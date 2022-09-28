Best Online Pokies in New Zealand: Top-Rated Online Pokie Sites in New Zealand for 2022

New online pokies are released weekly, so where do you even start trying to find the best ones? That’s where we come in.

Today, we’re going to look at the top online pokie sites in New Zealand and the best pokies that each of them has to offer.

Right off the bat, we can tell you that the best NZ online pokies site is Jackpot City, with Mega Moolah as our overall favorite pokie. This game provides players with the chance to win millions, and Jackpot City is the ultimate host for it.

Stay tuned to find out all the best online slot games and the finest places to play them.

Best NZ Online Pokies

1. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) – Best Online Pokies Site in NZ Overall

Pros:

Amazing pokies from the best providers

Great selection of top-tier live casino games

Plenty of ways to withdraw and deposit

Up to NZ$1,600 total welcome bonus



Cons:

Needs to register to access the games

Does not support crypto



The classic Jackpot City is one of the original places to play online pokies online. It was established all the way back in 1998 and has managed to stay consistently at the top of the game all this time.

Best Pokie: Mega Moolah

Classic online pokies sites deserve classic online pokies and that’s exactly what Mega Moolah is. This game is famous for rewarding some of the highest progressive jackpot wins of all time, the best of which took place in the UK at a ridiculous £13.2 million (over $25 million).

Absolutely one of the best online pokies games going.

Other Games: 4.85/5

Mega Moolah is far from the only epic slot game at Jackpot City. This site has all the favourites from all the best software providers. They include the two kingpins, NetEnt and Microgaming.

Asides from pokie games, Jackpot City has plenty more to offer. It also hosts one of the best selections of live casino games we’ve come across, with amazing roulette, blackjack, and more from the likes of Evolution and Pragmatic Play.

These are two more elite software providers, and their partnership with Jackpot City further proves how far this casino is willing to go to curate the best games.

Site Design & Banking: 4.6/5

A look at the Jackpot City website will show you that it’s not the most stunning piece of UI design in the world but it does the job quite well. While it does look a little dated, it’s really easy to use thanks to a smart layout and neat controls.

There is no dedicated mobile app for Jackpot City, but we found that the mobile site performs pretty well. You can play most of the games there, as well as deposit and withdraw your cash.

This can be done in several ways. There are plenty of eWallets (like Trustly and Neteller) to pay with on top of debit and credit cards. It’s not possible to pay with cryptocurrencies, however.

Bonus Offers: 4.7/5

There’s a lot of welcome bonus cash available to new players at Jackpot City: matched deposits across your first four of 100% up to $400 each. That’s a total bonus value of NZ$1600, which is very generous indeed.

The wagering requirements for the bonus are certainly on the high side, which might make your winnings a bit tricky to withdraw. But then again, there are much higher wagering requirements for welcome bonuses out there.

Overall: 4.8/5

With a great welcome bonus, a neat mobile casino, and a fantastic range of games, we couldn’t think of a better place to play the amazing Mega Moolah pokie game.

Join Jackpot City casino and enjoy up to NZ$1,600 worth of bonus funds!

2. Spin Casino (9 Pots of Gold) – No.1 Pokies App in New Zealand

Pros:

Exceptional mobile app and desktop site

Tons of epic real money online pokies

Almost 60 live casino games

Responsive customer support



Cons:

A lack of ongoing bonuses



For a lot of people, playing online pokies games on the go is key. We believe that one of the best mobile casinos for that is Spin Casino.

Best Pokie: 9 Pots of Gold

Microgaming has been around since all the way back in 1994 but they took a step into the modern domain by partnering with new developers Gameburger Studios to create the fantastic 9 Pots of Gold.

It’s low variance, meaning the hit rate is high, and it has excellent graphics in the way it represents its classic luck o’ the Irish theme. Spot on!

Other Games: 4.7/5

You certainly won’t run out of choice when you’ve finished playing 9 Pots of Gold at Spin Casino. There’s an abundance of extra games to play, and they’re of a high quality, too. Some of the best online pokie machines you can find, in fact.

We can tell this by the high quality list of names bringing games to the table here. Pokies from the likes of NetEnt and Play ‘n GO are one part of things, but the live casino selection particularly impresses us.

There are nearly 60 live casino games to play from the likes of Evolution. It’s one of the best roulette sites that include blackjack and some cool special games that you are not going to want to miss.

Site Design & Banking: 4.8/5

The mobile gaming experience at Spin Casino is truly flawless. You can download the app from the App Store or the Play Store to see exactly what we mean: brilliant graphics, neat animations and lots of games to play.

Playing on the actual app is a better experience than the regular mobile site as it just feels smoother and more intuitive. But then again, even the mobile site design is good in the same way that the desktop site is.

The only reason for there not being a clean 5/5 here is that Spin Casino does not allow you to pay with cryptocurrency. But of course, this is a small niggle and something that won’t affect most people. There are still plenty of eWallets you can use, after all!

Bonus Offers: 4.5/5

If you don’t have an account with Spin Casino already, you can get a welcome package worth up to NZ$1,000. It’s broken down by a first deposit bonus of 100% up to NZ$400 followed by two more of 100% up to NZ$300 each.

A good bonus overall, but one that is brought down in quality by the high wagering requirements applied to it.

Overall: 4.7/5

Online casinos gaming on mobile devices is the future, and Spin City could be a big part of that. It’s the best place for playing online pokies on the go.

Register for a Spin Casino account and grab up to NZ$1,000!

3. Europa (Gonzo’s Quest Megaways) – Best Variety of Online Pokies in NZ

Pros:

Over 1700 games in total

Monthly deposit bonuses for a whole year

Awesome selection of casino software providers

More than 50 payment methods



Cons:

Outdated website design



Europa might look a bit out of fashion but the way it works is anything but. Noone’s going to get bored of the amazing range of games available here.

Best Pokie: Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

This Red Tiger pokie is a fine example of the Megaways engine which, in turn, is one of the finest designs of reel mechanics in the whole world of real money online pokies games.

With over 117,000 ways to win, some amazing graphics and exciting bonus features, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways is a high-octane, fun-packed pokie that will thrill even the most sceptical of players.

Other Games: 4.9/5

At over 1700, the number of games at Europa is higher than the vast majority of online slot sites in New Zealand. While a huge chunk of those are indeed pokies (just the way we like it), there’s actually a great range of online casino games here.

You can find over 30 fantastic live dealer games that you’re not going to want to miss. They’re created by Playtech, which means they’re some of the best in the business.

And the same can be said of the online slots at Europa, put together by some top names like Pragmatic Play and NetEnt.

Site Design & Banking: 4.4/5

So, the Europa league website itself isn’t super impressive and that’s because it looks like it hasn’t been updated in quite a few years. It probably looked like the business around 10 or 15 years ago, but now looks a bit dated compared to the likes of Spin Casino.

That being said, it still functions quite well. The layout makes sense and it’s easy to find your way around the site. That can be said of both the mobile and desktop sites. And no, there is no dedicated mobile app here - you’ll need to play using the mobile browser.

In terms of banking, Europa has you covered with over 50 options including a wide range of eWallets like Neteller and Neosurf. Although, it’s not possible to pay with crypto here just yet.

Bonus Offers: 4.7/5

There are a whopping 12 deposit bonuses available at Europa and they’ll activate every month for a year. That’s one way to make sure players don’t go anywhere!

Each of the bonuses is 100% up to $100 for a total of $1200 plus the weekly bonuses of $25 for an entire year, bringing the total package to $2,400, which is not too bad. Just make sure you enter the code XM5YTB3 as you place the deposit in order to trigger the bonus, and be ready to play through your bonus 30 times to meet the wagering requirements (below average!)

Overall: 4.7/5

If you can get past the old-fashioned site design of Europa, you’ll see that it is absolutely one of the best online pokies sites out there right now.

Enjoy an incredible selection of online pokies at Europa with a generous bonus at your fingertips.

4. Ricky Casino (Aztec Magic Bonanza) – Best Selection of Jackpot Pokies in New Zealand

Pros:

Fantastic desktop app

Welcome package up to NZ$7,500

550 free spins upon first deposit

Reload bonuses on many days of the week



Cons:

Challenging wagering requirements



The fantasy-themed Ricky Casino is another great all-rounder, but what really sets it apart from the crowd is the brilliant selection of jackpot pokies available.

Best Pokie: Aztec Magic Bonanza

There are an awful lot of Aztec-themed pokies out there but BGaming’s Aztec Magic Bonanza is the one that you’re not going to want to miss. Beautiful graphics and tons of great bonuses make this pokie pretty irresistible.

And that’s not all. There’s a stunning max win of 10,200x your stake for some lucky players. Imagine being able to land that. All from just going to play pokies online!

Other Games: 4.4/5

Ricky Casino sure has a lot of great games, hundreds in fact, so the choice here is incredible. However, we haven’t been able to give it quite as many points as the competition as it hasn’t got pokies from some of the big names, like NetEnt, for example.

That being said, it does have a staggering live casino game selection. We counted over 200 live casino games, making Ricky Casino the best of the online casinos from our top picks today for live online casino games. That’s pretty awesome!

Site Design & Banking: 4.6/5

The Ricky Casino theme is kind of like video games and fantasy and we’re pretty happy with the way it’s been executed. It might not be the most riveting website in the world but it’s pretty nice to use.

You can actually download the desktop app if you so wish. The app runs a bit quicker and helps make navigating around that bit smoother, which is always a nice thing to have.

There’s no dedicated mobile app, but we found the mobile gaming experience to be pretty good here as well. No issues with that!

Bonus Offers: 4.9/5

Sign up for Ricky Casino and claim ten matched deposits for a total of NZ$7,500. You’ll also get 550 free spins to play on the charming All Lucky Clovers 5 pokie, with 100 spins on the first day and 50 landing on the succeeding nine days.

But it’s the reload bonuses that really impress us here. Every Tuesday, you can get a 100% matched deposit up to NZ$150. Every Wednesday, it’s 200 free spins with every deposit over NZ$30. And on Fridays, you’ll get 50% up to NZ$300. You’ll even get an extra bonus for your birthday!

The wagering on these bonuses is a touch high, but that’s still lower than a couple of our top picks and worth it in our eyes.

Overall: 4.6/5

With that many jackpot pokies, live casino games, and choices of bonuses, Ricky Casino more than deserves its place in our top five. A fine place to play!

Sign up for a Ricky Casino account to redeem up to NZ$7,500 worth of bonus funds!

5. Bitstarz (Wolf Gold) – Best NZ Pokie Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Exciting crypto-exclusive titles

Amazing crypto welcome bonus

Super easy to sign up

Fantastic website design

Supports fiat payments



Cons:

Missing a few of the big-name providers



Often credited as the best crypto casino out there, Bitstarz is specifically designed for crypto players. So if that’s your thing, check it out.

Best Pokie: Buffalo King Megaways

There’s something deeply relaxing about Buffalo King Megaways. Its peaceful animal theme and the way it’s presented with luscious graphics are very absorbing and serene.

That is, of course, until the Megaways engine fires into motion. With 117,649 ways to win and constantly expanding reels, this machine is a real whirlwind and well worth a go.

Other Games: 4.2/5

There are bucket loads of the best crypto slots to play at Bitstarz, and one cool thing that will appeal to crypto heads is that it features some crypto-exclusive titles. These are pokies (and more) that can’t be played at any non-crypto exclusive online casinos out there.

Bitstarz is missing a few of the biggest software developer names but you can still play pokies from the likes of Yggdrasil and BGaming, so you know you’re going to find some hits in there.

One problem is that you won’t find any live casino games at Bitstarz. This is often the case with crypto casinos.

Site Design & Banking: 4.5/5

We’re really pleased by the way that Bitstarz has been designed. It’s a great-looking site whether you use it on a mobile or desktop device, and that makes it the perfect host for great pokies.

Another cool thing about the site is that because it’s a crypto casino, it can be anonymous. You won’t have to enter anywhere near as much personal information as with the other contenders in our top picks today, and that makes the signup process super easy.

It’s one of the best dogecoin casinos that accept 7 other cryptocurrencies. And while it’s mainly a crypto casino, you can still fund your account using conventional banking options like ecoPayz, Flexepin, Mifinity, and more.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

The crypto welcome bonus for New Zealand customers at Bitstarz is worth a stunning 5 BTC. When you consider how much one Bitcoin is worth these days, you’ll appreciate the sheer scale of this welcome bonus.

It is broken down into 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on your first deposit, 50% up to 1 BTC on your second, 50% up to 2 BTC on your third then a final 100^% up to 1 BTC on your fourth. Amazing!

Overall: 4.4/5

There is no better crypto online casino out there in our eyes than Bitstarz. It has it all – an amazing crypto welcome bonus, plenty of crypto exclusive pokies titles, and a neat site to wrap it all up in.

Spend your crypto funds at Bitstarz and get a whopping 5 BTC welcome bonus!

How We Selected the Best Online Pokies in NZ

Best Pokie

There’s a lot that goes into a good online pokie game. Great graphics and themes are one side of things, but we also need to see good reel mechanics. That means high RTP, big max wins, and plenty of ways to win. Some cool bonus features will win extra points here.

Other Games

Aside from a great selection of pokies, we want to see a wide range of casino games like blackjack, poker, and roulette. It’s also important for a few of these to be live dealer games for those that like to play along in real life.

Site Design and Banking

Good site design helps make the whole experience that much more enjoyable. On a computer, that means clever layouts and cool graphics and on a mobile, we want to see a neat app. There also needs to be a wide range of ways to deposit and withdraw so that all players are catered for.

Bonus Offers

Most casino bonuses these days come in the form of matched deposits. The higher the percentage and the max withdrawal, the better. And, some free spins thrown in for good measure won’t go amiss here! Low wagering requirements are an important factor here as well.

Best Online Pokies NZ Has To Offer: FAQ

How Do I Find the Best Online Pokies in NZ?

If you want to find some of the best online pokies machines for yourself, we have a couple of tips. Firstly, check out a blog or the ‘popular’ section of the games portfolio of an online casino site.

Then, search the name of the pokie online followed by the word ‘review’ to find out what other people have to say about it. This is the best way to work out whether a game is worth a play or not.

What is RTP?

The Return to Player (RTP) value of a pokie refers to how much of a player’s stake they can expect to receive back on average. Hypothetically, if a player were to stake a total of $100,000 on a pokie with an RTP of 96%, they should get back $96,000 on average.

Of course, the number could be a lot higher or a lot lower than this depending on how volatile the game is, but this is a good indicator of how fair a game is.

Can I Claim Free Spins for Pokies in New Zealand?

A lot of online casino sites will give you free spins when you sign up for a new account or as a part of other bonus offers they’re running on the site. These spins are usually for a specific game or a select few games. Playing free online pokies doesn’t get much better than that.

How Do I Claim a Welcome Bonus at NZ Pokies Sites?

Usually, all you need to do to claim a welcome bonus is sign up for an account and place a qualifying deposit, as in one that’s between the minimum and maximum amounts. You can check out the terms and conditions for those.

Sometimes, you might also have to enter a bonus code so keep an eye out for that when you’re reading about the bonus.

Is it Possible to Play Pokies for Free in New Zealand?

A lot of NZ online pokies have demo modes that allow you to play free pokies online. This is a great way to decide whether you think it’s worth a go or not, or even to get some practice if the game is a little more complicated.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Pokie Sites in New Zealand

Let us reflect on our top picks, both in terms of pokies and online casinos, and find out how to get the awesome welcome bonuses available at each.

Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) : The ultimate online pokies site, and the ultimate online pokie! Jackpot City is the place to be right now and you can try it out for yourself with four 100% deposit bonuses of NZ$400 each, totaling NZ$1600.



(Mega Moolah) The ultimate online pokies site, and the ultimate online pokie! Jackpot City is the place to be right now and you can try it out for yourself with four 100% deposit bonuses of NZ$400 each, totaling NZ$1600. Spin Casino (9 Pots of Gold) : Playing the amazing 9 Pots of Gold through the Spin Casino mobile app is quite the experience. And it’s even better when you can use your bonus funds from the NZ$1,000 welcome package to do so.



(9 Pots of Gold) Playing the amazing 9 Pots of Gold through the Spin Casino mobile app is quite the experience. And it’s even better when you can use your bonus funds from the NZ$1,000 welcome package to do so. Europa (Gonzo’s Quest Megaways) : Use the code XM5YTB3 to get 100% up to $100 every single month for a year at Europa. And while you’re there, be sure to check out top pokie Gonzo’s Quest Megaways.



(Gonzo’s Quest Megaways) Use the code XM5YTB3 to get 100% up to $100 every single month for a year at Europa. And while you’re there, be sure to check out top pokie Gonzo’s Quest Megaways. Ricky Casino (Aztec Magic Bonanza) : Get an amazing welcome package worth up to NZ$7,500 plus 550 free spins when you sign up for an account at Ricky Casino.



(Aztec Magic Bonanza) Get an amazing welcome package worth up to NZ$7,500 plus 550 free spins when you sign up for an account at Ricky Casino. Bitstarz (Wolf Gold): Enjoy spending your crypto funds at the best crypto casino and kickstart your crypto online gambling experience at Bitstarz with a 5 BTC welcome bonus.



How to Get Started Playing the Best Online Pokies in NZ

To help you get the ball rolling, here’s a quick guide on how to sign up for our favourite pokies casino overall, Jackpot City.

1. Initiate the registration process.

Head over to the Jackpot City casino homepage or use this link. Click the orange button in the top-right corner of the homepage to get the ball rolling. It will take you to a new page with a few fields to fill out.

2. Enter your personal information.

To register your account, you’ll need to select your country, create a username and password, and enter your email, phone number (optional) followed by more personal details (your name, date of birth, gender, language, currency, and residential address).

Make sure you read the terms and conditions for the site then tick to say you’ve done that.

3. Grab that welcome bonus.

Now, it’s time to place your first deposit and get the bonuses flowing. You’ll be redirected to the homepage, and there you’ll need to press the “Bank” button in the top-right.

Select your preferred payment method and choose the amount you’d like to put down. Be sure to enter the bonus code when prompted, and you’re ready to go! Good luck.

Still Looking for the Best New Zealand Online Pokies Sites?

It was a close call, but we eventually decided that the best place to play online pokies in New Zealand is Jackpot City. A great bonus, a whole ton of games, and a cool site overall. What more do you need?

And the best pokie? That’d be Mega Moolah. With the astonishing wins from the progressive jackpot, online pokies don’t get much more exciting.

But perhaps you disagree? Maybe you’d prefer 9 Pots of Gold at Spin Casino or something else? Feel absolutely free to explore our top recommendations.

There are a lot of choices out there for both online casinos and great pokies. These are just the tip of the iceberg! Enjoy your new online casino and game and play safe. Good luck.

