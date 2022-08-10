11 Best Hookup Sites and Apps for Casual Encounters in 2022

We've all been there. You want to hook up but don't want to go out and deal with the hassle of trying to pick someone up at a bar.

Plus, it seems like every time you try to hook up, you end up being ghosted or, worse, catfished.

The great news is we've done the hard work for you. We sorted through all the noise so you can find what you're looking for without wasting time.

Our top 11 picks for the hookup sites and dating apps will help you find a partner as soon as tonight. Plus, we've included some tips for hooking up and the pros & cons of each site.

That being said, we highly recommend AdultFriendFinder as one of the top hookup sites out there!

Keep reading to up your hookup game, and find a match tonight!

Best Hook Up Sites and Apps:

We know you're here for a reason, so let's get right into our top picks.

AdultFriendFinder: Best online hookup site overall

Ashley Madison: Most discreet

Seeking: Great for luxury dating

Tinder: Easiest to use

Bumble: Best for women

Pure app: Free for women

Zoosk: Great for casual dating

Alt.com: More adventurous hookup site

Fetlife: Kinky online dating site

Reddit r/r: Personals style dating

Okcupid: Free messaging



1. AdultFriendFinder - Best Hookup Website Overall

Pros:

80,000,000+ members

Free profile

High reputation

Live cams



Cons:

Fake profiles

Upgrade required



Are you ready to hook up with hotties on AdultFriendFinder!? This Xbiz award-winning hookup site is where it's at when you want to find someone to hook up with or a friends with benefits situation.

AdultFriendFinder was launched in 1996 and now boasts over 80 million members, making it one of the most visited websites in the world. Those odds mean there's a good chance you'll find someone who's down for whatever you're into.

Standard users are given basic search filters, such as age, location, and gender, but more advanced filters are available for those willing to pay for a premium membership. This includes body type, lifestyle, and even zodiac signs.

The AdultFriendFinder website is intuitive and easy to use. Plus, when we signed up, the process was seamless. We created a profile with photos in just a few minutes, and after that, we were off to the races.

AdultFriendFinder has a bunch of features available to its free users. Browsing other members, liking photos, chat rooms, and Hotlists are all accessible even without an upgrade. However, to respond to messages, you'll have to sign up for premium access.

While there's no such thing as a free lunch, it turns out that AdultFriendFinder offers some pretty good alternatives. Gold membership starts at $39.95 per month and is totally worth it if you're serious about hooking up.

If your initials are DTF, then AFF is where you need to be. That's why it's our overall top choice for the best hookup sites.

2. AshleyMadison - Best Site to Hook Up Discreetly

Pros:

Discreet

60,000,000 members

Highly secure

Free for women



Cons:



Pricy

Limited matching



Whether you're single and ready to mingle (or already coupled up), Ashley Madison is the ultimate destination for casual dating and spicy encounters.

Since 2001, it's been the go-to hookup app for people looking to cheat on their partners. And with over 60 million members, they make it easy AF to find a little no strings attached fun.

The sign-up process on Ashley Madison is simple and straightforward. All you need is an email address and a couple of minutes to create a profile. However, it's important to note that you must be 18 years or older to join.

Once you're in, you can start searching for partners who are looking for the same thing as you. If you're trying to hook up on Ashley Madison, there are a few options available to filter your search, like location, interests, and what type of relationship you're looking for.

Because the site is so easy to navigate, you'll find matches quickly and be able to start connecting with them right away. Messaging, winking, and chatting with other members are the best ways to make the first move.

You can also send virtual gifts, which will definitely skyrocket your chances of getting a date. To do all these things, though, you'll need to upgrade your account for credits.

Credits range in price from $0.25 each to $0.49 depending on how many you purchase. We recommend buying in bulk because most actions on the site will cost you.

Ashley Madison has revolutionized online dating for couples and singles who are looking for extramarital affairs. That's why it's our top choice for discreet casual dating if you're married or in a relationship.

3. Seeking- Luxury Dating Hookup Site

Pros:

Profile Verification

Free for younger women

Discreet

Cons:

Mostly women

Not in all countries



By catering to the needs of over 20,000,000 millionaires and successful singles, Seeking has established itself as the premier hookup website for the wealthy.

Younger women and older men get matched up based on their lifestyle, and the service Seeking provides is unrivaled.

Signing up for Seeking is easy, but your profile will have to be verified to start using the site. This process is simple and can be done with a selfie and a few other personal details.

Once you're signed up, millions of beautiful and wealthy singles await. You can search using a ton of valuable filters. Find your match based on education, language, smoking, drinking habits, and countless physical attributes.

Seeking makes it effortless to find exactly what you're looking for and get in touch with the match of your dreams. The only drawback is that Seeking is not available in all countries. However, they do offer translation for 10 different languages.

While Seeking has a beautiful website that's also easy to use, its premium features set it apart from other elite dating sites. For example, messaging and video chat are reserved for men who have upgraded to a paid membership.

A premium membership will cost you $99.99 per month, while the diamond upgrade is $249.99. Upgrading to either level will allow you to unlock communication with younger women and men as well as boost your profile, so you're more visible to other members.

So, if you're in the market for a great luxury dating platform, Seeking is definitely one to consider. It has all the features you could want, which is why it made our list.

4. Tinder -Best Adult Hookup App

Pros:

Free account

Mobile app

Local users

Cons:

Hard to match

Fake profiles



If ease of use is your number one requirement, get ready to swipe right with Tinder.

As far as location-based hook up apps go, Tinder is king. It's available in over 190 countries and boasts over 60 million active users. That's a whole lot of potential partners to choose from.

The app couldn't be simpler to use. Just download it, create a profile, and check out local hotties. Then, if you see someone you like, swipe right, and they'll get a notification that you're interested.

Swiping left means you're not interested, and free users only get notified if there's a mutual match. That means you'll want to upgrade if you want to know who's swiping right on you.

Tinder doesn't have a lot of extra features, but that's what makes it so easy to use. We think a ton of options really just overcomplicates things and that's not what hooking up is about.

There are a few premium options available when you're ready to upgrade. Plus membership is just $9.99 a month, while gold and platinum are $29.99 and $39.99, respectively.

We think platinum and gold memberships offer the best selection of features. However, because the app relies on mutual opt-ins to create matches, it can take a lot of time to find someone who's interested.

Super Likes and the ability to message someone before you've matched make it a lot easier to connect quickly.

Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps out there, and for good reason. It doesn't get much easier to find someone to hook up with than this.

5. Bumble -Top Hook Up App for Women

Pros:

Free messaging

Mobile app

Safe for women



Cons:



Hard to match

Men can't message first



Bumble is a great way to get back in the game if you're a woman looking for some casual encounters. It's the second most popular dating app in the US because it's an excellent way for women to take control.

When you sign up, you'll be asked to create a profile. This takes a little bit of time, but it's definitely worth it. Bumble requires that women make the first move so you won't have to worry about getting harassed by creepy guys.

Since men can't message first, the odds are in your favor. Plus, you can always block users who are getting too pushy.

You can't easily search on Bumble, but you can filter users based on age, location, and gender. From there, you'll swipe on anyone you're interested in.

Once you match up, you can start messaging for free. Bumble offers a few different upgrades that make it easier to connect. You can upgrade to premium for just $3.49 a day, but Boost and Spotlights will require separate subscriptions.

For $1.99, Boost allows you unlimited swipes, the ability to backtrack, and extends time on all of your matches. You can also spotlight your profile for $4.99, which moves your profile to the front of the pack so more members can see you.

Bumble gives women control over the conversation, making it a great app for those who want to take things a little more slowly. But, if you're looking for a safe and easy way to hook up, we think Bumble is definitely worth checking out.

6. PureApp - Hookup App That's Free for Women

Pros:

Free for women

100% anonymous

Local matches



Cons:



No search filters

Bots and spammers



So, what's the big deal with Pure?

Well, if you're looking for casual hookups, Pure is definitely the app for you. Launched in 2013, it amassed a hefty 9 million downloads and quickly became stiff competition for other hookup sites and apps.

Once you download the app, you'll set up your account with either an email or phone number. Next, select your gender, add a photo, then allow Pure to access your location so it can find matches in your area.

From there, you're free to start chatting with other users. Pure is 100% anonymous, so you can feel free to be yourself. You won't have to worry about people knowing who you are, and you can even block users if needed.

Unfortunately, your photo and profile only stay active in Pure's feed for an hour before being deleted. This is great for anonymity but can be a little frustrating if you're not able to connect right away.

Plus, there are no search filters. So it can be challenging to wade through all of the potential matches. However, Pure offers a unique feature that makes it stand out from the rest. Its users are ready to hook up right now.

Add-ons like King of the Hill and Instant Chat make the experience exponentially more thrilling, but they'll cost you. Premium memberships cost $14.99 per week, although you can save some cash by opting for a monthly plan.

When hooking up is the name of the game, Pure is well on its way to being a winner.

7. Zoosk -Top Casual Hook Up Site

Pros:

Photo verification

40,000,000 members

Free likes



Cons:



Fake profiles

Expensive



Mobile app that makes it easy to date on the go? Check!

With Zoosk, you can date anywhere, anytime. You can access your matches, send messages, and view photos all from your phone.

Plus, there are over 40 million members making it one of the largest dating sites around. And since it's been around since 2007, you can be sure that it's tried and true.

Signing up is easy once you've downloaded the app. Just add your email and password, then provide your gender and the gender(s) of those you're interested in. Within a couple of minutes, you'll be ready to start dating.

Zoosk's search filters range from age and height to education and ethnicity. In addition, the site can match you with pinpoint accuracy, so you don't have to waste time with members who don't spark your interest.

If you have a basic account, you'll be able to respond to messages for free. However, if you want to be able to message anyone on Zoosk or initiate the chat feature, you'll have to upgrade your membership.

Premium accounts cost $29.95 per month, although you can save money by opting for the 3-month or 6-month package. When you upgrade, you'll get access to unlimited messaging and the Zoosk SmartPick feature, which helps you find compatible partners faster.

For those just starting out in the world of adult dating, Zoosk is a great place to begin your search. There are plenty of members to choose from, and the search filters make finding someone who's right for you a breeze. That's why it's our top pick for beginners looking to hook up.

8. Alt.com -Hookup Website For Casual Encounters

Pros:

Live cams

Dedicated community

Extensive search filters



Cons:



Outdated interface

Too many questions



The things you do in the bedroom are your business, and Alt.com agrees. This site has everything you need if you're ready to start living out some of your wildest fantasies.

Alt.com is an alternate community brought to you by the FriendFinder Network. It's been around for over 20 years and has over 2 million dedicated members.

When you sign up for free, you'll encounter a 5 step registration process that includes adding your personal details and email verification. Once you've verified your email, you'll be able to access the community and take part in live cams and chat.

Our favorite feature on Alt.com is their ridiculously in-depth search filters. There's an option for any and everything you'd be into. And when you've found members who match your needs, you can add them to your Hotlist, which is basically a Rolodex of matches you'd like to bang.

Even though the Hotlist is an excellent feature on the site, you won't be able to send or read messages without upgrading to a premium account. Silver memberships cost $19.95 per month, while gold accounts are $29.95.

Silver users have unlimited access to member profiles and various contact options. Gold members get the same access, plus high-resolution photos and ICQ details to contact matches.

We think Alt.com is the ideal site for discreet users who want to explore their kinks without feeling judged or exposed. So If dominant roles or being submissive turn you on, you'll find yourself at home with Alt.com.

9. FetLife- Adventurous Hookup Platform

Pros:

Kinky blogs

Live chat

6,000,000 members



Cons:



Not a dating site

Lacking features



Specific preferences come from all sorts of spaces: bedrooms across America, dungeons under London bridges...even the grocery store restroom has been known as "the perfect spot" (by some).

FetLife is home to members with explicit fascinations who share their fantasies openly and honestly in the community. Launched in 2008, we think it's only gotten better with age.

Sign-up goes quick with a few simple questions. They'll want to know personal details like your age, gender, location, and preferences. You'll have to verify your account by phone so make sure you use an active mobile number to get the link.

Since this isn't a traditional dating site, it definitely has heavy social network vibes. But that doesn't mean it's not a hot spot for hooking up. People on the site are ready and willing to get down. You just have to make the right connections.

You can message for free, but there are a couple of perks for paid users. For $5 a month, you'll get some customization features not available to basic users and new features before anyone else.

Whether you're into handcuffs and blindfolds or just like to watch like the rest of us, we think FetLife is the kinkiest community online for diving headfirst into adult dating. You don't even have to be a perv to join, but it probably wouldn't hurt.

10. Redditr/r - Personals Style Free Hookup Site

Pros:

10k daily users

Personals style

100% free



Cons:



Hard to search

Limited photos



Reddit has a thriving r4r (Redditor for Redditor) forum where users can post their personal ads to find someone they're interested in getting busy with.

Reddit's been around since 2005 and has a massive community of highly active users. That's part of the reason why this subreddit has over ten thousand daily users.

The only requirement to get started is a Reddit account. After that, you create a personal ad, and other users can comment or message you if they're interested in meeting up. The concept is pretty simple.

Plus, there are so many active members on this forum that it's almost guaranteed someone will hit you up. But if you don't have time to wait, you can browse the other listings to see who piques your interest.

Because r4r isn't a traditional dating site, you won't have the search filters available elsewhere. But you can type a few keywords into the search bar and see what pops up. You're only limited by your own imagination here.

We love that there are no paid upgrades or premium features on this baby. You can just enjoy it for all it's worth. Posting, browsing, and commenting are all completely free. So all the cold hard cashola you would've spent on other sites, you can now spend on, well, whatever the hell you want.

So if you're in the market for a no-strings-attached hookup or just want to browse through some interesting (and sometimes naughty) ads, Reddit's r4r is a good time just waiting to happen.

11. OkCupid- Best Dating Site for Hooking Up

Pros:

Personality testing

Free messaging

50,000,000 members

Cons:

Annoying ads

Fake profiles



We know the drill – you meet someone, they seem great, but then you find out they're a total nightmare. OkCupid is an app that cuts out all the nonsense and helps you find someone who is actually worth your time.

With over 50 million users, there's somebody for everyone on OkCupid. And we mean everybody.

Sign up is simple, with a few yes or no questions and photos of some users to gauge your interest. Add your personal details and a photo then you're ready to go.

With their advanced search features, you can find people who share your interests and match your criteria in ways that other dating sites just can't. And when you find someone you like, you can start chatting with them immediately – it's really that easy.

We love that messaging on OkCupid is 100% free. You can message anyone you want, as often as you want, without spending a dime. Plus, their unique matching algorithm ensures that you'll never run out of people to talk to.

What's great is basic and premium members don't see ads on OkCupid. That means you can focus on finding love (or whatever) without being distracted by pesky pop ups. Other features like Dealbreakers and unlimited likes are also unlocked when you upgrade.

Basic membership will run you $11.99 per month, but if you want to go all out, get the premium upgrade for $39.99 instead. All of OkCupid will be at your fingertips, and your opportunities to hook up will be nearly endless.

How to Facilitate a Hookup:

There are a few things you can do to maximize your success on online dating sites:

Make sure your profile is accurate and complete. This means including real photos, describing yourself honestly, and being clear about what you're looking for.

Be proactive in reaching out to other users. Don't wait for others to contact you - send messages to people who interest you and start conversations.

Use pickup lines that actually work. Some great places to find inspiration are movie quotes, YouTube Videos, and even other people's profiles. If you can make someone laugh, you're halfway there.

Don't be afraid to experiment. There are so many different people on hookup sites you're bound to find someone who likes the same things you do. So don't be afraid to try new things!



Dating Apps for Hookups - FAQs

What Is the Best Adult Dating Site?

There's no definitive answer to this question since everybody's needs and preferences are different.

However, if you're looking for a casual dating site that gets the job done, you can't go wrong with AdultFriendFinder.

It's been around for ages and has a huge user base, so you're sure to find someone who meets your needs.

How Does the Premium Membership of an Adult Dating Site Differ From a Free One?

The main difference between a premium and a free membership on an adult dating site is that with a premium membership, you get access to upgrades like who likes you, unlimited messaging, and more profile views.

Basically, if you're looking to get the most out of your dating experience, you'll want to go premium.

What Makes an Adult Dating Site Good?

It's all about the user experience, baby. The top hookup sites should be easy to use, with a clean and straightforward interface.

Plus, it should have a solid reputation and a large number of users. That way, you're more likely to find someone who's a good match for you.

What are the top free hookup dating sites?

When it comes to free hookup sites, there are plenty of options to choose from.

What Is the Best Adult Dating Site for Women?

Bumble. Hands down. This app is designed specifically for women and puts them in control of the conversation. Plus, it's free to use!

How to Avoid Scams on Hookup Sites?

The first step is to use common sense and avoid red flags. The second step is to be vigilant in protecting yourself.

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your gut.

Which Is the Best Dating Site for the LGBTQ+?

We would recommend FetLife. It's a dating site for all genders and orientations, which makes it very inclusive and welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.

Any Tips for a First Date?

Sure, why not! Here are a few tips to get you started:

Safety first! Make sure you know your surroundings and who you're with.

Be open-minded and curious about new experiences.

Don't be afraid to be yourself.

Be respectful and communicative.



Top Hookup Services That Work: Conclusion

You're probably tired of going out and wasting time trying to pick someone up at a bar when all you want is to hook up.

That's why we did the hard work for you, sorting through what feels like hundreds of dating sites to find the 11 best picks for hooking up.

Of course, the best site for you will depend on what you are looking for in a match.

However, if you are here to find out the cream of the crop, AdultFriendFinder offers the most significant number of features and benefits for your money. And if you want to keep things strictly on the down low, Ashley Madison has the discretion game on lock.

But no matter what you decide, we've provided plenty of info for you to make an informed decision. We know that adult dating can be tricky, but it doesn't have to leave you feeling lost in the dark.