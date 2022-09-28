Best Live Casinos Online: Ranking the Top Live Casinos By Variety of Live Dealer Games, Bonuses, and More

Looking for the best live casino online? You're in the right place, then. Our team of experts has compiled a list of 10 live online casinos that meet our rigorous quality standards, and now we're going to share them with you.

We've combined our special benchmark review system with first-hand experience of online casinos and live dealer games. That way, you can be sure you're only being recommended online casinos of the highest quality. After days of research, we have determined that Ignition is the best option overall.

Ready to see who made the cut? Let's begin.

Best Live Casinos Online

1. Ignition - Best Live Casino Online Overall

Pros:

30+ live casino games

Excellent poker platform

High limit roulette

Generous crypto bonuses



Cons:

No e-wallet banking options supported



Our number one pick for the best live dealer online casinos is Ignition. It offers users over 30 live dealer games and very generous bonuses and has a reputation for being a safe and secure online casino.

Let’s find out more about it.

Live Casino Games Library: 4.95/5

Ignition is the top pick of our review for a reason. This online casino has been around for some time now, and over the past few years, it has managed to create a game library that is sure to keep you entertained.

There are over 30 dealer games available at Ignition. You can play it all here - blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and super 6 live tables from leading providers offer you the opportunity to have endless fun.

Also, it should be noted that the main focus of Ignition is poker. If you decide you've had enough of the live casino, the poker platform is one of the best you'll find online, with high-traffic tables, mixed ability competitors, and top bonuses.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

After a detailed overview, we found a lot of generous bonuses and promotions available for the users of Ignition. We were very glad to see that this online casino offers users different bonuses based on the games they want to play.

Much like many others, live casino games fans are not left out here. You can score a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000 for live dealer games, which is quite exciting.

There are many other promotions waiting for you here, so make sure to check out their Promotions page to not miss out on any opportunities.

Design & Interface: 4.9/5

Ignition has a simple design, but it works really well. The highlight from an aesthetics standpoint is the excellent logo, which features a die engulfed in flames.

The website is very easy to use, which is an additional advantage. Also, the user interface is very detailed, and you can easily find anything in just a few clicks.

Customer Service: 4.95/5

There is a comprehensive support package available for players at Ignition.

First, you have the help center, which is filled with answers to questions across a range of topics. Secondly, there's a special Ignition branded forum where you can speak to fellow players.

Lastly, you can contact customer support via live chat and email. The former runs 24/7, while the latter can take up to 72 hours for a response.

Banking Tools: 4.8/5

Here are the banking options you can use when playing live dealer casino games at Ignition:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Voucher

isa

MasterCard

American Express



Ignition has a solid selection of banking tools, with a clear preference for cryptocurrency. Many of the traditional banking options are there to use, which makes it a great option for many gamblers. However, it should be noted that we would like some e-wallets added to the list here.

Follow this link to find out more about Ignition and its latest promotions.

2. Slots.lv - Best Live Dealer Casino for Blackjack

Pros:

14 different software providers

Monthly tournament prizes

Early payout blackjack

Large regular casino library



Cons:

Lack of live game variety



Once you hear about Slots.lv, it is natural to think that it is dedicated to slot gamblers only. However, we found that it’s not true. In fact, we were quite impressed with the selection of live dealer games at Slots.lv - so much so that it is our number 2 best live dealer online casino.

Live Casino Games Library: 4.85/5

The number of live casino games at Slots.lv is nowhere perfect. In fact, for some, it might seem a bit limited - there are just 5 live dealer games available here. On the contrary, Slots.lv still has a range of excellent blackjack variants to play, including early payout blackjack. Live blackjack rooms here are what make Slots.lv a good option for live gamblers.

In early payout blackjack, every time you take a new card, you can take an early payout and end the round there and then. It adds another layer of considerations to make in an already exciting and intriguing game.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5

New players are entitled to a welcome bonus worth up to $5,000. This comes in the form of deposit matches over the first nine deposits into your account.

If you choose to bank using cryptocurrencies, you will have the opportunity to score an even bigger welcome bonus - up to $7,500, which is amazing.

Design & Interface: 4.85/5

We'd be remiss not to mention that Slots.lv has recently updated its design. It's not made a dramatic overhaul, but it does look better than it used to. It's modernized the style a little, and it looks less dated than it did.

The website also functions better as well. The pages load quicker, it's easier to find games, and the overall browsing experience is far more intuitive than it was. Overall it's two thumbs up from us, and we hope other casinos take its lead.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

There are a multitude of ways you can get help and support at Slots.lv. The first way is through the help center. It features a whole ton of resources for you to comb through, as well as a video library if you feel more comfortable learning that way. It has a forum so you can connect with other players for questions and tips as well.

If none of that helps, you can get connected to customer support within minutes by using the live chat service, which helpfully runs 24/7. There's also an email service, but that takes 72 hours to respond.

Banking Tools: 4.85/5

Here are the supported banking options at Slots.lv:

BTC

BCH

LTC

ETH

USDT

VISA

MasterCard

AMEX



Slots.lv provides good coverage for both crypto and fiat currency users. Just be aware that if you use a Visa debit card, only one withdrawal a month is free. Each subsequent transaction picks up a fee of $50 each time.

Follow this link and find out more about Slots.lv and everything it has to offer.

3. Red Dog - Most Generous Bonuses of All Live Casinos Online

Pros:

10+ live casino games

Generous welcome package up to $12,500

Zero fee transactions

24/7 customer support

Fun and irreverent design



Cons:

Small library



Next on our list is Red Dog, a new-ish but exciting casino that charges no fees for banking and features a slate of excellent live casino games. In addition, it has some of the most generous bonuses available for its users.

Live Casino Games Library: 4.8/5

You can play a decent variety of live casino games at Red Dog; the highlights include blackjack, roulette, and super 6. All games come with customizable limits up to $2,500. All in all, there are 10+ live games available to play, which should be enough for the majority of gamblers.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

New players can opt into a welcome bonus match of 225%. You can add an extra 25% on top if you deposit using a cryptocurrency or NeoSurf. The wagering requirements are set at 30x.

There are many other promotions available at Red Dog, ensuring that anyone can find something of their interest.

Design & Interface: 4.75/5

Red Dog's fun and irreverent design is a breath of fresh air from other casinos that take themselves a little too seriously. We're also big fans of the mascot, who happens to be a red dog; you won't be surprised to know.

The casino itself functions well, and we encountered no issues while using it. The casino games are labeled clearly and aren't difficult to find at all. All in all, Red Dog provides a pleasant gambling experience.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

Red Dog delivers an excellent customer service experience. You can contact customer support via live chat, e-mail, and phone line. The live chat service is available 24/7. There is also an FAQ section that can be referred to before contacting the support agents.

Banking Tools: 4.8/5

Once you sign up at Red Dog, there are several banking options waiting for you to use. They are:

Visa

MasterCard

Discover

America Express

BTC, LTC, ETH

Live Chat Deposit Help

Deposit by phone



Red Dog has solid options for both crypto and fiat currency, and better yet, it charges absolutely no fees for any of them. If you're a crypto user, be aware that while you can make a deposit with BTC, LTC, USDT, and ETH - you can only make a withdrawal with BTC.

Check out all the latest Red Dog Casino promotions by following this link.

4. Wild Casino - Best Live Casino Online for Crypto Users

Pros:

About 20 live dealer games

Customizable table limits

10+ digital coins supported

Some payouts are processed within an hour



Cons:

No phone support



Wild Casino is next on the list, featuring a range of customizable table limits and some super roulette action. All in all, there’s no better - best live dealer casino for crypto gamblers than this one.

Live Casino Games Library: 4.8/5

There are about 20 live dealer games available here, which is quite good. This means that you can have some fun at different tables without feeling bored.

They feature a solid range of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Live table games come with customizable limits, so you can tailor the games to your comfort and experience level.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5

Wild Casino's welcome bonus is split across five deposits and goes all the way up to $5,000. The wagering requirements are set at 35x. The bonus funds will expire after 30 days. If you deposit using crypto, you can get a boosted bonus of up to $9,000.

Design & Interface: 4.7/5

After spending some time at Wild Casino, we found that the website is very easy to use. We like that everything is very easy to find. All the games are divided into different categories, making it a breeze to find whatever you are after.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

Wild Casino passes the most important test - which is having 24/7 customer support. You can contact them 24/7 via live chat or email. They also have an excellent help center that's packed with information.

Banking Tools: 4.7/5

Banking at Wild Casino is simply amazing. There are about 20 banking options available for users of this online casino, and 10+ of them are cryptocurrencies. Here are a few of the payment methods that you can use at Wild Casino:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, etc.

MasterCard, Visa, American Express

MoneyGram

Money Orders

Bank Transfers



For a cryptocurrency user, Wild Casino's banking tools are pretty damn impressive. We haven't seen such a wide selection of altcoins at any other casino online, and it still has room for fiat currency options as well.

Follow this link to open your account at Wild Casino and score your welcome bonus.

5. BC Game - Best Selection of Baccarat Games at Any Live Online Casino

Pros:

Amazing selection of live dealer rooms of Baccarat

Games divided into different categories

The exciting welcome package over the first four deposits

Amazing selection of in-house games



Cons:

Cluttered website



Coming at number 5 is BC Game - a well-established online casino featuring games from leading providers. We liked many things about this casino, but it shines the brightest when it comes to live baccarat, offering users several live dealer rooms of the game.

Live Casino Games Library: 4.7/5

When reviewing BC Game, we found that there are several dozen live dealer casino games available here. All the games are from leading providers, so high quality is guaranteed.

We particularly enjoyed the selection of baccarat rooms here. The live dealer section at BC Game is powered by Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, PlayTech, Vivo Gaming, and more.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.65/5

The selection of bonuses and promotions at BC Game is really exciting. First, there is a very generous welcome package at BC Game, which is divided into the first four deposits. After making a deposit, the next bonus becomes bigger and bigger!

BC Game also offers users different types of tournaments for all different types of games. This ensures that players are engaged in gambling and can have a lot of fun.

Design & Interface: 4.6/5

While BC Game shines in many departments, it could really use some updates in terms of design. The website is a bit cluttered at times, and it can be quite hard to find what you are looking for.

Still, we think that the website is decent and should be useful for the majority of gamblers.

Customer Service: 4.75/5

There is live support available at BC Game, which is a big advantage. Once you open the live chat, you have the option to look for answers via the Helpdesk; if you can't find help here, you can continue and contact the agents.

We loved that BC Game has great online representation; you can find them on all sorts of social media, where they post information about future plans or upcoming events.

Banking Tools: 4.7/5

There are a great variety of cryptocurrencies supported at BC Game, making it one of the best crypto live casinos out there. Here are some of the cryptocurrencies you can use:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Shiba Inu

Dogecoin



Follow this link and find all the casino bonuses and promos available at BC Game.

6. Bovada - Best Live Dealer Casino Online for Live Roulette

Pros

30+ live casino games

Great selection of live dealer roulette games

Sports betting

10+ years in the industry



Cons:

Fees for deposit and withdrawal



Last but not least, at number six, we would like to introduce you to Bovada, a very well-known online casino. While some might know it for its one-of-a-kind sportsbook, Bovada also manages to offer users an amazing live dealer casino section, especially when it comes to roulette.

Live Casino Games Library: 4.6/5

There are over 30 different live casino games to choose from at Bovada, with the most notable being the roulette wheel and its many different variations. Some other highlights include a 99.5% RTP live blackjack and super 6 with table limits up to $2,500.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

Bovada features separate welcome bonuses for the sportsbook and casino. For the sportsbook, you can claim up to $250 with wagering requirements of 10x. If you deposit using crypto, this can be boosted to $750.

For the casino section, you can claim a $3,000 welcome bonus with wagering requirements of 35x. Once again, this can be juiced up to $3750 if you choose to make a deposit with cryptocurrency.

Design & Interface: 4.65/5

Bovada's sleek and modern interface is certainly one of the better-looking design schemes out there. It's a simple but effective theme that displays both casino and sports categories clearly, without becoming overbearing.

Overall, it provides an excellent browsing experience for all portions of the website.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

Bovada's help center is packed full of information and tips and tricks to make your gambling experience a pleasant one. It even has instructional videos and a community where you can ask fellow players questions.

If you can't find a solution, or your problem is a little more complex, you can contact Bovada via 24/7 live chat support or send them an email.

Banking Tools: 4.6/5

When it comes to banking, Bovada manages to offer users a decent variety of payment methods. They are:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

MatchPay

Voucher

MasterCard

Visa

AMEX



Register now at Bovada to claim bonuses worth up to $3,750 for both casino and sportsbook.

How We Ranked the Best Live Dealer Casinos Online

Live Casino Games Library:

When looking for the best live dealer casinos, we took a look at different aspects of online casinos - the first thing we looked for was the variety of live casino games.

We ensured to only pick casinos that feature live dealer games from leading providers in the industry.

Bonuses & Promotions:

All casinos offer bonuses these days, but they're not all that they seem. They often come with confusing terms and conditions that make it difficult to know what you're opting into. We aim to break it down and highlight the small print, eliminating any confusion and making the process more transparent.

Design & Interface:

During our research, we made sure to pick live casinos that look good and are easy to use. We also looked at the user interface and made sure to pick casinos that look good and work well. All the casinos on our list offer you a brick-and-mortar casino experience without leaving the comfort of your home.

Customer Service:

In this day and age, 24/7 customer support is a must. There's nothing worse than not being able to resolve an issue until the next day because the casino you are playing on isn't well-staffed. Ideally, we are looking for as many customer support options as possible.

Banking Tools:

In this benchmark, we list all the payment methods available at the live casino we are reviewing. As you'd expect, we're looking for lots of different options in order to be as inclusive as possible. If there is only a small portion of tools available, chances are we'll be marking it down.

We have used similar benchmarks for ranking other casinos, too. You can take a look at some of them below:

Best Live Dealer Online Casinos: FAQ

Can I Win Real Money at Live Online Casinos?

Yes, you can win real funds playing at live casinos. All the websites featured in this article pay out real money.

Can I Play Live Casino Games on the Go?

Yes, you can play live casino games on mobile. How many and which ones depend on the casino you are playing at.

Do Online Live Dealer Casinos Offer Bonuses?

It depends on the casino you are using. While some online casinos offer bonuses for live dealer games, others do not.

Can I Play Live Dealer Casino Games for Free?

Usually, you cannot play live dealer games for free. If you did want to practice strategies, we'd recommend using the regular online casino's many virtual counterparts.

What Are the Best Live Casinos Online?

After extensive research and detailed analysis, we believe that these are the top 5 best live casinos online:

Comparison of the Top 5 Live Dealer Casinos Online

Here's a quick comparison between our top live casinos and their stand-out features.

Ignition: If you are looking for the best live dealer casino online overall, we believe that Ignition is the one to pick. Apart from a great variety of live dealer games, it offers users a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000.

Slots.lv: This casino might not have the best variety of live dealer games, but if you are looking forward to playing live blackjack, there’s really no better place than Slots.lv. Also, it offers users some very generous bonuses that are worthy of your time.

Red Dog Casino: Red Dog is our next pick for top live casino action, with a fun design packed into a casino with some excellent live roulette options. Register at Red Dog today to claim your 225% match deposit bonus.

Wild Casino: Wild Casino's customizable table limits and a vast array of crypto banking options make it an excellent choice for any player, experienced or not. Register at Wild Casino now to claim your bonus worth up to $5,000.

BC Game: Those who love baccarat are sure to like what BC Game has to offer. This live dealer online casino offers users generous bonuses and a great variety of live dealers, all of them from leading providers in the industry, ensuring the best quality.

Signing Up at the Best Live Casinos: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 - Register for a New Account

Log on to Ignition and click the orange “Join Now” button

Fill out your personal details

Wait for the validation link to arrive



Step 2 - Validate Your Account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it's not there, check your spam box

Once you've found it, click it to complete the validation process



Step 3 - Deposit and Play Live Dealer Games

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Use a bonus if applicable

Start playing and have fun



So, What Are the Top Live Dealer Casinos Online?

We hope this article has gone some way to making you better informed about the quality of live casinos out there. We named Ignition our top choice, but whether you agree or not is a different matter.

There are other alternatives in this article for you to try. We recommend signing up at each and every one of them to find out exactly what suits you best.

Wherever you decide to settle on your preferred live casino, please always remember the golden rules - have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: