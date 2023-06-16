The 12 Best Dating Sites to finally find your soulmate [2023]

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Other than medical science, movie special effects, and the Internet, modern dating has probably evolved faster than just about anything else in our civilization.

Think about it.

From Lonely Hearts columns in depression-era papers to singles bars, personal ads, and now online dating and chat rooms… the dating game has only gotten easier.

But has it?

Nowadays, millions log on to popular dating sites and apps searching for their perfect match, but are they really finding meaningful connections and serious relationships? Or is it all just psychological fast food for an emotionally isolated world?

If you want to know the best dating sites to find potential partners in this dizzying whirlwind of dating apps, whether it be for casual dating or a serious relationship, we’d like to help.

Whether your concerns are Age or Faith-based, Ethnicity-based, Straight, Gay, He, She, or They, we have some helpful tips for finding that special someone to share your journey with.

Let’s explore.

The Best Dating Sites in 2023

Just wanna cut to the chase? Here’s an overview of the top 10:

Top 10 Overview

Let’s take a look at our top dating sites in more detail.

1. Zoosk – Best Online Dating Site Overall

Available in 80 countries and 25 different languages, Zoosk’s 35 million members make them one of the most popular international dating sites around.

Getting started on Zoosk is easy. Just sign up for a free membership and you can browse everything the site has to offer. If you want to communicate with other members though, you’ll be required to pay for a full subscription.

Once you’re in, it even gets easier with Zoosk’s helpful tips on how to create the best profile along with their informative blog offering savvy online dating advice.

Handy if you’re not having much luck!

There’s also a "Live" feature on the app that lets you branch out and gain followers, while the "Carousel" feature allows you to contact anyone that’s tickled your fancy.

As you’d expect from one of the best dating apps, there are also premium features available on Zoosk with coins that can be purchased separately. For example, the "Boost" program will help to bump up your profile so it gets noticed.

Zoosk in a Nutshell

One of the most popular dating apps, with over 35 million online daters, and features designed to bump up your profile and get you noticed… Zoosk is one of the best dating sites for people who’ve been out of the game for a while and need a little boost.

>>Click here to see why Zoosk is our top dating site

2. Elite Singles – For Professionals Seeking Meaningful Relationships

If you’re a high achiever looking for the Mensa of online dating sites, then Elite Singles is the best dating website for you.

Catering to highly educated professionals from 30-55, Elite offers a foolproof 4-step approach for finding a serious relationship with a like-minded partner.

Step 1 you take the personality test. Containing over 200 questions , it determines what type of person you are to find your perfect match.

you take the personality test. Containing , it determines what type of person you are to find your perfect match. Step 2 you fill in the criteria for your ideal partner, such as age, religion, and education.

you fill in the criteria for your ideal partner, such as Step 3 you create a profile that contains whatever you want to share with potential partners.

you create a profile that contains whatever you want to share with potential partners. Step 4 you receive 3-7 daily suggestions you’ll receive for potential matches that follow your search parameters.

To get all this started, simply fill out the registration form on the homepage.

Basic service is free and lets you receive matches and send likes, yet to access all the site’s features, you’ll have to register for a premium account with a credit card.

Elite Singles in a Nutshell

This is a site for highly educated, serious relationship seekers willing to go as far as answering a 200-question test. If that’s you, then this is the dating pool you’ve always dreamed of. You may also enjoy the best wealthy dating sites.

>>Find your professional equal on Elite Singles

3. eHarmony – Top Online Dating Site Since 2000

The key to understanding eHarmony can be found in its root – harmony.

The sign-up process to this classic dating site is free and starts with a state-of-the-art quiz based on the site’s 32 Dimension Model for finding your perfect match.

Regardless of your ethnic, spiritual, or sexual preferences, eHarmony guarantees that someone will be right for you among their millions of members.

In fact, separate searches for Asian, Black, Latin, LGBT, Christian, and Jewish dating are all available.

Once you’re in the loop, eHarmony will deliver you a list of your compatible matches and you’re ready to go.

If there is a downside to eHarmony, some would say it’s the cost. While it’s initially free to join, and sometimes there are free trials, without paying you can only view potential matches.

Yep, in order to contact anyone, you must sign up for a 6, 12, or 24-month plan, which isn’t ideal. I guess you get what you pay for!

eHarmony in a Nutshell

Money talks, and while eHarmony may cost, its features and diverse selection of potential partners make it well worth it. Founded in 2000, there’s a reason they’ve remained a top dating site for nearly 25 years.

>>Find deeply compatible matches on eHarmony

4. Christian Mingle – The Top Dating Site for Christian Marriages

Considered a niche online date site, the name "Christian Mingle" pretty much describes exactly what you’ll get. In their own words, "this is a dating site for men and women seeking God-centered relationships."

And yes, they cover various denominations, including:

Anglican/Episcopalian

Apostolic

Catholic

Methodist

Orthodox

Seventh-day Adventist

Southern Baptist

Take your pick!

In fact, with over 15 million members, Christian Mingle claims that it leads to more Christian marriages than all other faith-based online dating sites combined.

While it’s free to sign up, like a lot of other online dating sites, you can’t contact any potential matches without first paying for the Premium Program.

The site operates through what’s known as the "LookBook" feature, which allows you to anonymously browse potential matches until you’re ready to reach out.

Where Christian Mingle differs from other dating sites is that there’s no personality test. Each individual profile lists interests etc, but Christianity is the main determinant for compatibility with other users here.

I guess that makes sense!

Christian Mingle also offers a free dating app that allows you to browse, message, and update your profile on the go.

Christian Mingle in a Nutshell

Focusing on a specific (yet very large) niche of potential matches, Christian Mingle is one of the best dating sites online if your life revolves around devotion to the Lord.

>>Find your holy soulmate on Christian Mingle

5. Silver Singles – Best Dating Site for Seniors & 50+ Singles

If you’re 50+, single, and consider grey the hot new hair color, then Silver Singles is the best date site to find yourself a serious relationship.

There are no young whippersnappers here, just mature folks who’ve already lived through their ignorance and want to exercise the benefits.

Registering is free and easy, and unlike other top dating sites that can require a trendy third-party social media site to sign up, all you need on Silver Singles is an email.

For those more tech-savvy, there’s also an easy-to-use dating app that has all the features of this popular date site.

Since no one signing up for this was born yesterday, you should also know that a free membership on Silver Singles is limited. Like many dating sites, that means if you want to contact other users, premium features like site coins need to be purchased.

With that understood, all that’s left now is to take the personality test, set up a profile, and get browsing for that perfect match that’ll "make you feel so young."

Silver Singles in a Nutshell

With the same features as the kids' dating sites (minus the noise and hype) Silver Singles is the most popular dating platform for Seniors and mature singles over 50 looking for love and fun.

>>Chat to mature matches on Silver Singles

6. Friend Finder – No Strings Attached Online Dating

Like Tinder, Friend Finder is primarily for casual dating and hookups, rather than serious relationships.

They’ve been around since 1996, making them one of the oldest adult dating sites out there. In fact, the homepage even uses the antiquated term "personals" to describe their services.

While Friend Finder needs a face-lift to bring it into the 21st century, the site nevertheless does offer all the online dating basics. Like an old boiler that knocks, it gets the job done with no frills.

Where it is like newer sites is that signing up is free, but then you can’t message anyone without a paid membership. Those start as low as $10.82/month for a 6-month plan.

One old-school trait on Friend Finder we found cute though is that Customer Service can be reached via email, telephone, and even snail mail. It’s very handy if you’re not tech-savvy!

This is the charming ‘90s time capsule of online dating.

Friend Finder in a Nutshell

Like a 40’s Noir, Friend Finder is dated, the simplest things cost, and the clientele is questionable. But if you’re looking for a no-strings walk on the wild side, this is it. You may also enjoy our list of the best hookup sites.

>>Take a walk on the wild side with Friend Finder

7. Bumble – Most Popular Dating App For Women

One of the few completely free dating apps online, it’s actually possible to browse, message, and connect with potential matches on Bumble for absolutely nada.

Bumble is also breaking the rules on their dating app with their "women make the first move" concept. When members of the opposite sex match on Bumble, the woman has to make the first move, thus shifting the old-school power dynamic of men taking charge.

As you may expect, this is very popular with female users.

There’s also the Best Bees feature that shows you 4 people a day who’ve been curated specifically to fit your specific preferences and previous matches.

Bumble is also more than just a dating app. In fact, it has some features that even the best online dating sites don’t. For example, their BFF friends network and Bizz career network have expanded things far beyond how most online dating sites work.

Yep, it’s not just about romance on Bumble – you can also find new friends and business contacts!

Bumble in a Nutshell

Finding love is important, but a dating site can also be about more. Born out of a social movement and changing norms, Bumble is a free dating site and social networking app that’s about connecting both professionally and socially.

And yes, women take charge here!

>>Find love, friends, and business connections on Bumble

8. Match.com – A Pioneer of Online Dating Since 1995

Online since 1995, Match.com is one of the original pioneers of the Dating industry with services now in over 24 countries.

With the simple mission to help singles find the type of relationship they’re looking for, getting started on Match is both easy and free.

However, if you want to be able to receive certain services, like messages from other users, an upgrade will be necessary to either a standard or premium plan.

The lowest available plans start at $34.45 per month, though they’re also available for longer periods at a slight discount.

While there isn’t a personality test, Match will require you to answer a questionnaire to determine your likes, dislikes, and the type of partner you’re looking for.

In addition to the Match.com site, there is also a popular dating app version for iOs and Android that’s free to download and provides the same services as the website.

Match.com in a Nutshell

One of the best dating sites online and a pillar in the industry since 1995, Match has revolutionized 21st-century dating with a top product at competitive prices. It’s been around for almost 30 years, so they must be doing something right.

>>Keep it simple with Match.com

9. Plenty of Fish – The Best Free Dating Site

Plenty of Fish is one of the few top dating sites we’ve covered where the free version offers the same features as the premium option on paid dating sites.

That’s because when you sign up for free, you’ll actually be able to do searches, live stream, and message with any of the other "fish" that turn you on. Of course, there are premium features if you want, but you’ll never be held hostage to get them.

There are also a lot of cool ice-breaking activities on POF. For instance, Cue’d Up, a sassy fill-in-the-blanks game where your fave response to a group question lets you connect with the person who gave it.

In addition, there’s NextDate, a POF take on speed dating. It’s all on live video stream as you video chat until you’re prompted by the cue "NextDate" to move on.

If you’ve been searching for a laid-back, chill approach to the whole online dating thing, then POF is a place to let down your hair, have fun, and be exactly who you are.

Plenty of Fish in a Nutshell

POF is one of the top free dating sites out there for simply having fun. From sassy games to live video speed dating, there’s a lot to keep you entertained and find a match.

>>Make dating fun again on Plenty Of Fish

10. JDate – The Best Dating Site for Jewish Singles

If you’re a Jewish single and interested in meeting like-minded people for dating and possibly a committed relationship, then JDate is the Shadchan for you.

The premier online matchmaker for the Jewish community since 1997, JDate is responsible for more Jewish marriages than all the other dating websites combined.

Like their counterpart in the Sparks network of dating sites, Christian Mingle, JDate doesn’t test your personality. Instead, they use a basic questionnaire and the LookBook browsing feature to match people.

While signing up is free and allows you to upload photos, search, and receive your email matches… you’ll need to buy a Premium subscription to send messages.

Most dating sites offer online dating apps and JDate is no exception. Like most dating apps, it’s available free from both the App Store and Google Play and provides you with all the same great features as JDate.com on your phone or tablet.

JDate is also a safe site, as they review every profile and photo submitted by members so you know there are no fake profiles or dating scams to worry about.

JDate in a Nutshell

One of the most popular dating sites online for Jewish people, JDate offers Jewish singles a safe and tech-savvy environment at an affordable price. If your love life could use a mitzvah, JDate’s for you.

>>Meet fun and flirty Jewish singles on JDate

11. BlackPeopleMeet – Most Popular Dating Site for African Americans

If you’re looking to meet fellow African-Americans and people of Black origin, then BlackPeopleMeet is the right dating site for you.

Whether you’re interested in a casual relationship, something more serious, or just new friends, BPM has a wide enough dating pool to meet everyone where they’re at.

Of course it’s free to get started, but if you want to do stuff like promote your profile, send messages, or message with someone else, it’ll cost you. Along with the premium fee, there’s also a currency called tokens, which be used to do things like "Boost’ your profile to the top of the heap.

You’ll also be glad to know that BPM has some clear community guidelines to keep things real and respectful. They have no tolerance for fake profiles, solicitation, or scamming of any sort.

They also have a very popular dating app available for free download from either the App Store or Google play. It has all the BPM features, like instant messaging, in a quick, on-the-go format.

BlackPeopleMeet in a Nutshell

One of the best dating sites for Black Singles, BPM is tech-savvy and respects the sanctity of the mating game.

>>Meet fellow Black singles on BlackPeopleMeet

12. Our Time – A Top Date Site for Those Over 50

With over a million and a half members, OurTime is one of the most popular online dating platforms for people over 50.

To begin, the sign-up process is simple, so you won’t have to ask your son or daughter to show you how to do it. It’s also 100% free to browse, but you’ll have to pay for a premium account to access any communication services. A 1-month plan starts at $29.96.

Not too bad!

There’s also a brief test where you’ll be asked a few questions in order to generally determine what you’re looking for.

Once you’re in, setting up your profile and downloading pictures is both intuitive and easy. You can then search for potential matches through a whole host of criteria including psychical characteristics, location, and even zodiac sign.

Among its other features, OurTime has a video chat option as well as a popular dating app that’s free to download for either iOS or Android users. Designed for seniors, the phone app allows you to do everything you can on your computer.

If you’re not very tech-savvy and you want to use online dating sites and apps, I would recommend RAINN’s Online Dating and Dating App Safety Tips.

OurTime in a Nutshell

With a simple, straightforward interface, OurTime is designed for those who aren’t especially tech-savvy, which makes it one of the best online dating websites for seniors.

>>Speak to senior singles with OurTime

The Best Online Dating Sites, In Summary

"In the room, the women come and go

Talking of Michelangelo."

In "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock," he was looking for romance in a drawing room somewhere in 1917 London. Nowadays, singles search through online dating sites and apps for the perfect match that will inspire them to compose the next great love poem.

After having just read our selections for the best dating sites and most popular dating apps, were you inspired by anything you saw come and go?

We were, which is why we want to summarize a few of our top picks for the best dating sites online.

Our choice for the overall top dating site is Zoosk. After all, 35 million worldwide members can’t be wrong, though the "Live", "Carousel," and "Boost" features along with a top dating app also help.

The runner-up is Elite Singles. If you’re a highly educated professional and your romantic fantasy is someone who can keep up their end of the conversation, this is undoubtedly one of the best dating websites for you.

The next runner-up is eHarmony. Some criticize the cost, but with a superior dating pool and a top-notch system for matching, it’s well worth it to find your soulmate.

Well, there you have it. The best dating sites online to help you find that special someone. From sugar dating sites to age-based dating sites and more, there’s something for everyone in the online dating world.

We hope you find whatever you’re looking for, whether it’s love, casual fun, or something in between.

Enjoy!

