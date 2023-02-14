Best ED Pills: Top 6 Erectile Dysfunction Pills and Services

Erectile dysfunction, or ED, is the inability to get or keep an erection strong enough for sex. About one-third of men have some form of ED.

Fortunately, there are telemedicine services that can help men find more success in the bedroom.

We’ve compared and tested several services and picked BlueChew as our top choice. BlueChew provides easy access to affordable, discreet, and chewable tablets that promote strong, long-lasting erections.

This article covers the best ED pills for men who want to enhance their sex life.

Best ED Pills

BlueChew - Best overall

Hims - Best ED pills for diabetics

Roman - Best ED pills over the counter

RexMD - Best ED pills for newbies

GoodRx - Best budget option

Lemonaid - Best customer service

While compiling our list of the best ED pills, we prioritized companies that are transparent about their prices, offer a wide selection of services, and give extensive product and service descriptions. Then we analyzed the top six services by examining their websites, product efficacy and safety, and customer feedback.

With ED affecting so many men, these services are here to offer ED treatment options [1]. The best ED pills delivery services are dependable, discreet, and offer the best value. Keeping these factors in mind, we awarded our best delivery platforms titles like “Best budget option” and “Best ED pills for newbies.”

Here are the top six ED tablet online delivery services that are currently available.

1. BlueChew - Best Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros

Designed for men who prefer chewables over pills

Discreet mail delivery

No in-person visit to a hospital or pharmacy

Free consultation with a licensed medical professional

Affordable subscription plans

Cons

Not available in United States territories, internationally, or in the following states: North Dakota and South Carolina.

Who Should Try BlueChew?

BlueChew is for men who prefer chewables over pills for stronger, longer-lasting erections. The company provides all the flexibility of a solid telemedicine service, and you can quickly consult a licensed medical professional without leaving the comfort of your home.

Who Shouldn’t Take BlueChew?

BlueChew tablets belong to a class of substances called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. Avoid them or consult your healthcare professional if you have pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure, chest pain, or a history of heart attack or stroke.

BlueChew Ranking: 4.9/5

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

BlueChew offers three effective and safe chewable options, Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil. Tadalafil may enhance sexual confidence more effectively than sildenafil since it lasts longer [2]. If you are worried about the taste of these chewable ED tablets, Vardenafil is the mint-flavored choice for you.

Ingredient Safety - 4.9/5

The main ingredients in BlueChew tablets are sildenafil, tadalafil and vardenafil, which are used in FDA-approved drugs to improve sexual performance safely. Around 1% of men using sildenafil will experience mild side effects like nausea, headaches, and sore throat [3]. The same applies to men taking tadalafil [4].

Discreetness - 4.9/5

BlueChew’s packages are delivered in a way that makes it impossible for anyone to guess what’s inside. The company respects and values your privacy.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.9/5

Men who have tried BlueChew have mostly good things to say about it. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has given this firm an A+ rating, and there have only been a couple of complaints about their customer service and return policies recently.

Summary

BlueChew is our top choice for men who want to spice up their sex life without visiting the pharmacy or a doctor’s office. Although BlueChew does not take insurance, its zero consultation charge and affordable plans make it the best ED tablet delivery option for those on a tight budget. Check out this BlueChew review for more information.

2. Hims - Best ED Pills for Diabetics - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Suitable for diabetic men

Offers rapid-acting Stendra

Intuitive website and convenient ordering process

Wide range of ED meds

Offers products for overall well being

Cons

Shipping may take up to a week

Doesn’t accept insurance

Who Should Try Hims?

Hims has the best ED pills for diabetic men who want stronger and longer-lasting erections. They offer different branded and generic ED tablets, including sildenafil, tadalafil, and fast-acting avanafil pills.

Who Shouldn’t Take Hims?

If you take alpha-blockers or nitrate drugs, you should probably avoid Hims ED pills since they might cause a potentially fatal decrease in blood pressure.

Hims Ranking: 4.8/5

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

While Hims’ best ED pills can help you get and keep erections effectively, their efficacy has minor differences. For example, avanafil is more rapid-acting than sildenafil. It starts acting in about 15 minutes and lasts a bit longer.

Ingredient Safety - 4.8/5

Hims offers five FDA-approved ED pills, including both generic and brand-name products. All of Hims’ best ED pills are tested extensively to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Discreetness - 4.7/5

The best ED pills from Hims come in discreet packages, but the delivery label will include the company name and maybe an “H” emblem.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.8/5

The BBB has also awarded Hims its highest possible score of A+. Most complaints are about the delivery and billing methods, not the erectile dysfunction pills.

Summary

Hims is an excellent telemedicine service that offers a wide range of the best ED pills after an online appointment with a licensed medical provider. Their telemedicine platform also provides mental health treatments, skin care services, and general healthcare. Check this Hims ED review for more details.

3. Roman - Best ED Pills Over the Counter - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Offers generic and branded ED pills

Free appointments with medical professional

Fast shipping within two days

Offers the best over the counter ED pills that work fast

Paid overnight shipping

Cons

Services not available in some states

Extra telemedicine consultations cost $15

Who Should Try Roman?

Roman provides an online appointment with unlimited follow-up consultations. Plus, they work with authorized pharmacies to offer refills on prescriptions and the best over the counter ED pills that work fast.

Who Shouldn’t Take Roman?

Men taking high blood pressure drugs or having underlying conditions like hypotension should avoid ED meds. Feel free to discuss any pre-existing condition you have with your healthcare provider.

Roman Ranking: 4.8/5

Effectiveness - 4.8/5

The active ingredient in the generic ED pill can be sildenafil or tadalafil. The sildenafil pill usually starts acting within 30 minutes and can last for four to six hours, while the efficacy of one dose of generic tadalafil might last anywhere from 24 hours to 36 hours [5].

Ingredient Safety - 4.8/5

Roman offers generic sildenafil and tadalafil ed pills, which are FDA-approved and safe for boosting sexual performance.

Discreetness - 4.9/5

All Roman items are shipped in plain packaging, making it impossible to know what’s inside until you open it.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.7/5

Some customers praised the company’s best ED pills, fast shipment, and helpful customer service. However, other consumers have complained about unexpected charges for automatic renewals and sluggish shipments.

Summary

Roman provides doses of generic sildenafil and tadalafil, including the best over the counter ED pills that work fast. Plus, the company is transparent about its delivery services, and everything is easily accessible through its official website.

4. RexMD - Best ED Pills for Newbies - Ranking 4.75/5

Pros

Offers starter packs for ED pills for newbies

Discounts on multiple months of subscription

Free shipping

Zero consultation fee

Cons

Cancellation is only via phone or email

Payment details are required to get a sample pack

Who Should Try RexMD?

RexMD’s starter and sample packs will help determine if the service is perfect for you, especially if you’re new to using erectile dysfunction pills. You can also try out their best ED pills in lower doses before committing to a full course of treatment.

Who Shouldn’t Take RexMD?

People with pre-existing conditions, including heart disease, hypotension, and pulmonary hypertension, may not be able to take sildenafil safely. If you have a history of a stroke, heart attack, or irregular heart rate, your healthcare provider may not prescribe ED meds.

RexMD Ranking: 4.75/5

Effectiveness - 4.9/5

Sildenafil may work better when you take it on an empty stomach. Vardenafil usually acts faster than sildenafil, and doctors may raise the dosage if ineffective [6].

Ingredient Safety - 4.85/5

The best ED pills from RexMD are manufactured in GMP-certified labs and are FDA-authorized as a safe therapy for improving sexual performance in men with ED.

Discreetness - 4.65/5

RexMD often delivers its best ED pills in unmarked packages within two days at no extra charge.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.6/5

Customer satisfaction with the company’s best ED pills and services is a common theme in its positive reviews. However, most complaints focus on problems with shipment and customer support.

Summary

RexMD provides one of the best ED pills online without requiring a physical visit to a medical professional. It might be the answer if you’re new to erectile dysfunction pills or don’t have time to see a doctor immediately.

5. GoodRx - Best Budget Option - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Affordable dose-per-pill pricing

Free shipping

Huge discounts on generic medications

Same-day pick-up option

Cons

$49 consultation fee without membership

Best value only with GoodRx Gold

Who Should Try GoodRx?

GoodRx is the suitable ED delivery option for folks on a tight budget. The company focuses on low-cost prescription medications, with prices for generic sildenafil and tadalafil beginning at about $0.50 per tablet.

Who Shouldn’t Take GoodRX?

Like other PDE-5 inhibitors, we recommend you avoid erectile dysfunction pills from GoodRx or any service if you take blood pressure pills or have underlying health conditions like chest pain, hypertension, or if you have previously experienced a stroke or heart attack.

GoodRx Ranking: 4.7/5

Effectiveness - 4.8/5

Sildenafil can start acting as fast as 11 minutes, but you won’t feel its full effect for at least an hour. Meanwhile, tadalafil often begins to work 14 minutes after you take it.

Ingredient Safety - 4.8/5

The best ED pills from GoodRx, including branded and generic versions of sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil, are safe and FDA-approved for improving sexual performance [7].

Discreetness - 4.6/5

GoodRx Gold Home Delivery sends your erectile dysfunction pills in a simple padded envelope for your privacy. However, you have to subscribe to GoodRx Gold to use this service.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.6/5

GoodRx has an average rating of 3.3 on TrustPilot, with over 804 individual reviews. Issues with customer service and inconsistent or nonexistent discount policies at the pharmacy are customers’ most common sources of dissatisfaction.

Summary

GoodRx allows you to get the best ED pills starting at just $0.50 per dose, making them the most cost-effective option on the market. Aside from the affordable prices, GoodRx offers home delivery and same-day medication pick-up from your local drugstore.

6. Lemonaid - Best Customer Service - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Offers mail-order pharmacy

Intuitive website and mobile app

Affordable generic ED pill options

Stellar customer service

Cons

Consultation fee costs $25

Some ED conditions will require an in-person visit

Who Should Try Lemonaid?

Lemonaid can help with various men’s health issues, including erectile dysfunction (ED). The service is ideal for men who want to get the best ED pills discreetly without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Who Shouldn’t Take Lemonaid?

You should avoid the best ED pills from Lemonaid or any other telemedicine service if you take blood pressure meds or have certain cardiovascular diseases.

Lemonaid Ranking: 4.7/5

Effectiveness - 4.7/5

No studies have directly contrasted the efficacy of sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil. However, a few studies have shown that 65% to 80% of ED patients who take any of the three drugs experience effective penetrative intercourse [7].

Ingredient Safety - 4.7/5

You can get the generic versions of sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil from Lemonaid. The FDA has certified these ED medications as safe and effective for improving your performance in bed.

Discreetness - 4.7/5

Lemonaid will discreetly deliver your medication order in a plain brown box. Plus, the company complies with all applicable laws regarding patient privacy.

Customer Satisfaction - 4.7/5

The BBB now rates Lemonaid A+ with an average customer satisfaction rating of 3.72 stars out of five. However, some people complained about the high cost of medications and consultation fees.

Summary

Lemonaid’s best ED pills services are more comprehensive than those of competing telehealth platforms. For this reason, the company can assist with various medical issues, including erectile dysfunction.

How We Picked the Best ED Pills and Chewables

It might not be easy to decide on an ED drug delivery service. This section covers the criteria we used to compile our list of the best ED pills delivery services to help you make an informed decision.

Ingredient Safety

We prioritized services that highlighted the safety and quality of their products. Every provider on our list offers quality erectile dysfunction medications, explains how they work, what they do, and how much active ingredient they contain.

You will be able to make an informed decision due to this transparency. It also warns you on any possible side effects, unexpected drug interactions or allergic reactions.

Product Transparency

We gave preference to services that were transparent about their products. Our best picks for ED medication delivery services give you a wealth of information about their medical services so you can feel comfortable relying on them for comprehensive healthcare.

Company Reputation

We selected trustworthy firms with a strong track record of providing excellent customer service, being transparent about their services and charges, and providing credible medical information about the best ED pills for you.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction occurs when a man struggles to achieve and maintain an erection strong enough for sexual intercourse.

Experiencing erection problems sometimes is normal and may not be considered a serious medical condition. However, if erectile dysfunction persists, it can impact one’s mental health and self-worth and put a strain on interpersonal relationships.

ED may also be a sign of cardiovascular disease and may even be a symptom of a more serious health issue that needs attention.

Common Causes

Getting an erection is a complex physiological and psychological process. Problems with any step in the process can lead to ED. That is why some underlying physical or mental issues can lead to or exacerbate ED symptoms.

Here are common physical causes of ED:

Blood vessel blockage

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Hypertension

Low testosterone

Multiple sclerosis

Parkinson’s disease

Some medications

Sleep problems

Substance abuse, including alcoholism and drug addiction

Common psychological causes of ED include:

Anxiety

Depression

Stress from work

Conflicts in relationships due to poor communication

Buying Erectile Dysfunction Pills Online vs. In-Store

Most men buy the best ED pills online for different reasons, including confidentiality and privacy, comfort, convenience, and cost savings. However, remember that a prescription is necessary whether you buy the best ED pills online or at a drugstore.

Prescription ED Pill Options

Sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), avanafil (Stendra), and vardenafil (Levitra) are the most popular options for easily accessible ED drugs. Let’s answer some questions about the best ED pills.

Are ED Pills Safe?

ED medications are safe when taken as prescribed. However, even the best ED pills have their list of contraindications. For example, most erectile dysfunction pills are unsafe for men with certain liver, renal, or cardiovascular disorders. Men with hypertension who take nitrates or alpha-blockers may need to consider other kinds of erectile dysfunction pills.

If you are considering all-natural ED pill alternatives, you should look for the Best Male Enhancement Pills.

How Do PDE-5 Inhibitors Work?

The smooth tissues of the penis contain an enzyme called PDE-5, which constricts blood vessels. Most erectile dysfunction pills are PDE-5 inhibitors, and they prevent this enzyme from operating, causing penile blood vessels to relax. For this reason, the best ED pills enhance blood flow to the penis, making it easier to get and maintain an erection firm enough for sex.

However, you will still need to be sexually stimulated for these erectile dysfunction pills to work. If you want to read more, have a look at this Best Sex Pills article.

What Are the Side Effects of PDE-5 Inhibitors?

When they occur, side effects with PDE-5 inhibitors are usually minor and temporary. Here are the common ones:

Drowsiness

Face flushing

Headache

Nasal congestion

Nausea

Stomach ache

Sore muscles

Pros and Cons of ED Pills

Here we discuss the pros and cons of the best ED pills.

Sildenafil

Pros

Strong efficacy

Backed by various studies

Most affordable ED therapy available

Makes flexible dosing possible

Cons

Requires planning to be effective

Taking it with food may reduce efficacy

Tadalafil

Pros

Safe to take with or without meals

Proven as one of the most effective ED meds

Preferred by most men and their partners

Cons

More expensive than other generics like sildenafil

More likely to cause minor side effects

Avanafil

Pros

Takes only 15 minutes to start working

Lasts longer than sildenafil

Offers a lower cost per dosage than generic sildenafil

Cons

Backed by fewer studies, compared to sildenafil and tadalafil

More expensive than sildenafil and tadalafil

Vardenafil

Pros

Takes 30 minutes to start working

Similar efficacy to sildenafil

BlueChew offers chewable form

Can last for about six hours

Cons

Available through only a few brands

Costlier than sildenafil

What To Discuss With Your Healthcare Provider Before Taking ED Pills

Here are some common topics and questions you’ll likely discuss with your healthcare provider before getting a prescription for the best ED pills.

Underlying Health Conditions

Many different medical issues may cause ED. These include physical or mental problems or a combination of both. For this reason, you will likely get a complete examination during your initial consultation.

Low Testosterone

Low testosterone is another popular underlying cause of ED. Your healthcare provider may request a testosterone test to know for sure.

Psychological Factors

Because of the complexity of erectile dysfunction, it may be difficult for your healthcare provider to determine the root cause of your ED, especially if you are also experiencing psychological problems. Erectile dysfunction pills should still help, but if you’ve already ruled out physical causes, you may benefit from talking to a therapist.

Do You Have Blood Pressure Issues?

ED medications may reduce blood pressure in some people, which can be life-threatening if you have hypotension or are taking medication to treat high blood pressure. For this reason, you may need to check your blood pressure before getting an ED prescription.

Do You Have Cardiovascular Issues?

Erectile dysfunction pills can be unsafe if you have previously experienced health problems like heart attack, stroke, or chest pain. That’s why your healthcare provider will want to know about any cardiovascular issue you’ve had in the past before prescribing the best ED pills.

Are You Taking Other Medications?

Your healthcare provider may also ask if you’re taking any other medications because certain drugs may negatively affect your ED prescription or make it difficult to keep an erection. Some of these drugs may include:

Herbal supplements

Drugs containing nitrates

Abusing prescription drugs like Xanax

Recreational drugs like cocaine, cannabis, or heroin

Natural ED Supplements: Do They Work?

You can treat mild to moderate ED with a natural supplement but talk to your primary care physician before taking any alternative therapy. Here we cover some of these natural ED supplements to help you decide if they’re worth trying.

Red Ginseng

Red ginseng has been shown in several trials to alleviate ED symptoms. However, these studies fall short of expectations regarding sample size and methodology [8].

Don’t expect miraculous results from this therapy, as not everyone may get positive effects from red ginseng. That said, you may be among the lucky folks it works for if you’re willing to give it a shot.

DHEA

Our adrenal glands release a hormone called DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone), but its production declines with age.

Diabetes can be connected with erectile dysfunction. A study found that 30% of diabetic participants had erectile dysfunction linked to low DHEA levels [9]. For this reason, DHEA may be an effective treatment for ED in about one-third of men with diabetes.

L-Arginine and Pycnogenol

A study indicated that 80% of men reported complete restoration of their sexual function after a month of treatment with L-arginine and pycnogenol. Plus, more than 92% of the men reported experiencing normal erections after three months of using this combination [10].

Common FAQs

Now let’s answer some common questions about the best ED pills.

Is There a Pill Better Than Viagra?

Yes, Cialis (tadalafil) acts longer than Viagra (sildenafil). It can last up to 36 hours compared to Viagra’s four to six hours. If you are looking for cheap Viagra, choose a generic version.

What ED Medication Is Strongest?

Levitra (vardenafil) is the most potent ED drug and only needs a smaller dose to be effective. Your healthcare provider will be able to help you choose the optimal dosage for your condition.

What Is the Fastest Working ED Pill?

Avanafil is the fastest-acting ED pill. It starts working as quickly as 15 minutes after you take it. However, these erectile dysfunction pills are relatively new, so they have a higher risk of side effects than older treatments.

Ranking Methodology Explained

The rankings we provide are meant to assist you in making educated decisions regarding the best ED pills and services we reviewed. Please keep reading to find out how we ranked these services and the reasoning behind our choices.

Effectiveness

You can confidently recommend our best ED pills delivery services to friends due to the high efficacy of their products. That said, we awarded the highest rankings to services that offer products with the highest effectiveness and quality.

Ingredient Safety

Our best ED pills delivery service offers medications that are designed to improve sexual performance safely. We highly ranked services whose ED meds produce little to no side effects.

Discreteness

Most men find it difficult to talk about erectile dysfunction and would rather keep it private. We gave high rankings to services that protect their customers’ privacy by sending medications in unmarked envelopes.

For example, deliveries from BlueChew are concealed, so no one will know what you ordered.

Customer Satisfaction

We evaluated consumers’ confidence in each service by considering feedback from trusted review platforms like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau.

Best ED Pills and Delivery Services: Final Thoughts

Choosing an ED tablet delivery service that is reliable, prioritizes your privacy, and offers the best value is crucial. We chose BlueChew as our top pick since it provides easy access to affordable, discreet, and chewable tablets that promote stronger, longer-lasting erections.

The telemedicine service offers an online consultation with a licensed medical provider who decides the type of ED tablet and dosage that works best for you.

That said, the best ED pills delivery service for you depends on your preference and budget. Companies like Hims or Lemonaid offer access to a wealth of medical information so you can feel at ease with their prescribed treatments. There are also services like GoodRX that prioritize affordable ED tablet delivery services.

Finally, it’s important to remember that different products provide distinct benefits. Considering all your options before making a decision can have a significant positive impact on your sex life.

