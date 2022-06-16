10 Best Online Casinos Ranked by Real Money Casino Games, Bonuses & Fairness

Online casinos today are popping up like weeds, many armed with bold claims and huge bonuses for new sign-ups - with hardly a red flag in sight.

But who’s checking to separate the best online casinos from the landmines?

In this review, we’re doing just that. With strict player-first ranking criteria controlling for site reputation, easy earn bonuses, fast payouts, game variety, and crypto banking, we’ve got the ultimate list of top casino sites. Red Dog is our top pick, but there’s more casinos to check out.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Casinos

1. Red Dog - Best Online Casino Overall

Pros

Very generous welcome bonuses

24/7 reload bonus

Fast withdrawals

User interface is excellent

Great variety of real money casino games

Bitcoin-friendly

Cons

No sports betting options

If you’re looking to play at the best overall online casino on the market, Red Dog is the place for you.

They have everything an online bettor might be looking for, all found on one convenient site.

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

Red Dog offers a very generous welcome bonus for new sign-ups.

Their plump 225% up to $12,250 deposit match is very competitive and hard to beat. Moreover, there’s a fair 35x playthrough requirement, so you’ll be able to withdraw any money you win in a reasonable timeframe.

Aside from the welcome offer, Red Dog deserve a shoutout for their 24/7 deposit bonus and a new game promo whenever they add a game to their library.

Banking: 4.5/5

Red Dog offers members fee-free deposits and withdrawals.

This is a huge plus for Red Dog, as most real money online casinos charge standard fees to make deposits using a credit card or withdraw through paper check.

Moreover, they accept 3 forms of cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, and Litecoin), which makes convenient gambling easier than ever.

The only downside related to Red Dog’s banking options are their somewhat limited deposit/withdrawal method offerings outside of cryptocurrency.

They accept ACH, wire transfer, and credit card without making room for many online wallets. However, they pay out much faster (5 days maximum) than their competitors, who can take 2 weeks to mail you a check.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

Red Dog comes in the gate with a 220+ selection of mainstream favorites. They offer slots, keno, video poker, blackjack, roulette, craps, and other table games.

However, they notably lack betting options. If that’s not a dealbreaker for you, you’ll be satisfied with Red Dog’s casino gaming selection.

Customer Support: 5/5

We were very impressed with their customer support options. Players can get in contact with 24/7/365 live customer support via live chat, phone, or email.

Responses are prompt, and you can count on Red Dog’s representatives to fix any issues or concerns you may encounter in a timely manner.

Click here to join Red Dog

2. Ignition Casino - Best Online Casino Site for Poker Players

Pros

Generous 150% first deposit bonus

Minimal 25x playthrough requirement

Accepts 5 different cryptocurrencies

Live dealer games + jackpot slots included

High-traffic poker room

Cons

Not all games available on mobile

Lacks a sportsbook

Ignition Casino is a very solid follow-up to our #1 contender, and notably offers live dealer games to players in addition to a number of jackpot slots and poker tourneys.

Moreover, their 150% first deposit bonus is easily redeemable with a 25x playthrough requirement.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino offers new sign-ups a generous 150% first deposit bonus up to $1,500 . Their playthrough requirement to withdraw this bonus is 25x, which is comparatively more than fair.

They also have an 8-tiered loyalty program that you can gain access to, starting with your first deposit.

Banking: 4.7/5

Ignition accepts 5 different forms of cryptocurrency, making it a great choice for crypto enthusiasts. Their crypto payments are also processed and delivered within 24 hours as opposed to the 48-hour industry standard, which is a huge plus.

In addition to cryptocurrency, Ignition accepts a multitude of deposit/withdrawal options. Most notably, they accept ACH, wire transfer, and Visa/Mastercard as payment.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Ignition really shines when it comes to poker and table games. While they lack a sportsbook, they make up for that in other areas.

If you’re not particularly concerned about betting on mainstream sports, this is a great choice for you. They offer 150+ slot games (including jackpot slots that can net you $1,000,000+) and a number of specialty games.

Included in their lineup is bingo, keno, and scratch card games. Moreover, they offer you the chance to play video poker and live dealer variations of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

We were disappointed that a few of our favorite table and specialty games didn’t show up in their mobile casino, but rest assured that their entire selection of slots works perfectly on Apple and Android.

Customer Support: 5/5

Ignition offers live chat, email, and phone support, and wait times aren’t obscenely long. Customer agents are waiting to answer your questions. We were satisfied with their prompt responses and found their staff to reliably solve issues and concerns.

Get started at Ignition and claim your combined poker & casino bonus up to $3,000

3. BetOnline - Best Online Casino for Betting

Pros

Massive sportsbook selection and great lines

Generous 100% initial deposit match

Live dealer table games

17 variations of video poker + 50 slots

Accepts 3 forms of crypto

Cons

Customer service responds less quickly than competition

BetOnline is one of the best online casinos for avid sportsbook players. If you’re looking for an all-in-one sportsbook and casino experience, BetOnline is a solid contender.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

BetOnline offers new sign-ups a generous 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000 .

It’s not the best of the best, but they have a low 25x playthrough requirement. Moreover, this bonus isn’t limited to cryptocurrencies - it can also be redeemed if you choose to make a deposit through credit cards or wire transfer.

Banking: 4.6/5

BetOnline accepts 3 forms of cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, and Litecoin) as deposit/withdrawal methods, and they process crypto withdrawals within 48 hours.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, they accept money orders, wire transfer, and credit card deposits as payment.

However, you should know that BetOnline charges high deposit/withdrawal fees for methods other than cryptocurrency. They charge a standard 6% credit card deposit fee and a $25 fee for check withdrawals. Checks take 10-14 business days to show up in your mailbox.

In other words - if you like the sound of BetOnline, you might want to consider using some cryptos to play and claim the best bonuses.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

BetOnline offers the best sportsbook odds in the industry, and lines are available to play earlier than the competition posts them.

They also have a few kinds of horse racing to bet on, although they’re eclipsed by Bovada in that sense.

However, BetOnline allows members to bet on a full spectrum of mainstream sports in addition to providing 50+ slots (including jackpot slots).

They have live dealer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, along with 13 different virtual table games and 9 blackjack variations. Finally, they don’t offer live dealer poker, but they do offer 17 variations of video poker to choose from.

Customer Support: 4/5

BetOnline offers live chat, phone, and email customer support options. However, they could be better at responding to inquiries. Don’t get us wrong - they’ll certainly fix whatever issues you run into, but you might have to wait a little longer than usual to get a reply.

Click here to get started at BetOnline

4. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino for Slots Players

Pros

Great crypto welcome + reload bonuses

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

193 slots + 50 jackpot slots to choose from

Fair selection of table games

Prompt customer support response times

Cons

No sportsbook

Leans towards crypto betting

Slots.lv - as you might expect from an online casino with “slots” in the name - offers a vast number of slots and jackpot slots to bet on.

Moreover, they offer a huge welcome bonus for crypto users and a great rewards program.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Slots.lv offers generous initial deposit and reload bonuses for crypto and cash bettors.

Their initial, crypto-only deposit match is listed at 300% up to $1,500, while their crypto reload bonus will net you 150% up to $750 for your next 8 deposits.

We had to deduct a point here because their cash-only initial deposit and reload matches are generous, but less welcoming than their cryptocurrency bonuses.

Bettors who opt to use traditional currency can receive a 200% initial deposit match up to $1,000 and 100% up to $500 for their next 8 deposits.

Banking: 4/5

It’s worth noting that Slots.lv accepts 5 forms of crypto in addition to ACH, wire transfer, and credit card deposits. They lack the option to use online wallets like Neteller.

While they adhere to the industry standard of not charging fees for withdrawals made on the first of the month, we were disappointed to see them charge a hefty $75 fee for check withdrawals.

Gaming Variety: 4.4/5

As you may have guessed, Slots.lv is (admittedly) slots-heavy. If you’re an avid slots player, you’ll love their strong selection of 50 jackpot slots and 193 traditional slots.

Even if you’re not a slots fan, there’s no room for boredom here. In addition, they offer 11 variations of video poker and table game favorites like blackjack, roulette, and craps.

However, you won’t find any kind of sportsbook on this website.

Customer Support: 4/5

Slots.lv’s customer support options include 24/7/365 email, phone, and live chat. They boast a response time of less than 24 hours for all inquiries, and we found that to be true when we went through their customer service email.

They promptly respond to member questions and will resolve issues in a timely manner.

Claim the best Slots.lv bonuses

5. Bitstarz - Best Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros

Crypto welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC

Accepts 8 forms of crypto

Fee-free withdrawals all around

3,000 games to choose from

Customer support is also on social media

Cons

No sportsbook

No deposit match or bonus for non-crypto users

Bitstarz is one of the best online casinos out there for crypto betting. They make their intentions known through their acceptance of 8 different cryptocurrencies.

They also have 3,000+ casino games to choose from, meaning that there’s always something new to discover.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Bitstarz offers a gigantic welcome bonus for cryptocurrency users. They’ll match your first four deposits up to 5 BTC (yes, the equivalent of almost $250,000). They’ll also throw in 180 free spins with your first deposit.

However, we were disappointed to see that Bitstarz is essentially a crypto-only casino. If you want to get your money’s worth here, you might want to look into buying Bitcoin.

Banking: 4/5

Bitstarz accepts 8 forms of cryptocurrency, and if you like using cryptos to gamble, you won’t have any issues with the fact that fiat currencies aren’t accepted here.

They adhere to the industry standard of 24-hour crypto payouts, but in most cases, we’re talking about a couple minutes only.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

Bitstarz offers 3,000+ casino games to choose from, although a few hundred aren’t available to play on mobile.

They lack a sportsbook, but surprisingly include live dealer table games in their roster. You can play video poker and live dealer baccarat, blackjack, and roulette among other mainstream favorites. Note that live casino games may not be available in some countries.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Bitstarz offers phenomenal customer service options. In addition to the industry standard of email, live chat, and phone support, you can find them on Twitter and Facebook.

Moreover, if there’s a long wait time when you call, they’ll actually call you back as soon as there’s an opening.

Want to play Bitcoin casino games? Click here to join Bitstarz and get up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses.

How We Selected the Best Online Casino Sites

Bonuses and Promos:

In our review, we gave special consideration to top online casinos and gambling sites that offer generous welcome bonuses + initial deposit matches. We also listed all the casino-specific promo codes offered by each site on our list below for your convenience.

We gave priority to the largest welcome bonuses, additional crypto-only bonuses , high-limit deposit matches, and hefty reload bonuses.

Banking:

We gave special consideration to real money online casinos that offer their members a variety of ways to place their bets and cash out on winnings. All of our reviewed sites accept Bitcoin, but we shouted out online casinos and gambling sites that accept a variety of cryptocurrencies and multiple digital deposit options.

Gaming Variety :

In our review, we gave higher priority to online casinos that offer players a vast selection of online casino games to choose from. Whether you’re looking for video poker, live dealer table games, specialty slots, sportsbook options, or even bingo, you’re sure to find something on our list.

Moreover, we went in-depth to find casinos that offer horse racing betting and specialty sports betting options.

Customer Service Reliability:

If an online casino site can’t reliably and promptly respond to questions and concerns, it shouldn’t be asking you for your money. A casino’s reputation hinges upon its honesty and fairness, and that includes fixing issues that might arise throughout your time spent there.

All of the sites in this review are licensed and audited for impartiality by third parties.

Best Online Casinos - FAQ

What Is the Best Real Money Online Casino?

Red Dog Casino is the best choice for players looking to gamble online, with its excellent variety of online slots and other casino games and attractive welcome bonus. However, all the casinos we listed above are great for one reason or another, so the ultimate answer greatly depends on your online gambling preferences.

Can I Play Online Casino Games With Cryptos?

Yes. Every online casino site on our list accepts Bitcoin for both deposits and withdrawals. While accepting Bitcoin has become an industry standard for any online casino worth their salt, some online real money casinos also accept various other forms of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency deposits work the same way as traditional digital banking deposits, and payouts are much faster when you opt to use cryptocurrency for placing your bets and securing your winnings.

If you’re looking to play at the best crypto casino, check out Bitstarz .

What Are the Advantages of Online Casinos?

Online casinos typically offer much larger welcome bonuses and initial deposit matches than in-person casinos, which is a huge plus for those looking to get the most bang for their buck.

Moreover, casino sites allow you to play your favorite online casino games, spin the slots, or bet on mainstream sports no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

Another reason why playing online casino games is more convenient is that you don’t have to wait in long lines to secure an opening at your favorite slot machine or grab a seat at the blackjack table. You also don’t have to deal with rude or belligerent casino-goers or spend gas money and time getting to your favorite casino.

Are There Any Downsides Associated With Online Casinos?

While online casinos and gambling sites are unbelievably accessible and convenient, they lack the atmosphere that traditional casinos are famous for providing their customers with.

Going to a traditional casino offers a wholesale experience that online casinos can’t match. You can’t grab dinner and drinks or meet new people face-to-face at an online casino.

However, online casinos get pretty close by offering live dealer games. If that’s something you’re looking for, check out Wild Casino - our top-rated live casino.

Can I Play Casino Games on Mobile?

Yes! Playing casino games on mobile is as easy as it is on desktop, as most real money casino sites offer a completely optimized website. Some of them even offer casino apps.

Are Online Casinos Actually Safe?

Yes, online casinos are just as safe (if not safer) than brick-and-mortar casinos, so long as they have a license to operate. So, you have to make sure that the online casino you choose to place your bets with is licensed.

All of the sites in this review are licensed and held to the exact same regulatory standards that your favorite in-person casino adheres to. These regulatory standards are put in place and enforced rigorously to protect your finances, ensure that you receive your winning payouts, and guarantee fair, randomized betting odds.

Do Online Casino Sites Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Yes, they do. All of the sites on our list understand that the best way to encourage new sign-ups and entice returning players is to offer hefty welcome bonuses, deposit matches, and reload bonuses.

What Casino Games Can I Play Online for Real Money?

You can play most types of casino games online, including:

Online slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Live dealer tables

Bingo

Many casinos also allow you to test out these games for free in demo mode before you start playing for real money.

Comparison of the Top Online Casinos

Red Dog Casino : 225% up to $12,250 welcome bonus with the code WAGGINGTAILS; best online casino right now; overall score: 99%

: 225% up to $12,250 welcome bonus with the code WAGGINGTAILS; best online casino right now; overall score: 99% Ignition : 150% deposit bonus up to $1,500 (code IGWPCB150); top pick for poker players; overall score: 97%

: 150% deposit bonus up to $1,500 (code IGWPCB150); top pick for poker players; overall score: 97% BetOnline : 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000 with the code BOL1000; great choice for online betting and casino games; overall score: 95%

: 100% initial deposit match up to $1,000 with the code BOL1000; great choice for online betting and casino games; overall score: 95% Slots.lv : 300% bonus up to $1,500 (crypto only) on your first deposit or 200% bonus up to $1,000 with fiat deposits (code HELLOSLOTS200); overall score: 91%

: 300% bonus up to $1,500 (crypto only) on your first deposit or 200% bonus up to $1,000 with fiat deposits (code HELLOSLOTS200); overall score: 91% Bitstarz : Welcome bonus package up to 5 BTC; best choice for Bitcoin and crypto players; overall score: 89%

How To Get Started at Real Money Online Casino Sites

Signing up with the top online casinos and gambling sites is easy. Check out this step-by-step guide:

Sign up for a new account.

Signing up for a new account is easy. You’ll see a “sign up” box in the upper right-hand corner of your chosen website. Click on it and follow the instructions you see on the next page.

Check your email.

Next, check your email. You’ll see a link sent to you from your chosen casino website. Click on that link and follow all given instructions on the page you’re taken to.

If you don’t see an email in your “primary” folder, check your “spam” or “promotions” folder before requesting another verification email.

Make your first deposit!

Input the promo code of your chosen casino website in the correct box to redeem your initial deposit or welcome bonus. Then, deposit your preferred form of currency (cryptocurrency, ACH, credit/debit card, or wire transfer) to your casino wallet.

Once you’ve made your deposit, you can start placing bets on your favorite table games and slots!

Did You Find the Best Online Casino for You?

With so many different options to choose from, picking the best online casino can appear to be an intimidating task. However, making your final decision will come down to whatever you prioritize in an online casino.

If you’re after the best overall user experience and want to get the most out of your online casino, we recommend going with Red Dog .

They offer a generous crypto welcome bonus and tons of free promos alongside great game variety. But you can’t go wrong with any online casinos listed here.

With that being said, we encourage you to give any of the sites on this list a fair chance. Above all, though, make sure you have fun and always play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following free gambling addiction resources may be helpful as well: