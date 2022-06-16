Best Bitcoin Casino Sites Ranked by Crypto Games, BTC Bonuses, and Reputation

The best Bitcoin casinos work just like traditional online casinos - except they come with the added benefits of no transaction fees, instant withdrawals, more exciting games, and better bonuses. Pretty awesome, huh?

Our expert crypto players have rounded up an updated selection of the best Bitcoin casino sites you can join today.

Along with the usual perks, these Bitcoin gambling sites excel when it comes to the quality of their games, the size of their bonuses, and their ease of use.

We’ve selected BitStarz as the top pick overall, but we’ve prepared 13 more online casino sites to take a look at — all of which accept Bitcoin.

Ready to find your new favorite Bitcoin casino? Let's take a look.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

BitStarz : Best Bitcoin casino overall

: Best Bitcoin casino overall 7Bit Casino : Best for a variety of casino games

: Best for a variety of casino games Ignition : Best for crypto poker

: Best for crypto poker Slots.LV : Most valuable welcome bonus

: Most valuable welcome bonus Bovada : Best for Bitcoin betting

mBit : Best for provably fair games

: Best for provably fair games CloudBet : Best user interface

: Best user interface SuperSlots : Biggest match bonus for crypto

: Biggest match bonus for crypto BetOnline : Best for crypto blackjack

: Best for crypto blackjack Wild Casino : Best selection of specialty games

: Best selection of specialty games Cafe Casino : Best for new players

: Best for new players Red Dog : Big selection of video poker

: Big selection of video poker BC Game : Great selection of BTC exclusive games

: Great selection of BTC exclusive games Fortune Jack : Best roulette games variety

Sponsor

1. BitStarz — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus

Won multiple awards

Over 3,500 games

6 cryptos accepted

High bet limits

No deposit bonus available

Cons:

Lesser-known coins not accepted

Launched in 2014, BitStarz has won multiple awards, plays host to more than 3,500 games, and gets your engines revving with a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus on top of 20 free spins no deposit deal. What more could you ask for? It’s our OG of Bitcoin casinos.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

One of the best things about playing with Bitcoin at crypto casinos is that, generally, there are zero transaction fees. That’s the case here. What’s more, withdrawals are processed within 7 minutes — and there isn’t a single gambling site out there that can top this.

The maximum withdrawal is 10 BTC, while the least amount you can withdraw in one go is 0.00001 BTC.

Apart from Bitcoin, BitStarz accepts 5 other coins: Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash.

Bitcoin Games: 4.7/5

It’s impossible to find fault with a casino site that lets you play a whopping 3,500+ games . The only issue you might have is finding a favorite. However, all the games are neatly organized into helpful categories such as table games, jackpots, live casino, and slots.

Altogether, there are over 1,000 slot games here, including high RTP titles like Arabian Spins, as well as a solid variety of online poker games, blackjack games, and roulette titles.

BitStarz is constantly adding new titles, too, and each time they do, they write about them on their blog.

However, there’s one thing to note — and that’s the fact that some of Bitstarz’s games are geo-restrictive. While this casino does have a live dealer section, it won’t be available if you play from the USA.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

BitStarz is one of the standout online casinos when it comes to bonuses. During the registration process, you can choose between two different welcome offers.

The first (and our personal favorite) is a 100% up to 1 BTC bonus that also treats you to 180 free spins.

The second one is a 125% VIP welcome bonus up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins. And yes, anyone is free to become a VIP during the sign-up process.

Before you activate these promotions, you can claim 20 free spins without depositing a cent. Just verify your account, and you’ll get 20 chances to get lucky.

New players can also compete in a welcome tournament and enjoy cashback all week long for a limited time. During the weekend, you can take advantage of 25% cashback on all your losses, while hump day is Free Spins Wednesday.

Reputation: 5/5

BitStarz was launched in 2014 when “crypto casinos” weren't even a thing. Today, it’s widely recognized as one of the world’s leading Bitcoin gambling sites.

It’s owned by Dama N.V., a highly reputable iGaming company that owns multiple other crypto casino sites. It’s also fully licensed by Curacao eGaming.

Misc: 4.5/5

No Bitcoin casino is entirely perfect, and it’s perhaps a bit of a shame that BitStarz only accepts the 6 most popular coins. If it added the likes of Stellar, Tether, and maybe even Cardano — it might attract even more players.

Meanwhile, you can reach customer service 24/7. And if you become a VIP, you can take advantage of higher bet limits.

Click here to enjoy a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus by joining BitStarz .

Sponsor

2. 7Bit Casino — Best Casino Games Selection of all Bitcoin Casino Sites

Pros:

100% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC (+100 FS)

1,200+ games

Stylish web design

Accepts 8 cryptos

Cons:

Lack of phone support

Geo-restrictive games

If game variety is important to you, you might want to check out 7Bit Casino. There are 1,200+ crypto games to choose from, and these include over a thousand slots, 20+ blackjack variants, and 20+ roulette games.

And with a stylish, arcade games-inspired user interface, 7Bit is an attractive place to bet for real money.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

7Bit Casino is a crypto-only casino site that lets you make deposits and process withdrawals with just a few clicks of a button. The whole process is hassle-free, withdrawals take just a few minutes, and there are no transaction fees involved.

Besides Bitcoin, 7Bit Casino accepts 7 other coins: BCH, TRX, USDT, ETH, DOGE, XRP, and LTC.

Casino Games: 5/5

As noted, 7Bit Casino lets you choose from more than 1,200 games .

What we think players will especially appreciate is the sheer number of categories. For instance, there are “high risk” and “low risk” games, which go a long way to helping those who have an appetite for risk (or none at all) choose their games.

There are also categories like “summer games” and “winter games,” and you can easily draw up a Favorites list of your preferred titles.

To the left of the homepage, meanwhile, 7Bit Casino keeps you up-to-date with who’s winning on what games, which is an excellent feature if you’re the superstitious type.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you join 7Bit Casino today, you can claim up to a 5 BTC deposit bonus that’s spread across your first 4 deposits. This bonus also comes with 100 free spins, which you can use on most slots powered by BGaming.

Then, you’re free to enjoy 15% cashback on your losses during your first week at 7Bit Casino. You can also participate in the Joker Race for the chance to win a piece of the prize pool.

And while the 15% cashback bonus is only available for a limited period, a weekend cashback offer is available indefinitely as we write this. Depending on how much you stake, you could be entitled to anywhere between 5% and 20% cashback.

Reputation: 5/5

7Bit Casino is another popular Bitcoin gambling site created by Dama N.V. It’s licensed, legit, and it’s gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2014.

It’s got multiple years of experience because it shares the same ownership with numerous high-rated crypto casinos; we have no reason to say anything other than this is a trustworthy Bitcoin casino.

Misc: 4/5

We touched earlier on 7Bit Casino’s retro theme. Indeed, the web design is stylish, modern, and super clean. It’s popping with colors, and there are all kinds of cool, arcade-like graphics.

Live chat, meanwhile, is available 24/7.

If you like the idea of potentially netting up to 5 BTC across your first four deposits, use our link to get started at 7Bit Casino today .

Sponsor

3. Ignition — Best Crypto Casino Site for Bitcoin Poker

Pros:

Very high-traffic poker site

No sharks

Decent range of progressive jackpots

Generous VIP program

Cons:

Not a huge selection of games overall

Ignition is consistently ranked among the best poker sites globally when it comes to traffic. There are tournaments all day long, with some offering as much as $17,000+ guaranteed to the winner, while the week-long guaranteed prize pool is always above and beyond $1,500,000.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4/5

Ignition was launched in 2016 and had been accepting Bitcoin as a payment method ever since. You can also deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, as well as a handful of fiat currencies.

All the games are compatible with Bitcoin, while the most you can withdraw in one go is $9,500 (BTC).

Withdrawal processing times for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies take 24 hours at the most, but they’re typically processed within the hour of your request.

Casino Games: 4/5

Anyone who’s been somewhat involved in the iGaming world over the last few years will tell you that Ignition is one of the go-to crypto gambling sites for online poker.

Here, you get your very own personalized dashboard from where you can take a look at all the day’s poker tournaments. You can select games according to the number of players, the buy-in, and the pot.

All the major poker games are here, including Omaha and Texas Hold’em, while Zone Poker (which Ignition markets heavily) is ideal for rapid-fire action. Rake, meanwhile, is set at $0.01 for every $0.20 in the pot for $1 stakes, which is pretty acceptable.

Other casino games include 100+ slots and a handful of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and live dealer games. However, with around 150 casino games in total, Ignition isn’t the best choice for variety, though it features a really solid lineup of progressive jackpots.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New Bitcoin players who sign-up with Ignition can take advantage of a $3,000 match deposit welcome bonus . You also get 25 free spins on the house as part of this bonus, and they must be used on the slot game Fast & Sexy (time-limited).

As a regular player, you get to accrue rewards points (known as Ignition Miles) each time you bet.

There’s actually no rakeback at Ignition, but the welcome bonus you get for poker accounts for up to 50% while active, which is much larger than the usual 20% rakeback.

There is also a lucrative VIP program that starts you off with 6% cashback before increasing it as you move up the tiers. You’ll also access more exclusive perks and prizes as you accrue more points.

Reputation: 5/5

Ignition may have only been around since 2016, but it’s already synonymous with online poker. It’s safe and secure to use, it’s owned and operated by Beaufort Media B.V., and it’s the poker site that all players trust.

It’s also fully licensed in Curacao.

Misc: 4/5

It’s worth mentioning that Ignition doesn’t track player stats. As such, it’s a good site for recreational players who don’t want to get eaten by sharks.

The software, meanwhile, is state-of-the-art stuff, and the games look fab on desktop and mobile devices.

Wanna get started playing Bitcoin poker? Click here to claim a $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition .

Sponsor

4. Slots.LV — Biggest Bonus Match Percentage of all Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

300% first deposit match bonus

200+ slots

$7,500 Bitcoin welcome package

Easy-to-navigate website

Top-rated mobile app

Cons:

Low deposit limits

If you’re looking to “invest” your Bitcoin in some fun slot games, you might want to check out Slots.LV.

We took it for a test drive and found that it’s got a superb selection of just over 200 high-quality slot games that include multiple high RTP titles and progressive jackpots. The games are action-packed and give you the chance to win big off the back of small stakes.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4/5

Slots.LV is one of the few slots-focused casino sites that accept Bitcoin. But while there are no fees involved whenever you make a deposit or process a withdrawal, it’s worth mentioning that Slots.LV has a rule whereby you must wager all your deposit amount before requesting a withdrawal.

This means that you need to be really careful when making a deposit. In other words, only deposit what you’re prepared to gamble.

Besides Bitcoin, Slots.LV also accepts Bitcoin Cash and a handful of regular payment methods like credit cards.

Casino Games: 4/5

Slots.LV’s biggest draw is undoubtedly the slot games. There are 200+ to choose from, and if you’re ever stuck for a game to play, you can check out categories like “newest games” and “suggested games.”

Each day, Slots.LV also has a “featured slot.”

There are plenty of jackpot games here, too, alongside slot tournaments all week long.

Other than slots, you can play table games like blackjack and roulette, while live dealer games and video poker games are also available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

When you create an account at Slots.LV, you can get started with a Bitcoin welcome package worth as much as $7,500 . This is one of the biggest Bitcoin bonuses we’ve ever seen, and it also comes with fair wagering requirements.

The first deposit is a 300% match percentage up to $1,500, with the rest of the bonus split in 150% up to $750 promos across your subsequent 8 deposits.

Regular players are then entitled to play for free spins if they try their luck on the Slot of the Week, and there’s a referral bonus on the table each time you successfully refer a friend.

A 200% weekly double-up bonus further rewards regular players.

Reputation: 4.5/5

Out of all the slots-focused Bitcoin casinos, Slots.LV is actually one of the most established. It’s been around for 9 years now, and it’s run by Lynton Limited Casinos.

It’s fully licensed to operate, while all the games are provided by a number of reputable iGaming developers such as RealTime Gaming, Rival, and BetSoft.

Misc: 4/5

Customer support is available round the clock at Slots.LV and the website is super-compatible with Android and iOS devices.

If you like the sound of a $7,500 Bitcoin welcome package, use this link to get started at Slots.lv and enjoy top-quality Bitcoin slots .

Sponsor

5. Bovada — Best Bitcoin Online Casino for Betting on Sports

Pros:

Thousands of daily sports markets

$3,750 crypto welcome bonus

Hugely trusted brand

200% referral bonus

Reduced juice

Cons:

No live streaming

Doesn’t accept as many cryptocurrencies

Bovada has been the OG of the Bitcoin sports betting world for some time now — and for a good reason. It offers reduced juice, broad coverage of American sports (and worldwide), and an excellent in-play betting feature.

You can also bet on table games and online slots here and grab a $3,750 crypto welcome bonus while at it.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4/5

Bovada accepts 4 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which is pretty standard but definitely not on par with the likes of Bitstarz and 7Bit .

When it comes to Bitcoin, the minimum withdrawal is $10, while the maximum withdrawal is $9,500 (on one take). All crypto transactions are free, and withdrawals shouldn’t take longer than an hour to process.

Beyond cryptocurrencies, you can also use credit cards to deposit, but do note that Bovada levies high fees for these methods.

Crypto Casino Games: 4/5

As we’ve seen, Bovada stands out for sports betting. There are more than 30,000 markets available each day across a wide range of sports, alongside daily specials for all the major American sports.

The site is perfect for props and futures bets, but while in-play betting is generally excellent, live streaming isn’t yet available here.

When it comes to the casino section, Bovada lets you bet on just under 200 real money games. These include 120+ slots, 12 poker games, 8 blackjack variants, and over 30 live dealer games.

You can also bet on a number of specialty titles, including 7 bingo games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players who sign-up at Bovada can claim an up to $3,750 Bitcoin welcome bonus across their first three deposits at a 125% match rate. This is an excellent offer, although Bovada gives you the option of opting for a 100% up to $1,000 fiat currency bonus instead or a 50% sportsbook welcome bonus.

You can then top your subsequent deposits up with a series of reload bonuses, as well as grab a 200% referral bonus up to $100. This is one of the best referral bonuses we’ve seen, as it comes with just 5x wagering requirements.

Bovada also has a rewards program that will especially benefit you if you’re a sports bettor. For example, each time you place a $1 parlay bet, you’ll earn 25 points.

Reputation: 5/5

Bovada has been around for over 10 years and is easily one of the world’s most trusted online sportsbooks. It was one of the first sportsbooks to start accepting Bitcoin, it’s SSL-encrypted, and it has a Curacao eGaming license.

Misc: 4/5

One of the slight downsides to the Bovada sportsbook is that it posts its lines fairly late. This means you’ll have less chance to take advantage of value bets.

Other than that, the excellent user interface makes it easy for you to pick your bets and place them.

If you like the idea of combining sports betting with top-quality Bitcoin casino games, sign-up with Bovada and claim the 125% BTC welcome package up to $3,750 .

6. mBit Casino — Best Provably Fair Selection of all Crypto Casino Sites

Up to 5 BTC welcome package + 300 free spins

Over 1,000 slots

Daily games contests

7. CloudBet — Most Intuitive User Interface

100% up to 5 BTC match deposit bonus

Great for sports betting

Innovative website

8. SuperSlots — Most Valuable Crypto Match Bonus

400% crypto welcome bonus

250+ slots

Daily specials

9. BetOnline — Best Blackjack Range of all Crypto Gambling Sites

100% up to $1,000 crypto welcome bonus

Sports betting available

15+ blackjack games and weekly blackjack tournaments

10. Wild Casino — Top BTC Online Casino for Specialty Games

300% crypto welcome offer

Over 350 games

Wide range of specialties

11. Cafe Casino — Best for New Crypto Players

$6,000 crypto match deposit bonus

Low wagering requirements

New-player and game guides

12. Red Dog Casino — Best BTC Casino for Video Poker

320% slots bonus

Daily reload bonuses

RealTime Gaming website

13. BC Game — Biggest Range of Bitcoin-Exclusive Casino Games

180% first deposit bonus

Unique colorful site design

Dice games available

14. Fortune Jack — Great Range of BTC Roulette Games

110% up to 1.5 BTC first deposit bonus (6 BTC welcome package)

Sports betting available

Huge weekly bonuses

Related: Bitcoin Casinos

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Top Bitcoin Casino Sites

Bitcoin compatibility:

All online crypto casinos in our list accept Bitcoin and let you play various Bitcoin games. They all have zero transaction fees and aim to process your withdrawals anywhere from 7 minutes ( Bitstarz ) to 24 hours tops.

Online casino games:

Whether you want to spin the reels, beat the dealer at blackjack, or compete in poker tournaments, our best Bitcoin casinos have something for everyone. What's more, all our online Bitcoin casinos get their games from world-class iGaming developers.

Bonuses and promotions:

From deposit bonuses to reload bonuses and free spins, we made sure to add the best Bitcoin casinos that reward you with awesome offers.

Reputation:

Lastly, Bitcoin casinos that failed to display their license publicly or had a questionable history and ownership were immediately disregarded by our team. The Bitcoin gambling sites we recommend are all legit and reliable.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casinos

What are the Advantages of Joining Online Bitcoin Casino Sites?

The biggest advantage of signing up to Bitcoin online casinos is zero transaction fees. What's more, withdrawals are almost instant. And because Bitcoin transactions take place on the blockchain, they're even safer than traditional online casinos.

What Bonuses are Available at a Crypto Casino?

When you first join any cryptocurrency casino, you're entitled to claim a Bitcoin casino bonus. This is a welcome offer that's typically a matched deposit bonus. Sometimes (as is the case with BitStarz ), this will also come with free spins.

Other bonuses you can claim at the best Bitcoin gambling sites include reload bonuses that top your subsequent deposits up, cashback bonuses (such as the 25% weekend cashback bonus at BitStarz ), and more free spins. Most crypto casinos also let you join their VIP program for extra perks and prizes.

What Games Can I Play at an Online Crypto Casino?

You can play any and all types of online casino games at online gambling sites that accept Bitcoin. You can play live casino games, blackjack, poker, slots — and more.

The exact games and their variants available at any online gambling site depend on the casino itself. For example, Slots.LV is highly-rated for slots, while Ignition is a good choice for poker.

How Do I Choose the Best Crypto Casinos?

When choosing your next crypto casino, it helps to start by reading an in-depth review guide like ours to introduce yourself to the best casinos available and create a shortlist of sites that stand out to you.

Then, you can take a closer look at each online casino to see if it’s right for you. You can also read existing customer reviews to get a feel for the best casinos. Our top-recommended crypto gambling site is Bitstarz , followed by 7Bit — but we suggest you do some research yourself, too.

Comparison of the Top 5 Cryptocurrency Casinos

In this section, we’ll be taking another quick look at our top 5 picks:

Bitstarz : Coming in at number one is the multi-award-winning BitStarz, a casino site where you can play over 3,500 games, deposit and withdraw via 6 cryptocurrencies and enjoy a swanky, modern user interface. Get started today with 20 free spins (no deposit required), followed by 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus +180 extra spins.

7Bit Casino : This Bitcoin casino site is for everyone who loves trying their luck at different types of casino games, but it’s especially ideal if you like the idea of a retro, arcade-inspired casino site. It looks impressive, but it’s also practical and super easy to navigate. You can claim your 100% welcome package up to 5 BTC.

Ignition : If you want to play online poker tournaments at a high-traffic poker site, Ignition might be for you. Rake is fair, there are thousands of players to compete against all day long, and you get access to your very own poker dashboard. Get started with a $3,000 match deposit welcome offer for casino games and poker.

Slots.LV : This BTC casino was launched in 2013 and has been treating players to action-packed slot games ever since. From modern slots to classic fruit machines and progressive jackpots, everything is available. Get started today and claim up to $7,500 across your first 8 deposits.

Bovada : This gambling site is one of the few top-rated Bitcoin casinos that also let you bet on sports. There are thousands of markets available each day, tons of props to choose from, as well as reduced juice (house edge) each week. Get started at Bovada with a $3,750 welcome offer for casino games.

How to Start Playing at the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Follow our simple guide below as we explain all the steps required to get started at Bitstarz.

Step 1: Click “Sign-up”

Use this link to start the registration process at Bitstarz and click the “SIGN-UP” button located on the right-hand side of the homepage. A form then pops up requiring you to enter your email address and choose a password.

Step 2: Verification

Once done with the registration process, you’ll need to open your email inbox and find the message sent to you by Bitstarz. This step is required if you want to claim Bitstarz’s no deposit bonus. Open Bitstarz’s mail and click the link within to get 20 free spins credited to your account.

Step 3: Deposit & Play

Once you’re ready to deposit, simply access the Deposit section, choose a payment option, and follow the instructions. Don’t forget to opt-in to the welcome bonus before you actually send a payment to Bitstarz. Once your funds arrive, you can start playing for real money.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

These are the best online casinos available right now that accept Bitcoin based on our thorough testing process and player-first ranking approach.

They have the best Bitcoin casino bonuses, a range of excellent provably fair games, and they're safe and secure to use.

BitStarz is the best online Bitcoin casino overall, thanks to a generous 100% welcome bonus (up to 5 BTC), a huge selection of more than 3,500 games, as well as a safe and secure iGaming experience — with a no deposit deal to top it all off.

However, you have 13 more top-notch crypto casinos on our list to choose from. Whatever you decide to do, just remember that online gambling should always be fun.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: