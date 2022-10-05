Best Mobile Casinos & Apps in 2022: Top Casino Apps to Play Mobile Casino Games On the Go (iOS & Android)

Are you looking for the best mobile casinos available right now? Don’t look any further; we are here to help you.

After extensive research and analysis of the mobile gambling market, our team was able to determine that Bovada is the best option to use right now. Besides amazing mobile compatibility, it offers a great variety of games, generous bonuses, and a user experience like no other.

That being said, we have as many as 10 top-rated mobile casinos for you to check out — let’s see how they stack against one another.

Best Mobile Casinos

1. Bovada - Best Mobile Casino Overall

Sponsor





Amazing mobile compatibility

About 200 casino games from 4 providers

9 banking options supported

Generous welcome package up to $3,750 in total

With the Bovada online mobile casino, you can play real money games wherever you are. The best thing is that there is no need to download an additional application. You can do everything directly from the website of Bovada, thanks to its unparalleled mobile compatibility and optimization.

The game selection is sure to suit every player’s taste and preference. The slot library comes from well-known providers such as Betsoft and Rival Gaming and includes video and 3D options.

Additionally, several table games like blackjack, poker, and roulette are available here, too. However, where this mobile casino site shines the most is sports betting - it allows you to bet on your favorite sports with some of the most competitive odds out there.

Did somebody mention generous welcome bonuses with low wagering requirements? Well, Bovada certainly did. This mobile casino app offers new players a generous welcome package of up to $3,750, and best of all, the wagering requirement is just 25x, which is on the lower side compared to other best mobile casinos.

Follow this link to discover all the latest promotions offered by Bovada Casino

2. Wild Casino - Best User-Interface of all Mobile Casinos

Sponsor





Easy-to-use mobile casino

370+ casino games

Exciting year-round tournaments for different games

It's easy to gamble on the go at Wild Casino due to its user-friendly interface. All of their games are available on mobile, so you can easily enjoy them directly from the browser on your smartphone.

The game variety here should be enough for the majority of gamblers. You can play over 370 games at Wild Casino, and among them, you can find slots, poker, blackjack, live dealer games, baccarat, roulette, and many more.

Most of the games available here are from leading providers, using the latest technology to ensure a smooth operation on all devices, including smartphones. We tested out Wild Casino on both iOS and Android phones and were glad to see that it works without any issues.

As for the mobile casino bonuses, Wild Casino manages to keep the excitement going. You can score a generous crypto welcome bonus here, which can go up to $9,000 in total! As for non-crypto deposits, you can get as much as $5,000.

Check out all the bonuses available for Wild Casino players by following this link

3. BigSpin Casino - Best Mobile Casino for Live Games

Sponsor





Great selection of live games

Exciting tournaments

180+ casino games from 8 providers



Looking for the best mobile casino for live games? There is no better option than BigSpinCasino. With 12 live games available, you can really feel like you are at a brick-and-mortar casino when gambling here.

BigSpinCasino provides seamless gaming by using HTML5 technology for online mobile casino players. You can play all of your favorite real money games and make use of player promotions while you're gambling on the go.

As one of the best mobile casinos, BigSpinCasino offers an assortment of casino games from Betsoft, such as 3D slots, and the entire complement of regular slot machines.

While Betsoft is well known for its slot machines, they also have a strong video poker offering. Being fully licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission, BigSpinCasino is safe and trustworthy.

You can receive a welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000 when you make the first deposit. The initial deposit starts at $45 for cash deposits and $20 for cryptocurrency deposits to be considered valid.

Check out what bonuses you can score when playing online casino games at BigSpinCasino

4. EveryGame - Most Reputable Mobile Online Casino

Sponsor





Decades-long history in gambling

Offers players instant play

24/7 live customer service

At present, EveryGame is one of the most reputable and best mobile casinos; the company was established in 1996, and since then, they have become a well-established and trustworthy brand.

Apart from being licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, the long-standing nature of EveryGame has grown to embody a trustworthy gambling site among players, making it one of the best mobile casinos to use out there.

This online mobile casino gives you access to a little of all of the site's games, including table games, video poker, three-reel slots, and five-reel slots.

Players will receive a match deposit bonus of 125% of up to $1,000 upon registration with their first deposit.

It should be noted that EveryGame is divided into two parts - Classic Casino and Red Casino. Depending on which one you decide to use, you might have access to a different number of games and different types of bonuses.

Follow this link to find out more about EveryGame’s latest promos

5. Cafe Casino - Best Design of All the Best Mobile Casinos

Sponsor

Over 250 mobile casino games

Generous Bitcoin sign-up bonus of 350% up to $2,500

Plenty of promotions are constantly up for grabs

You can play the mobile-only Cafe Casino on any mobile device, where you can play all your favorite mobile casino games.

There is no need to download an app to play the games at Cafe Casino, as it is all available through your mobile browser. This real money mobile casino is exceptionally user-friendly and has a clean interface that allows mobile users to navigate seamlessly.

Its game library contains 160 popular games classified into specialty games, online slots, table games, and video poker.

This mobile casino also has some generous bonuses and promotions up for grabs. You can score a welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit when paying with crypto. There are many other offers to be found at Cafe Casino, both for new and existing users.

Find out more about Care Casino promotions & bonuses available right now

6. El Royale - Best Mobile Casino for Table Games

Sponsor





Amazing selection of table games

Hosts regular tournaments for table games

240% casino deposit bonus with free spins



El Royale works great on mobile devices, offers an extensive and versatile game library, and looks fantastic - everything you would want from a mobile casino. The design is remarkable, and it has no issues or bugs, which mobile users appreciate.

It's worth noting that this mobile casino was only launched recently but has already earned a reputation for being a reliable and trustworthy casino.

There are over 200+ games to choose from in the mobile casino, including roulette, video poker, slots, blackjack, bingo, baccarat, and keno. With their accessibility on mobile, you can enjoy gaming on the go for real money on any device.

Even better? El Royale's mobile casino is fully supported by Realtime Gaming, one of the most renowned game providers in the industry.

Once you sign up for a new account at El Royale, you’ll get to claim a generous 240% deposit match plus an additional 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2.

Discover what bonuses are offered by El Royale

7. Americas Cardroom - No.1 Mobile Casino for Blackjack

Sponsor





Variety of blackjack games, including live blackjack

Amazing mobile compatibility

100% welcome bonus

Americas Cardroom has recently developed a mobile site that works on iOS and Android devices. Despite having a limited number of games that can be played on the mobile version, it still includes high-quality player favorites in its mobile library.

This online casino is a great choice all around; however, it works best for those who like table games, such as blackjack. The blackjack selection here is really good. With 16 variants, you can find all different versions, including a few live blackjack options.

An attractive welcome bonus is up for grabs for new players, and it offers a 100% deposit match. There are other bonuses and promotions offered by American Cardroom, too.

Find out more about the promotions available at Americas Cardroom

8. Super Slots - Most Generous Bonuses of Any Mobile Casino

Sponsor





400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000

24/7 customer service

High-quality real money mobile casino games

Super Slots takes a similar approach to most other mobile casinos — a fully compatible and responsive browser instead of a casino app. Truth be told, this might be best as it saves time and storage space, all without sacrificing the gameplay.

Super Slots offers excellent choices when it comes to mobile compatibility; the games available here include slots, including video and 3D options, table, and classic card games.

The user interface is slick, there's a variety of payment options, and the mobile optimization is fantastic with great graphics. Super Slots is an entertaining and safe mobile casino option.

New players who register at Super Slots can take advantage of the site's generous welcome bonus. This bonus includes a first fiat deposit that will be matched by 250% up to $1,000, and a crypto welcome bonus is 400% up to $4,000. What’s even better is that your subsequent five deposits will be matched by 100% up to $1,000.

Similar to the fantastic welcome bonuses, Super Slots also offers reload incentives to encourage you to make additional deposits. Existing players who need to make a deposit can take advantage of the reload promotion, which offers a 50% match bonus up to $500 on Sundays.

Learn more about other promotions available for Supor Slots users

9. Slots Empire - Best Slots Variety of any Mobile Casino

Sponsor

Offers 200+ high-quality RTG video slots

245% casino welcome bonus + 45 free spins

Excellent mobile compatibility

The mobile experience with Slots Empire is a breeze. It's incredibly straightforward and convenient to use the mobile casino as it detects the device you're using automatically and adjusts to fit your screen size.

You don't need to download anything, as you have the opportunity to play all of the games in the browser of your mobile device.

When it comes to bonuses and promotions, it offers 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire as part of its 245% welcome bonus. This welcome bonus and many other features make Slots Empire truly the best online slots site for mobile players out there.

Slots Empire is eye-catching, modern, and has excellent software and graphics. The gaming library is seemingly endless; the excellent customer service and many valuable bonuses are worth taking advantage of.

Find out more about the bonuses and promotions offered by Slots Empire online casino

10. Ignition Casino - Best Mobile Casino for Poker

Sponsor





Well-established poker brand

Exciting, regular poker tournaments

Combined $3,000 casino bonus



Ignition is a visually appealing mobile casino that can be used on any device.

Ignition Casino supports 8 payment methods, including credit cards, four cryptos, and a few more payment methods like Zelle.

This online casino is best known for its amazing poker room, which is renowned in the industry. It offers users special poker bonuses, high-GTD tournaments, and more. Indeed, the poker software behind Ignition is superb, and newbies will enjoy fully-anonymous gameplay thanks to Ignition’s efforts of leveling the playing field for all players.

Check out what bonuses can be activated at Ignition Casino here

Related Post: Best Bitcoin Poker Sites

Ranking Methodology for the Best Mobile Casinos

Game Variety:

When we first begin reviewing mobile casinos, we consider the range and variety of the mobile casino's games library. The traditional and classic game titles must be provided; there should additionally be some unique and promising mobile games.

Mobile Functionality:

We know how bothersome it can be for mobile online casinos to lack the proper optimization, resulting in unacceptable glitches and other nuisances. We made sure to include online mobile casinos with spotless functionality and user-friendly features.

All of the online mobile casinos that we've included in our list above are easily accessible via most operating systems and mobile phones - iOS, Android, and Windows mobile.

Bonuses:

Mobile casino sites that simply offer attractive welcome packages and mobile casino bonuses just don't make the cut anymore.

They need to additionally provide a rewarding VIP scheme, free spins, progressive jackpot slots, and a promotional line-up. This is what separates our chosen top mobile casinos from the rest, as it is accompanied by various promos and bonuses.

Safety:

We don't take shortcuts when it comes to the safety and security of player data. It's the essential aspect of mobile casinos, which is why we spend a significant amount of time checking the security standards of our top picks.

Related Post: Best Roulette Sites

Guide to Playing Casino Games at Mobile Casinos: FAQ

How Old Must I Be To Play Mobile Casino Games?

Age restrictions vary from location to location, but generally, between 18 and 21 years old. If you're still unsure, it's best to check the legal gambling age in your location before joining a mobile gambling site or gambling app.

What Withdrawal Methods Are Available at the Best Mobile Casino Applications?

Withdrawal methods vary from casino to casino, but generally, there are many banking methods available, from bank transfers to e-wallets to debit and credit cards. However, not all deposit methods are offered as withdrawal methods.

Before getting started, it's best to check the available withdrawal methods to see if it meets your preferences.

How Do I Know If a Mobile Casino is Safe?

You need to check if the casino is licensed, usually mentioned right at the bottom of the homepage. If the mobile casino is licensed and established, it has been verified independently, meaning there will be strict policies and operating standards for the mobile casino to adhere to in order to continue operating.

What Do RNGs Stand For and How Do They Work?

RNG stands for Random Number Generator. Casino sites use this technology to ensure fair game results. When it comes to online casino games, they matter greatly. If a mobile casino doesn't use RNGs, the results might be rigged to prevent players from winning.

Which Casino Games are Available on Mobile Devices?

You'll find the same games typically available in land-based casinos, including classic games, along with exciting variations of these games. Additionally, you'll find hundreds of progressive jackpots, live dealer games, slots games, and more. These games can be tried out for free and in demo modes.

What is a Progressive Jackpot?

Progressive jackpots allow one player to win an enormous prize pot of money. Progressive jackpots take a small percentage of each player's wager contributions until finally paying out to one lucky winner. When it comes to collecting the biggest payout possible, progressive jackpots are the best option.

Related Post: Best Sports Betting Sites

Top 5 Best Mobile Casino Apps Compared

Bovada : Generous welcome package up to $3,750, about 200 games from 4 providers, 9 banking options supported; overall 99%

: Generous welcome package up to $3,750, about 200 games from 4 providers, 9 banking options supported; overall 99% Wild Casino : 300% welcome bonus up to $3,000, 370+ casino games from 4 providers, 18 banking options supported; overall 98%

: 300% welcome bonus up to $3,000, 370+ casino games from 4 providers, 18 banking options supported; overall 98% BigSpin Casino : 200% welcome bonus up o $1,000, about 200 casino games from 8 providers, 8 banking options supported; overall 96%

: 200% welcome bonus up o $1,000, about 200 casino games from 8 providers, 8 banking options supported; overall 96% EveryGame : 125% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, 150+ casino games from 2 providers, 9 banking options supported; overall 94%

: 125% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, 150+ casino games from 2 providers, 9 banking options supported; overall 94% Cafe Casino: 350% up to $2,500 casino welcome bonus, 160+ casino games from 7 providers, 9 banking options supported; overall 92%

Getting Started at the Best Mobile Casinos: Step by Step

Opening your account at the best online casinos for mobile devices is pretty easy. Let’s discuss how you can open a new account at our top pick for the best mobile online casinos, Bovada, as an example:

Step 1: Open the Casino Website

Click here to open the website of Bovada. On the top right corner of the screen, click JOIN.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Creating your account is a very simple process. You will simply be required to provide general information about yourself, such as your name, last name, phone number, location, and so on.

Step 3: Make a Deposit & Activate Mobile Casino Bonuses

Once you have created your account, you can continue by making your first deposit. There are several payment options available here; you can use whichever method works best for you. Make sure to activate your welcome bonus when making the first deposit and play mobile casino games.

Did You Find the Best Mobile Casino App for You?

There you have it - the top mobile casinos to play mobile games for real money.

Our top pick overall is Bovada Casino due to its functionality and an incredible selection of games.

Coming in as our runner-up is Wild Casino with innovative, high-quality games, and a generous 350% crypto match bonus.

Regardless of which of our best mobile casino sites you decide to pick, you will definitely enjoy a great mobile gaming experience. Remember to gamble safely and responsibly at all times, while also having fun.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: