Best Online Casinos in Canada (2022) List of the Best Canadian Casinos for Real Money Casino Games

Finding the best online casinos in Canada is no easy task. Because there are so many casinos that you can use, it can get quite hard to decide which one to use and why - especially if you are new to gambling.

To help you out, we have done extensive research and managed to find the best online casinos for Canadian players.

We have focused on numerous factors, including the game variety, banking options, bonuses, and user experience, among others. After rigorous research, we found Spin Casino to be the best option for Canadian gamblers.

Sounds good? Let’s dive right in.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

1. Spin Casino — Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

378 high-RTP slots

47 live casino games

100% up to C$400 welcome bonus

15 secure payment methods

Games from 31 providers



Cons:

70x wagering requirements



Spin Casino is our top online casino overall — and for a reason. By partnering up with leading providers in the industry, this online casino manages to ensure the highest quality of games. To make things even more exciting, it offers a number of generous bonuses and promotions. Sounds like something you might like? Let’s discover more.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has it all — skill gamers, hardcore slots enthusiasts, and sportsbook vets are equally well-considered here.

Their full-fledged online sportsbook lists money lines and competitive odds across dozens of betting markets. You’ll find popular mainstream sports like baseball and MMA alongside specialty options that include trotting, surfing, Gaelic Hurling, and eSports.

Their online casino library isn’t slacking, either — you’ll find 480 traditional best online casino games here. Players can wager across 378 high-RTP slot machines, 15 of which are progressive jackpots that can pay millions with one lucky spin.

Additionally, skilled gamers can access 47 live casino games that account for several variants of poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

If you are a fan of generous bonuses (let’s be honest, who isn’t?), you will definitely love the welcome offer of Spin Casino.

When you sign up and make your first deposit, Spin Casino will reward you with a 100% match up to C$400 — and there are two other variations of the welcome offer — not too shabby, right?

There is one thing to remember, though — the wagering requirement for the welcome bonus of Spin Casino is 70x — which is a bit high. Make sure to keep this in mind before you decide to activate this welcome offer. Although it is not impossible to meet, you should expect to work a little bit to withdraw bonus funds.

On the bright side, Spin Casino has amazing offers for existing players as well. Wanna learn more? Don’t hesitate to visit Spin Casino’s website and check out its current offers - this way; you won’t miss out on the newest and most exciting opportunities.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Spin Casino lists an industry-leading 15 payment methods.

You’ll be able to make deposits here using your credit or debit card, Interac, eChecks, iDebit payments, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, ecoVoucher, NeoSurf, or instant transfers from all Canadian banks — these are really good selection of payment methods that should be enough for any gambler.

Another thing that we liked is their dedication to e-wallet compatibility and their accessible deposit limits - you’ll need to put down just C$5 to start gaming, although you have to deposit C$10 or more to claim your deposit matches.

Withdrawals are usually processed very fast, without any fees charged by this online casino.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has a downloadable mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Their app runs butter-smooth, and we had no problems finding our favourite games within a few seconds.

You can spin through their selection of 378 slots and 15 progressive jackpots while on the go, as well as have unrestricted access to Spin Casino’s online sportsbook.

That said, some of their table games aren’t mobile-friendly, and there also are some games that haven't been added to their mobile app yet.

2. Jackpot City Casino — Best Online Casino in CA for Slots

Pros:

Multi-million dollar progressive jackpots

379 quality online slots

53 live casino games

Generous welcome offer with free spins

Dedicated Android app

Cons:

Some fiat payouts are slow

No sports betting options



Jackpot City is famous for its multi-million dollar reels. Some lucky players have already received their share of jackpots - could you be next?

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Jackpot City is aptly named — they host 379 traditional slots and tens of progressive jackpot reels; each of them can pay well into the millions.

Big fish hunters searching for a rush of anticipation should check out Major Millions and Mega Moolah – both reels are known for their high RTP percentages and huge payout potentials.

That said, you’ll also have plenty to do in between spins. You’ll find 53 live casino games and a variety of table games like poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, among many more.

Jackpot City is strictly a traditional casino — you won’t find a sportsbook here.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

If you are just getting started, there is a great welcome offer waiting for you at Jackpot City. All it takes to activate the welcome offer at Jackpot City is to make your first deposit of up to C$500, and you will receive a 100% deposit match.

This is not all!

Jackpot City will also reward you with 20 free spins on a famous game called All Lucky Glover 5. Want more? There are 4 additional variations of the welcome bonus at Jackpot City — make sure to check them out before you decide which one to activate.

In order to be able to withdraw your wins made with the bonus money, this online casino required you to meet the wagering requirement of 50x — while it might sound a bit high, it is very much average for the industry.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Jackpot City and Spin Casino share the same slew of 15 banking options.

You’ll be able to deposit funds here using a credit or debit card, sending an eCheck, or going through iDebit, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, ecoVoucher, and PaySafeCard.

You can also enjoy instant deposit transfers from any Canadian bank as well.

In order to start betting here, you’ll only need to deposit $5. However, to claim your welcome bonus, you’ll have to put down at least $10.

To their credit, withdrawals here are totally fee-free. Payouts at Jackpot City are also quite fast and usually depend on the payment option you choose to use.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

Jackpot City hosts a dedicated app for mobile devices — but if you do not want to download any additional applications, you are also able to use the mobile-optimized version of this online casino with no issues whatsoever.

Thankfully, their mobile website and their app are nearly indistinguishable from each other. Both options allow players to enjoy the full scope of Jackpot City’s gaming library while on the go.

Their app’s user interface is very well-designed, and we had no problems loading up their hundreds of slots within seconds. Their app also has a dedicated live dealer section which will make you feel like you are in a real-life casino no matter where you are.

3. Royal Panda — Best Online Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros:

Variety of betting options

1,100+ online slots

25 live casino games

100% initial deposit bonus up to $1,000

Very reasonable 35x playthrough

Dedicated Android-only app



Cons:

Comparatively limited banking options

Slow fiat payouts overall

Royal Panda is the best casino online for Canadian players in search of betting options. They offer a leading variety of high-quality slots, live casino games, and as well as amazing sports betting categories — what more could you ask for?

Game Variety: 4.7/5

If you’re looking for a traditional casino site with a strict no boredom policy, you’ll find your home with Royal Panda. You’d be hard-pressed to find a larger variety of your favorite casino games anywhere else!

At Royal Panda, you will have the opportunity to spin through 1,100+ high-quality slot reels, many of which are progressive jackpots that can pay into the hundreds of thousands.

In between slots sessions, players can enjoy 25 live casino variants of roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat. You’ll also find yourself playing through 35 specialty card and dice games that are exclusive to Royal Panda’s library.

Royal Panda will also appeal to sports bettors — you’ll have access to competitive odds across hockey, football, eSports tournaments, snooker, surfing, volleyball, MMA, golf, boxing, motorsports, and 15 additional categories that include politics and religion.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Royal Panda offers a very generous welcome bonus for new sign-ups.

With your first deposit totalling $10 or more, you’ll qualify for Royal Panda’s 100% deposit match up to $1,000. Their very reasonable 35x playthrough brings this bonus to life — you won’t have to wager endlessly to cash out your winnings!

You’ll meet their wagering requirements rather quickly as you play their live casino games, spin through their 1,100+ reels, and try something new with Royal Panda’s 35 exclusive specialty provisions.

Banking Options: 4.65/5

In comparison to our higher-ranked picks, Royal Panda’s banking menu is rather limited. In their defence, they cover all the basics for new sign-ups.

You’ll be able to make your deposits here through Visa, MasterCard, iDebit, Interac, PaySafeCard, and MuchBetter.

Their low deposit limits allow bettors to get started and claim their welcome bonus with as little as $10. Withdrawals here are 100% fee-free, but no matter what option you choose, the processing time can be quite a lot — which is something that definitely needs improvement.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Royal Panda offers two dedicated apps for Android devices - you’ll have to download separate applications to access their sportsbook and casino libraries.

Once again, iOS players are relegated to placing their wagers through Royal Panda’s mobile-optimized website.

However, there should not be any concerns for iOS users, as the website of this online casino is perfectly optimized for mobile use.

4. Slots.lv — Most Generous Bonuses of Any Canadian Online Casino

Pros:

300% up to $1,500 crypto welcome bonus

200% up to $1,000 fiat welcome bonus

Accepts four digital coins

35x playthrough

195 online slots



Cons:

Limited number of games



Slots.lv is a great online casino in many regards, but it shines especially bright when it comes to the promo front, offering some of the best casino bonuses. No matter what attracts you to the welcome bonus, it is very likely to find it at Slots.lv.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Avid slots enthusiasts who occasionally wager across table games and specialty provisions will find their new home here.

You’ll have the chance to spin through 195 high-RTP slot reels and have a chance to win great generous jackpots. Big fish hunters should know that many of their progressive reels pay well into the millions. Additionally, you can enjoy tens of crypto-exclusive machines not found anywhere else.

In between spins, you can play through 8 poker games and participate in 6 active poker tournaments. You’ll also find 8 versions of online blackjack, 5 live casino provisions, 6 virtual roulette wheels, 4 baccarat tables, and more.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Slots.lv offers generous welcome bonuses for crypto and fiat bettors. If you decide to make your first deposit using a cryptocurrency of $10 or more, you’ll qualify for their 300% welcome match up to $1,500.

If you don’t want to use crypto, you can still receive a very generous welcome offer on your first fiat payment: with your first fiat deposit of $20 or more, you’ll qualify for their 200% match up to $1,000.

The best thing is that the bonuses do not end here. Slots.lv has many more to offer, which ensures a great gaming experience for the users. Players are advised to frequently check out their website to ensure they are not missing out on new opportunities.

The welcome bonus of Slots.lv comes with a wagering requirement of just 35x, which is very competitive.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Banking at Slots.lv is a breeze — this online casino supports as many as 10 different payment options, among them are four digital coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Not a fan of crypto? No worries, you can use traditional payment options here as well, including debit and credit cards. Depending on the option you choose to use, you will have to deal with different fees and waiting times.

Usually, it is better to use crypto payments as they are processed in the shortest period of time and cost less than traditional banking options.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Some might think that since there is no mobile application for Slots.lv available, it might not be the best option for mobile gaming. But that’s not true at all. The website of this online casino is perfectly optimized for mobile use — which makes Slots.lv a great casino to gamble on the go.

You’ll enjoy a high degree of compatibility across their entire casino library. Whether you’re spinning through the slots, sitting in with a live dealer, or playing any other game available at Slots.lv — you won’t encounter any perceivable lag.

5. Cafe Casino — Best Canadian Online Casino for Mobile

Pros:

Amazing mobile gaming experience

350% crypto bonus up to $2,500

250% fiat bonus up to $1,500

Reasonable playthrough

Accepts three cryptocurrencies

Top crypto slots

Cons:

Limited number of games

Cafe Casino is our top-ranked pick for mobile bettors. You’ll enjoy seamless, full-fledged compatibility across their entire gaming library from your smartphone!

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino hosts a total of 160 online games. The quantity of the available games is not that much; however, it should be noted that the team behind this online casino has ensured to maintain the highest quality of each game it offers.

You’ll have the opportunity to wager across 122 video slots, a few of which are progressive jackpot reels that are quite exciting to play. In between spins, you can play live poker, baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and craps.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino offers a moderately generous welcome bonus for crypto and fiat bettors alike.

When making your first fiat deposit of $20 or more, you’ll qualify for a 250% initial match bonus worth up to $1,500.

Bitcoin bettors get an even sweeter deal and receive a 350% deposit match bonus up to $2,500 with their first crypto deposit of $10 or more.

We also appreciated Cafe Casino’s reasonable 40x wagering requirements across the board.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Cafe Casino has a bit limited fiat banking menu – although they accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum deposits for crypto players, they only take credit or debit card payments, Player Transfer, and Check by Courier from fiat bettors.

The majority of Cafe Casino users prefer to use cryptocurrencies for making deposits and withdrawals, and there are several reasons for this.

First of all, banking with digital coins is a lot more comfortable as it takes just a few minutes to be processed; secondly, they usually are associated with lower fees than traditional banking options.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

A lot of people prefer gaming using their mobile phones, and there are many reasons for this. If you are one of those players looking for the best mobile casinos in Canada, you should definitely check out what Cafe Casino has to offer.

The website of this online casino works perfectly on smartphones. It is very intuitive and features all the games that can be found on the desktop version — a major plus.

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Game Variety:

When creating our list of the best online casinos in Canada, we focused on many factors. One of the most important was the game variety.

We prioritized online casino sites that cover virtually every betting sector on the market. Our top picks host competitive sports betting odds, hundreds of slot games, and numerous table games.

Bonuses & Promotions:

The best online casino sites offer easy-earn cash incentives, reload offers, and tons of free spins to give players a headstart on placing their wagers.

We gave a higher ranking to great online casinos that combine the highest match caps with the lowest wagering requirements.

Deposits & Withdrawals:

Legitimate online casinos offer plenty of secure deposit and withdrawal methods for players to utilize. That’s why we prioritized top casino sites with the most versatile range of banking options and the fastest payout speeds.

Mobile Compatibility:

Mobile gaming has become very popular over the past few years. While there are many casinos that already offer well-optimized mobile sites, there are others that fail to keep up with the developments in the industry. Offering a mobile application is an additional plus.

Best Online Casinos in Canada - FAQs

Are Canadian Online Casinos Legal and Safe To Use?

Yes, they are. So long as the online casino you choose to sign up with is fully licensed to operate, you can play games at your leisure without facing legal consequences or financial penalties.

Licensed online casinos are required to guarantee the highest safety and security standards for their users. Throughout our list, you can find the safest online casinos available today.

Are Online Casino Games in Canada Rigged Against Me?

Contrary to what you might read on Reddit or other internet forums, you shouldn’t take disgruntled Canadian players’ words to heart. Licensed Canadian online casino sites in our list are regularly audited by different agencies, for example, the Malta Gaming Authority, and tasked with proving the fairness of their casino games.

Slot games, table games, and live dealer casino games are tested frequently to ensure randomized spin outcomes and true-to-form RTP percentages.

However, unlicensed Canadian casinos are held to no such standards. If you’re dealing with a shady or relatively unknown online casino, you’re risking exposure to rigged casino games.

Can I Get Exclusive Bonuses From the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

Yes, you can. Whether you’re interested in claiming free spins, redeeming a multi-faceted deposit bonus, or exchanging your loyalty points for even more cash incentives, the best Canadian casino sites will give you the opportunity to receive bonus money for gambling.

However, keep in mind that all the bonuses and promotions are associated with individual terms and conditions that you should understand before using the offers.

Can I Play Live Dealer Games with Online Casinos in Canada?

Our top-reviewed Canadian gambling sites offer plenty of live casino games for new sign-ups to bet on. Live casino provisions bring the interactive nature of competitive card games to the comfort of your home. Instead of leaving the outcome up to an RNG, real people will deal out your hand.

Our best gambling sites give players the option to wager across several variants of live poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games. Whether you’re looking to play 3-card poker, double deck blackjack, or European roulette, you’ll find suitable betting options with any online casino we’ve listed.

How Can I Find the Right Canadian Casino Site for Me?

While most online casinos offer new players a little bit of everything, your betting preferences should heavily influence your final decision. That said, we’ve put together a few suggestions for players that are still on the fence.

Those looking for hundreds of slot games, a generous welcome bonus, and plenty of free spins to get started would enjoy signing up with Jackpot City or Slots.lv.

Skill gamers searching for unparalleled betting variety and numerous table games to wager across would be more interested in Spin Casino or Royal Panda. Finally, players who prioritize their ability to place bets from the palm of their hand will find their home with Cafe Casino.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada

Spin Casino — Spin Casino is known for its leading selection of 47 live dealer games, its fully equipped iOS and Android applications, and its versatile range of banking options. Click here to claim your deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 now.

Jackpot City — Jackpot City is ranked among the best legit Canadian online casinos for its numerous online slots and progressive jackpots. Click here to claim your welcome bonus and start playing your favourite real money slot games now.

Royal Panda — Royal Panda, boasts a grand total of 1,200+ casino games that break down across thousands of slots, hundreds of skill games, and tens of specialty provisions. Click here to claim your 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 today.

Slots.lv — Aside from their 150+ traditional online slots and 45 progressive jackpots, Canadian players in search of a hefty, 8-tiered welcome bonus will find their home with Slots.lv. Use the code “SLBITCOIN300” for your chance to receive $7,500 in bonus money.

Cafe Casino — Whether you’re looking to wager across a wide variety of table games, exclusive online slots, or 7 games of bingo while on the move, Cafe Casino might be the casino to use. Use the code “CCVIP” to claim your 250% welcome bonus up to $3,000.

How To Sign Up at Online Canadian Casinos

If you’re new to playing casino games online, we’re here to help. Although the thought of getting started with online casinos in Canada might feel intimidating, you’ll be signed up and ready to bet with Spin Casino in just a few minutes.

1. Create a New Player Account

On Spin Casino’s website, you’ll see a bright red “Sign Up” button in the middle of your screen.

Click on it, and fill out any requested personal information. Then, after you enter your preferred email address and cell phone number, check each of the 3 boxes. Finally, click “Register” to continue.

2. Check Your Email Inbox for a Verification Link



Now, you’ll need to check your primary inbox for a verification link from Spin Casino. If you don’t see an email from their site within a few minutes, be sure to check your “promotions” folder.

Once you find their email, click on “Confirm My Account” to verify your information. You’ll then be redirected back to Spin Casino’s main site.

3. Make Your First Deposit and Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Navigate to your casino wallet, and select the currency you’d like to bet with. Be sure to put down at least $10 to claim your welcome bonus. Enter your deposit amount, and click on “Deposit” to send your funds.

Once your transaction is processed, you will be able to start gambling.

So, What are the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

As we have already discussed, it is not an easy task to decide which Canadian online casino site to use. However, after a detailed overview of the best online casinos in Canada, we were able to find out which one of them is better than the others.

As you can see, the leader in our list was Spin Casino, followed by Jackpot City; but no matter which one you decide to use from our top 10 list, you will be in for a treat. So, what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite and start gambling now.

