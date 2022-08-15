12 Best Dogecoin Casinos: Reviewing the Top DOGE Casino Sites Online

Best Dogecoin Casinos & Top DOGE Gambling Sites in 2022

With cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin getting a lot of recent hype, crypto casinos are expanding their banking selections to include as many alt coins as possible.

But just because an online casino supports several cryptos, it doesn’t mean it’s good. To make the process of selecting the best dogecoin casinos easier, we have reviewed numerous crypto casinos based on their gaming libraries, deposit bonuses, security measures, and mobile compatibility.

Bitstarz took the crown this time, as it offers an impressive game selection to go with an excellent bonus structure. However, there are several other Dogecoin casinos that are well worth your time.

Ready to explore them? Let’s go.

Best Dogecoin Casinos

1.BitStarz– Best Dogecoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 3,800 casino games

8-minute average cashout time

Free spins no-deposit bonus available

VIP cashback bonuses weekly

No banking transaction fees



Cons:

Does not cater to sports betting fans

Lack of specialized mobile casino app



BitStarz is, as suggested by its name, a crypto-friendly online casino that supports not only Bitcoin but also Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.

With a provably fair game section, some of the fastest cashout times in the industry, and over 3,800 real-money Dogecoin games, BitStarz is our no-doubt top pick.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With an extensive selection of Dogecoin-friendly games (over 3,800 in all), it is virtually impossible to get bored at BitStarz.

As with many other crypto gambling sites, the biggest bulk of BitStarz gaming selection is reserved for slot games — nearly a thousand in all. Aside from standard video slots, you can explore classic and 3D slots that feature impeccably rich graphics and impressive animations.

If you are ready to take a break from slots, the site offers some of the best blackjack games you’ll find anywhere, including different variations of multi-hand and VIP Blackjack. Other classic table and card games are also featured, including craps and baccarat.

There are even some “Bitstarz Originals” games that offer their take on classic options like dice, Plinko, and more. Many of these are scaled-down versions of popular games, making them perfect for the serious gambler who doesn’t like to be distracted by a bunch of flashy lights and annoying sounds.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

While most Dogecoin gambling sites offer deposit bonuses, BitStarz has gone further to enrich your experience by offering you a no-deposit bonus. Essentially, upon joining the casino you get to claim 20 free spins with a 40x wagering requirement. This means you get to test the casino before making your initial deposit.

If you decide to put some money down, they also have a regular deposit bonus, which is a 100% match up to 1 BTC on your first deposit, and up to 5 BTC across four deposits. This offer includes 180 free spins, also with a 40x playthrough requirement.

Joining the site also makes you eligible for weekly free spins bonuses, special loyalty bonuses available every single Friday, and even VIP cashback bonuses, which give back a portion of your losses each week.

Mobile Compatibility:4.5/5

BitStarz is known for offering an exceptional experience to all players who enjoy gaming sessions on their PCs and laptops; the same is true for the casino’s instant-play mobile gaming platform.

Specialized Android and iOS apps are not available, but the casino’s site has been optimized for portable devices. Hence, the lack of native casino apps does not make a huge difference.

Additionally, the vast majority of online casino games featured on the standard gaming platform are also available on the instant-play mobile gaming platform.

Banking: 4.9/5

With nine cryptocurrencies supported, BitStarz is one of the best bitcoin casinos for a reason. Players can use Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Besides cryptocurrencies, you can also make deposits and withdrawals via standard banking options, such as MuchBetter, MiFinity, ecoPayz, and credit/debit cards.

The casino processes deposits and withdrawals free of commission fees. No matter which withdrawal option you choose, your transaction will be processed in just a few minutes.

Join Bitstarz today and get up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses that you can enjoy in almost 4,000 games!

2.7Bit Casino– Best DOGE Bonuses of Any Dogecoin Casino

Pros:

Features over 7,000 crypto casino games

Most popular live casino games included

Instantaneous withdrawals

Modern website with a user-friendly layout

Daily and weekly reload and free spins bonuses

Live Chat operational 24/7



Cons:

Doesn’t offer no deposit bonuses

Transaction fees apply on certain banking options

Does not offer sports betting options



7Bit Casino comes second on our top Dogecoin gambling sites list thanks to its impeccable reputation in the crypto industry, rewarding VIP program, and of course, acceptance of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

With a generous welcome bonus package, daily cashback bonuses, Monday reload bonuses, and free spin promos, 7Bit Casino is an ideal dogecoin casino

if you are looking forward to claiming bonuses.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Joining 7Bit Casino gives you access to thousands of online casino games and we expect nothing less from one of the best Dogecoin online casinos. With such an extensive selection of games, one thing is for sure, there is a casino game for everyone.

Aside from standard slot games, 7Bit Casino also offers a wealth of progressive jackpot slots, including 20 Super Stars, Thai Blossoms, Sisters of Oz WowPot, Buffalo Trail, and other popular titles.

Fans of classic table games are also catered to since the casino’s library features loads of Dogecoin blackjack, roulette, and poker games. Without registering for an account, you can play most of these games in demo mode.

If you are more interested in playing live casino games, 7Bit Casino does not disappoint since you can enjoy unique gaming sessions on live blackjack, Casino Hold’em, roulette, and many other provably fair games. Although, some geo restrictions may apply and this section may not be available for you.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

One of the biggest benefits of joining one of the best Dogecoin gambling sites must be the availability of different bonuses and promotions, including free spins.

As expected from every excellent Doge casino, 7Bit Casino has a rewarding welcome bonus package in place that includes 4 match casino deposit bonus offers and each of these is worth up to US$5,000 or 5 BTC. this also comes with 100 free spins on the first deposit. Wagering requirements are set at 40x.

Joining this Dogecoin casino also makes you eligible for daily and weekly cashback bonuses, reload bonuses every Monday, and even more free spins you get to scoop every Wednesday.

Essentially, there is everything you need to enjoy rewarding online gambling sessions, except no deposit bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

If you are looking forward to enjoying your favorite casino games on the go, 7Bit Casino might become your ideal online gambling destination. This Dogecoin casino does not offer a native iOS or mobile online gambling app, but the site can be accessed via mobile devices in an instant-play mode.

Joining the best Dogecoin casino for bonus hunting also lets you claim its welcome bonus and free spins using your mobile device. The availability of mobile games may be slightly limited, but you do not compromise on the quality of your gaming sessions.

Banking: 4.6/5

The best Dogecoin casino accepts several other cryptocurrencies besides Dogecoin, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you want to use more traditional payment options, the casino accepts deposits and withdrawals made via Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, and popular e-Wallets, including Neteller and Skrill, alongside many others.

No commission fees on deposits apply unless you use Skrill, ecoPayz, or Neteller. As for withdrawals, commission fees of 5% apply when you use MasterCard. The casino processes withdrawals within three business days when using traditional options and instantaneously when using cryptocurrencies.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

The casino’s friendly and knowledgeable customer care team is at your disposal 24/7 via Live Chat and email (support@7bitCasino.com). Phone support is not available, but the site includes a handy FAQs page you should check out before you contact the casino’s customer care representative.

Spend generous crypto bonuses when you sign up at 7Bit Casino now!

3.mBit Casino– Best Table Game Selection for Dogecoin Players

Pros:

Operated by a well-respected company

Provably fair games available

Excellent selection of classic table and card games

300 free spins for all newcomers

Solid loyalty program



Cons:

Not all eligible players can access live casino games

Native mobile casino apps are not available

Players cannot make deposits and withdrawals using fiat currencies



When compared to other crypto-friendly websites, the mBit Doge casino’s homepage looks a bit crowded. However, this should not worry since you are welcomed on board by a great welcome bonus and you have access to over 2,800 games.

mBit Casino is not only a Doge casino but also a website that supports all other widely used cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

mBit Casino is a Dogecoin gambling site owned and operated by Dama N.V. and the company is well-respected in the industry. The casino houses over 2,800 casino games so expect not a single dull moment while gaming here.

If you enjoy slots, you are in the right place as all different slot games are featured here. Dogecoin poker games, alongside classic table and card games, and live dealer games are available as well. Like other crypto gambling venues we discuss here, mBit Casino is not short of provably fair games either.

If you are looking forward to hunting progressive jackpots, this casino might become your favorite online gaming destination since its gaming selection is not short on these games either.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

When you register at most Doge casinos, you are given the opportunity to scoop a welcome bonus and this is also true for joining this crypto casino. To enrich your crypto gambling experience, the casino gives you a 110% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins on top of it. The next 3 deposits wlll net you 4 BTC for a total package of 5 BTC with 40x wagering.

Aside from this generous welcome bonus, you can benefit from a referral bonus and even receive a special 25% reload bonus that is available on all slot games.

By creating an account at one of the best Doge casinos, you join its loyalty program. Members of the program are treated with daily cashback bonuses and weekly free spins and reload bonuses for the best crypto gambling experience.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

mBit Casino takes the needs of its mobile casino players extremely seriously, so there is no wonder why its standard gaming platform works perfectly on all iOS and Android devices.

Specialized mobile casino apps may be missing, but accessing the site in an instant-play mode via your mobile device lets you use every single option, including claiming the casino’s first deposit bonus and free spins.

Banking: 4.2/5

At mBit Casino, you have several deposit and withdrawal options, including using Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. If you want to start real money sessions at this online gambling site, deposit at least 115 DOG.

The minimum and maximum withdrawal limits are set between 115 and 1,000,000 DOG (or equivalent in other supported currencies). The best part, withdrawals are processed instantly so you can instantly reap the fruits of your labor. On the other hand, this is a crypto-only casino, so you cannot make deposits and withdrawals using standard payment options.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

If you need assistance, head to the casino’s FAQs page. If you do not find an answer to your question here, get in touch with the casino’s customer care representative via Live Chat or email at support@mbitcasino.com.

Enjoy your favorite table games in one of the best dogecoin casinos you can find!

4.Stake.com– Most Ideal DOGE Casino for Slot Tournaments

Pros:

Regular slot tournaments

Stake Originals slots

Over 40 sports betting markets

Provably fair games available on the go

Has an RNG certificate

Very simple registration process



Cons:

Lack of reload, cashback, and free spins bonuses

Only crypto wallets accepted

Several geo-restrictions



While Stake.com is more known for Dogecoin e-sports betting and other sports betting products, you can also play Dogecoin casino games here. The venue’s casino site has no shortage of casino games, including Stake originals you will not find elsewhere.

One of the best crypto casinos out there is also known for offering regular slot tournaments and most of these are free to join.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Stake.com with a valid remote gaming license and advanced security measures is the best Dogecoin gambling site for those who equally enjoy online casino gambling and sports betting. When it comes to its online casino gaming library, it houses over 2,300 slots, including Stake Originals you should definitely check out if you are looking for something different.

Like other Dogecoin casinos, Stake.com has an abundance of table games. Within the table games lobby, you have an excellent game variety of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games. Registering at this casino website also gives you the opportunity to play live casino games, game shows, and instant-win games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 3.5/5

Unfortunately, the selection of bonuses and promotions at Stake.com is not as impressive as its gaming library. Aside from missing a welcome bonus, being a regular member of the casino’s fan base does not make you eligible for any reload, cashback, or free spins bonuses.

In fact, aside from many slot tournaments, you can join after registering here, there are no bonuses for casino players. Sports bettors on the other hand can benefit from frequent odds boost promos.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

The casino features over 2,000 provably fair slots and other games, and the vast majority of these are accessible on iOS and Android devices. Stake.com lets you play these games in an instant-play mode and this is the only mobile gaming option since no native casino apps are available.

Banking: 4.3/5

Aside from accepting Dogecoin deposits and withdrawals, Stake.com also accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Tron, and Tether. Fiat currencies cannot be used, but If you currently don't have any cryptocurrencies and would like a convenient way to add funds to your stake account, you can buy crypto directly via MoonPay.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Aside from offering real-time support via Live Chat, Stake.com also assists players via email (support@stake.com). Unfortunately, these two are the only options you have with phone support missing. But, they have a very active forum and social media presence so you can try reaching out through those channels as well.

Have a go at exciting slot tournaments or bet on your favorite sports at Stake.com!

5.CloudBet– Best Dogecoin Casino for High Rollers

Pros:

Higher betting limits for high rollers

Numerous slots with RTPs over 96%

No-registration free-play option

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Compatible with most mobile devices



Cons:

Several countries are restricted



CloudBet Casino is one of the best Dogecoin casino sites for fans of crypto gambling residing in Europe. Halcyon Super Holdings BV is the company responsible for the site and it is licensed by the Curacao Gambling Control Board.

With an excellent selection of high roller dogecoin poker and other games, CloudBet should appear on your radar if you are a high roller yourself.

Selection: 4.7/5

What makes CloudBet Casino different from other Dogecoin betting and gambling platforms is its high roller section you access from the main gaming menu. Like most other cryptocurrency casinos, CloudBet Casino focuses on slots.

More importantly, there is a huge selection of high roller slots with phenomenally high RTPs that go way over 96%. One of the top-rated crypto casinos also offers a no-registration free play option which means you get to test your gaming skills and familiarize yourself with different games without investing a dime.

When it comes to real money play, you get to explore different variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, go jackpot hunting with loads of different jackpot slots, and even play quite a few arcade and virtual games. Investing into your Dogecoin wallet at CloudBet Casino also gives you access to live dealer games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

Dogecoin betting is way more interesting and rewarding when you have access to Dogecoin casino bonuses and joining CloudBet Casino is definitely something to consider. Many online casinos offer first deposit bonuses to only newcomers who make deposits in Bitcoin.

This is also the case with CloudBet since you can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC (or equivalent in other supported currencies). The fun does not end here since every Thursday, you are eligible for free spins, while Thursdays are reserved for reload bonuses. It is also worth mentioning that CloudBet offers zero-margin sports bets.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Just like other crypto casinos, we reviewed here, CloudBet Casino is accessible to fans of mobile gambling in an instant-play mode. Native mobile casino apps are not available but the website has been fully optimized for gaming on the go.

With numerous HTML5-powered games, there is no shortage of mobile games. While gaming on the go, you can also scoop the casino’s Dogecoin bonuses.

Banking: 4.0/5

Most Dogecoin casinos accept multiple cryptocurrencies and this is also true for CloudBet Casino. During the process of registering here, you get to choose our preferred cryptocurrency from many different options, including Bitcoin Cash.

The selection of payment methods includes crypto wallets. You cannot make deposits and withdrawals using fiat currencies. The casino has the right to charge extra for processing deposits and withdrawals, so keep this in mind. On a more positive note, withdrawals are processed instantly.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

The casino assists players via Live Chat and email (support@cloudbet.com). Alternatively, you can also chat with its customer care representatives via social media platforms, including Twitter. Other options, such as phone support are not available.

Experience the thrill of high stakes gaming at Clodbet Casino. Register for an account now!

Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Dogecoin Casino Sites

Gaming Libraries

Our process of reviewing and rating online casinos also includes checking the availability of slots, table, live casino, and other games — basically the more games the site has, the better. We also check whether casino games featured guaranteed fair, random results. The quality of gameplay as well as the software providers that supply them were also considered.

Bonuses and Promotions

The availability of bonuses and promotions is another important factor we always take into account. In addition, we check bonuses’ terms and conditions with a special focus on wagering requirements.

Banking Options

The process of reviewing and rating online gambling sites also includes looking into all different banking options supported and checking withdrawal pending times. We also check whether deposits and withdrawals are processed for free or incur commission fees.

Mobile Compatibility

Since almost no one leaves home without a phone or tablet these days, it just makes sense to favor casinos that offer an excellent mobile gaming experience. We checked each site to make sure that it plays just as well on a mobile device as it does on your desktop at home.

Everything You Need to Know About the Best Dogecoin Casinos

Is It Possible To Use Dogecoin With Standard Payment Options?

No, if you want to use Dogecoin as your preferred cryptocurrency, you then have to make deposits and withdrawals using a crypto wallet. Some of the best options are PrimeXBT, CoinBase, Binance, Ledger, and ZenGO.

Is Using Dogecoin Casinos & DOGE Gambling Sites Safe?

Yes, just like most other cryptocurrencies in use today, Dogecoin is a safe option since it relies on blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is almost impossible to hack, so with Dogecoin, you can rest assured that your funds are safe.

Are Dogecoin Online Casinos Compatible With Mobile Devices?

With mobile gambling growing in popularity, the vast majority of Dogecoin iGaming venues are compatible with mobile devices, including our top five picks.

At the same time, not all Dogecoin casinos offer native mobile casino apps, so the only option to game on go is instant play mode.

Are There Any Deposit and Withdrawal Limitations at Dogecoin Casinos?

Yes, just like top online casinos that do not accept Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin iGaming sites in most cases have minimum and maximum withdrawal limitations in place. These vary from one casino to another, so we advise you to check your chosen casino’s terms and conditions.

Are Withdrawals via Dogecoin Processed Instantly?

Yes, with most Dogecoin casinos being instant-payout options, withdrawals are generally processed instantaneously. This means your hard-earned Doge funds are credited to your Dogecoin wallet in no time.

Do Casinos That Accept Dogecoin Support Standard Payment Options?

Yes, some Dogecoin casinos that accept fiat currencies support traditional payment options, such as bank transfers, prepaid cards, and e-Wallets. At the same time, there are many Dogecoin casinos that only accept crypto wallet payments.

Comparison of the Top 5 Dogecoin Casinos

BitStarz: With over 3,800 casino games, excellent bonuses, and other perks and benefits, this casino can easily become your favorite crypto-friendly iGaming platform. BitStarz players also benefit from instantaneous deposits and withdrawals when using Dogecoin. You can choose from either a no-deposit bonus or a more traditional one by clicking here.

7Bit Casino: 7Bit Casino may be missing no deposit bonuses, but joining the casino lets you boost your bankroll with numerous other regular bonuses and promotions. The casino also accommodates over 7,000 games, so you always have new, unique games to play. To take advantage of their 4 separate deposit bonuses, click here.

mBit Casino: mBit Casino has one of the best Loyalty Programs, so if you plan to spend a lot of gambling online, this is an excellent choice. Keep in mind that VIP players have a variety of personalized reload and other bonuses to benefit from. Speaking of which, you can get a 110% deposit bonus (up to 1 BTC) by clicking here.

Stake.com:While it’s one of the best sports betting sites around, Stake.com definitely lacks in the bonuses and promotions department, unless you are looking for the best slot tournaments to join. With so many regular slot tournaments available, you will never be bored — click here to get registered for one today.

CloudBet: High rollers should definitely check out CloudBet and its unique high roller game department. Matching its selection of games is also the casino’s selection of bonuses that grants you access to daily special deals in the form of free spins and reload bonuses. They also offer a massive 100% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC, which you can find here.

How to Sign Up to the Best Dogecoin Gambling Site

If you just started your iGaming journey and you have never registered at an online casino, in this section we walk you through the process step-by-step. For this purpose, we are using our top pick BitStarz Casino and its registration process which may slightly differ from the registration process at other casinos.

Step One: Visit the casino site

Go to Bitstarz home page or click this link.

Click on the green “Sign Up” button located in the top right corner

Enter your email address and choose your username and password

Choose your preferred currency and agree to the terms and conditions



Step Two: Verify your email

Access your email account and look for an email from the casino

If you cannot find it, check your “Spam” or “Junk” folder

Click on the link the casino sent you to verify your email



Step Three: Make a deposit

Click on the green “Deposit” button

Choose your preferred deposit option and enter the amount you want to deposit

Hit the tables and have fun!



Have Fun Playing at the Best Dogecoin Casinos!

Finding a great Dogecoin casino can be a real challenge. Fortunately, as you can see from the list above, there are several top-notch casinos that can be trusted with both your time and money.

We believe Bitstarz to be the best of the bunch. It has a ton of games, great bonuses, and an impeccable reputation. Feel free to give the other sites on the list a try, though — they’re all excellent in their own ways.

Regardless of which Dogecoin casino you choose from our guide, expect an exceptional iGaming adventure — just remember to have fun and play responsibly.

