Best Blackjack Sites: Top 10 Real Money Blackjack Online Sites in 2022

Best Blackjack Sites in 2022: Top Sites to Play Online Blackjack for RealMoney

Are you looking to beat the dealer to 21, but online? Although blackjack is one of the most popular casino games, it might be overwhelmingly hard to find the best blackjack sites, as there are so many of them available.

But who said that you should do all the hard work by yourself? Our team of expert gamblers did the heavy lifting for you, and after hours of research, the results are in - Bovada is the best gambling site available right now.

It offers a great variety of blackjack games. In addition, it has some generous bonuses to keep you excited, and if you ever feel like playing something else, there are a great variety of casino games and betting markets waiting for you here.

Now, if you are ready, let’s get started.

Best Blackjack Sites

1.Bovada Casino- Best Blackjack Site Overall

8 virtual blackjack, 32 live blackjack

Welcome package up to $3,750

Regulated under a Curacao license

Amazing design & user-interface

Bovada casino has to be our best pick for several reasons. Firstly, it has 8 blackjack games, all of which are individually picked by the Bovada team from leading game providers. Should you wish to take the live route, you can also select live blackjack games in the live betting section, which is an additional advantage.

For a secure experience, the site is licensed in Curacao - one of the reputable licenses out there.

For secure transacting, you can choose to make payments with nine banking options like VISA, Mastercard, and four cryptocurrencies. Should you need any assistance, customer support channels are available 24/7.

Just getting started at Bovada? It is ready to greet you with an exciting welcome offer. For crypto payments, it offers a 125% match on deposits up to $1,250 - simply use a special code “BTCCWB1250,” and the bonus is yours.

Prefer to pay in fiat? There’s something for you as well - use the code “CAWELCOME100’ and you will receive a 100% match on a deposit of up to $1,000.

The wagering requirement on Bovada is very low, at just 25x.

There’s more.

If you ever feel bored playing blackjack, there are many other games you can try out at Bovada. This includes casino games such as slots, for example. In addition, Bovada is very well-known for its amazing sports betting section, offering users a wide variety of betting markets.

2.Ignition Casino- Best User Experience of All Blackjack Sites Online

Easy-to-use website with amazing design

8 online blackjack games

120 total games from 13 providers

150% welcome bonus for BTC payments up to $1,500



Looking for a blackjack gambling site with the best user experience? You should definitely check out Ignition. The website is very easy to use and looks amazing.

By partnering up with leading providers - more than 13 of them, actually - Ignition manages to be one of the leading sites for blackjack games. All the blackjack variations available on this online casino were individually picked by the representatives of Ignition, providing players with the best experience possible.

Ignition casino has 32 live casino games with blackjack variations available for players who enjoy an authentic look and feel. Should you prefer the traditional online blackjack route, then you have 8 blackjack table games to choose from.

There is no doubt that you should not have any questions about your safety at Ignition, as it has managed to secure the Curacao license. The reputation of Ignition is also very good, with many players trusting this online casino for blackjack.

Ignition hosts a playful and entertaining interface with an interesting theme fun enough to keep you coming back for more. It’s a site that is easy to navigate, and the casino is also mobile compatible.

3.Cafe Casino- Most Attractive Welcome Bonus of Any Blackjack Site

Generous crypto welcome bonus up to $2,500

8 online blackjack games

160 total games from 7 providers

If you’re looking for the most attractive bonuses to make your blackjack experience worthwhile, Cafe Casino might be exactly what you are looking for. This blackjack casino offers gamblers an amazing welcome bonus for the more exciting gaming.

Paying with BTC? Cafe Casino will give you a 350% match for deposits up to $2,500 as the welcome bonus. Prefer fiat payments? Cafe Casino’s welcome bonus is there for you as well, with a 250% match on deposits up to $1,500. The wagering requirement for the welcome bonus on Cafe Casino is 40x - this is standard for the industry.

Licensed in Curacao, this blackjack site comes highly secure and trustworthy, ensuring the highest level of safety for its users.

Cafe Casino has 8 online blackjack games as well as 5 live casino games to choose from. To ensure the highest quality of games, Cafe Casino has partnered up with leading providers in the industry.

Want to gamble from your phone? No worries, Cafe Casino’s website runs perfectly on smartphones.

4.Slots EmpireCasino- Best Blackjack Site for Mobile Gambling

Has the most stunning interface

10 online blackjack games

Over 250 total games

There are 10 options of blackjack games available at this online casino, all of them are very different from one another, and you won’t have an issue with feeling bored.

This online casino also has a great design, making it easier to use for everyone. It oozes everything associated with a royal experience and looks equally as great on its mobile app. Couple this with the amazing promotions and features - you’ll have the ultimate gaming experience.

Slots Empire also offers its clients a very competitive welcome bonus. It offers new clients to receive 245% on their first deposits, in addition to 55 free spins on Ceaser’s Empire. In order to receive this promotion, you will be required to provide a special code - IRONBORDERS.

It supports 8 payment options to ensure it can meet the needs of different gamblers, and withdrawals usually take up to three business days.

5.Super Slots Casino- Best Blackjack Site for Game Variety

Crypto welcome bonus of $4,000

Hosts 25 online blackjack games

Over 250 total games from 6 providers



If you are a fan of crypto gambling, you will love Super Slots. This blackjack casino ensures that its clients are offered very competitive and attractive services. Among them is the cryptocurrency welcome bonus of Super Slots, which will give you as much as a 400% match for deposits up to $4,000.

There are numerous cryptocurrencies accepted by this blackjack website; it includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and many others. By using cryptocurrencies for payments, you will be able to receive your withdrawals faster - it can take up to 48 hours.

The game selection on SuperSlots is really great. It offers over 250 games, and most of them are from leading providers, such as Betsoft, Dragon, Nucleus, Fresh Deck, and others. This ensures the quality of the games available on Super Slots.

6.7Bit Casino- Fastest Payout Online Blackjack Site

1,200+ online casino games

Instant payouts

17 online blackjack games



7Bit Casino is one of the best options for blackjack players for a number of reasons. It especially shines if you want to receive your wins right after gambling. It supports instant payouts, which is a huge advantage.

This crypto-only online casino offers users 17 variations of blackjack games, which means that you won’t have an issue finding a blackjack variant that fits your gambling needs.

With a Curacao license, you can enjoy a safe and secure experience whether you’re on your desktop or mobile device. If you’re interested in a decent boost to your gaming, you can try to make use of the pretty solid welcome bonus.

Not only are there a ton of games available, but they are all developed by some of the best providers in the online gambling industry. 7Bit also offers 24/7 customer service via email and live chat.

Oh yeah, they have one of the best FAQ sections as well, so many times, there is no need to contact the customer support team.

7.mBit Casino- Best Crypto Blackjack Site Online

38 game providers

14 blackjack games

Crypto-only online casino with generous bonuses



If you are someone looking for the best crypto gambling sites for blackjack players. mBit should definitely be one of your top choices. This crypto-only online casino offers you 14 different blackjack games, generous bonuses and promotions, and many more.

In total, there are over 2,700 casino games available at mBit. All of these games are from leading providers in the industry - 38 of them, to be exact.

Among the banking options supported by this online casino you can find Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and others. One of the biggest advantages of this casino is that all the payouts are processed instantly.

8.Red Dog Casino- Most Attractive Tournaments of All Blackjack Sites

Host regular tournaments for blackjack players

5 blackjack games

Amazing mobile compatibility



With its regular exciting tournaments, Red Dog Casino is definitely the best option if you want to have some additional fun.

In addition, there are many generous bonuses and promotions offered by this casino, including an amazing 235% welcome deposit match.

While Red Dog does not have the biggest game library, there are choices when it comes to blackjack.

9.Las AtlantisCasino- Best Customer Service of All Blackjack Sites

Hosts several customer support channels

5 online blackjack games

No live casino games



With whichever customer support channel that you can think of available online, Las Atlantis has it. You have options between email support, a live chat feature, a telephone line, and a detailed FAQ section readily available for you to access. The customer service here is available 24/7.

In terms of blackjack selection, you can choose between the 5 blackjack games; unfortunately, the site doesn’t have any live blackjack betting options to choose from.

One of the nice things about the site is the whopping welcome bonus of 280% up to $14,000. There are also a nice variety of seasonal bonuses as well as others for existing players. The site is mobile compatible, and there is a good selection of banking options, including cryptocurrency.

10.Wild Casino- Most Generous Bonuses of All Blackjack Sites

Offers attractive year-round blackjack tournaments

11 online blackjack games

Generous 300% crypto welcome bonus



The fun never stops at Wild Casino, thanks to its generous bonuses and promotions. When making your first deposit at this online blackjack casino, you will be rewarded with a generous 300% crypto welcome bonus on deposits up to $3,000.

Blackjack players are in luck here, as this online casino offers several year-round blackjack tournaments with generous prizes.

As for the game selection, you have 11 online blackjack games to choose from, some of them being exciting live casino games.

There is a solid customer service department, and there is a nice variety of banking methods available for both deposits and withdrawals.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Blackjack Sites Online

Selection of Blackjack Variations:

When working on our list of the best blackjack sites available, we ensured to focus on several factors. One of them, naturally, was the variety of blackjack games offered by the casino.

While blackjack is a very popular game as it is, there are several versions of it that you can come across on some of the best online casinos. We, of course, kept this in mind when working on our list.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Bonuses and promotions make gambling even more fun - that’s a fact. The majority of online blackjack casinos give gamblers the opportunity to receive additional funds for gambling, but some casinos do it better than others.

We focused on the number of bonuses offered by online blackjack casinos and the conditions of using the promotion.

Interface & Design:

Online casinos are more than just a place to find games - they should be able to offer you a full experience; this is true for real money blackjack casinos as well. A modern design and user-first approach are what makes a good online blackjack casino.

Best Online Blackjack Sites for Real Money Blackjack: FAQ

Where Can I Find the Best Real Money Blackjack Games?

Take a look at our list of the best blackjack sites, and you are sure to find the best real money blackjack games out there. Our list includes one of the best casinos out there, offering users a great variety of games, generous bonuses, and much more.

Our top pick for blackjack sites is Bovada, as it has the best overall services for blackjack players.

Can I Play Online Blackjack on Mobile Devices?

In most cases, yes, you should not have an issue with playing blackjack on your mobile phone. However, it should be noted that whether you can play blackjack on mobile depends on the online casino you are using. Always double-check if this game is available on mobile devices before you decide which casino you want to use.

Where Can I Play Blackjack Online Games for Free?

It depends. Every online casino is different - some of them offer users the opportunity to play demo versions of their games, while others don’t. Some might require you to open an account in order to access the demo versions of their games.

Which Online Blackjack Game is the Best?

This depends on your personal preference because each variation caters to a different kind of player. When we look at it from a mathematical standpoint, Single-Deck Blackjack is the best blackjack variation to play since it has a house edge of 0.3%. This means a greater advantage for the player.

How Do I Play Blackjack for Real Money?

To play blackjack for real money, you would need to deposit funds to your online casino account. You can use any of the payment options available depending on the site, and once the transaction is successful and has cleared, your balance will be updated, and you’ll be able to play and bet with real money.

Are There Any Blackjack Strategies That Actually Work?

Yes, there are blackjack strategies out there, but you have to know there is still no way to tilt the house edge in your favor. The most common blackjack strategy is using the basic blackjack strategy card. This is a card you can print out, and it will give you the best plays to make after you, and the dealer gets your initial cards.

Comparing the Top 5 Blackjack Sites Online

Bovada : 9 payment options supported, 5 virtual and 32 live blackjack games, generous welcome bonus up to $3,750; overall 99%

: 9 payment options supported, 5 virtual and 32 live blackjack games, generous welcome bonus up to $3,750; overall 99% Ignition : 8 banking methods supported, 8 blackjack games, generous welcome bonus up to $3,000; overall 97%

: 8 banking methods supported, 8 blackjack games, generous welcome bonus up to $3,000; overall 97% Cafe Casino : 9 banking methods supported, 8 blackjack games, 350% welcome bonus up to $2,500; overall 95%

: 9 banking methods supported, 8 blackjack games, 350% welcome bonus up to $2,500; overall 95% Slots Empire : 8 payment methods supported, 10 blackjack games, 245% welcome bonus; overall 93%

: 8 payment methods supported, 10 blackjack games, 245% welcome bonus; overall 93% Super Slots: 17 payment methods supported, 25 blackjack games, 400% crypto welcome bonus of up to $4,000; overall 92%



Three Steps to Start Playing Online Blackjack Games

Getting started on the best blackjack sites is as easy as it gets. We will use Bovada (our top pick) to show you how to start playing blackjack online on the best sites.

Step 1 - Start the Registration Process

Visit the website of Bovada

Start registration

Provide your personal information



Step 2 - Verify Your Email

Visit your email

Click the verification link



Step 3 - Make Your Deposit & Play Online Blackjack

Go to the cashier

Pick your payment methods

Make your deposit and choose the welcome bonus

Play blackjack online



So, Which Online Blackjack Site is the Best To Play Blackjack Online?

Our overall best pick has to go to Bovada Casino. It matches all our benchmarks with several blackjack variations to choose from. You can indulge in live betting options for a more authentic and life-like experience.

It’s a licensed site with several partnerships between trusted names in the industry, and in general, it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to the best blackjack sites.

All in all, all of our picks in this article have something exciting to offer. So, pick your favorite blackjack site, and always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: