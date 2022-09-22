Best Casino App in India (2022): Top Rated Indian Casino Apps for Real Money Casino Games & Bonuses

On the hunt for the best casino app in India? Well, we know the feeling. It can be quite hard to decide which online casinos to use in India and why, as there are so many of them available.

But who said that you have to decide it all by yourself? We did all the heavy lifting for you, and finally, the results are in! The best casino app in India to use is Parimatch. It offers users a great variety of games, amazing mobile compatibility, and generous bonuses.

However, it is not the only mobile casino app you should know about. We found 9 others that are worth a try.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Best Casino Apps in India

Parimatch: Best casino app in India overall

Pure Win: Most generous bonuses

22Bet: Best live casino

JackpotGuru: Best for progressive jackpots

Bitstarz: Best for crypto

Casibee: Best design

Wazamba: Best for beginners

21 Casino: Best for blackjack

PlayGrand: Best free spins bonuses

Pin-Up: Best for slot games



1. Parimatch - Best Casino App in India Overall

Sponsor

Pros:

Over 8,000 casino games, 100+ game studios

20,000 INR welcome bonus

In business since 1994

Fantastic live dealer games

Low 200 INR minimum deposit

Fast payouts



Cons:

No classic table games

Limited number of banking options



Parimatch wins the gold for today. In business since 1994, this casino app offers a massive catalogue of over 8,000 games, a fantastic live casino experience, and a generous 20,000 INR welcome promotion.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Most casino apps struggle to host over 10 game providers. Parimatch has no such issue, as the game library here is full of 8,000+ games from over 100 game providers - wow!

We found that Parimatch offers no classic table games but makes it up with hundreds of live casino channels. If you're looking for a live casino app and real-life-like experience, there’s no better option than Parimatch.

With over 150 live online roulette games, you can check out Hindi Roulette or Mega Fire Blaze Roulette and many exciting titles. The rest of the platform is packed with sports betting options, including virtual sports and live betting.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Parimatch is bound to rank among the best casino apps just based on the top-notch welcome promo it offers. This is what you can claim if you're a new customer of this casino app:

There also is a slot welcome bonus at Parimatch, which goes up to 105,000 INR at a 150% match rate with 30x wagering requirements.

Elsewhere on this casino app, you can take advantage of the 25% casino reload bonus of up to 14,000 INR of the 5% cash-back promotion for the Caribbean Premier League, going up to 3,000 INR.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

On the banking front, Parimatch covers traditional fiat banking and e-wallets. No crypto, but we appreciate the swift 12-hour payouts when using e-wallets. You can opt for more than half a dozen methods, including:

UPI

MuchBetter

Netteler

Skrill

Jeton



Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5

If you’re looking to download casino apps, Parimatch offers a dedicated sports betting application for Indian users. The software is free, available in multiple languages, and will take about 100 Mb of space on your mobile device.

The platform sports an elegant design, and if you're looking for an online casino app to play casino games, the Parimatch website is optimised for mobile play and hosts instant-play titles.

If you are ever in need of assistance, you can check out the FAQ or send a message through the live chat. Additional contact options include email, Telegram, Viber, and WhatsApp.

Sign up at Parimatch and score a generous welcome bonus waiting for you.

2. Pure Win - Most Generous Bonuses of All Indian Casino Apps

Sponsor

Pros:

90,000 INR casino welcome package

Special bonuses for sports betting & live dealer games

Over 3,000 casino games

Live streaming for sports bettors

Convenient payment options



Cons:

Limited instant play

Lacks support over the phone



For all you bonus hunters, the Pure Win casino app has plenty of generous offers for new players and existing customers alike. If you're new to the platform, you are eligible for up to 90,000 INR in bonus money.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Pure Win has something for everyone. While its selection of 3,000+ games isn't even half of what Parimatch has in store, the game library here should be more than enough for the majority of the gamblers.

You can play table games on the platform, give 2,800+ slot machines a spin, or dive into the live casino.

Pure Win hosts over 90 software studios, including:

Pragmatic Play

Microgaming

Red Tiger

Spinomenal



If you prefer sports betting over everything, there are amazing opportunities for sports bettors here. You can even find dedicated bonuses for sports betting!

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Whether you're looking to play real money Indian casino games or place sports bets, Pure Win will greet you with a generous offer. Depending on what your favourite games are, you can take advantage of different bonuses.

For example, a 90,000 INR casino welcome bonus, with a 1,500 INR free bet for the Live Casino and a 500 INR sports free bet, is available for new players.

There also is a 10,000 INR in sports free bets plus a 1,000 INR live casino free bet and a 50% match deposit bonus of up to 60,000 INR.

All in all, the Pure Win promotions are very generous, and there’s something for everyone here. Make sure to check out their Promotions page for more detailed information about the bonuses available right now.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

You can use many of the popular payment methods for Indian players at Pure Win. These include credit cards, RuPay, Astro Pay, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, and more.

Users of Pure Win can also use UP - this option carries 0 deposit fees and has an adequate minimum deposit requirement of 500 INR.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support: 4.85/5

Pure Win offers an online casino app download to bring the full casino experience to your mobile devices. Not all online casinos offer dedicated mobile casino apps, so that's certainly a plus.

Customer support is available using live chat or via email. You can't contact the Pure Win representatives via phone, but we can say that the responsiveness of the live chat team more than makes up for it.

Check out Pure Win and learn more about its latest bonuses and promos.

3. 22Bet - Best Live Casino App for Indian Players

Sponsor

Pros:

One-of-a-kind live casino

Dedicated gambling apps

Easy banking & fast payouts

25,000 INR welcome bonus



Cons:

The website is a bit cluttered



With close to 600 live casino games to choose from, 22Bet grabs the gold when it comes to the live casino experience. Let’s find out more about it.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

With 120+ software studios on board, 22Bet offers a one-of-a-kind game library. It covers over 8,500 games; among them, you can find everything from slots to table games. What stands out the most, however, is the amazing live casino section. It offers users a Vegas-like immersive experience, making playing live casino games a lot of fun.

In total, we are looking at close to 600 live casino games with professional croupiers and countless variants of your favourite games - amazing!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

If you join 22Bet as a new player, you can opt for casino or sports betting welcome bonuses. As a casino player, all you have to do is deposit 85+ INR, and you are eligible to claim the following bonus:

Up to 25,000 INR at a 100% match rate for new players. Stakes are capped at 400 INR when using the bonus money.



Or, if sports betting is more up your alley, you can claim this promo by depositing 85 INR or more:



A 100% match sportsbook bonus of up to 10,000 INR with 5x wagering requirements. Players must place accumulator bets with at least 3 selections each and 1.40 or higher odds.



Casino players can join the Weekly Race and play online casino games for their slice of the 800,000 INR prize pool, while bettors can take advantage of the Friday Reload bonus of up to 8,000 INR at a 100% match rate.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

There are over 50 banking options available at 22Bet, which is a lot.

In addition to credit cards, the site supports e-wallets and crypto. Options include:

Neteller

MuchBetter

ecoPayz

Skrill

Bitcoin

Ripple

Binance Coin

EOS

Ethereum

Tether



The minimum deposit requirement is 500 INR, while payouts take up to 24-48 hours when using crypto and e-wallets. As usual, cryptocurrency transactions have no fees attached.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support: 4.75/5

22Bet offers a pair of casino apps that don't take up a lot of space and make navigation a breeze. The platform beats others in terms of mobile optimisation - it is super easy to use, and you can find all of your favourite games thanks to the amazing categorisation.

Customer service is always online and available via live chat - around the clock, every day of the year. Just check the box in the bottom right corner and ask away.

You can also reach out using the contact form on the website or by sending an email to the support team.

Find out more about 22Bet Casino and its bonuses by clicking here.

4. JackpotGuru - Best Jackpot Slots Selection of All Casino Apps in India

Sponsor

Pros:

100,000 INR welcome bonus

Games from 100+ providers

Fair 30x wagering requirements

Supports fast payouts



Cons:

Cluttered website



JackpotGuru lives up to its name and offers 7-figure jackpot slots that will take your gambling experience to a whole new level.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.65/5

We found that JackpotGuru hosts just under 800 games, which seemingly pales in comparison to 8k titles at Parimatch, but not all is lost - far from it!

Jackpot Guru still hosts games from over 100 software developers, and the catalogue seems hand-picked to include the best titles from every studio with the highest RTP and the biggest jackpots.

Here are some of the titles that excel from what other casino apps have in store:

Fire Joker

San Quentin xWays

Fire In The Hole

Reactoonz 2



Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Jackpot Guru offers a generous welcome offer but not much after that. Anyhow, enjoy the welcome bonus honeymoon while it lasts with the following deposit bonus:

Up to 100,000 INR at a 100% match rate for new players with 30x wagering requirements + 20 free spins on the Book Of Dead slot game.



You have 7 days to meet the rollover requirements, so get ready for a bit of a grind.

After the welcome promo, the casino’s Spin Surprise Offer will pop up every once in a while and grant you a surprise boost. The platform regularly hosts tournaments where you can win over 6,000 prizes just by playing casino games.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

Jackpot Guru doesn't offer that many payment options, especially when compared to casino apps like 22Bet. In fact, we only found 5 banking options supported by this casino. They are Netbanking, Visa, MasterCard, AstroPay, and Jeton Wallet.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5

All in all, JackpotGuru is a great online casino to use for Indian gamblers. In addition to everything we have discussed above, it manages to offer users amazing mobile compatibility and 24/7 customer service.

While there is no mobile app here, the website works flawlessly on all mobile devices, which should be enough for the majority of mobile gambling activities.

Join Jackpot Guru and claim up to 100,000 INR welcome bonus.

5. Bitstarz - Best Crypto Casino App in India

Sponsor

Pros:

4,000+ games from leading providers

Features crypto-exclusive titles

5 BTC welcome bonus with 200 free spins

Instant payouts



Cons:

Cluttered website

No sports betting



Closing in on a decade of operation, Bitstarz is the leading cryptocurrency online casino app. It offers 4,000 games and a very generous 5 BTC crypto welcome bonus.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

The Bitstarz catalogue includes over 4,000 games from leading providers in the industry. What sets it apart from competing casino apps is the inclusion of provably fair games and exclusive titles like Master Of Starz slot.

While the live casino is restricted in some areas of the world, Indian players are free to enjoy live dealer games at Bitstarz - great news for Indian gamblers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Crypto players can claim one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry at this online casino, a four-tier promotion going up to 5 BTC and 200 bonus spins.

The first deposit promo at Bitstarz is a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC with 180 free spins assigned in daily batches of 20. The minimum deposit requirement is 0.2 mBTC.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.7/5

Bitstsarz excels as a Bitcoin casino, and it’s recommended to use Bitcoin to take full advantage of some of its key features.

Most notably, crypto payouts are handled shockingly fast. They are always processed within 10 minutes, and we’ve seen them go down to just 5 minutes. No transaction fees apply when using cryptocurrencies.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5

The mobile compatibility of Bitstarz is amazing. It is fully optimised for mobile users and has won an award or two for its design. The site is easy to navigate, and if you ever need assistance, just dive into the 24/7/365 live chat support.

Enjoy the latest casino bonuses at Bitstarz by following this link.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casino Apps in India

Variety of Online Casino Games:

When working on our list, our team of expert gamblers focused on several important factors. The first one was the variety of games. We believe that you should have the opportunity to choose between the most popular titles in the industry and play games of all types.

Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

Who doesn’t love bonuses? We know we do!

During our research, we focused on online casinos with some of the most attractive promotions. We took a closer look at the fine print, too, to pick only the best bonuses for you.

Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed:

Indian players like to use a variety of payment methods, so we looked for online casinos that support e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill, as well as local options like UPI and Google Pay.

The withdrawal speed is also important, so we made sure to only include online casinos that process payments quickly. Crypto support is a significant plus, too.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Support:

The best casino apps are fully optimized for mobile devices and offer excellent customer support in case you need assistance. We contacted the customer support teams of all the online casinos on our list to see how responsive and helpful they are.

Our team of expert gamblers used similar benchmarks when ranking other casinos. Check out some of them below:

Things You Need to Know About Casino Apps in India: FAQ

What Types of Casino Games Can I Play at Casino Apps in India?

You can play any type of casino game online in India. The most popular are slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Can I Win Real Money at Indian Online Casino Apps?

Yes, you can win real money at online casinos in India. All the casino apps on our list offer real-money games. Before you play mobile casino games for real money, we recommend checking the free-play mode.

What Are the Best Online Casino Apps in India?

The best online casino in India is Parimatch. It offers a wide range of casino games, some of the best online casino bonuses, support for all mobile devices, and many payment options. Other amazing options for Indian gamblers include Pure Win and 22Bet.

How Can I Find the Best Indian Casino Apps?

Whichever casino app you're checking out, you need to see the licensing data first. Some of the legit options include the Curacao eGaming License, the Panama License, the Isle of Man License, or the Malta Gaming Authority.

You should also check the casino's customer support options and see if they're available 24/7. Lastly, don't forget to compare the online casino's bonuses and promotions.

What Is the Best Online Casino Payment Method in India?

There are many online casino payment methods available in India. The most popular are credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. You can also find reputable online casinos that accept crypto payments.

Related Post:Best Roulette Sites

Comparing the Top 5 Best Casino Apps in India

Parimatch : The best online casino site for Indian players. Operational since 1994, fully licensed and regulated, this online casino app hosts over 8,000 games and greets new players with a 20,000 INR welcome promo.



: The best online casino site for Indian players. Operational since 1994, fully licensed and regulated, this online casino app hosts over 8,000 games and greets new players with a 20,000 INR welcome promo. Pure Win : The leading mobile casino app for generous bonuses and fans of slot machines. If you’re interested in joining Pure Win, you are eligible to claim up to 90,000 INR in welcome casino funds.



: The leading mobile casino app for generous bonuses and fans of slot machines. If you’re interested in joining Pure Win, you are eligible to claim up to 90,000 INR in welcome casino funds. 22Bet : If you are looking for the best live casino for Indian players, there’s no better option than 22Bet. The minimum deposit requirement is exceptionally low at just 85 INR, and you will receive a match bonus of up to 25,000 INR.



: If you are looking for the best live casino for Indian players, there’s no better option than 22Bet. The minimum deposit requirement is exceptionally low at just 85 INR, and you will receive a match bonus of up to 25,000 INR. JackpotGuru: JG beats most online casinos when it comes to progressive jackpots. Online casino winnings reach 7 figures here, and you can claim up to 100,000 in welcome bonus money (plus some free spins).

Bitstarz: The best casino app for Indian casino players who use crypto. With over 4,000 games, Bitstarz is closing in on a decade of operation. Crypto players are welcomed with arms wide open and a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins.



How to Join an Indian Casino App & Claim Welcome Bonuses

Joining online gambling apps shouldn't take more than 5 minutes of your time. We'll take you through the procedure using Parimatch as an example.

Step 1: Create an Online Casino Account at Parimatch

Visit the Parimatch casino website; click the yellow Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.

In the registration form, enter your phone number and create a strong password.

Provide legit info whenever asked for data.

Tick the box to confirm you are 18+ and that you agree to the Parimatch Casino Site T&Cs.



Step 2: Account Verification

Open your email and look for the verification email.

Enter the verification code on the casino website.



Step 3: Make the 1st Deposit & Claim the Welcome Bonus

Visit the cashier section of your Parimatch profile.

Set your preferred payment method and enter the amount you wish to deposit for gambling online.

Fund your account, and make sure to meet the ₹200 minimum deposit requirement for the welcome bonus.

Claim the bonus and start playing casino games online.



Did You Find the Best Casino App in India for You?

After extensive research and analysis, our overview of the best casino apps in India is done.

Our team of professionals found Parimatch to be the best overall option, as it offers some of the most generous bonuses, over 8,000 casino games, and mobile compatibility like no other.

If it does not meet your expectations, maybe you should try some of our other top picks. If you are looking for crypto gambling, there’s no better option than Bitstarz, while live casino players should check out 22Bet, with over 600 live dealer games.

Whatever you might be looking for, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.