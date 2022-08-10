Best Crypto Slots in 2022: Best Sites to Play High RTP Crypto Slots

Best Crypto Slots (2022): Best Online High RTP Crypto Slots with Amazing Graphics and Design

Today's best crypto slots offer gamblers some amazing gameplay, all packaged in state-of-the-art graphics and animations. Gone are the days of pixelated displays and poor sound quality - today’s slots offer a universe of imaginative themes and a videogame-quality immersive experience.

But which of the Bitcoin casino sites deserve to be crowned the best of the best? We did the heavy lifting for you and found that Cleo's Gold at BitStarz is one of the best crypto slots to play right now.

Are you ready to find out more? Let’s get started.

Best Crypto Slots

1. BitStarz (Cleo’s Gold) - Best Site for Crypto Slots Overall

Pros:

Outstanding jackpots slots for real money

Generous welcome bonus up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Instant transactions

Multi-award-winning casino site



Cons:

Not the best design



Bitstarz can easily be described as one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there, especially when it comes to their selection of bumper progressive jackpots. It has so many amazing features that it is hard to think of one area in which it doesn’t excel.

Everything from the layout and design and game selection to the bonuses and rewards and great banking options, BitStarz is an exceptional casino that offers hours of entertainment and fun.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With just over 850 different Bitcoin slot titles available, players are sure to never get bored of BitStarz incredible offers. They have every kind and variation of slot imaginable under the sun, and if you are looking for a great selection of progressive jackpot slots, you are in luck.

One of the top games that we found at BitStarz is Cleo’s Gold; this game comes with amazing graphics and quality sound effects.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

When it comes to their bonuses and rewards, BitStarz does not leave its new players out in the cold. They offer a no deposit bonus of 20 free spins immediately just for signing up. Additionally, they offer a welcome deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC with additional 180 free spins.

They also have a great selection of other promotions for their existing players, including Slot Wars, where players can win great cash prizes and up to 5,000 free spins. Be sure to check out their website for a full, up-to-date list of their ongoing promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

The mobile functionality at BitStarz is sensational, and almost all of their titles from the desktop version are available for mobile gambling. That is incredible when you consider just how many titles they have in their stable.

We tested their website on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes and were impressed with the mobile-optimized display of both versions.

Banking: 4.8/5

Banking with BitStarz is sweet and simple, as they only accept cryptocurrencies. Among the accepted digital coins at BitStarz, you can find Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

There are no transaction fees, and both deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Overall: 4.9/5

BitStarz is a sensational Bitcoin casino that has so much to offer its players. Every aspect of this casino has been well planned and executed, and they have built a solid reputation amongst online gambling fans as one of the top Bitcoin casinos out there.

Additionally, they have an excellent customer support team who are all exceptionally well trained and very professional. You can contact customer support via email, social media, live chat, and telephone.

Click here to explore all the latest bonuses & promotions available at BitStarz

2. SuperSlots (Lost Mystery Chests) - Most Generous Welcome Bonus for Crypto Slots Online

Pros:

Amazing 400% welcome bonus for new players

Accepts 8 cryptocurrencies

Great mobile functionality

Friendly customer support



Cons:

Slightly limited mobile game selection



Super Slots is exactly as the name suggests - super when it comes to their slots. Founded in 2020, Super Slots is a newly-established casino that has already managed to build up a good reputation.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

When it comes to the selection of games at Super Slots, it does a great job of providing players with an interesting lineup of great online casino games to choose from.

We recommend giving Lost Mystery Chests a try - it is a simple three-reel, three-row slot that has a number of free spins thrown into the mix. It is an amazing game with crystal clear graphics and animations coupled with cool sound effects.

Super Slots has many different titles to choose from, and they seem to have paid extra care when it comes to the overall quality of all their Bitcoin slots.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Super Slots puts on all the bells and whistles when it comes to the bonuses and rewards. They offer a fiat currency welcome deposit bonus of 250% up to $1000 plus an additional 100% up to $1,000 on the next 5 deposits. There is a 35x wagering requirement on this deposit bonus.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer an amazing 400% up to $4,000 with a 48x wagering requirement.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

While there are a few titles from the desktop version that are missing from the mobile platform, we cannot fault the mobile functionality of Super Slots. It is a well-designed mobile offering that is easy to navigate and free from all types of lagging and freezing.

We tested the mobile version on both Android and iOS devices of varying sizes, and we were impressed with both versions' overall mechanics and display.

Banking: 4.8/5

Super Slots is nicely geared up for their crypto players. They offer crypto banking options from Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum to Ripple, Dogecoin, Chainlink, and others. All transactions are completely free of all fees, and you can expect your withdrawals to be in your crypto wallets within 24 hours.

Overall: 4.85/5

Super Slots may be a new casino, but it acts like an old dog around town when it comes to knowing how to wow its customer base. They have many awesome features and have built a solid reputation in the short period of time that they have been around.

Additionally, they have an excellent customer support department, and they can be contacted via email and live chat.

You can find all the latest bonuses & promos available at Super Slots

3. 7BitCasino (Cash Pig) - Best Site for Variety of Crypto Slots Online

Pros:

Over 1,200 casino games are available

177% deposit match plus 77 free spins

Great user interface and layout and design

8 cryptocurrencies supported



Cons:

Has low withdrawal limits



7Bit Casino is one of those online Bitcoin casinos that packs a punch. As far as Bitcoin casino sites go, 7Bit is one of the most exciting casinos you can come across online.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With just over 1,200 different Bitcoin slots available, 7Bit Casino is one of those Bitcoin gambling sites that is like a gift that keeps on giving. There is so much on offer and players are sure to never get bored with their sensational lineup of quality slots titles.

We recommend Cash Pig, an updated version of a traditional Vegas-style slot machine with five reels and four rows. It has many scatter and free spins built into its gameplay, and the quality of graphics and animations is exceptional.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

7Bit Casino does not leave its new or existing players out in the cold when it comes to the bonuses and rewards they offer. On the welcome bonus side, they offer up to 177% deposit match plus 77 free spins.

They also offer ongoing promotions such as their daily cashback, Monday reload bonus, Wednesday free spins, and Weekend Cashback promotions.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

We love the mobile compatibility of the 7Bit Casino. They do not have a dedicated downloadable app, but their instant-play mobile website is fully mobile-optimized, so you can enjoy your gameplay on the go.

There is absolutely no lag or freezing whatsoever, and best of all, all of the games from the desktop site are available on their mobile platform. This is impressive, especially when you consider the sheer volume of games they offer.

We tested their site on both Android and iOS devices of varying sizes, and we were impressed with the visual display that automatically optimizes according to your screen size.

Banking: 4.9/5

The banking options of 7Bit casino are fantastic for crypto users. You can bank using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron, Dogecoin, and Tether. There are no fees charged on any of the crypto transactions, and better yet, your payouts are instant.

With such fantastic banking features, it is not hard to see why so many players are turning to this great online casino as their player numbers have increased exponentially since it launched.

Overall: 4.8/5

7Bit is a sensational online casino, and it is one of those Bitcoin casinos that will keep you coming back for more and more. They have a fantastic all-around offering, not to mention their extremely comprehensive list of quality slot games. As far as online casinos go, you will be hard-pressed to find a site that has such an extensive list of games.

Check out what bonuses and promotions you can activate at 7Bit Casino

4. CafeCasino (Lawless Ladies) - Best Site for High RTP Crypto Slots

Pros:

120 slots from leading providers

350% welcome bonus

Excellent customer support

Amazing mobile compatibility



Cons:

Slightly limited mobile selection



Cafe Casino opened its doors in 2016 and has since been serving up some of the best online gambling entertainment to be had on the internet today. It is a fantastic Bitcoin casino that has so much to offer its players, especially when it comes to the excellent selection of crypto slots they have on offer.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

The game selection at Cafe Casino is excellent, with over 120 online slots to choose from. They have a carefully curated selection of high-quality slots, from the traditional slots to the more exciting progressive slots.

We are currently playing Lawless Ladies, a five-reel, three-row slot in the old American Wild West theme but with a saucy twist of luscious ladies on hand to spice things up. There are a number of free spins and scatter symbols in this game, and it is known to be a relatively low volatility slot.

While 120 slot games might not sound that much, it should be noted that all the games available at this online casino are of the highest quality. What’s more, Cafe Casino offers users high RTP crypto slots, many of them having an RTP of over 96%.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

Cafe Casino offers some truly exciting welcome bonuses and rewards. On the fiat currency side, they offer an amazing 250% up to $1,500 with a 40x wagering requirement. They up the ante considerably on their cryptocurrency welcome bonuses by offering an incredible 350% up to $2,500 with a 40x wagering requirement.

They also have a few great promotions for their existing players, such as their weekly Mystery Bonus, refer a friend promotion, and their infamous Cafe Casino Perks, which is a sensational loyalty program.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino's mobile compatibility is exceptional. It is a nicely laid out and designed website which translates well into their mobile platform. They do not have a downloadable app, but the fully mobile adapted website does an amazing job of providing seamless gameplay and fantastic visual display.

Additionally, there is absolutely no lag whatsoever, and the overall responsiveness of the browser is really great.

Banking: 4.8/5

Banking in cryptocurrencies with Cafe Casino is simple and convenient. They offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum on the cryptocurrency side, and there are no fees attached to either of these transaction methods.

Withdrawal times are known to be pretty impressive as well, and you can expect to receive your funds within 24 hours. Cafe Casino also has an exceptionally high banking safety and security rating, so you can rest assured that your money is in safe hands with them.

Overall: 4.75/5

Cafe Casino is a fantastic all-around casino that has so much to offer its crypto players. We love the simple no-mess, no-fuss site look and feel, and it offers world-class features making it one of the best Bitcoin Casinos out there.

Additionally, they have excellent customer support, and you can contact them via email and live chat. They also have a thriving Cafe Community forum where players can interact with each other and enjoy the perks of a great online community.

Check out what are the latest bonuses you can receive at Cafe Casino

5. IgnitionCasino (Mythic Wolf) - Best Mobile Site for Crypto Slots Online

Pros:

Amazing mobile compatibility

Stellar Customer support services

Great user interface

Up to $3,000 welcome package

Cons:

Slightly limited game selection



Ignition Casino is a wonderful Bitcoin casino that has a number of exciting casino games available for users.

They offer some of the best mobile compatibility to be found out there, and you can rest assured you will never get bored with their amazing selection of quality games.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Ignition Casino may not have the sheer volume of casino games as some other sites, but what they do have is a carefully curated selection of high-quality slots games that are guaranteed to bring you hours of entertainment and fun.

We are currently enjoying the game Mythic Wolf, a five-reel, three-row ethereal wolf-themed game that offers a number of free spins and scatters symbols. The graphics and animations are of exceptional quality, and the soundtrack is mysterious and oddly calming.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

When it comes to their bonuses and rewards, Ignition Casino likes to incentivize their new and existing players alike with some fantastic offers. On the fiat currency side, they offer a fantastic 100% up to $1000 casino welcome bonus plus an additional 100% up to $1,000 poker welcome bonus if you use the code=IGWPCB100.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer an even better welcome bonus: a total of $3,000 crypto package for poker and casino.

Be sure to check out their ongoing promotions for their existing players on their website.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino’s mobile functionality is exceptional. The whole layout and design are easy to navigate and a pleasure to play at.

We tested the mobile functionality on both Android and iOS devices of different screen sizes and were impressed with the quality of the display and the lack of lagging on both versions. We love how simply presented everything is and highly recommend their mobile functionality to all users looking for a great mobile online slots casino.

Banking: 4.7/5

There are eight payment methods supported by Ignition. Among them, you can find four cryptocurrencies - BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH.

As for fiat methods, you can use Voucher, Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX.

Overall: 4.7/5

Ignition is a great all-around casino that has so much to offer over and above its great mobile functionality. It is a simple, no-mess, no-fuss Bitcoin casino that offers some great Bitcoin casino bonuses as well.

Check out all the latest bonuses offered by Ignition Casino

How Do We Rank the Top Sites for the Best Crypto Slots

Game Selection:

Game selection plays an important role in choosing a great Bitcoin casino to enjoy. Many players get bored after playing the same games over and over again. Our top pick, BitStarz, offers over 3,500 casino games, which is impressive.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Most of the best online casinos for crypto users out there offer users generous bonuses and promotions. These are very important to attract new users and reward existing customers to keep them loyal.

We check not only the bonuses but the terms and conditions associated with them too to make sure all of our picks offer users fare bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility:

As many parts of our daily lives are now revolving around mobile phones, it’s only natural for online casinos to offer great mobile compatibility.

Banking:

It is important for all online gambling sites to ensure that they have a comprehensive list of banking options to cater to the needs of their players from different regions. Additional features such as fee-free banking and speedy payouts also go a long way in deciding which casino is best to play on.

Best Crypto High RTP Slots To Play Now - FAQ

What Is the Minimum Age for Playing Crypto Online Slots?

In most regions, players need to be over the age of 18 to gamble online; however, the minimum gambling age in some jurisdictions is 21. Be sure to check with your local online gambling laws to ensure you are allowed to gamble online.

Are Online Casinos Fair for Crypto Slots?

All reputable online gambling sites around the world use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure game fairness. RNGs are programs that generate numbers randomly and are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino for Crypto Slots?

This all comes down to a question of personal choice. Reputable casinos, such as those on this list, are worth experimenting with to get a feel for what different sites have to offer to find out what will suit you best.

Top 5 Crypto Slots Sites Compared

BitStarz: BitStarz is the place to come to if you are looking for a great selection of progressive jackpot slots. They also have an excellent welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC plus additional 180 free spins.

Super Slots: Super slots is an amazing crypto slots casino that offers the best bonuses and rewards; among them, you can find a 400% crypto welcome bonus.

7Bit Casino: 7Bit Casino is another well-known crypto gambling site offering users different types of generous bonuses and promotions, amazing game selection, one-of-a-kind mobile compatibility as well as high-class customer support.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino is a fantastic online crypto slots casino overall that offers some of the best bonuses and rewards available on the internet today. You can expect a fantastic crypto welcome bonus of a 350% deposit match up to $2,500.

Ignition Casino: Ignition Casino is a fantastic mobile crypto slot casino that offers hours of entertainment. They offer users a generous welcome package of up to $3,000.

Getting Started at the Best Crypto Slots Site

1. Sign Up for a New Account

Visit the website of Bitstarz

Start registration



2. Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click “verify” to activate your account



3. Deposit Your Funds and Play

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds



Best Sites to Play Crypto Slots and How to Find Them

It was quite a journey, wasn't it? We went through some of the best online crypto casinos you can now use to play crypto slots.

All the online casinos that we have discussed in this article offer something exciting and good to their users. We believe that this makes all of them a great opinion for those who want to play online crypto slots.

However, our top pick was BitStarz, as it has some of the best game libraries out there and the most generous bonuses.

So, start playing crypto slots at your favorite casino from our list, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it'll be great to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: