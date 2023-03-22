Best Backpage Alternatives Websites To Date, Buy and Sell Items in 2023

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.
Backpage was once a one-stop shop for all products and services you could think of.
You could find thousands of ads in a variety of categories, from automotive ads to business ads, job posts, casual encounters, and a wide range of adult topics.
After Backpage’s untimely closure in 2018, most of us were left pondering the way forward.
Worry not, though, as there are several legit Backpage alternative sites known to provide similar, if not better, services than the fallen giant.
Read on as we take a closer look at some of the leading Backpage alternatives websites, whether for casual encounters, long-term dating, business ads, and even job listings.
Let’s get started!
Best Backpage Alternatives for Hookups and Classifieds
First Look
- Adult Friend Finder - Best Backpage alternative overall
- Ashley Madison - Top Backpage alternative for discreet affairs
- Seeking - Recommended for luxury dating
- Craigslist - Popular Backpage alternative
- Gumtree - Easy to use alternative
- Kijiji - Classified ads website with the best support
- Geebo - Leading Backpage alternative for safe classifieds
- Bedpage -Top classified site for casual dating
- Hoobly - Best Backpage alternative for business listings
- Yes Backpage - Most similar to Backpage
- Penny Saver - Affordable Backpage alternative
1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Backpage Alternative Overall
Pros
- Open to a wide range of fetishes
- Register as couples or groups
- Livechat and blog sections
- Live cams from real members
- Easy sign-up
Cons
- Outdated site layout
- A free account can’t do much
Pricing
- 1 Month Gold - $19.95
- 3 Months Gold - $38.85
- 12 Months Gold - $119.4
Adult Friend Finder (AFF) is probably the best Backpage alternative for casual dating. Open to all sorts of kinks and even swinging, AFF promises to bring your wild side out to play.
Don't be fooled by the outdated site appearance, as AdultFriendFinder boasts some of the most advanced features you'd expect to find in any top dating site.
Some of the features you'd probably enjoy exploring include What's Hot (leading profiles), live cams, chat rooms, and even an exclusive section for erotic stories.
You can also send virtual gifts to your favorite profiles just to initiate contact and leave a good impression.
While signing up is free, you'll almost certainly need to upgrade to premium if you're to make any solid progress interacting with the millions of active members.
One thing that stands out the most about AFF is its advanced search feature. You can search for profiles based on filters like geographical distance, body type, age, race, and even sexual preferences.
Pretty neat, right?
While Backpage linked you with tons of people in search of casual fun, AFF takes it a notch further and gives you access to useful features like live cams and chat rooms, not to mention thousands of photos and videos.
Sign up on AdultFriendFinder today to interact with millions of active users.
2. Ashley Madison - Best Backpage Alternative For Affairs
Pros
- Advanced security features
- Free for women
- Feature-rich
- Blur face in photos
- App can be camouflaged
Cons
- The pricing system is fairly complicated
- The dating guide is not regularly updated
Pricing
- 100 credits - $59
- 1,000 credits - $290
Sure, you could find all sorts of personal ads on the Backpage. However, Ashley Madison, a niche dating website, caters specifically to the needs of men and women interested in discreet affairs.
Initially meant for married people in dire need of sexual satisfaction, Ashley Madison has gradually evolved into an accommodative site for anyone looking for fast casual affairs.
In a way, the infamous 2015 data breach worked in Ashley Madison’s favor. The casual dating site bounced back stronger, integrating advanced security features that made it possible to date discreetly.
Your payments will be billed anonymously, while you can also set your profile to private for enhanced security.
What’s more, the smartphone app can be customized to look like a generic app, keeping your privacy intact even if someone unlocks your phone.
Although Ashley Madison is LGBTQ-friendly, women looking to date women will have to buy credits as only women searching for men can use the site for free.
If you used Backpage for romantic connections, then you’ll love how everyone on Ashley Madison is down for casual relationships.
And for extra credits, you can have your profile rank higher than competitors.
Register on Ashley Madison to find like-minded people interested in casual flings.
3. Seeking - Best Site Like Backpage For Luxury Dating
Pros
- 40 million + users in over 130 countries
- Specifically designed for luxury dating
- Regularly monitored profiles
- Simplistic, highly responsive web layout
- Ladies get to use the app for free
Cons
- Costlier than most other dating sites
- Highly competitive
Pricing
- 1 Month Premium- $109.99
- 3 Months Premium - $289.99
Into luxury dating? No problem, Seeking’s got you covered. Unlike most dating sites that open their doors to everyone, Seeking is a bit ‘picky’ and only allows affluent men to create accounts and interact with the thousands of beauties on board.
It’s a lot better than Backpage if we’re to consider member quality and success rate, another reason it’s one of the best hookup sites.
During sign-up, you’ll only need to choose between ‘attractive’ (women) and ‘successful’ (men).
The best part about looking for a one-night stand, companionship, or love on Seeking is its impressive member ratio. We’re talking 4 ladies to one guy, which represents a massive advantage for that charming gent.
And with the admin team always monitoring profiles, chances of interacting with a scammer are truly slim. But you’ll still need to keep an eye out for the occasional fake profile here and there.
Join Seeking today to interact with the most attractive and eligible singles in the world.
Top Sites Like Backpage for Classified Ads
4. Craigslist - Best Backpage Alternative for Classifieds
Pros
- Millions of active users
- Available Internationally
- Numerous categories
- Most categories are free
- Easy to set up ads
Cons
- Might take time to find a legit buyer
- Not all categories are free (i.e commercial real estate)
Pricing
- Free for most categories
Craigslist was arguably Backpage’s greatest rival at the time of its untimely closure. The two industry giants went toe to toe, with each trying to outdo the other in terms of categories and services offered.
And although Craigslist Personals was also taken down, the site remains operational and is, without a doubt, the undisputed leader in the personal ads industry.
With millions of active users every month, finding wares, services, and even jobs on Craigslist couldn’t be easier.
However, one thing to keep in mind when using Craigslist for posting classified ads is that not all categories are free to post. You’ll probably need to part with a small amount for some job postings in selected areas. Car, RV, and motorcycle sales will likely cost you around $5.
Register on Craigslist to post ads for free.
5. Gumtree - Backpage Alternatives Websites for Classifieds
Pros
- Neat layout
- Detailed ads with quality images
- Easy to favorite ads and view later
- User rating reduces scam cases
Cons
- Reports of fake products and services
- App could use some improvements
Pricing
- Free
Gumtree is the UK’s leading Backpage alternative for classified ads. Hundreds, if not thousands, of reasonably priced ads are posted weekly, which makes the site an ideal place to scout for good deals.
What’s outstanding about Gumtree is its commitment to user experience. The classified ads site’s design is impressively neat, from the overall layout to the photos, which makes it possible to find what you’re looking for in minutes.
Did we mention Gumtree’s advanced search features?
Yeah, you can run searches using filters like category and keywords, allowing you to compare deals easily and complete your transactions fast.
Create a Gumtree account today to take advantage of its advanced search filters.
6. Kijiji - Backpage Classifieds Alternative With Best Customer Care
Pros
- Several ad-promoting features
- Easy to use and make searches
- App version available
- Easy to track ads
Cons
- Not all categories free
- Some members flag ads for no reason
Pricing
- Free to post in most categories
Kijiji is one of the few free classified ads sites that genuinely care about customer welfare.
Besides linking clients with sellers and vice versa, Kijiji is committed to client education and provides useful guides on posting ads, adding images, creating alerts, editing, and even deleting ads.
Like most other backpage alternative websites, you can use Kijiji for a variety of listings; we’re talking real estate, jobs, services, pets, and automotive.
Oh, and there’s a community category that allows you to interact with nearby locals.
The point to note, though, the category is exclusively for socializing and networking, as you might end up reporting if you use it for anything more than just basic interaction.
One more thing – it’s not entirely free to post ads on Kijiji.
While most categories on the classified ads site are free, you’ll need to pay a small fee for listings in categories like real estate, financial & legal, moving & storage, and automotive.
Sign up on Kijiji to take advantage of its advanced ad-promoting features.
7. Geebo - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Safe Classifieds
Pros
- Big on user safety
- Nicely-arranged categories
- Easy to make use of and make searches
- Perfect for employment opportunities
Cons
- The web layout is a bit too basic
- Product display could be better
Pricing
- Free
Geebo comfortably ranks as one of the safest and client-centered Backpage alternative sites around, probably even safer than Backpage in its heyday.
While it might not have an attractive layout like Gumtree or even Kijiji, Geebo stands out in terms of user safety.
The Scams & Shams button (at the top of the home page) provides tips on how to stay safe while scouting for products or services on the platform.
You can also access the Common Scams page to get a better insight into some of the common tricks used by scammers. Geebo goes all out and lists almost all, if not every trick, from the sale of non-existent vehicles to bad buyers, freelance job scams, and fraudulent renters.
Although you can use Geebo to buy and sell merchandise, vehicles, heavy equipment, and real estate, the Backpage alternative site is a great place for job seekers to shoot their shots.
You’ll find tons of job posts ranging from architecture to education, customer care, insurance, personal care, and many more.
Register on Geebo to post and view ads in a safe community.
8. Bedpage - Top Backpage Alternative for Casual Dating Classifieds
Pros
- Location-based searches
- Easy to set up ads
- Detailed ads
- Suitable for adults only
Cons
- Some locations have zero ads in the adult category
- Several fake ads
Pricing
- Free
Bedpage, as the name suggests, is a classified advertising website designed to mimic the services provided by Backpage.
While you can post (and view) ads in a wide range of categories, Bedpage is best suited for personal ads and adult topics.
The layout is a bit basic (and irritating at times), to be honest, but you’ll appreciate the fact that it’s among the few classified sites that cater to users seeking services for adults only.
While posting ads is free, you’ll have to pay if you want additional services like auto reposting ads, ad sponsorship, and ad ranking.
Sign up on Bedpage to find locals
9. Hoobly - Best Sites Like Backpage for Business Listings
Pros
- Informative listings
- A large number of users
- Easy to sign up and use
- Easy to report fake ads and profiles
Cons
- Full of ads
- Limited categories
Pricing
- Free
Hoobly has carved out a decent reputation as the go-to classifieds site for job and business postings in recent years.
With millions of active users every month, Hoobly is a great place to post and view ads in a wide range of categories.
You can use Hoobly to sell items ranging from automotive and electronics to apparel, and even services. However, the classified ads website is best known for its thousands of job listings.
So why not try your luck and see if you can secure that local gig?
Create a Hoobly account to view the hundreds of business listings
10. Yes Backpage - Recommended for Services Similar to Backpage
Pros
- Offers similar services to Backpage
- Easy to use
- location-based searches
- Dedicated member base
Cons
- Limited search features
- Some locations have zero ads
Pricing
- Free to post ads
Launched specifically to replace Backpage, Yes Backpage is your best bet when looking for local services for adults.
The web layout can be a bit overwhelming, especially since it’s clustered by endless lists of search locations.
But hey, not every classified ads site will allow you to find dating services, and adult jobs in your area.
Posting personal ads is free, but you’ll need to be direct about what you’re after, especially if you’re coming from an urban area as competition can be stiff.
Register on Yes Backpage to streamline your search for local services.
11. Penny Saver - Most Experienced Backpage Alternatives Websites
Pros
- Experienced in the classifieds industry
- Neat, highly attractive web layout
- Several search filters
- Expansive categories
Cons
- Hard to sell some items
- Not really adult focused
Pricing
- Free
Penny Saver has been around for several decades and has done it all.
From dominating print classifieds in the 20th century to successfully transitioning to online classifieds, Penny Saver is easily one of the most trustworthy classified ads websites for goods and services.
And as the name suggests, Penny Saver is better suited for affordable items. You'll probably struggle to find a buyer if the plan is to sell your product or service to the highest bidder.
Sign up on Penny Saver to find cheap affordable ads.
12. Want Ad Digest - Best Backpage Site for Used Automotives
Pros
- Hundreds of regularly updated automotive ads
- Easy to sign up and advertise
- Steady app version
- Users can search for specific keywords
Cons
- The layout could use some improvement
- Not the most responsive customer care team
Pricing
- Free
Want Ad Digest keeps things simple and arranges its products and services based on categories instead of geographical locations.
While this helps improve the website’s overall appearance, a lot still needs to be done to make it less intimidating for new users to get started.
It’s easily the best classifieds for heavy car and truck parts, boats, trailers, and heavy equipment.
The app version is stable and easy to use. And you can choose to pay to make your ad stand out and increase the chances of conversion.
Create a Want Ad Digest account to search for used automotives within your locality.
13. Free Ads Time - Sites Like Backpage Recommended for Fast Searches
Pros
- Keyword searching option available
- Operational in all continents
- Wide range of categories
- Easy sign-up
Cons
- Not the most attractive layout
- Several scammers on board
Pricing
Free Ads Time, although not as popular as Backpage, is a great place to start if you want to find affordable products.
The fact that it’s available on all continents and allows you to make keyword-based searches means it’s easy to find relevant ads.
You must be prepared to scroll through tons of annoying ads, but at least the service is free!
Create a Free Ads Time account to make fast, keyword-based searches.
Other Backpage Alternatives for Dating and Hooking Up
14. Tinder - Best Backpage Alternatives for Casual Dating
Pros
- Millions of active users
- Location-based matches
- Feature-rich
- Intuitive app
Cons
- Costlier than most sites
- Mostly for the younger population
Pricing
- Free to use, but upgrade is available
- 1 Month Tinder Plus - $17.99
Tinder is an ideal Backpage alternative if you’re in search of casual relationships.
Think of Tinder as an advanced version of Backpage, where members get to market themselves by showing off their best features.
So make sure to bring your best selfie game.
The popular swipe app has millions of users sprinkled out across the globe and integrates tons of advanced premium features like rewind, boost, and message before matching.
Oh, and it’s a lot easier to match with neighboring singles as Tinder suggests members based on geographical distance.
Create a Tinder account to interact with millions of singles
15. Plenty of Fish - Best Backpage Alternative for Longterm Dating
Pros
- Advanced matchmaking algorithm
- Detailed profiles
- Strict verification process
- Recommended for serious relationships
Cons
- Lengthy sign-up process
- Few casual options
Pricing
- 3 Months - $59.99
- 6 Months - $89.99
- 12 Months - 119.99
Backpage did a lot of things right, but let’s face it – it wasn’t quite the ideal place for long-term relationships.
But with Plenty of Fish (POF), you get the chance to cast your net wide in pursuit of true love. All profiles are detailed, and members are required to fill out lengthy questionnaires during signup.
The questionnaire is crucial to the site’s matchmaking algorithm, as it helps ensure only like-minded profiles appear on your feed!
Sign up on POF today to find your long lost better half.
16. HER - Top Backpage Alternative for Lesbians
Pros
- Location-based matches
- Exclusively for lesbians
- Feature-rich
- Easy to sign up and use
Cons
- The app could use some improvements
- The free account has limited features
Pricing
- 1 Month - $14.99
- 6 Months - $60
- 12 Months - $90
HER is pretty similar to Backpage, especially in terms of member activity. Almost everyone on the platform is after casual relationships, which makes it ideal for fast connections.
The dating website opens its doors to all women, whether bisexual, lesbian, queer, or even curious straight.
To stand a genuine shot on HER, you’ll need to work on your profile to make a good impression and jump ahead of the queue.
Register on HER to join a community of open-minded users.
17. Alt.com - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Sexual Fantasies
Pros
- Supports all kinds of fetishes
- Purity test during sign up
- Video chats
- Advanced search function
Cons
- Several incomplete profiles
- It can be intimidating to get started as a newbie
Pricing
- 1 Month Silver - $19.95
- 1 Month Gold - $29.95
- Monthly bundles with discounts available
ALT is not your typical dating site. As a matter of fact, it's probably the kinkiest, sex-positive platform you'll find on the internet.
Open to every sexual fantasy and orientation, ALT.com is the ideal place to let yourself loose.
Granted, it might be intimidating to get started at first, especially if you're new to fetishes like bondage and submission – but you'll get the hang of it soon enough, best believe!
The trick to succeeding on Alt.com is being as explicit as possible. Don't hesitate to state your wildest preferences; who knows, your dream date might just be a click away.
Create an Alt.com account today to bring your wildest fantasies to life.
18. Feeld - Recommended Sites Like Backpage for Couples
Pros
- Users can create a couple of accounts
- A large number of open-minded couples
- Free to send messages
- A fast-loading, easy-to-use app
Cons
- Most members are men
- Members must register via Facebook
Pricing
- 1 Month - $11.99
- 3 Months - $23.99
If you're up for some couple adventure with your better half, then Feeld might just be what you need.
The app allows members to register as couples, which is a big plus for couples that want to try out new experiences together.
Although the app doesn't have as many users as Backpage had, it doesn't disappoint when it comes to member interaction.
And the fact that Feeld is open to a wide range of sexual preferences makes it the ideal app to reignite your bedroom spark as a couple.
Register on Feeld to embark on a casual dating adventure with your better half.
19. Hinge - Sites Like Backpage for Casual and Serious Relationships
Pros
- Photo upload mandatory
- Tons of advanced features
- Detailed profiles
- Easy to sign up and use
Cons
- Easy for members to upload fake snaps
- The customer care team is rather slow
Pricing
- 1 Month - $9.99
- 3 Months - $20.97
- 6 Months - $29.94
If you're after a Backpage alternative that gives you the best of both worlds (casual and serious dating), then you might want to give Hinge a shot.
Most profiles on Hinge are detailed and well-stocked with quality photos, which gives you a better insight into who you're interacting with.
Finding a fast date on Hinge is a bit of a tall order, but you can count on the app to play cupid and link you with singles in search of casual relationships and serious dating.
Join Hinge today if searching for both casual and serious relationships.
20. Zoosk - Best Backpage Alternatives Websites for Detailed Profiles
Pros
- Detailed profiles
- Advanced matchmaking algorithm
- Suitable for long-term dating
- Easy to use
Cons
- Not the most responsive customer care team
- Not ideal for quick flings
Pricing
- 1 Month - $29.95
- 3 Months - $59.95
- 6 Months - $74.99
- 12 Months - $149.95
Zoosk pips its peers when it comes to matchmaking courtesy of its advanced algorithm that suggests profiles based on preferences.
It’s the ideal Backpage alternative if you’re looking to settle down.
However, Zoosk is awfully competitive, especially since it has more male members than female, so be sure to upload your best pics and craft a catchy bio.
Register on Zoosk to take advantage of its advanced matchmaking algorithms.
21. SilverSingles - Best Backpage Alternative for Senior Dating
Pros
- Niche dating site for seniors
- Simplistic interface makes it easy to use
- Personality test increases matching accuracy
- Responsive support team
Cons
- Long sign-up process
- Some profiles are incomplete
Pricing
- 3 Months - $68
- 6 Months - $83
- 12 Months - $143
Backpage catered to the needs of everyone regardless of age or sexual preferences. However, SilverSingles felt the need to focus on a more mature audience and created a platform for senior dating.
All members on Silver Singles are above 48, with most ranging between 50 and 70.
The personality test filled out during sign-up boosts the chances of successful matching. However, it’s best to be prepared to spend a considerable amount of time, typically 20-40 minutes, when registering on the site.
Sign up on SilverSingles to access a large pool of seniors looking to date.
22. Bumble - Recommended Backpage Alternatives for Women
Pros
- Ladies initiate contact
- Large user base
- Chat room available
- Feature-rich
Cons
- The customer care team is not highly responsive
- Members must keep up or lose connections
Pricing
- 1 Month - $29.99
- 3 Months - $59.99
- 6 Months - $99.99
- Lifetime - $149.99
Bumble thrusts you into a world where women are firmly in control over who they talk to and interact with.
Ladies get to initiate contacts, a pretty unique feature that seems to work wonders.
The trick with Bumble is to be as active as possible since a potential connection will expire 24 hours after the lady initiates contact.
Oh, and uploading attractive photos is the surest way to have ladies ‘swarm’ your Bumble profile.
Register on Bumble to access thousands of sexy profiles interested in serious relationships.
23. Fetlife - Sex-Positive Backpage Alternatives Websites
Pros
- Open to all sexual preferences
- LGBTQ friendly
- A large community of like-minded users
- Chat rooms
Cons
- Some members are scammers
- No one-month subscription
Pricing
- 6 Months - $30
- 12 Months - $60
- 24 Months - $120
- Lifetime - $240
Kind of like Backpage in its prime, FetLife allows members to post about their wildest fetishes and sexual fantasies.
It allows you to feel comfortable in your skin while interacting with a community of like-minded users.
Signup is a breeze, but you’ll need to be on the lookout for scammers and fake profiles, as the support team isn’t known to monitor profiles.
Create a Fetlife account to join a community of sex-positive members.
24. BeNaughty - Best Backpage Alternatives for Naughty Texting
Pros
- Recommended for fast flings
- Balanced gender ratio
- Easy to sign up and use
- Allows members to make short-term subscriptions
Cons
- Not the most detailed profiles
- Not too many members
Pricing
- 1 Day - $0.99
- 1 Month - $28
- 3 Months - $46.6
You don’t need to be prince charming to secure a fling on BeNaughty, as the casual dating site is exclusively meant for sexting and casual encounters.
But just like Backpage, you’ll have to package yourself well to come off as a serious contender on the platform.
Set up a decent profile and try as much as you can to keep up with conversations, especially once you get a match.
Sign up on BeNaughty to sext with some of the sexiest girls on the internet.
25. Reddit Swingers R4R - 100% Free Backpage Site
Pros
- Free to use
- Several active members
- Backpage-like posts and ads
- Couples and singles can post ads
Cons
- Easy to get scammed
- Might be hard to get responses
Pricing
- Free
In search of a pocket-friendly Backpage alternative that’s just as free as the fallen giant? If so, then Reddit Swingers R4R might float your boat.
Boasting thousands of daily active members, Reddit Swingers R4R is perhaps the best place to post free casual dating ads.
Just post a descriptive ad about what you’re after, and who knows, like-minded swingers or singles might stumble upon the post and make contact.
Register on reddit swingers R4R to join a community of freaky swingers.
Best Backpage Alternatives Websites FAQs
Why Was Backpage Shut Down?
Backpage was shut down as a result of trafficking-related charges filed against it. The classifieds website was plagued with several cases of child exploitation and forced prostitution.
Although some people used Backpage for casual dating, others used it for illegal commercial sex, which warranted federal investigation and eventual closure. This goes for Craigslist Personals as well.
What’s The Best Alternative To Backpage For Dating?
The best alternative to Backpage for dating is AdultFriendFinder as it is feature-rich (live cams, chat rooms, virtual gifts, and blogs), secure, and has a large pool of active members.
Ashley Madison is also a great Backpage alternative for casual dating, especially if you’re searching for discreet extramarital affairs.
More on that with the best hookup apps for 2023.
Can I Use Backpage Alternatives for Free?
You can use the best Backpage alternatives like AdultFriendFinder, Ashley Madison, Kijiji, and Reddit Personals R4R for free.
While a free account will suffice on sites like Kijiji and Reddit Personals R4R, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to make the most of sites like AdultFriendFinder and Ashley Madison.
Can I Use Backpage Replacement Sites As an Alternative to Craigslist Personals?
You can use Backpage replacement sites like Yes Backpage and Bedpage as alternatives to Craigslist personals. Both Yes Backpage and Bedpage prioritize adult topics over anything else, which makes them great alternatives to Craigslist Personals.
Why Do People Love to Use Backpage Alternatives?
People love to use Backpage alternatives for classified ad services and dating services. With platforms like Craigslist, Kijiji, Geebo, and Gumtree, you can view (and post) classified ads like you would using Backpage.
Similarly, you can also use popular dating sites like Ashley Madison and AdultFriendFinder for your casual dating needs.
How Can I Get Started with Backpage Alternative Classifieds for Free?
You can get started with Backpage alternative classifieds for free by creating an account. Most classified ads sites are free to use as long as you’ve completed registration. You’ll probably need to fill in your name and contact details before verifying your profile via email.
Best Backpage Alternatives in Conclusion
Although gone with the wind, Backpage is not short of worthy alternatives (and replacements) that can sort your unique dating or classified ads needs.
For casual dating, we’d recommend AdultFriendFinder, arguably the most popular casual dating site on the internet. The site boasts millions of active users and integrates a wide range of features like live cams, what’s hot, and chat rooms that enhance your overall experience.
You can also try out classified sites like Craigslist and Kijiji if you’re looking to buy, sell or hunt for jobs.
As a good rule of thumb, you should always prioritize safety at all times, regardless of the Backpage alternative site you use. Never share your details with strangers online, and always do your due diligence before proceeding with transactions or planning for meetups.
Good luck with your search!
RELATED READING: Best wealthy dating sites