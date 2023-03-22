Best Backpage Alternatives Websites To Date, Buy and Sell Items in 2023

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Backpage was once a one-stop shop for all products and services you could think of.

You could find thousands of ads in a variety of categories, from automotive ads to business ads, job posts, casual encounters, and a wide range of adult topics.

After Backpage’s untimely closure in 2018, most of us were left pondering the way forward.

Worry not, though, as there are several legit Backpage alternative sites known to provide similar, if not better, services than the fallen giant.

Read on as we take a closer look at some of the leading Backpage alternatives websites, whether for casual encounters, long-term dating, business ads, and even job listings.

Let’s get started!

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Backpage Alternative Overall

Pros

Open to a wide range of fetishes

Register as couples or groups

Livechat and blog sections

Live cams from real members

Easy sign-up

Cons

Outdated site layout

A free account can’t do much

Pricing

1 Month Gold - $19.95

3 Months Gold - $38.85

12 Months Gold - $119.4

Adult Friend Finder (AFF) is probably the best Backpage alternative for casual dating. Open to all sorts of kinks and even swinging, AFF promises to bring your wild side out to play.

Don't be fooled by the outdated site appearance, as AdultFriendFinder boasts some of the most advanced features you'd expect to find in any top dating site.

Some of the features you'd probably enjoy exploring include What's Hot (leading profiles), live cams, chat rooms, and even an exclusive section for erotic stories.

You can also send virtual gifts to your favorite profiles just to initiate contact and leave a good impression.

While signing up is free, you'll almost certainly need to upgrade to premium if you're to make any solid progress interacting with the millions of active members.

One thing that stands out the most about AFF is its advanced search feature. You can search for profiles based on filters like geographical distance, body type, age, race, and even sexual preferences.

Pretty neat, right?

While Backpage linked you with tons of people in search of casual fun, AFF takes it a notch further and gives you access to useful features like live cams and chat rooms, not to mention thousands of photos and videos.

Sign up on AdultFriendFinder today to interact with millions of active users.

2. Ashley Madison - Best Backpage Alternative For Affairs

Pros

Advanced security features

Free for women

Feature-rich

Blur face in photos

App can be camouflaged

Cons

The pricing system is fairly complicated

The dating guide is not regularly updated

Pricing

100 credits - $59

1,000 credits - $290

Sure, you could find all sorts of personal ads on the Backpage. However, Ashley Madison, a niche dating website, caters specifically to the needs of men and women interested in discreet affairs.

Initially meant for married people in dire need of sexual satisfaction, Ashley Madison has gradually evolved into an accommodative site for anyone looking for fast casual affairs.

In a way, the infamous 2015 data breach worked in Ashley Madison’s favor. The casual dating site bounced back stronger, integrating advanced security features that made it possible to date discreetly.

Your payments will be billed anonymously, while you can also set your profile to private for enhanced security.

What’s more, the smartphone app can be customized to look like a generic app, keeping your privacy intact even if someone unlocks your phone.

Although Ashley Madison is LGBTQ-friendly, women looking to date women will have to buy credits as only women searching for men can use the site for free.

If you used Backpage for romantic connections, then you’ll love how everyone on Ashley Madison is down for casual relationships.

And for extra credits, you can have your profile rank higher than competitors.

Register on Ashley Madison to find like-minded people interested in casual flings.

3. Seeking - Best Site Like Backpage For Luxury Dating

Pros

40 million + users in over 130 countries

Specifically designed for luxury dating

Regularly monitored profiles

Simplistic, highly responsive web layout

Ladies get to use the app for free

Cons

Costlier than most other dating sites

Highly competitive

Pricing

1 Month Premium- $109.99

3 Months Premium - $289.99

Into luxury dating? No problem, Seeking’s got you covered. Unlike most dating sites that open their doors to everyone, Seeking is a bit ‘picky’ and only allows affluent men to create accounts and interact with the thousands of beauties on board.

It’s a lot better than Backpage if we’re to consider member quality and success rate, another reason it’s one of the best hookup sites.

During sign-up, you’ll only need to choose between ‘attractive’ (women) and ‘successful’ (men).

The best part about looking for a one-night stand, companionship, or love on Seeking is its impressive member ratio. We’re talking 4 ladies to one guy, which represents a massive advantage for that charming gent.

And with the admin team always monitoring profiles, chances of interacting with a scammer are truly slim. But you’ll still need to keep an eye out for the occasional fake profile here and there.

Join Seeking today to interact with the most attractive and eligible singles in the world.

Top Sites Like Backpage for Classified Ads

4. Craigslist - Best Backpage Alternative for Classifieds

Pros

Millions of active users

Available Internationally

Numerous categories

Most categories are free

Easy to set up ads

Cons

Might take time to find a legit buyer

Not all categories are free (i.e commercial real estate)

Pricing

Free for most categories

Craigslist was arguably Backpage’s greatest rival at the time of its untimely closure. The two industry giants went toe to toe, with each trying to outdo the other in terms of categories and services offered.

And although Craigslist Personals was also taken down, the site remains operational and is, without a doubt, the undisputed leader in the personal ads industry.

With millions of active users every month, finding wares, services, and even jobs on Craigslist couldn’t be easier.

However, one thing to keep in mind when using Craigslist for posting classified ads is that not all categories are free to post. You’ll probably need to part with a small amount for some job postings in selected areas. Car, RV, and motorcycle sales will likely cost you around $5.

Register on Craigslist to post ads for free.

5. Gumtree - Backpage Alternatives Websites for Classifieds

Pros

Neat layout

Detailed ads with quality images

Easy to favorite ads and view later

User rating reduces scam cases

Cons

Reports of fake products and services

App could use some improvements

Pricing

Free

Gumtree is the UK’s leading Backpage alternative for classified ads. Hundreds, if not thousands, of reasonably priced ads are posted weekly, which makes the site an ideal place to scout for good deals.

What’s outstanding about Gumtree is its commitment to user experience. The classified ads site’s design is impressively neat, from the overall layout to the photos, which makes it possible to find what you’re looking for in minutes.

Did we mention Gumtree’s advanced search features?

Yeah, you can run searches using filters like category and keywords, allowing you to compare deals easily and complete your transactions fast.

Create a Gumtree account today to take advantage of its advanced search filters.

6. Kijiji - Backpage Classifieds Alternative With Best Customer Care

Pros

Several ad-promoting features

Easy to use and make searches

App version available

Easy to track ads

Cons

Not all categories free

Some members flag ads for no reason

Pricing

Free to post in most categories

Kijiji is one of the few free classified ads sites that genuinely care about customer welfare.

Besides linking clients with sellers and vice versa, Kijiji is committed to client education and provides useful guides on posting ads, adding images, creating alerts, editing, and even deleting ads.

Like most other backpage alternative websites, you can use Kijiji for a variety of listings; we’re talking real estate, jobs, services, pets, and automotive.

Oh, and there’s a community category that allows you to interact with nearby locals.

The point to note, though, the category is exclusively for socializing and networking, as you might end up reporting if you use it for anything more than just basic interaction.

One more thing – it’s not entirely free to post ads on Kijiji.

While most categories on the classified ads site are free, you’ll need to pay a small fee for listings in categories like real estate, financial & legal, moving & storage, and automotive.

Sign up on Kijiji to take advantage of its advanced ad-promoting features.

7. Geebo - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Safe Classifieds

Pros

Big on user safety

Nicely-arranged categories

Easy to make use of and make searches

Perfect for employment opportunities

Cons

The web layout is a bit too basic

Product display could be better

Pricing

Free

Geebo comfortably ranks as one of the safest and client-centered Backpage alternative sites around, probably even safer than Backpage in its heyday.

While it might not have an attractive layout like Gumtree or even Kijiji, Geebo stands out in terms of user safety.

The Scams & Shams button (at the top of the home page) provides tips on how to stay safe while scouting for products or services on the platform.

You can also access the Common Scams page to get a better insight into some of the common tricks used by scammers. Geebo goes all out and lists almost all, if not every trick, from the sale of non-existent vehicles to bad buyers, freelance job scams, and fraudulent renters.

Although you can use Geebo to buy and sell merchandise, vehicles, heavy equipment, and real estate, the Backpage alternative site is a great place for job seekers to shoot their shots.

You’ll find tons of job posts ranging from architecture to education, customer care, insurance, personal care, and many more.

Register on Geebo to post and view ads in a safe community.

8. Bedpage - Top Backpage Alternative for Casual Dating Classifieds

Pros

Location-based searches

Easy to set up ads

Detailed ads

Suitable for adults only

Cons

Some locations have zero ads in the adult category

Several fake ads

Pricing

Free

Bedpage, as the name suggests, is a classified advertising website designed to mimic the services provided by Backpage.

While you can post (and view) ads in a wide range of categories, Bedpage is best suited for personal ads and adult topics.

The layout is a bit basic (and irritating at times), to be honest, but you’ll appreciate the fact that it’s among the few classified sites that cater to users seeking services for adults only.

While posting ads is free, you’ll have to pay if you want additional services like auto reposting ads, ad sponsorship, and ad ranking.

Sign up on Bedpage to find locals

9. Hoobly - Best Sites Like Backpage for Business Listings

Pros

Informative listings

A large number of users

Easy to sign up and use

Easy to report fake ads and profiles

Cons

Full of ads

Limited categories

Pricing

Free

Hoobly has carved out a decent reputation as the go-to classifieds site for job and business postings in recent years.

With millions of active users every month, Hoobly is a great place to post and view ads in a wide range of categories.

You can use Hoobly to sell items ranging from automotive and electronics to apparel, and even services. However, the classified ads website is best known for its thousands of job listings.

So why not try your luck and see if you can secure that local gig?

Create a Hoobly account to view the hundreds of business listings

10. Yes Backpage - Recommended for Services Similar to Backpage

Pros

Offers similar services to Backpage

Easy to use

location-based searches

Dedicated member base

Cons

Limited search features

Some locations have zero ads

Pricing

Free to post ads

Launched specifically to replace Backpage, Yes Backpage is your best bet when looking for local services for adults.

The web layout can be a bit overwhelming, especially since it’s clustered by endless lists of search locations.

But hey, not every classified ads site will allow you to find dating services, and adult jobs in your area.

Posting personal ads is free, but you’ll need to be direct about what you’re after, especially if you’re coming from an urban area as competition can be stiff.

Register on Yes Backpage to streamline your search for local services.

11. Penny Saver - Most Experienced Backpage Alternatives Websites

Pros

Experienced in the classifieds industry

Neat, highly attractive web layout

Several search filters

Expansive categories

Cons

Hard to sell some items

Not really adult focused

Pricing

Free

Penny Saver has been around for several decades and has done it all.

From dominating print classifieds in the 20th century to successfully transitioning to online classifieds, Penny Saver is easily one of the most trustworthy classified ads websites for goods and services.

And as the name suggests, Penny Saver is better suited for affordable items. You'll probably struggle to find a buyer if the plan is to sell your product or service to the highest bidder.

Sign up on Penny Saver to find cheap affordable ads.

12. Want Ad Digest - Best Backpage Site for Used Automotives

Pros

Hundreds of regularly updated automotive ads

Easy to sign up and advertise

Steady app version

Users can search for specific keywords

Cons

The layout could use some improvement

Not the most responsive customer care team

Pricing

Free

Want Ad Digest keeps things simple and arranges its products and services based on categories instead of geographical locations.

While this helps improve the website’s overall appearance, a lot still needs to be done to make it less intimidating for new users to get started.

It’s easily the best classifieds for heavy car and truck parts, boats, trailers, and heavy equipment.

The app version is stable and easy to use. And you can choose to pay to make your ad stand out and increase the chances of conversion.

Create a Want Ad Digest account to search for used automotives within your locality.

13. Free Ads Time - Sites Like Backpage Recommended for Fast Searches

Pros

Keyword searching option available

Operational in all continents

Wide range of categories

Easy sign-up

Cons

Not the most attractive layout

Several scammers on board

Pricing

Free Ads Time, although not as popular as Backpage, is a great place to start if you want to find affordable products.

The fact that it’s available on all continents and allows you to make keyword-based searches means it’s easy to find relevant ads.

You must be prepared to scroll through tons of annoying ads, but at least the service is free!

Create a Free Ads Time account to make fast, keyword-based searches.

Other Backpage Alternatives for Dating and Hooking Up

14. Tinder - Best Backpage Alternatives for Casual Dating

Pros

Millions of active users

Location-based matches

Feature-rich

Intuitive app

Cons

Costlier than most sites

Mostly for the younger population

Pricing

Free to use, but upgrade is available

1 Month Tinder Plus - $17.99

Tinder is an ideal Backpage alternative if you’re in search of casual relationships.

Think of Tinder as an advanced version of Backpage, where members get to market themselves by showing off their best features.

So make sure to bring your best selfie game.

The popular swipe app has millions of users sprinkled out across the globe and integrates tons of advanced premium features like rewind, boost, and message before matching.

Oh, and it’s a lot easier to match with neighboring singles as Tinder suggests members based on geographical distance.

Create a Tinder account to interact with millions of singles

15. Plenty of Fish - Best Backpage Alternative for Longterm Dating

Pros

Advanced matchmaking algorithm

Detailed profiles

Strict verification process

Recommended for serious relationships

Cons

Lengthy sign-up process

Few casual options

Pricing

3 Months - $59.99

6 Months - $89.99

12 Months - 119.99

Backpage did a lot of things right, but let’s face it – it wasn’t quite the ideal place for long-term relationships.

But with Plenty of Fish (POF), you get the chance to cast your net wide in pursuit of true love. All profiles are detailed, and members are required to fill out lengthy questionnaires during signup.

The questionnaire is crucial to the site’s matchmaking algorithm, as it helps ensure only like-minded profiles appear on your feed!

Sign up on POF today to find your long lost better half.

16. HER - Top Backpage Alternative for Lesbians

Pros

Location-based matches

Exclusively for lesbians

Feature-rich

Easy to sign up and use

Cons

The app could use some improvements

The free account has limited features

Pricing

1 Month - $14.99

6 Months - $60

12 Months - $90

HER is pretty similar to Backpage, especially in terms of member activity. Almost everyone on the platform is after casual relationships, which makes it ideal for fast connections.

The dating website opens its doors to all women, whether bisexual, lesbian, queer, or even curious straight.

To stand a genuine shot on HER, you’ll need to work on your profile to make a good impression and jump ahead of the queue.

Register on HER to join a community of open-minded users.

17. Alt.com - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Sexual Fantasies

Pros

Supports all kinds of fetishes

Purity test during sign up

Video chats

Advanced search function

Cons

Several incomplete profiles

It can be intimidating to get started as a newbie

Pricing

1 Month Silver - $19.95

1 Month Gold - $29.95

Monthly bundles with discounts available

ALT is not your typical dating site. As a matter of fact, it's probably the kinkiest, sex-positive platform you'll find on the internet.

Open to every sexual fantasy and orientation, ALT.com is the ideal place to let yourself loose.

Granted, it might be intimidating to get started at first, especially if you're new to fetishes like bondage and submission – but you'll get the hang of it soon enough, best believe!

The trick to succeeding on Alt.com is being as explicit as possible. Don't hesitate to state your wildest preferences; who knows, your dream date might just be a click away.

Create an Alt.com account today to bring your wildest fantasies to life.

18. Feeld - Recommended Sites Like Backpage for Couples

Pros

Users can create a couple of accounts

A large number of open-minded couples

Free to send messages

A fast-loading, easy-to-use app

Cons

Most members are men

Members must register via Facebook

Pricing

1 Month - $11.99

3 Months - $23.99

If you're up for some couple adventure with your better half, then Feeld might just be what you need.

The app allows members to register as couples, which is a big plus for couples that want to try out new experiences together.

Although the app doesn't have as many users as Backpage had, it doesn't disappoint when it comes to member interaction.

And the fact that Feeld is open to a wide range of sexual preferences makes it the ideal app to reignite your bedroom spark as a couple.

Register on Feeld to embark on a casual dating adventure with your better half.

19. Hinge - Sites Like Backpage for Casual and Serious Relationships

Pros

Photo upload mandatory

Tons of advanced features

Detailed profiles

Easy to sign up and use

Cons

Easy for members to upload fake snaps

The customer care team is rather slow

Pricing

1 Month - $9.99

3 Months - $20.97

6 Months - $29.94

If you're after a Backpage alternative that gives you the best of both worlds (casual and serious dating), then you might want to give Hinge a shot.

Most profiles on Hinge are detailed and well-stocked with quality photos, which gives you a better insight into who you're interacting with.

Finding a fast date on Hinge is a bit of a tall order, but you can count on the app to play cupid and link you with singles in search of casual relationships and serious dating.

Join Hinge today if searching for both casual and serious relationships.

20. Zoosk - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Detailed Profiles

Pros

Detailed profiles

Advanced matchmaking algorithm

Suitable for long-term dating

Easy to use

Cons

Not the most responsive customer care team

Not ideal for quick flings

Pricing

1 Month - $29.95

3 Months - $59.95

6 Months - $74.99

12 Months - $149.95

Zoosk pips its peers when it comes to matchmaking courtesy of its advanced algorithm that suggests profiles based on preferences.

It’s the ideal Backpage alternative if you’re looking to settle down.

However, Zoosk is awfully competitive, especially since it has more male members than female, so be sure to upload your best pics and craft a catchy bio.

Register on Zoosk to take advantage of its advanced matchmaking algorithms.

21. SilverSingles - Best Backpage Alternative for Senior Dating

Pros

Niche dating site for seniors

Simplistic interface makes it easy to use

Personality test increases matching accuracy

Responsive support team

Cons

Long sign-up process

Some profiles are incomplete

Pricing

3 Months - $68

6 Months - $83

12 Months - $143

Backpage catered to the needs of everyone regardless of age or sexual preferences. However, SilverSingles felt the need to focus on a more mature audience and created a platform for senior dating.

All members on Silver Singles are above 48, with most ranging between 50 and 70.

The personality test filled out during sign-up boosts the chances of successful matching. However, it’s best to be prepared to spend a considerable amount of time, typically 20-40 minutes, when registering on the site.

Sign up on SilverSingles to access a large pool of seniors looking to date.

22. Bumble - Recommended Backpage Alternatives for Women

Pros

Ladies initiate contact

Large user base

Chat room available

Feature-rich

Cons

The customer care team is not highly responsive

Members must keep up or lose connections

Pricing

1 Month - $29.99

3 Months - $59.99

6 Months - $99.99

Lifetime - $149.99

Bumble thrusts you into a world where women are firmly in control over who they talk to and interact with.

Ladies get to initiate contacts, a pretty unique feature that seems to work wonders.

The trick with Bumble is to be as active as possible since a potential connection will expire 24 hours after the lady initiates contact.

Oh, and uploading attractive photos is the surest way to have ladies ‘swarm’ your Bumble profile.

Register on Bumble to access thousands of sexy profiles interested in serious relationships.

23. Fetlife - Sex-Positive Backpage Alternatives Websites

Pros

Open to all sexual preferences

LGBTQ friendly

A large community of like-minded users

Chat rooms

Cons

Some members are scammers

No one-month subscription

Pricing

6 Months - $30

12 Months - $60

24 Months - $120

Lifetime - $240

Kind of like Backpage in its prime, FetLife allows members to post about their wildest fetishes and sexual fantasies.

It allows you to feel comfortable in your skin while interacting with a community of like-minded users.

Signup is a breeze, but you’ll need to be on the lookout for scammers and fake profiles, as the support team isn’t known to monitor profiles.

Create a Fetlife account to join a community of sex-positive members.

24. BeNaughty - Best Backpage Alternatives for Naughty Texting

Pros

Recommended for fast flings

Balanced gender ratio

Easy to sign up and use

Allows members to make short-term subscriptions

Cons

Not the most detailed profiles

Not too many members

Pricing

1 Day - $0.99

1 Month - $28

3 Months - $46.6

You don’t need to be prince charming to secure a fling on BeNaughty, as the casual dating site is exclusively meant for sexting and casual encounters.

But just like Backpage, you’ll have to package yourself well to come off as a serious contender on the platform.

Set up a decent profile and try as much as you can to keep up with conversations, especially once you get a match.

Sign up on BeNaughty to sext with some of the sexiest girls on the internet.

25. Reddit Swingers R4R - 100% Free Backpage Site

Pros

Free to use

Several active members

Backpage-like posts and ads

Couples and singles can post ads

Cons

Easy to get scammed

Might be hard to get responses

Pricing

Free

In search of a pocket-friendly Backpage alternative that’s just as free as the fallen giant? If so, then Reddit Swingers R4R might float your boat.

Boasting thousands of daily active members, Reddit Swingers R4R is perhaps the best place to post free casual dating ads.

Just post a descriptive ad about what you’re after, and who knows, like-minded swingers or singles might stumble upon the post and make contact.

Register on reddit swingers R4R to join a community of freaky swingers.

Best Backpage Alternatives Websites FAQs

Why Was Backpage Shut Down?

Backpage was shut down as a result of trafficking-related charges filed against it. The classifieds website was plagued with several cases of child exploitation and forced prostitution.

Although some people used Backpage for casual dating, others used it for illegal commercial sex, which warranted federal investigation and eventual closure. This goes for Craigslist Personals as well.

What’s The Best Alternative To Backpage For Dating?

The best alternative to Backpage for dating is AdultFriendFinder as it is feature-rich (live cams, chat rooms, virtual gifts, and blogs), secure, and has a large pool of active members.

Ashley Madison is also a great Backpage alternative for casual dating, especially if you’re searching for discreet extramarital affairs.

More on that with the best hookup apps for 2023.

Can I Use Backpage Alternatives for Free?

You can use the best Backpage alternatives like AdultFriendFinder, Ashley Madison, Kijiji, and Reddit Personals R4R for free.

While a free account will suffice on sites like Kijiji and Reddit Personals R4R, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to make the most of sites like AdultFriendFinder and Ashley Madison.

Can I Use Backpage Replacement Sites As an Alternative to Craigslist Personals?

You can use Backpage replacement sites like Yes Backpage and Bedpage as alternatives to Craigslist personals. Both Yes Backpage and Bedpage prioritize adult topics over anything else, which makes them great alternatives to Craigslist Personals.

Why Do People Love to Use Backpage Alternatives?

People love to use Backpage alternatives for classified ad services and dating services. With platforms like Craigslist, Kijiji, Geebo, and Gumtree, you can view (and post) classified ads like you would using Backpage.

Similarly, you can also use popular dating sites like Ashley Madison and AdultFriendFinder for your casual dating needs.

How Can I Get Started with Backpage Alternative Classifieds for Free?

You can get started with Backpage alternative classifieds for free by creating an account. Most classified ads sites are free to use as long as you’ve completed registration. You’ll probably need to fill in your name and contact details before verifying your profile via email.

Best Backpage Alternatives in Conclusion

Although gone with the wind, Backpage is not short of worthy alternatives (and replacements) that can sort your unique dating or classified ads needs.

For casual dating, we’d recommend AdultFriendFinder, arguably the most popular casual dating site on the internet. The site boasts millions of active users and integrates a wide range of features like live cams, what’s hot, and chat rooms that enhance your overall experience.

You can also try out classified sites like Craigslist and Kijiji if you’re looking to buy, sell or hunt for jobs.

As a good rule of thumb, you should always prioritize safety at all times, regardless of the Backpage alternative site you use. Never share your details with strangers online, and always do your due diligence before proceeding with transactions or planning for meetups.

Good luck with your search!

