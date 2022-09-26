Best Gambling Sites for Real Money in 2022: Online Gambling Websites Ranked By Bonuses & Game Variety

Looking for the best gambling sites but don’t know where to start? You don’t have to do all the work by yourself - we are here to help.

With the help of our expert gamblers, we did the legwork for you and rounded up a list of the best real money gambling sites. Our number one choice is Ignition, as it stands out from the rest with generous bonuses and an amazing poker section.

But there are many other choices out there that might be worth your time.

Let’s dive right in and find the top gambling sites.

Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition — Best Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

Excellent welcome package for poker & casino

Amazing reputation among poker players

Supports crypto banking

24/7 professional customer support

Easy-to-use layout

120+ casino games from industry-leading providers



Cons:

No eWallet banking methods



While Ignition is best-known for its one-of-a-kind online poker section, we found that it has a lot more to offer.

Let’s see what makes it our top pick.

Game Library: 4.85/5

Although Ignition is predominantly a poker casino site, it offers a decent selection of virtual sports games. If anything, the platform is a perfect all-rounder operator with plenty of virtual betting and casino options.

In the virtual betting categories, you can gamble on soccer leagues, horse racing, supercars, and more. However, we hope that the site expands its offering to real sports betting soon for even better variety.

All in all, Ignition stands out from the competition thanks to its one-of-a-kind poker section. It is known as the best place for poker players and delivers amazingly in this category.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.9/5

Ignition is famous for offering one of the best welcome bonuses in the online gambling world. Once you sign up for a new account, you’ll have access to a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus. If you prefer fiat gambling, the welcome bonus is a bit lower - a $2,000 welcome package.

But how exactly do these bonuses work? We found that they are quite exciting:

Crypto Welcome Bonus: 150% match of up to $1,500 poker bonus & a 150% match of up to $1,500 casino bonus.

Fiat Welcome Bonus: 100% match of up to $1,500 poker bonus & a 100% match of up to $1,500 casino bonus.



We were very glad to find that these bonuses are quite easy to access. You’re required to deposit a minimum of $20 to qualify for them, which is very affordable. Also, each bonus (plus deposit) has a 25x rollover requirement which is very low and fair.

But there’s even more at Ignition!

What’s exciting about the promotions section at Ignition is that there’s something for everyone here. Once you have used up the welcome bonus, you can take advantage of different deposit bonuses and weekly freerolls.

Perhaps you’d like to play with your buddies? You can be rewarded for that here - simply invite your friends to Ignition, and for every recommended player that deposits funds, you will receive $100 - count an additional $25 on your way if they use crypto.

Desktop User Interface: 4.9/5

Ignition’s design and layout are simply out of this world, with every element placed perfectly to ensure you have a smooth online gambling experience. It offers a slick yet professional feel, featuring a black and orange color scheme with a blend of contrasting colors in between.

The top navigation bar consists of all the essential elements, including virtual sports, promotions, poker, live dealer games, and casino - this way, everything is just a few clicks away.

Overall, the design guarantees straightforward navigation to ensure you get what you want efficiently and rapidly.

Mobile Experience: 4.85/5

Anyone with experience using Ignition’s desktop version will immediately feel at home betting using the mobile platform since it replicates the PC site perfectly. There’s no dedicated app, but honestly, there’s no need for one at all.

The site automatically detects when you’re using a mobile device and adjusts accordingly to fit your screen well. You may notice a slight reduction in the number of games offered, particularly table games like roulette and baccarat, but most of the games are available for on-the-go gambling.

Follow this link to discover more about Ignition & its bonuses.

2. Red Dog — Best Mobile Gambling Site Online

Pros:

Supports crypto banking

Amazing mobile compatibility

Generous sign-up and reload offers

The top-rated live casino section

Games from industry-leading providers



Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal



Looking for the best online gambling site to play your favorite casino games on the go? We can’t give you a better option than Red Dog. This online casino offers users a perfectly optimized mobile gambling website, which is super easy to use and allows you to play all of your favorite games on your mobile device.

Game Library: 4.85/5

Overall, we were pleased with the game library of Red Dog Casino. While we would like to see a more varied library, whatever is available at Red Dog should be enough for the majority of the gamblers.

Red Dog offers users about 160 casino games consisting of slots, table games, and an amazing selection of live dealer tables.

Sadly, there are no sports betting options available here, which is a slight downside.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.9/5

This gambling site offers a generous bonus of 240 + 40 free spins on Spring Wilds by using the promo code ADORABLE.

Red Dog also has other promotions available for its users, and it’s easy to say that anyone can find something of their liking here. After the exciting welcome package, you can score a 24/7 bonus, which is available for all Red Dog users.

We liked that this casino very frequently updates the list of bonuses, so make sure to check out their promotions page to not miss out on any new opportunities.

Desktop User Interface: 4.8/5

Red Dog features a world-class design and layout that makes it easy to locate whatever you’re looking for. You can navigate from one section to another quickly.

Perhaps the best part, it’s straightforward to access customer support features, including the reliable 24/7 live chat. So rest assured, whenever you need some help or information, you can get it in a matter of a few minutes.

Mobile Experience: 4.9/5

As you would expect, the site is completely compatible with all operating systems and mobile devices; so your Android or iPhone device is good to go.

We saw no significant difference between playing Red Dog’s games on mobile or desktop. The graphics and game controls are excellent, the only difference being your mobile device’s screen size.

Follow this link to explore the most generous Red Dog Casino bonuses.

3. Super Slots — Best Gambling Site for High RTP Slots

Pros:

Hundreds of top-quality games

Great selection of high RTP slots

Amazing game library powered by leading providers

Supports crypto gambling

24/7 customer support



Cons:

The design could be better



If you love high RTP slots as much as we do, you should definitely check out Super Slots. Just like the name of this gambling site suggests, Super Slots is all about slots, more specifically, high RTP slot machines.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

We enjoyed the extensive range of games offered at Super Slots. Although the site lacks sports betting, it has an impressive lineup of 150+ slot titles that will ensure you have a good time - and most of them are high RTP slot machines.

Additionally, you’ll have access to several table games, a dedicated blackjack section, and a live dealer section split into two sides, each with a unique set of games.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

Super Slots’ welcome bonus is unique because it’s spread across the initial six deposits. This structure lets you get the best out of your bonus funds without spending the entire amount at once.

You’ll receive a 250% match-up on your first deposit, after which it reduces to 100% for the subsequent deposits. The maximum bonus money you can receive from each deposit is $1,000.

The welcome package at Super Slots can go up to $6,000 in total, which is just amazing!

Other bonuses include:

400% up to $4,000 crypto welcome bonus (code = CRYPTO400)

10% weekly rebate

$1,000,000 in monthly prizes

Weekly $5,000 cash slots tournament



Desktop User Interface: 4.7/5

Although Super Slots features a somewhat basic design, it has a colorful interface that’s easy on the eyes. The site is clutter-free, making navigating from one section to another easy.

You won’t see any additional menus or exclusive links. The platform is compatible with all systems, and malfunctions and technical glitches are rare. However, it should be noted that the design seems a bit dated, and we would like to see some changes here.

Mobile Experience: 4.75/5

All games available at Super Slots use the latest technologies to ensure they are available on all devices. You can run them on every smartphone or tablet as long as you have a stable internet connection.

Most importantly, you won’t sacrifice the quantity or quality of games once you decide to use the mobile site. You’ll still have access to similar games, promotions, and other features.

Find out more about the latest Super Slots promotions here.

4. BetOnline — Best Online Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros:

Incredible $3,000 sign-up offer

Amazing variety of betting markets

Exciting tournaments for every user

Supports live betting



Cons:

Some cases of slow customer support



Sports betting can be a lot of fun, and it can be even more enjoyable with BetOnline. This gambling site is all about betting, and you can wager on almost anything here. Starting from an amazing variety of sports markets, BetOnline offers users eSports, racebooks, and even bets on politics.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

BetOnline allows customers to select from a wide range of sports markets, including futures, props, action reverse, if bets, teasers, parlays, straight bets, and more. This ensures that you have many options to customize your bet slips and increase your winning chances.

The sportsbook prides itself on being the frontrunner in setting the sports betting standards. You can bet on:

MLB

NBA

NFL

NCAAF

NHL



And there’s so much more! This site has two odd formats: Decimal and American. Thus, if you prefer fractional odds, you’ll be forced to get accustomed to these readings.

The live betting section is fully optimized to offer the best online live betting experience - quality odds appear when games are close to start and remain throughout the entire event.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

New sports bettors shouldn’t skip the sportsbook’s 50% match-up welcome bonus of up to $1,000. To receive the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $55 (Promo code = BOL1000).

Keep in mind that Neteller and Skrill deposits are not eligible for this bonus. Additionally, The offer comes with a 10x rollover requirement which you must meet within 30 days.

If you’re an avid cryptocurrency user, you can claim the 100% match-up crypto offer of up to $1,000 (Code = CRYPTO100). The welcome package is up to $3,000 in total at BetOnline, which is amazing.

We were very glad to see that there are many other bonuses and exciting tournaments available at BetOnline. This is sure to keep users entertained at all times.

Desktop User Interface: 4.7/5

BetOnline recently changed a few things on its website while reserving the old design for members who prefer it. This will give old players sufficient time to grow accustomed to the new version.

Mobile Experience: 4.65/5

BetOnline offers an entirely different site on mobile phones and tablets. Although there isn’t a dedicated app, you’ll have access to all the features you need while betting on the go. The interface is interactive and organized.

Check out what bonuses are available for the users of BetOnline by clicking here.

5. Bitstarz — Best Crypto Gambling Site Online

Pros:

Instant cashouts

5 BTC welcome package

Accepts seven cryptocurrencies

High-quality display

Cons:

No fiat banking



Looking for the best crypto gambling sites? We would like to introduce you to Bitstarz, regarded as one of the best crypto casinos in the industry. Online since 2014, Bitstarz has a proven track record of offering quality services to its users.

Game Library: 4.7/5

Like Red Dog, Bitstarz is limited in terms of online sports betting options. However, the extensive selection of casino games fills that gap.

Top iGaming software providers, including Betsoft, Booming Games, Belatra Games, and more, come together at Bitstarz, creating one of the most exciting gaming libraries.

There are over 4,000 real money casino games. You can play the best online slots here, but you’ll also come across several variants of blackjack, roulette, bingo, baccarat, poker games, and more.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.75/5

Bitstarz’s promotions are some of the most lucrative that we’ve ever seen. The welcome bonus consists of a 100% match-up bonus of up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins - there is a total of 200 free spins waiting for new players at Bitstarz.

You’ll be required to wager the bonus at least 40 times before requesting a withdrawal. Remember to read all the terms before committing.

Desktop User Interface: 4.7/5

Bitstarz offers an intuitive design, which means it’s easy to use even if you’ve never played online casino games. However, we were a bit disappointed with the home page, as it is too cluttered for our liking.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

Bitstarz offers a simple version of its site for mobile players. As you’d expect, the mobile site looks almost identical to its PC counterpart. However, a few adjustments have been made to improve the user experience on small touchscreen devices.

Follow this link and explore all the Bitstarz Casino promotions.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Gambling Sites Online

Game Library:

We recommend online gambling sites that offer a wide selection of sports betting markets and casino games. However, it is more than the quantity that we are after - we also want to ensure the quality of the games.

Bonuses & Promos:

Generous bonuses and promotions help players top up their bankrolls and always have some funds to wager.

Thus, we recommend casinos and online betting sites that score highly regarding the quality and quantity of promos. These include a sign-up offer, reload bonuses, free spins, cashback, tournaments, and more. All the casinos listed above offer users generous bonuses with fair terms and conditions.

Desktop User Interface:

Our list consists of online gambling websites crafted to offer smooth navigation from one section to another. You can easily access your cashier, promotions, games, and other features without a glitch.

Mobile Experience:

Our last benchmark during the research was mobile compatibility. All the casinos listed above are mobile-friendly, offering users an amazing gambling experience on the go.

Guide to Online Gambling

Can I Bet on Sports at Gambling Websites?

You can bet on many sports games, including traditional options like football and horse racing and modern ones like the UFC. Additionally, there are eSports games, like League of Legends, Dota 2, and more. The best bookmakers also offer live betting, where you can wager on games as they take place.

Is It Safe to Use Online Gambling Websites?

Yes, as long as you go with the ones we have listed above. Generally, most online gambling sites are safe to use - as long as they are licensed, of course.

Thus, we recommend using real money gambling sites fully licensed by a reputable body, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission. To save yourself the hassle of analyzing hundreds of sites, it’ll help if you select from the ones we’ve listed in this review.

Can I Gamble Online Via Mobile?

Yes. The sites listed in our review offer amazing mobile compatibility for both iOS and Android devices.

How Long Does It Take To Process Withdrawals at Gambling Sites?

This varies depending on the gambling site and the selected withdrawal option. Generally, popular online gambling sites, like the ones we’ve recommended, process and pay cashouts instantly if you use eWallets and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. In contrast, credit card withdrawals usually take between a few hours and 48 hours - or even more.

What Are the Best Gambling Sites to Use?

After detailed research and analysis, our team found that the following are the best gambling sites to use today:

Comparison of the Top 5 Gambling Sites

Ignition: Best online gambling site overall - Ignition will get you started with a generous $3,000 welcome bonus and other top promos. Also, you’ll have access to a great selection of virtual sports and a user-centered layout on desktops and mobiles.

Red Dog: Best mobile gambling site - Red Dog’s site is fully optimized to work on all smartphones and tablets. It features excellent graphics and quick reloading. Additionally, generous bonuses are there to keep you entertained.

Super Slots: Best for high RTP slots - Looking for the best selection of high RTP slot games out there, then make sure to check out this gambling site.

BetOnline: The best variety of betting markets - This website offers a wide range of betting markets in the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more. Additionally, you’ll have access to a $3,000 welcome bonus.

Bitstarz: Most attractive crypto gambling site - Bitstarz rewards new players with a bonus on the initial four deposits and 4,000+ games to wager the offers on. Also, the site processes payments instantly and provides a high-quality design and layout.

How To Sign Up at the Best Online Gambling Sites

Since you have probably decided on the online gambling site you’re going to use, below are quick steps to set up your account and start playing. We’ll use Ignition in this example.

Step 1: Visit the Gambling Site

Go to Ignition’s website by clicking this link

Click the yellow Join Now at the top-right corner

Input your details, including first name, last name, phone number, email, and password

Tick the appropriate box to accept the terms and conditions

Click the yellow ‘Register’ button to complete the process



Step 2: Verify Your Account

Search for an email from Ignition

If you don’t find it, check your spam folder

Click the link to verify your account



Step 3: Deposit Funds and Start Gambling Online

Proceed to the cashier and choose your favorite payment option

Input your banking details and enter an amount that you want to deposit

Confirm the payment - remember to claim the sign-up offer

Explore the platform and have fun



So, What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites Right Now?

The best online gambling sites allow players to bet on sports and casino games such as blackjack and slots.

Each site that made it to our list was tested for games, bonuses, customer service, design, payment methods, and more.

Ignition is our #1 recommendation since it has the best average score in these areas. However, each real money online casino we’ve listed offers one or two features where it outshines its competitors. No matter the site you select, you’re guaranteed a unique experience.

So, if you are ready to start gambling, pick any of our listed online casinos, and don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: