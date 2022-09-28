Best Online Casinos in Australia: Top Online Casinos for Aussies in 2022

Australians love the occasional online casino action! But with the industry’s growth comes the surge of numerous Australian casinos.

While this is generally good news, some may have a hard time finding the best online casinos in Australia today.

And that’s where we’d like to help. We’ve done the legwork and reviewed different casino sites to show you a list of the best ones out there, like Ricky Casino, which offers high-quality online pokies and a stellar welcome package for all Aussies who join.

However, we’ve got 14 more casinos on our list that are also worth checking out.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Best Online Casino Sites in Australia

1. Ricky Casino - Best Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pro:

Welcome bonus up to AU$7,500

Over 2,000 real money games

Daily reload bonuses

20+ game providers

5+ crypto accepted



Cons:

NetEnt jackpot games are not available



Ricky Casino is a website owned and operated by Dama NV. This is one of the most prominent online gambling companies that manage other popular gambling sites like Bitstarz, WooCasino, and 7Bit Casino.

Curacao also licences this, so it’s a legit casino site you can trust. It’s best for players who enjoy different real money games like online slots, video poker, and other casino games.

Game Selection: 5/5

Ricky Casino has over 2000 online pokies that you can choose from. With loads of casino software providers on board, this online casino still has a lot to offer.

The games you can find here are from software providers like Softswiss, BGaming, Microgaming, Booming Games, Amatic Industries, and NetEnt. However, know that jackpot games from NetEnt are not available to Australian players.

Overall, when it comes to game selection, Ricky Casino is very promising and won’t get you bored, as there are so many titles you can choose from.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

There are a few great bonuses you can get at this Australian casino site.

What’s worth talking about is the generous welcome offer of up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins on the game All Lucky Clovers 5. These are bonuses you can get on your first 10 deposits.

Yes! First 10 deposits! Here’s how that works:

1st Deposit: 100% bonus up to AU$500 + 100 free spins

100% bonus up to AU$500 + 100 free spins 2nd to 10th Deposit: 50% bonus of up to AU$500 + 50 free spins



All the bonuses you get will come with wagering requirements, so keep that in mind. It’s quite okay but just stick to playing slot machines if you want to complete it right away because this game contributes 100% to your rollover goal.

Aside from this welcome bonus, you can also get daily reload bonuses like a 100% bonus on a Tuesday and free spins on Wednesdays.

You can also get a birthday bonus if you contact the casino’s support team.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Ricky Casino may not have a dedicated mobile app yet, but it works great on a mobile device.

The site looks modern and sleek, and it loads fast, even on mobile. Moreover, you can effortlessly search for your favourite games based on title and software provider.

Banking: 4.9/5

Convenient Australian banking options are available at Ricky Casino. All transactions are free, so you don’t have to spend extra to get them to your bank account.

Here are all the available options for making a deposit and the deposit limits:

Visa/Maestro/MasterCard : AU$20 to AU$4,000

: AU$20 to AU$4,000 Neosurf, Virtual Cards, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz : AU$20 to AU$4,000

: AU$20 to AU$4,000 Paysafecard : AU$20 to AU$1,000

: AU$20 to AU$1,000 Bitcoin: 0.0001 BTC to 5 BTC



These are also your options for payouts plus withdrawal via bank wire transfers and virtual credit cards. The minimum withdrawal amount is AU$20 except for bank transfer which is AU$300.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

The casino has a 24/7 support team you can chat with. Just click the purple chat icon at the bottom of the screen to start a conversation with them.

Other than that, you may also email them at support@rickycasino.com.

Click here to get your first deposit bonus from Ricky Casino and start playing online pokies and more.

2. Sky Crown - Best Game Variety of All Australian Casino Sites

Pros:

Play over 6000 games

Casino pays instantly

Games are categorised based on theme

5 Deposit bonuses

12+ Payment methods available



Cons:

Welcome bonus not claimable by crypto players



Sky Crown, a newly launched online casino this year, also accepts Australian players. Even if it’s new, it has a Curacao e-Gaming licence, which is what most reputable online casinos have.

If you’re all about gaming variety, Skycrown is the royal choice with its exciting games that can give you sky-high wins.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Play like a royal with thousands of options at Sky Crown casino.

This online gambling site boasts over 6000 online pokies and different casino table games like roulette, video poker, Andar Bahar, baccarat, and more.

All the games you can find on this online casino are from providers like BGaming, Platypus, Play’n Go, iSoftBet, Tom Horn, and Nucleus Gaming. The live casino games are from Evolution Gaming, Belatra, and TVBet.

With so many games you can choose, it’s hard to be royally bored from playing at this casino site.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

New Australian players at Sky Crown are eligible to use the welcome bonus code SKY100 for a 100% match bonus of up to AU$300 plus 100 free spins on BGaming’s Bonanza Billion online pokie game.

Just make sure to deposit at least AU$30 to get this welcome bonus that comes with wagering requirements.

Not too bad, right? The best way to finish this requirement right away is to stick to playing online pokies.

That’s just the first deposit bonus. When you use the first code, you can also use the following bonus codes on your next four deposits to get more bonuses:

SKY5 (2nd Deposit): 75% bonus of up to AU$500 + 75 free spins

(2nd Deposit): 75% bonus of up to AU$500 + 75 free spins SKY7 (3rd Deposit): 50% match deposit of up to AU$700 + 50 free spins

(3rd Deposit): 50% match deposit of up to AU$700 + 50 free spins SKY10 (4th Deposit): 50% match deposit of up to AU$1,000 + 50 free spins

(4th Deposit): 50% match deposit of up to AU$1,000 + 50 free spins SKY50 (5th Deposit): 75% deposit bonus of up to AU$500 + 75 free spins



Aside from the first five deposit bonuses, Sky Crown also has reload bonuses every Monday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Sky Crown’s modern website design makes it runnable on mobile devices.

Simply log in to the website with mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari, and you're good to go. No need to download any mobile casino app to play your favourites.

Banking: 4.9/5

Banking is easy at Sky Crown, with many options, especially for cryptocurrency players. Both deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly. No long wait needed!

Here are all the deposit options available and the limits to keep in mind:

Visa/MasterCard : Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000

: Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000 MiFinity, Neosurf : Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000

: Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000 Bitcoin : Minimum 0.0001

: Minimum 0.0001 Litecoin : Minimum: 0.01

: Minimum: 0.01 Ethereum : Minimum 0.01

: Minimum 0.01 Dogecoin : Minimum 1.00

: Minimum 1.00 Bitcoin Cash : Minimum 0.001

: Minimum 0.001 BNB : Minimum 0.01

: Minimum 0.01 Cardano : Minimum 1.00

: Minimum 1.00 Ripple : Minimum 0.001

: Minimum 0.001 USDT : Minimum 0.0001

: Minimum 0.0001 Tron: Minimum 10



Options for withdrawal are essentially the same but with different minimum withdrawal amounts. Let’s take a look at that below:



Visa/MasterCard : Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000

: Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000 MiFinity : Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000

: Minimum AU$30 to AU$6,000 Bitcoin : Minimum 0.0002

: Minimum 0.0002 Litecoin : Minimum: 0.01

: Minimum: 0.01 Ethereum : Minimum 0.01

: Minimum 0.01 Dogecoin : Minimum 1.00

: Minimum 1.00 Bitcoin Cash : Minimum 0.001

: Minimum 0.001 BNB : Minimum 0.01

: Minimum 0.01 Cardano : Minimum 1.00

: Minimum 1.00 Ripple: Minimum 0.001



It’s worth mentioning that Sky Crown Casino is one of the best Dogecoin casinos in the iGaming industry.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Sky Crown’s support team is available 24/7. You may email them at support@skycrown.com. Live chat is also an option, but you must make an account first to access this feature.

Click this link now and play over 6000 real money games at Sky Crown Casino with a great welcome bonus.

3. Ignition Casino - Best Australian Casino for Poker

Pros:

High player traffic

Poker bonus and tournaments

Poker software for Windows

Exciting interface

Up to AU$3,000 in bonuses



Cons:

It doesn’t accept e-wallets



Need for speed is your kind of thrill? Ignition Casino might be the site that will appeal to you most.

Ignition has been in the business since 2016 with a Curacao gaming licence. It’s not just legit but also one of the best online poker sites out there.

Game Selection: 4,7/5

While Ignition is mainly known for its poker rooms, it also offers more, including online slot games, online pokies, roulette, and other Australian online gambling games.

The games here are from software providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, Spinomenal, Makitone Gaming, and Propriety Games. You can also play live casino games for blackjack, roulette, and more.

Ignition also offers Virtual Sports, so if you’re a big fan of football, Formula1, and so on, and your favourite leagues aren’t on just yet, you can still bet on virtual events here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

As a welcome offer, a welcome bonus of up to AU$3,000 is available for Bitcoin players, while AUD players can get up to AU$2,000.

Bitcoin users can use the code IGWPCB 150 for a 150% casino bonus of up to AU$1,500 and another 150% poker bonus of up to AU$1,500 – a total of up to AU$3000.

If you are playing with AUD, use the code IGWPCB 100 instead for a 150% casino bonus of up to AU$1,000 and another for poker, too – a total of AU$2,000.

What we like the most about this bonus is that it only comes with 25x wagering requirements. You can surely finish all that in no time! Even casual players should take advantage of this.

Ignition rewards loyal customers with Ignition Miles or points you can earn every time you play a game at the casino. Save those Miles up, and you can exchange them for bonus money or credits once you have enough.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

You can take your favourite Ignition casino games anywhere since the website works great on mobile browsers.

However, there may be certain games that are not playable on mobile, so options may be a bit limited. Still, you’ll have enough that could keep you entertained for hours.

Banking: 4.7/5

If you’re ready to make your first deposit at Ignition, here are the banking options you can choose from:

Visa/MasterCard: $20 to $1500

$20 to $1500 Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, BSV: $10 to $5000

$10 to $5000 Ethereum and Tether: $50 to $5000

$50 to $5000 Flexepin: $10 to $3000

$10 to $3000 Direct Bank Transfer: $50 to $450

$50 to $450 MatchPay: $20 to $1000

Meanwhile, here’s the list of payment methods and how often you can request one:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin : $10; no limit and once per 3 days

: $10; no limit and once per 3 days Ethereum and Tether : $50 to $9500; once per 3 days

: $50 to $9500; once per 3 days Voucher : $10 to $3000 (no frequency limit)

: $10 to $3000 (no frequency limit) Check by Courier : $100 to $3000; once a week

: $100 to $3000; once a week MatchPay: $20 to $1000; twice per calendar day



Customer Support: 4.7/5

Ignition has a great FAQ page with detailed answers for common concerns.

If you need further assistance, you can chat with its agents available 24/7 or email them via the site’s contact form.

Ready to play thrilling poker games and more? Click here to test your luck at Ignition.

4. Joe Fortune - Best Jackpots of Any Australian Online Casino

Pros:

Over 300 popular casino games

Offers a good variety of 6+ Bingo games

Hot Drop Jackpots available

Multi bonuses available

Exclusive Joe’s Rewards



Cons:

Website looks a bit cluttered



Like Ignition Casino, Joe Fortune has been online since 2016, so we’re not talking about one of the newest online casinos around there.

With a few years of being in the casino industry, it has already gained a steady following and is the favourite of many Aussie players. Regarding the legal, Joe Fortune holds a Curacao gambling licence.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Joe Fortune may not have thousands of titles in store, but having 300 games is good enough and shouldn’t make you feel bored of the site for a while.

The casino games here are from popular providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, and Spinomenal.

You can also play live casino games here for baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Super 6.

You'll have a great time here if you also have a knack for playing virtual sports like football, horse racing, and more.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Joe Fortune has a huge welcome package waiting for new Aussie players.

You can get up to AU$5,000 of bonuses on your first three deposits and 30 free spins for A Night With Cleo or Fairy Wins.

Here’s how the bonus works:

1st Deposit : 100% match bonus of up to AU$2,000 + 30 free spins

: 100% match bonus of up to AU$2,000 + 30 free spins 2nd Deposit : 65% deposit bonus of up to AU$1,000

: 65% deposit bonus of up to AU$1,000 3rd Deposit: 100% deposit bonus of up to AU$2,000



The minimum deposit required to get these bonuses is AU$20, which is not too bad.

Aside from this excellent welcome package, you can also get referral bonuses, weekly bonuses, and Joe’s Rewards which lets you earn points for every game you play.

These points are then exchangeable for an exclusive deposit and VIP bonus.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

You can play at Joe Fortune anytime with your smartphone or mobile device.

However, to maximise your gaming experience, it’s best to play online casinos games on your tablet or laptop since the pages may look a bit cluttered on a small screen.

No need to download anything. Just log in to your Joe Fortune account with mobile browsers like Chrome or Safari.

Banking: 4.4/5

There are a few great options for banking at Joe Fortune. For deposits, take note of the following:

Cards (Visa/MasterCard) : AU$20 to AU$1,000

: AU$20 to AU$1,000 Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin : AU$10 to AU$5,000

: AU$10 to AU$5,000 Ethereum, USD Tether : AU$50 to AU$10,000

: AU$50 to AU$10,000 Neosurf : AU$15 to AU$1,000

: AU$15 to AU$1,000 Flexepin: AU$30 to AU$350



Once you’re ready to cash out, here are the payout options and minimum amount required:



Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin : AU$60

: AU$60 Ethereum, USD Tether : AU$60

: AU$60 Wire Transfer : AU$1,500

: AU$1,500 Cheque by Courier: AU$20



Customer Support: 4.5/5

Joe Fortune has a 24/7 support team to assist you with any concerns. Simply go to the Contact Us section to access the live chat feature.

You may also send them an email at service@joefortune.com.

Get to know what fortune this online casino can give you by clicking here.

5. Hellspin - Best Online Casino Tournaments for Aussies

Pros:

Over 200 casino games

Join casino tournaments

Great VIP program

Up to AU$1,200 in bonuses

150 free spins on first deposit



Cons:

Limited promotions



This casino won’t give you hell, but you’ll definitely have a hell of a great time with its extensive gaming catalogue.

The site’s only been online since 2020, but it has a Curacao gambling licence, so keep your calm because this online gambling site is legit.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Hellspin has over 2000 games to offer from casino software providers like Microgaming, Evoplay, NetEnt, MrSlotty, Playtech, RealTime Gaming (RTG), GameArt, Apollo, and so much more.

There are also incredible live dealer games on this casino website, like Roulette, Crazy Time, Monopoly, and Dream Catcher. However, they really excel for being in the list of best blackjack sites due to their extensive portfolio.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.4/5

If you’re new at Hellspin, you can get a welcome package that lets you have up to AU$1,200 worth of bonuses and 150 free spins for the Aloha King Elvis online pokie game.

You can get the bonuses on your first two deposits:

1st Deposit : 100% bonus of up to AU$300 plus 100 free spins

: 100% bonus of up to AU$300 plus 100 free spins 2nd Deposit: 50% bonus of up top AU$900 plus 50 free spins with the code HOT



No promo code is needed for the first deposit, and you’ll get 50 free spins immediately. The other 50 free spins after 24 hours.

Both bonuses above have decent wagering requirements. In addition, make sure to meet the minimum deposit amount of AU$25.

Besides these bonuses, you can also get a reload bonus on Wednesdays. If these bonuses aren’t enough, you can always join the casino tournaments to get more bonus rewards like bonus credits and free spins.

You can also join the casino’s VIP program or club to get exclusive player benefits and earn up to AU$15,000 at the end of each 15 day cycle.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Even on a mobile browser, Hellspin casino runs smoothly. So, even without a dedicated mobile app, it’s a great online casino you can take on the go.

Hellspin’s user interface is fun to navigate with its high-quality art and graphics.

Banking: 4.2/5

Hellspin offers convenient payment solutions like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and Diner’s club for card users.

Other options like Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Jeton, Interac, and Perfect Money are also available.

Cryptocurrency players are also welcome to play here as the casino also accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Regarding deposit limits, the minimum amount is AU$10, while the minimum withdrawal amount is also AU$10, except for bank transfers because the minimum payout for this is AU$500.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

Hellspin has a support team available 24/7 via live chat. No need to sign up. Just click on the yellow chat icon at the bottom of your screen and ask away.

You can also email them at support@hellspin.com.

Click here to play your slot games, live dealer games, and more at Hellspin casino now.

Best Australian Online Casinos - Runners-up:

Ranking Methodology - How We Chose the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Game Selection

Variety is usually what players would look at when considering game selection when shopping for an online casino. While a big gaming catalogue is a good indication of a great casino, we also look at the quality of games they offer, including the software providers they work with. Along with the best roulette sites, we also paid attention to slots, blackjack, virtual sports and more.

Bonuses & Rewards

Many players tend to ignore casino bonus offers. We get that many online casinos have offers that sound too good to be true, but if you want to make the most out of your budget, some bonuses are definitely worth getting.

Mobile Compatibility

Many players game on their mobile devices these days, so mobile compatibility should also be prioritised when looking for the best online casino. This, however, doesn’t mean that these gambling sites should have mobile apps. It’s good enough that these casino sites are mobile-friendly.

Banking

Banking can make or break your gaming experience with an online casino. So, these online AU casinos must have the best payment solutions for Australian players. Thankfully, the best crypto slots sites on our list have them.

Customer Support

Our top picks have 24/7 customer support, and it’s just right that they do. Online casino players these days prefer on-demand services, and the same goes for solutions if they encounter any problems.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Is it safe to play at the best Australian online casinos?

Yes, it’s safe to play at the best Australian casinos, especially on the ones that made our list. All these online casinos are licensed, which means they are randomly tested for safety and fairness. No one’s going to get scammed here.

Can I play my favourite online casino games on my mobile device in Australia?

Yes, you can play online casino games on your mobile device. Most online casinos in Australia these days are mobile-friendly. Some of them even have dedicated mobile apps that you can download.

What are the common payment options at Australian online casinos?

Some common payment options at Australian online casinos include Visa, MasterCard, etc. However, many players prefer using digital wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal. In addition, most Australian online casinos also accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Can I play free casino games on Australian online casino sites?

Yes, you can play casino games for free online. Of course, you can always play at social Australian casino sites, but there are also online gambling sites like Ricky Casino that lets you play the games they offer for fun or for free.

How do I choose the best Australian online casino?

When choosing the best casino for yourself, you should always rely on your gaming style and needs. Factors like how often you’ll be playing and what type of games you enjoy should be considered. Banking and customer support should also be looked into.

Comparison of the Top 5 Aussie Online Casinos

Before we wrap it up, let’s have a brief look at our top online casinos Australia below:

Ricky Casino:

Have free fun on all games at Ricky Casino before you start spending real money!

Get a welcome bonus of up to AU$7,500 if you’re new to the site too.

No need for a bonus code.

Just sign up and enjoy your bonus.



Sky Crown:

This online casino site has some of the most extensive gaming catalogues.

Over 6,000 titles to choose from.

Sign up now and get a welcome package of up to AU$3,500 on your first five deposits by clicking here.



Ignition Casino:

Looking for a casino with great poker rooms and tournaments?

Go for Ignition Casino, often among the best Bitcoin poker sites.

Sign up using the code IGWPCB 150 to play online casinos with Bitcoin

Or IGWPCB 100 with AUD to get a bonus offer of up to AU$3,000.



Joe Fortune:

Love playing jackpot games?

Joe Fortune has plenty of progressive jackpot pokies, including Hot Drop Jackpots.

Click here to sign up now and get a welcome package of up to AU$5,000.



Hellspin:

Do you enjoy competition?

Join this online casino in Australia and participate in daily casino tournaments to get impressive rewards.

Click here for a generous welcome bonus on your first two deposits of up to AU$1,200.



How to Sign Up at the Best Australian Online Casino

It only takes a few minutes to sign up at any online casino. Take a look at how easy it is to sign up at our top pick for Australian casinos, Ricky Casino, with these steps:

1. Sign up for a fresh account

ClickCreate Account on the upper right part of the casino homepage.

Fill out the required fields, including your email, currency of choice, and country.

Tick the boxes below and confirm you’re at least 18 years old.

Click Sign Up, and you’re all set!



2. Make a Deposit

Once you’re logged in, click Account and then Deposit

Select your preferred payment option, and enter the deposit amount and other required details.

Add a promo code if you have one, or select from the available bonus list.

Click Deposit and start playing!



Note that you may have to verify your account before making your first deposit. No lengthy process is needed. Just fill out the form with your mobile number.



Which Australian Online Casino Should You Choose?

Australian players have plenty of online casinos to choose from, but only a few are really worth trying.

Be sure to drop by our top-recommended AUS online casinos like Ricky Casino, Sky Crown, and Ignition Casino to play the best online pokies and more. They surely won’t disappoint, especially with the generous deposit bonuses they offer.

Whatever online casino you pick, remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.