hundreds of different types of online casino games at online Canadian casinos, from classic table games to the latest online slots. And with new releases every month, you won’t run out of options anytime soon.

: There are hundreds of different types of online casino games at online Canadian casinos, from classic table games to the latest online slots. And with new releases every month, you won’t run out of options anytime soon. Bonuses and Promos : Online casinos offer much better bonuses. These range from welcome bonuses, free spins, loyalty points and more. With so many promotions available, players can get extra cash or prizes whenever they play slots online.

: Online casinos offer much better bonuses. These range from welcome bonuses, free spins, loyalty points and more. With so many promotions available, players can get extra cash or prizes whenever they play slots online. Safety and Security : Canadian online casinos use advanced encryption technologies to protect all your personal data and financial transactions. This ensures that your information is safe and secure when playing at an online casino in Canada.

: Canadian online casinos use advanced encryption technologies to protect all your personal data and financial transactions. This ensures that your information is safe and secure when playing at an online casino in Canada. Customer Support: Many online casinos in Canada provide 24/7 customer support via email, phone, and live chat. They can answer any of your questions or concerns quickly and efficiently.

Guide to Playing Online Slots in Canada

What are the best online slots sites in Canada?

Based on our in-depth research, the best online slots casinos in Canada right now are:

PlayOJO is the best online casino for slots overall, while Jackpot City hosts some of the biggest progressive slots in the industry.

Can I play free slots online in Canada?

Yes, free games are available at each of the best Canadian online casinos on this list. We highly recommend taking advantage of free-play mode before playing online slots for real money.

This way, you'll get accustomed to the interface and get a feel of the casino site and determine whether you like the game or not in the first place.

Which bonuses are available at online slot casinos in Canada?

Some of the top promos available at the best online casinos in Canada include:

80 free spins with 0x wagering requirements at PlayOJO

C$7,500 and 550 free spins at Ricky Casino

C$1,600 across 4 deposits at Jackpot City

What are the best online slots I can play in Canada?

Whether you're looking for progressive jackpot slots or classic titles, here are some of the top slot games Canadian players can enjoy at the best online casino sites:

Buffalo King Megaways, available at PlayOJO

Cash N' Riches, available at Spin Casino

Mega Moolah, available at Jackpot City

Master Of Starz, available at Bitstarz

Triple Juicy Drops, available at Ricky Casino

What's the most trusted Canadian slot site?

PlayOJO is the most trusted online casino in Canada. It's been active since 2017 and is fully licensed.

This online casino is packed with games from industry-leading software providers. It's owned by SkillOnNet Ltd, an established name in the industry.

Can I play online slots on mobile in Canada?

Yes, all the online gambling sites in this guide also operate as mobile casinos. You can access the entirety of their slot games in instant-play mode or by downloading an app.

Are real money slot games safe in Canada?

Yes, slot games are safe when playing at a reputable Canadian online casino. Legitimate online casinos like PlayOJO use secure software to ensure that all transactions and personal data remain safe and secure.

The Random Number Generator (RNG) used in all slot games is also tested regularly by independent authorities to make sure it produces fair and random results.

Additionally, most online casinos have encryption measures in place to protect your financial information as well as other sensitive data.

Comparing the Top 5 Canadian Real Money Slots Sites

PlayOJO: The best Canadian casino online for video slots. Loaded with over 2,000 slots games, PlayOJO welcomes new customers with 80 free spins that come with 0x wagering requirements.

Spin Casino: Packed with over 1,000 slots games, Spin Casino boasts the highest RTP rates on average. The platform covers all of the popular slot games and welcomes new players with a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and 100 free spins.

Jackpot City: The best online Canadian casino for progressive slots, boasting 8-figure jackpot prize pools thanks to games such as Mega Moolah. To invite you to play online casino games, Jackpot City greets you with up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses.

Bitstarz: The No. 1 online casino gambling site for crypto fans, packed with 4,000 of the best online casino games from about 3 dozen software providers. New players receive 200 free spins and up to 5 BTC in four deposit bonuses.

Ricky Casino: The best slots welcome bonus of any online gaming site. Canadian players are greeted with up to C$7,500 in welcome bonus money and up to 550 free spins.

How to Play Online Slots for Real Money in Canada

Whether you're here to play classic slots or other online casino games, joining Canadian online gambling sites is a breeze. This is how to do it at PlayOJO, but the procedure is nearly identical for many online casinos out there.

1. Registration

Click here to visit the PlayOJO online casino

Click Play Now to activate the registration process

Fill out the pop-up form

Agree to the Terms And Conditions

2. Verification

Open your email inbox and search for a mail by PlayOJO

Open the message and click the link inside

If not auto-redirected back, use your credentials to log in at PlayOJO

3. First Deposit + Welcome Bonus

Open the cashier section

Select a payment method

Make the first deposit and claim the welcome bonus (use the OJO80 code)

Open Thor the Trials of Asgard and use your free spins!

Ready to Play Online Slot Games for Real Money in Canada?

Narrowing down the best online slots in Canada wasn’t easy – but we’re more than happy that we’re helping hundreds of players make an educated decision.

We enjoyed playing Buffalo King Megaways at PlayOJO the most, but each Canadian online casino in this guide hosts thousands of games from reputable game studios, so you’re bound to find something you like even if you don’t quite enjoy the stand-out games we’ve selected.

Playing online slots is fun first and foremost, so make sure you keep it that way by gambling responsibly.

Thanks for reading!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: