10 Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada: How to Gamble Online in CA

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

As more Canadians are turning to online casinos and sports betting sites, our team of professionals has been hard at work ranking the best online gambling sites in Canada.

The main point of this article is to keep you safe from shady licensing and unfair bonuses and to highlight the top offerings Canadian gambling sites have in store.

The fast answer is that Jackpot City is the king of Canadian casinos, boasting exceptional progressive jackpots and a handsome welcome bonus.

But we still want to take it a step at a time. So let's get this one moving with the top online casinos Canada has to offer.

Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites

1. Jackpot City Casino - Best Online Gambling Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

C$30+ million jackpot prize pool

Over 500 casino games

C$1,600 welcome boost

Over 40 live dealer games

Fully optimized for all mobile devices

Open since 1998

Cons:

No sportsbook

JackpotCity is a highly reputable online casino that has been serving Canadian players since 1998. It welcomes you aboard with a handsome C$1,600 sign-up promotion.

Quality & Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

This online casino truly stands out from the crowd with its alluring progressive jackpots. Plus, you can enjoy a superb gaming experience across many categories - except for sports betting - that ensures hours of pleasure and excitement.

Moreover, Jackpot City games are provided by the leading providers in this sector like Microgaming, ensuring that they list only the best online slots.

With an extensive array of over five hundred titles Jackpot City offers the ideal game for each and every taste! You'll never have to look too hard to find something that fits your preferences.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Make your mark at Jackpot City and get the most out of their one-time sign-up bonus - a cool C$1,600 which makes it one of the best casino bonuses in the business.

Just register with them to reap these rewards: four 100% match deposit bonuses, each going up to C$400, applicable for new players only. There’s a 70x rollover, which is a bit high, but by no means impossible.

Jackpot City offers not only a generous sign-up bonus but also numerous exceptional promotions for their consistent customers. Be sure to check out their promotional page regularly - there's always something new!

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.95/5

Canadians have a range of payment methods at their disposal, including Interac, ecoPayz, and Neosurf. iDebit and MuchBetter are also available, and so are about 10 other options.

Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours for e-wallets and in five to seven business days with bank transfers. Typically, the lowest deposit accepted by most banking options is C$10.

Mobile Optimization & Support Team: 5/5

With JackpotCity Casino, you can enjoy the freedom of playing your most loved casino games from anywhere at any time through their convenient mobile site.

Gone are the days when strolling to a brick-and-mortar casino is necessary - now you don't need to be tethered to your desktop, as switching between devices has never been easier! All promos and every payment method are also available while on the go.

The customer service team is available 24/7, waiting to answer your questions or resolve any issues you might have through live chat and email. In our experience, JackpotCity offers highly trained professionals who will be more than happy to help!

Follow this link to claim up to C$1,600 in welcome money at JackpotCity

2. PlayOJO - 0x Wagering Canada Online Gambling Bonus

Pros:

Over 3,000 games to choose from

30+ software providers

50 bonus spins with no wagering

150+ blackjack options

Cons:

No bonus cash for new players

PlayOJO has been around since 2017. During those 6 years, the site has built a collection of over 3,000 games, drawing about 3 dozen gaming studios to the platform. It offers a no-wagering welcome promo, too!

Quality & Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

PlayOJO's remarkable range of 3k+ games is brought to you by more than 30 game providers, such as the renowned BetSoft.

Slots take up the majority of the catalogue, but we are beyond impressed by 150+ blackjack variants that make it one of the best blackjack sites around. Live dealer games are also readily available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

When you join the fun at PlayOJO, you'll be delighted to receive a 50 free spins bonus - with no rollover requirements! The spins are delivered to your account upon making a C$10+ first deposit and are valid for the casino game Thor: The Trials Of Asgard.

Even though this package isn't accompanied by any bonus cash, the site’s regular promotions (usually free spins and some convenient cash back) guarantee hours of fun and entertainment.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.85/5

PlayOJO has a decent selection of deposit and withdrawal options to satisfy the needs of Canadian players. The list includes MasterCard and Visa cards, Trustly, bank transfers, Interac, and ecoPayz - all you need for efficient payments!

This casino provides the utmost convenience for gamblers, allowing them to withdraw an unrestricted amount of money - something many other competitive casinos don't provide. This is the perfect solution for any gambler who values ease and accessibility!

Mobile Optimization & Support Team: 4.9/5

At PlayOJO, you don't need to download a casino app or go through any extra steps - just open your mobile browser and log in. That's it! Let the games begin!

The customer service agents are available anytime, either via email or live chat, to help you with any inquiries. They guarantee fast response times so that your issue can be resolved quickly and conveniently.

Click here to grab 50 free spins at PlayOJO with absolutely no wagering requirements!

3. Woo Casino - Most Free Spins of All Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Pros:

C$300 welcome bonus with 200 free spins

60 free spins in regular reload bonus

1,000 daily free spins on Daily Slot Races

8-figure jackpot pools

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

No sportsbook

Woo Casino is a slots-oriented online gambling site that stands out from the competition with top-notch free spins promos on every corner.

Quality & Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Woo Casino offers an impressive 1,000 casino games with top-notch graphics. You can be sure that you’re getting a fair game anytime you play as all the games are audited by third parties.

From classic slots and video poker to table games like blackjack and roulette, there's something for everyone - including a live casino. We really liked the Drops & Wins offerings as well as their large offering of bonus buy games.

If we were to pick our favourites, we would say check out the Goddess Of Egypt or the Book Of Demi Gods III.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

At Woo Casino, you can get 200 free spins when you make your first two deposits, plus up to C$300 in bonus money. These bonuses both come with 40x wagering requirements, which is industry average.

Weekend bonuses at 150% up to $150 also include 60 free spins, plus daily slot races with $1,500 and 1,000 free spins available for the taking.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.7/5

You can deposit or withdraw funds at Woo Casino securely and quickly using credit cards, debit cards, Skrill, Interac, PaySafeCard, Neteller, Neosurg, Apple Pay, Google Pay, CashtoCode and more – all transactions are processed with state-of-the-art SSL encryption technology.

Players can also utilize cryptocurrencies using the Coinspaid application.

Withdrawals are instant for many of the ewallets and cryptocurrencies, while cards and bank transfers take between 3-5 days.

Mobile Optimization & Support Team: 4.75/5

The user experience at Woo Casino is fast and efficient – all of the games and bonuses load quickly so there’s no waiting around.

The website is also secure and easy to navigate across any device – perfect for on-the-go gaming! Plus, if you ever have any issues or queries while playing there’s a helpful customer support team ready to help.

Click here to claim up to $300 and 200 free spins as a welcome bonus at Woo Casino.

4. BetOnline - Best Canadian Online Gambling Site for Poker

Pros:

Multiple C$1,000 welcome bonuses

Excellent poker games and events

A string of promos for regular players

In business for about a decade

Cons:

9.75% credit card fee

BetOnline boasts some of the best sign-up offers on this entire rundown, but it also delivers the goods in the poker department. The platform was launched over 25 years ago so this is one of the most solid reputation plays in the Canadian online casino business.

Quality & Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

BetOnline's online poker section is truly remarkable! The casino site hosts 30 poker variants including the unique Boost Poker, Windfall Poker and Six Plus Hold’em - with regular events and special tourneys as well.

The catalogue of high-quality games BetOnline has to offer is accompanied by online slots and table games from well-known software developers like RealTime Gaming (RTG). We are looking at over 350 titles in total.

There’s also a sportsbook, an e-sports section, and a live casino for that total overall gambling package that escapes most sites.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

BetOnline is the only choice for anyone looking to enjoy an array of tailored sign-up bonuses in sports betting, casino gaming, and poker games. For those who prefer cryptocurrency transactions, a special incentive awaits! With BetOnline, there's truly something for everyone.

Looking to boost your sports betting by 50%? Enter the code BOL1000! For an even sweeter deal, use the code BOLCASINO and receive a 100% match for casino games, mainly slots.

Or make things even more special by using the “NEWBOL" promo code when playing poker at BetOnline; it will double your initial deposit, so don't miss out on this opportunity.

You can also secure your deposit with cryptocurrency and use the code CRYPTO100 to double your earnings, up to C$1,000!

And this is only the beginning because the BetOnline Promotions page offers about a dozen regular promotions for casino players and sports bettors.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.5/5

BetOnline supports a blend of regular payment methods like wire transfers and debit cards with more contemporary solutions like Trustly and Interac.

Also, cryptocurrency lovers rejoice - Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin are all accepted here! Plus about a dozen other altcoins. With secure transactions made easy and fast, you can get the most out of your digital assets. Crypto payouts are the fastest option, requiring a few hours in most cases - with 0 fees.

And speaking of fees, we don’t like that you have to cough up a 9.75% charge if you opt for credit cards - better to roll with crypto or ewallets here.

Mobile Optimization & Support Team: 4.65/5

BetOnline has created a dependable gaming site for mobile users, running seamlessly on all devices. You don't have to worry about your device's compatibility with the app; BetOnline has optimized its software to ensure perfect integration of Android and iOS operating systems.

If you need help or further information, the dedicated support team is available day and night, 24/7. They can be easily contacted through email and real-time chat services.

Follow this link to find the best BetOnline sign-up bonus for you

5. Bodog - Best Canadian Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros:

Over 30 categories for bettors

Dedicated casino and sports sign-up offers

Free spins for new players

Crypto users are welcome

Reputation dating back decades

High-quality customer support

Cons:

Not the greatest site design

Bodog is one of the best sports betting sites for Canadians, but it also packs a full-on online casino - not all gambling sites in Canada can say that! This is one of the best gambling sites as far as being an all-in-one solution.

Quality & Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

For sports betting aficionados, Bodog is the ideal pick. The site’s expansive sports betting section is sure to have something for you - with over 30 different categories featuring all the major CA leagues and even some niche markets like darts.

On the side, Bodog offers 700+ games from 30+ studios, such as Rival Gaming and iSoftBet. You can play many of the popular slot games but also enjoy high-quality table games. It’s also one of the best roulette sites in its own right.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

At Bodog CA Online Casino, you can claim a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to C$600, as well as 50 spins on the side. There’s a great 25x rollover here, one of the smallest in the business.

Or, join Bodog Sportsbook and be rewarded with a 100% match boost going up to $400 for all your sports betting needs!

If you're a Bodog user, you are eligible for special bonuses and promotions that cannot be found anywhere else. Make sure to keep an eye out and visit the site regularly to get the greatest bang for your buck with all of their complimentary offers!

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.65/5

Despite the fact that Bodog’s banking methods may not include e-wallets, it's easy to look past this and appreciate an impressive selection of cryptocurrencies.

Bodog is delighted to provide crypto transactions at absolutely no cost, regardless if you use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Tether.

Furthermore, we are glad to see that Interac is fully supported as it’s one of the most common Canadian deposit methods. Nevertheless, take note that credit card deposits may be subject to processing fees.​

Expect withdrawals for crypto to be done and dusted inside one hour, while the bank transfers for fiat players take between 3-5 days.

Mobile Optimization & Support Team: 4.5/5

Bodog's visuals may not rival the competition, but it more than makes up for that with its lightning-fast mobile accessibility. You can access all of Bodog's features on whatever device you're using and make bets rapidly from anywhere.

No matter when you need help, the support agents are standing by, ready to answer your questions. We are dealing with a well-trained staff available for both live chat and email inquiries.

Grab the Bodog welcome bonus of up to $500 plus 50 free spins today

6. Magic Red - Best Slot Games of All Canadian Online Gambling Sites

Pros:

600+ slot games to choose from

200% welcome bonus

High RTP online slots

Up to 30 free spins on Starburst every Tuesday

Slots tournaments with large prize pools

6-figure jackpot prizes

Cons:

Lacklustre banking variety

Table games selection could be improved

Magic Red has made this list of best online casinos because it offers an exceptional experience for slot fans, starting with a 200% match sign-up promo aimed at slot machines.

Quality & Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

For an unparalleled slot experience, look no further than Magic Red! They provide a wide selection of over 600 real-money slot machines from top companies such as Play N' Go.

The slots are sure to captivate you with their stunning visuals and immersive gameplay. For example, you can check out The Book Of Dead, Buffalo King, and Wolf Gold - all top-tier titles showcasing the industry’s latest and greatest trends.

If you're in the mood for something different, they also offer various table games that will keep you entertained - but the collection is somewhat limited if you want to make it your primary focus here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.55/5

As a new customer, feel free to take advantage of the Magic Red 200% match sign-up bonus going up to C$500.

Don't forget to check out Pragmatic's Drops And Wins promo event, either, for a chance at some pretty cool prizes.

Note that the casino consistently updates its promos section, providing players with access to the newest and best offers available. Currently there are slots leaderboards with up to $40,000 in prizes plus a great 10% live casino cashback for all weekend play.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed: 4.4/5

You can access several seamless banking options that are hassle-free and stress-free. The list could be longer, but beginners are well-covered.

The options include Interac, MasterCard, Astropay, Visa, plus some others. Cashing out your winnings is also hassle-free - it takes 1-6 days, depending on the withdrawal method you choose.

Mobile Optimization & Support Team: 4.3/5

Although the Magic Red platform is easy to use and offers efficient search capabilities, we would love to improve its mobile-friendliness as some browsers can be a bit slow.

The customer service representatives are commendable. They always react promptly, and they're more than eager to take care of any inquiries you might have, whether via live chat or email.

Follow this link to grab the Magic Red 200% sign-up bonus up to $500

How We Ranked the Top Canadian Gambling Sites

Quality & Variety of Online Casino Games:

First of all, we only recommend SSL-encrypted and licensed online casinos. After that, we check that the online casinos offer a wide variety of games including online slots, blackjack, roulette games, video poker games, baccarat, specialty games, live dealer games, and more.

We also look at the quality of the game experience. All the games at online casinos that we recommend feature software from top gaming providers like Microgaming or NetEnt, with premium graphics and sound effects for an immersive experience.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

We assess the quality of welcome bonuses, reload offers, no deposit bonuses, special VIP promotions for online gamblers, exclusive tournaments and more.

We also look at wagering requirements and time limits in order to ensure that you get great value for money when playing at a particular casino.

Payment Method Variety & Payout Speed:

We also make sure that online casinos have secure banking options for Canadian players using Canadian Dollars. We look for payment method variety, including e-wallets like PayPal, major credit and debit cards, as well as direct bank transfers and crypto.

Additionally, we favour casinos with fast withdrawal times so you can get your winnings instantly.

Mobile Casino Optimization & Support Team:

We only highlight mobile casinos that are optimized for every mobile browser and internet device. The best online casino sites also offer 24/7 customer support via live chat and email. We also prefer gambling sites that are active on social media and interact with their users.

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Online Gambling Site in Canada?

First of all, JackpotCity has been around since 1998; that's over a quarter of a century, and that says a lot right out of the gate.

Then there are a few other reasons why this place is one of the best online casinos in CA right now. For example:

C$1,600 Sign-Up Package: New players can score up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses. The first 4 times you fund your account, your deposit is matched at a 100% match rate, going up to C$400 each time.

Great Progressive Jackpots : At the moment of writing, the jackpot prize pool at JackpotCity exceeds C$30 million. Very few Canadian casino sites can match these figures.

: At the moment of writing, the jackpot prize pool at JackpotCity exceeds C$30 million. Very few Canadian casino sites can match these figures. Optimized For All Mobile Devices : JackpotCity works like a charm on all iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices. The casino platform has a dedicated section for mobile users, with no software downloads required.

: JackpotCity works like a charm on all iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices. The casino platform has a dedicated section for mobile users, with no software downloads required. Choose Any Payment Method You Want: The payment method list at JackpotCity includes over a dozen options. Canadian players can use instant transfers from all banks in Canada, as well as Paysafecard, Interac, Much Better, ecoPayz, and more.

Why Should I Gamble Online in Canada?

You should use online casinos because they beat the traditional ones in more than one way.

They Are Open 24/7 : Online casinos in Canada are available 24/7, so you can play any time you want. Whether it’s a casual game or a high-stakes tournament, you can enjoy virtual gambling at absolutely any hour of the day.

: Online casinos in Canada are available 24/7, so you can play any time you want. Whether it’s a casual game or a high-stakes tournament, you can enjoy virtual gambling at absolutely any hour of the day. They Offer Better Bonuses & Promotions : Many casino sites offer better bonuses and promotions than traditional ones. For example, online gambling platforms offer welcome bonuses, free spins on specific slots, VIP rewards and tournaments to keep players engaged.

: Many casino sites offer better bonuses and promotions than traditional ones. For example, online gambling platforms offer welcome bonuses, free spins on specific slots, VIP rewards and tournaments to keep players engaged. They Feature More Games : Online casinos in Canada feature more games than traditional ones. You can find hundreds of slots as well as other popular table games such as blackjack and roulette. However, the real appeal is that you also have access to exclusive live dealer casinos for a truly immersive gaming experience.

: Online casinos in Canada feature more games than traditional ones. You can find hundreds of slots as well as other popular table games such as blackjack and roulette. However, the real appeal is that you also have access to exclusive live dealer casinos for a truly immersive gaming experience. They Are Secure & Safe : Online gambling sites are incredibly secure and safe, with multiple layers of encryption protecting your personal information from hackers.

: Online gambling sites are incredibly secure and safe, with multiple layers of encryption protecting your personal information from hackers. They Offer a Better Payment Method Variety: The payment method list at any gambling site beats traditional casinos by a mile. This includes popular e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, prepaid cards and other convenient banking options. Plus, you don’t have to worry about carrying around large amounts of cash or waiting for your winnings to be processed.

FAQs About Online Casino Gambling in Canada

What are the best online gambling sites in Canada?

The best online gambling sites in Canada are:

JackpotCity Casino

PlayOJO

Woo Casino

BetOnline

Bodog

JackpotCity is the No. 1 Canadian online casino overall, standing out primarily for their progressive jackpots. PlayOJO has the widest variety of casino games, combined with a cool 0x wagering welcome bonus, while BetOnline offers a premium-tier poker experience.

Bodog is the leading destination for sports betting fans in Canada, and Woo Casino packs the best free spins promos..

Can I win real money at online gambling sites in Canada?

Yes, you can win real money at online casinos in Canada. However, you must be of the legal gambling age and have a valid payment method to deposit and withdraw funds.

Additionally, it is important to remember that playing online casino games involves risks, so make sure you always gamble responsibly. Try free-play games first and only wager real money when you’re comfortable enough at the casino site.

What are the best bonuses at Canadian online gambling sites?

Canadian online casinos offer several exciting welcome bonus options, and one of these is bound to be your ideal match.

JackpotCity casino offers a C$1,600 welcome bonus package that covers the first 4 deposits you make.

PlayOJO offers 50 free spins with no wagering requirements (no bonus cash, either).

BetOnline offers C$1,000 whether you want to play poker, or other games, bet on sports - or use cryptocurrency.

Are online gambling sites in Canada available on mobile?

Yes, we only highlight gambling sites in Canada that are available on mobile devices. Some of these sites have apps that can be downloaded and used on smartphones or tablets.

This allows users to access their favourite games while they're on the go or from the comfort of their own homes.

We highlight online casinos that offer the same features on mobile as they do on desktop, whether it be a specific game, bonus, or payment method. Jackpot City even has a dedicated mobile section, for example.

Can I gamble online in Canada?

Yes, Canadians are able to gamble online. There are a number of reliable, safe and secure online casinos that accept Canadian players. JackpotCity is the most reputable option, dating way back to 1998.

Additionally, there are several sports betting sites as well as online lottery sites available - Bodog and BetOnline, for example. All of these services offer Canadian players the opportunity to place bets or wagers on their favourite games or teams with ease and convenience.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Jackpot City: The No. 1 online casino in Canada overall. Jackpot City hosts the best list of progressive jackpots and welcomes you aboard with up to C$1,600 in welcome bonus money.

PlayOJO: The top Canadian casino for game variety, hosting over 3,000 online casino games. The casino offers new players 50 free spins with 0x wagering requirements.

Woo Casino: The best online casino in Canada if you’re looking for a quality selection of online slots and heaps of free spins on every corner, starting from the C$300 + 200 free spins welcome bonus package.

BetOnline: The top online casino site in CA for poker enthusiasts. The platform is packed with top-notch poker games and tourneys, combined with a dedicated C$1,000 first-deposit bonus.

Bodog: The best online sportsbook for Canadian players, offering well over 2 dozen sports betting markets and a dedicated sports betting bonus. You can still play classic online gambling games and claim up to $600 and 50 free spins at the casino.

How to Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada

Joining online casinos in Canada takes about 4 minutes of your time.

We'll guide you through the process using Jackpot City as an example, but the procedure is the same for many online casinos in CA.

Step No. 1: Go to Jackpot City & Register

Use our link to visit the JackpotCity online gambling site.

Click the yellow Sign-Up button.

Fill out the registration form. Make sure you can access the email address that you enter.

Agree to the T&Cs and finalize the process.

Step No. 2: Online Gambling Account Verification

The gambling site will send a welcome message to the email address you entered.

Click the button (or the link) within the email to confirm your data.

You can now login at the JackpotCity Canadian casino site.

Step No. 3: Deposit Money & Start Gambling Online

At the cashier, set Canadian Dollars as your currency and select your payment method.

Fund your account and claim the first deposit bonus.

You can now enjoy all the real-money games the casino offers. Have fun!

Are You Still Looking for the Best Canadian Gambling Site?

We hope this guide has provided a decent insight into the online gambling world and that you have found the best online casinos in Canada.

Overall, Jackpot City is the best option for Canadian players, packed with great progressive jackpot options and a generous C$1,600 sign-up bonus, one of the highest around.

All the online casinos on this list are safe and licensed. Consult online gambling resources before wagering real money, and don't forget to have fun!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: