7 Best Background Check Services for Reliable Information

Whether you're doing it for the safety of your family, or you're just plain curious about an ex, the best background check services can come in handy. There are a dozen reasons to run one, and the best background check sites can get your answers in minutes.

So what is a background check, how much does it cost, and which are the best background check sites to go with for fast, convenient, and of course, confidential results? There are lots of options from high-end to really cheap background check service and you want to make sure you're getting your money's worth without getting ripped off.

So, dig in to find out everything you want to know.

7 Best Background Check Services: At a Glance

BeenVerified - Best Overall Background Check Service TruthFinder - Best Background Check Sites for Searching Public Records Intelius - Best Background Check Site for Speedy Results Instant Checkmate - Best Background Check Site for Ease of Use PeopleFinders - Best Database for Background Check Sites Spokeo - Best Background Check Site for Reverse Email Lookup US Search - Best Background Check Site for Affordability

Best Background Check Services for Accurate Results

In order to decide amongst the best background check sites, we considered a variety of elements. These included access to private records, cost, speed, customer feedback, and the services offered. To gain a better understanding of our selection process, please read the following sections.

Here are the best background check sites that rose to the top of our list, along with the qualities that made them stand out.

BeenVerified - Best Overall Background Check Service

Pros

Apps available on both iOS and Android

Three months' early payment will result in a discount

A court runner looks for information that isn't digital

Different data sources

Cons

There is not a single search option available

Less thorough as some of the greatest background check services

BeenVerified is one of the best background check services available, which incorporates a court runner service in which BeenVerified staff visits the courts in person to acquire documents which have yet to be put online.

The company provides mobile apps for both the Android and iOS operating systems. You can begin your background search with as many details as you wish, and you will be given a discount if you pay for a three-month period upfront.

However, individual searches are not allowed without a membership, and the prices are only visible once all the loading windows have been completed. Some customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the results, suggesting that other best background check services are more reliable.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

A BeenVerified subscription comes with a variety of services as standard, including criminal records, background checks, email lookups, phone lookups, contact information, and address lookups. Users also have access to 7 other ways to search for and locate information.

Accuracy: 4/5

BeenVerified can yield quite accurate results in many cases; however, it’s not always the most reliable among the best background check services. People have experienced issues such as having email addresses associated with them that they have no knowledge of ever having.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

Getting your search results ought to take around 6 minutes. This background check service has the second-slowest response times when compared to the better ones.

Cost: 5/5

If you pay for the service on a month-to-month basis, you will be charged $26.89. However, if you pay for three months at once, the rate drops from the typical $24.90 to $17.48.

Customer Service: 5/5

Seven days a week, from 6:00 am to 11:30 pm Eastern Time, you may reach customer service by dialing a toll-free number 866-885-6480. You may contact the company by email at support@beenverified.com.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

TruthFinder - Best Background Check Service for Searching Public Records

Pros

Provides a reverse phone number search service

Members may do searches on the dark web

Available as an app for both Android and iOS

Capabilities for autonomous monitoring

Cons

There is no trial version available

Functions only in the USA

In addition, there is a fee for downloading reports

When you sign up for a subscription to TruthFinder, one of the best background check services, you’re granted limitless access to background reports at no additional cost. Each time you conduct a background check, it also searches the dark web.

The app available for iPhones and Android phones makes it convenient to take care of any background search needs while on the go. Another feature TruthFinder offers is the ability to see what information about you would be uncovered in a background search, such as reverse phone lookups and self-monitoring tools.

However, it’s not possible to do a single background search and a monthly membership fee must be paid to use the database. In addition, if you want to get your reports in PDF format there is an extra charge. Additionally, non-U.S. citizens or permanent residents are not allowed to use the best background check site.

Check out this TruthFinder review on management.org to find more information on the background check service.

Checks and Screenings: 5/5

Utilizing TruthFinder, one can access a wealth of data from a person, from their age and other names to their car ownership and firearm permits.

In addition, around 40 distinct types of information are available, including Amazon wish lists, online profiles, hunting permits, and concealed weapon licenses.

Accuracy: 5/5

TruthFinder's background check sites have been hailed for their dependability by many customers. Jim F. on Sitejabber gave the website four stars, noting that it was a "speedy" process that was "right" and that it "covered all the bases" and "left no stone unturned."

Turnaround Time: 5/5

Our reports can generate the information you need in a minimum of two to three minutes, making it the third-quickest turnaround on our list.

Cost: 4.5/5

A person can pay $28.05 USD for a TruthFinder subscription each month, or they can pay $23.28 every two months to receive a discounted rate.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

Monday through Friday, during normal business hours (GMT -5), the customer service hotline is available at (800) 699-8081. If you have questions, you can also contact us at help@truthfinder.com.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Intelius - Best for Background Check For Speedy Result

Intelius is one of the best background check services because of the comprehensiveness and speed with which it does background searches and generates results for its customers. A 256-bit encrypted connection is used for safety.

The background check service has been around since 2003, and in that time it has built a solid reputation for its speed and accuracy in criminal background searches and location records.

When it comes to internet address searches, Intelius is among the best background check services since it guarantees complete anonymity. Most individuals who do internet research will not give this any thought until they learn of its possible negative effects.

You may do a background search through 20 billion public data and use the Intelius Connection app to establish direct links between groups of individuals of interest. Find out more about Intelius in this in-depth review.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

Intelius is one of the best background check services for property records since it provides services like reverse address lookup, reverse phone lookup, background check, public records search, and criminal records search.

Accuracy: 5/5

Intelius is widely regarded as one of the best background check services by its satisfied customers.

A user named "Fred" from Bunnlevel, North Carolina reviewed Intelius on Consumer Affairs and said that the service worked "just like magic!" in helping him find the person he was looking for.

Turnaround Time: 4.5/5

Intelius's usage of loading pages may cause data retrieval times to exceed five minutes. Among the best background check sites, it’s the third-slowest response time.

Cost: 4.5/5

A person's background search membership begins at $24.86 per month. Paying for two months in advance reduces the monthly fee to $21.13. The cost of a single search will depend on the specifics of your inquiry.

Customer Service: 3/5

You may contact customer service at their toll-free number 888-245-1655 from Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm Eastern Time. In addition, you may reach support@mailer.intelius.com if you have any questions or concerns.

Overall Score: 4.75/5

Instant Checkmate - Best Background Check Service for Ease of Use

Pros

Detail-oriented documentation

Highly accurate

Quick and easy assistance

Best for researching land titles

Cons

Making customized reports is not a possibility

It may take some time for reports to load

Among the best background check services out there, Instant Checkmate has been praised for producing the most accurate background search results of its competitors. Accessing social media results is as easy as using the app or the search engine on your smartphone. Instant Checkmate offers rather comprehensive reports.

While the report is being generated, however, the website is slow to load. Monthly subscriptions are available, as with most services, and individual report requests are not. The membership fee is shown on the final loading screen.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

A background search may reveal information on professional licenses, legal judgments, hunting, fishing permits, tax liens, voter registration, and gun licenses.

Accuracy: 5/5

Instant Checkmate is one of the best background check sites. Clients who have used other prominent background check services have praised Instant Checkmate for its precision.

In order to illustrate, I'll use Cynthia from Pflugerville, Texas: "so far the services have been quite accurate and informative, particularly as a single girl continuously getting hit on by men from various countries on social media!"

Turnaround Time: 4/5

It will take you nearly 10 minutes to pass through a series of loading screens and sign up for a membership before being able to access your report. Of the companies investigated, BackgroundCheck.com proved to have the most protracted wait times.

Cost: 3.5/5

Purchasing one month of service will cost $36.95. If you buy two months at once the rate is reduced to $29.55 per mo.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

Call 800-222-8985 to speak with a customer service representative Monday through Friday, 10 am to 10 pm Eastern Time. Help is available through email at help@instantcheckmate.com if that’s more convenient for you.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

PeopleFinders - Best Database for Background Check Site

Pros

Exceptional mobile apps

Excellent customer service

Option for a monthly subscription

Single search option available

Cons

Hefty cancellation charges

Searches are only conducted inside the United States

No social media information

One of the best background check services is PeopleFinders, which also offers top-notch customer support. Users have the option of doing a single background search, in addition to subscribing to a service that charges them on a recurrent basis and receiving additional benefits. It offers some of the modern era's most cutting-edge mobile apps.

Customers frequently give the business's customer service excellent reviews.

A significant early termination fee will apply if you want to end your membership before the allotted time.

The United States is the only location for which searches may be made. Social media does not have a search feature, and the options for help are rather limited.

Look up an individual with PeopleFinders

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

The results of a simple background search will only provide you with a limited amount of information. This information will include your name, your current address, your age, any former residences, as well as your email address and cellphone number.

The background search will examine any prior bankruptcies, criminal convictions, information on nearby properties, and employment history.

Accuracy: 5/5

PeopleFinders is consistently regarded as one of the best background check services, with multiple customers and reviews confirming its accuracy. For example, Keisha from Winterset, Iowa commented that the data available on the website was "accurate and reliable".

Turnaround Time: 5/5

Your report will be generated by PeopleFinders in a lot less time than a minute. The six best background check services we looked at tied for second place with this response time.

Cost: 4.5/5

Individual background searches cost between $0.95 and $9.95. The cost of membership is $29.95 per month.

Customer Service: 4/5

Call 800-718-8997 for customer service between 10:00 am and 9:00 pm Eastern Time, Monday to Friday, and 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday. Alternatively, you may contact them using the website's contact form.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

Spokeo - Best Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

Pros

Webpage updated on a regular basis

Pleasant user interface

You’re able to delete your data

Some completely free services

Cons

There are no limitless search options available

Customer concerns about accuracy

Spokeo has become one of the best background check sites for its free access to basic data like reverse email lookups. If a more comprehensive background check is desired, a nominal one-time fee will need to be paid. It’s also possible to remove personal information from their listings.

Additionally, the site frequently updates its content, and the user interface is straightforward to navigate.

On the contrary, many customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the little information provided or the accuracy of the results.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

Through the utilization of Spokeo, you can get hold of someone's contact details, personal information, location history, financial status, family members, associates, social media accounts, and criminal records, which are all derived from a thorough analysis of a large number of public records.

These files consist of an array of data, including those related to customers, corporations, social media, and real estate.

Accuracy: 4/5

The majority of people who have availed the service have been satisfied, however, some have objected to the wrong information given. Buddy R. commented on Sitejabber that the business was nearly approaching the territory of a fraudster by providing incorrect data.

Turnaround Time: 5/5

Out of all the leading suppliers we have examined, this reaction time is the second-best background check website.

Cost: 5/5

When the entire name report is purchased, the price decreases by $1.95, resulting in a new cost of $0.95.

Customer Service: 5/5

You can reach Spokeo's customer service by dialing 888-271-9562 between the hours of 8 am and 11 pm Eastern Time each day of the week. You can also contact them by sending an email to customercare@spokeo.com.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

US Search - Best Background Check Service for Affordability

Pros

Cash-back promise

Wide selection of search choices

Greater search options

A reporting system that’s open to everybody

Cons

This AI helper is very slow and of little practical value

The least expensive searches don't provide a lot of information

The arrangement of the reports might need some work

US Search, which was established in 1998, is known as the "original" of the best background check services. This service's main advantage is its ability to look for a single name for just $2.45 or do countless searches for $20 a month.

PeopleData works with US Search, an engine for performing background checks.

Even if you have not utilized this famous background search service, you might be familiar with its name since it has been often referred to as one of the best on renowned media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and 60 Minutes.

It’s a rapid and efficient way to get access to various types of criminal records, including those for sex offenders, felonies, and misdemeanors.

You can use this website to do a background search of local databases, state registries, or even extensive searches of databases throughout the entire US, depending on the purpose of your investigation.

When you decide to go for the Omni-search option, you can look through various social media services. The formal background check is the most comprehensive search that’s available, but it will cost you around $40. This examination will uncover any criminal convictions along with major financial information such as bankruptcy filings.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

A thorough background check is one form of background search. Other categories include

A search of property records

An email search

A reverse phone lookup

A search of social network services

An examination of criminal records

Accuracy: 5/5

While you might not have personally used this highly acclaimed service, you probably know of its reputation since it’s often mentioned as one of the best background check services on reliable news broadcasts.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

Before you can register for a subscription and take a look at your report, you need to be prepared to wait for a couple of loading pages for a duration of five minutes. This organization has a much longer waiting period than the other leading background search services that are on our list.

Cost: 4/5

It’s possible to purchase one-off searches from the business for a cost of $2.45, or customers can elect to pay a fee of $20 each month for unrestricted searches.

Customer Service: 4/5

We have customer service agents available Monday to Friday from 10 am until 7 pm Eastern Standard Time. You can reach them by calling (888) 712-0108 or you can email support@ussearch.com.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Services

Access to Non-Public Information

Non-public information, ideally from a credit header, is the initial requirement of a premium background check.

Credit headers are only the first part of a credit report; they do not include any information about a person's personal finances or job history that would not be acceptable for a non-business inquiry.

Credit headers may be used to confirm an individual's unique identifier, most recent address, mobile number, and employment information.

Access to State Records

By handing in an application, either in paper or online form, many states now offer free or low-priced searches right away. You can locate official documents pertaining to you by using web-based (and possibly offline) databases, but it’s much easier to pay for a premium search that encompasses all related information.

A premium records search might also verify confidential facts like a professional license (in the area where work is being done), educational qualifications, marriage certificates, death records, driving infractions, and other essential details which could establish a person's identity and accomplishments.

Social Media Searches

Companies are increasingly utilizing social media as part of their screening processes for employees and travelers, particularly if there are any noticeable issues with the individual. Alongside this, there are multiple services offering checks, consisting of software that looks for patterns, labels, and user profiles.

Moreover, free searches may just involve a Google search of the person's name and associated domains. On the other hand, BeenVerified provides a more comprehensive deep web search, which may yield results similar to a skip trace investigation.

Custom Background Searches

Custom background searches may comprise many screenings as part of a package agreement as well as more sophisticated tests that are specifically relevant to a job or individual contractual activity like babysitting or house sitting.

Accreditation

The National Association of Professional Background Screeners or a comparable body may accredit certain background check services, according to their advertising. The utmost adherence to the law and the protection of applicants' rights may be requirements for qualifying.

Report Information Accuracy

Inaccurate reporting might leave you open to costly liabilities in addition to making it difficult for you to achieve your requirements. Your ability to make an educated choice will be aided by the accuracy and expertise of the top background check services.

Search Customization

Casting a broad net is a good thing, but background checks differ from one another. You may wish to be more particular and concentrate on your job history or financial records; in this case, you need a business that can effectively filter the results to provide you just the information you're after.

If you want to be sure you're constantly obtaining the most relevant information, a reliable background check firm should provide many tiers of screening.

Ease of Use

You don't have to be a private investigator and have any special technical knowledge to use the best background check sites. The best background check services have to be straightforward and plain to use, and they ought to provide information in that way.

The top services provide you with the quickest response time and the most straightforward manner.

Customer Support

Strong customer support teams that are knowledgeable about the industry will be available to answer any queries you may have about best background checks. They need to be able to explain why your search continues hitting brick walls if that’s the case.

In addition, a good record search service should prioritize providing useful results to its consumers rather than pushing further, unrelated searches on them.

Paying for a search engine query might help you locate results that organic searches would not have turned up. The majority of for-profit businesses will gather the data and provide it to you in an organized, simple-to-read style.

Guide to Background Checks

Background check services is a simple and practical tool for when a company, organization, or individual requires information about someone before engaging in a personal or professional connection.

The definition of a background check, its process, and the kinds of information it might uncover are all covered in the tutorial that follows.

What Is a Background Check?

A background check website can efficiently scan the world wide web for details about the person you’re researching. Even though you could eventually get most of the information the services have access to, it could take you a prolonged period of time to collect the data you need.

Background check services may quickly and thoroughly supply a report for you after going through millions of documents.

Background investigations can expose facts on an individual's credit history, job history, financial documents, and other elements of their life beyond just criminal records. They can also be employed to validate an individual's identity.

What Are The Levels of Background Checks?

Background checks come in more varieties than you may imagine. Correct ordering and a better comprehension of the findings may both be aided by being aware of the discrepancies.

Level 1: Identity verification (Name, addresses, phone numbers, DOB, SSN, etc.)

Level 2: Criminal background checks (via the local police or federal authorities)

Level 3: Credit history and score check

Level 4: Motor vehicle record

Level 5: Educational and professional background checks

Level 6: Fingerprint checks

Level 7: Verify legal work status in the US

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

Background checks come in many tiers, ranging from those that just include the most fundamental details to those that cover a person's criminal history in great detail.

Typically, the purpose of your background check will determine how in-depth your reports should be. Spying on an ex-boyfriend for fun may not need as extensive of an investigation as, say, applying to work for a top-secret security agency.

The most typical background checks that businesses do nowadays include

International background checks

Reference checks

Criminal background checks

Social Security number trace

Personal background checks

E-Verify background checks

Professional licenses background checks

OIG background checks

Credit background checks

Education verification

Background checks for employment

Social media scans

Universal background checks

The majority will include the person's age and date of birth as well as basic information about them, such as contact information like addresses and phone numbers. Additionally, it will include more specific data including educational background, career history, and criminal and arrest histories. A background check may also contain the following additional items:

Liens

Blogs

Personal websites

Aliases

Bankruptcies

Relatives

Credit

Marriage licenses

Wikipedia pages

Military records

Driving history

Weapons permits

Sexual offender registry listings

Civil records

Social media profiles

Photographs

Other types of licenses (professional)

References

Depending on the background check company and policies

Background Checks for Employee and Tenant Screening

We won't be reviewing the following businesses, but you should check out their TrustPilot and BBB ratings before doing business with them since our list concentrates on personal or preventative searches that safeguard the customer.

Companies like this don't cater to the typical customer who has just personal concerns; rather, they give access to confidential government documents like credit reports to other businesses for legitimate commercial uses.

GoodHire

Universal Background Screening

EBI

Checkr

Sterling

The Shrewd Searcher’s Guide to Finding Quality Background Checks

Consumers who use private searches for their own security are looking for the same documents and have a lot of the same rights. And even if a fast Google search turns up a sizable number of reliable background check businesses, there are some things you should consider before choosing the service that's best for you.

Public record search ability is a very recent idea. Employers and creditors utilized solely personal references in the past to confirm a resume.

Finding a reliable source of unbiased data has proven beneficial throughout time to those looking for homes and businesses who sought to avoid theft, crime, and subpar work performance.

The same fundamental information is sought now by employers and federal government employees who do background checks:

Irregular performance at work

Debt and significant financial issues

Drug abuse

Civil court cases or records

The sex offender register and/or criminal accusations

Best Background Check Services – FAQ

What Is the Most Accurate Background Check Site?

The most reliable background check website available is called BeenVerified. It offers "Sensitive Information," which includes addresses, contact numbers, civil judgments, photos, property documents, and some other court records as well as searches of national criminal records.

Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?

In order to give the most accurate information, the finest background check services will look into a person's history and present. They start with public records, which are composed of information gleaned from documents made available to the public, like birth certificates, ownership titles, and police reports.

The top background check website will next look into secondary sources, such as phone books, online news sources, accounts on social networking platforms, and articles or news stories that have been published in print.

Last but not least, they look into your online buying history (on sites like Amazon), magazine subscriptions, voter registration, hunting and fishing licenses, and professional memberships and affiliations.

How Do I Pick the Best Background Check Services for Me?

To choose the background check website that’s the perfect match for you, you must do thorough research. Carefully consider each and every decision you make.

Think about what is most important to you when deciding which background check sites are the best for you, such as the range of available checks and screens, the accuracy of the reports provided, and the time required before you obtain the results.

It's crucial to take into account the price of the service, the teachability of customer support, and any other pertinent considerations while searching for the top background check services.

BeenVerified, after careful consideration, may emerge as your top pick for a background check service. We’re aware that not everyone or every situation will experience this.

Why Run a Background Check?

When you want to confirm a person's recent, ongoing, and potential history, you utilize background checks. Background checks are carried out, for instance, to see whether a person has a criminal past or if they have ever been in any kind of legal difficulty.

Additionally, it confirms any other details that would be pertinent to their job application, such as their marital status, work history, and other information. Criminal and civil records are included in "background checks" (e.g., driving violations).

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

A background check might take anything from several hours to many days, depending on the company doing the check. They’re often carried out by a private business that has access to court and public information.

The turnaround time is determined by how fast you need the report back and if there are any extra costs for the background check. While some businesses promise immediate findings, this isn't always attainable for all types of reports.

Are Background Check Services Legal?

In most states, background checks are permitted. But there are rules and specifications for carrying out these searches in every state. Additionally, background checks are permitted for many state and federal employment.

There are restrictions in certain countries on who may utilize background check services and what data can be gathered via them. As a result, if you have any concerns regarding the background check rules in your state, you must speak with a lawyer.

As a result, before making any recruiting choices, you should get in touch with the unemployment office in your state and the HR department at your employer.

Is It Safe to Use These Best Background Check Services?

Yes, sophisticated encryption technology shields the greatest background check services from snooping internet users.

There is zero chance that the person whose past you’re investigating will ever learn that you looked into their life.

All of your personal information, including name, email account, and credit card details, is securely stored in your customer account.

Only in rare situations, such as when you pay for your membership or must abide by a legal requirement, will the finest background check service divulge your personal information, according to the policy.

The top background check firms also promise never to sell your information.

The most reliable background check services also let you delete your information if you change your mind, which makes them safe in another way. This method will ensure that a background check conducted by that company will reveal little to no information about you.

Best Background Check Services: The Takeaway

With the increase in technology, the internet is now filled with a great amount of information. Nevertheless, the most difficult part is to find the right data. Using websites and applications for background checks can help to provide a sense of safety.

With the help of background and identity checks, it’s difficult to hide anything. You can prevent getting into any suspicious situations by inspecting any new people in your life, such as potential colleagues, dates, etc.

Moreover, you can employ technology to put a stop to scammers, such as doing a reverse phone look-up. You can check your background as well as the backgrounds of other people. As the web is immense, it’s uncertain what details might turn up online. To get prepared for interviews, you can look into yourself and protect your profile.

All in all, BeenVerified emerged as the most satisfactory search engine to us due to the fact that it performed searches in the surface web, deep web, dark web, and some other records which we do not usually get to see when we search in the free Whitepages.

Moreover, it also conducted criminal background and sex offender searches. If you have even the slightest suspicion about a new friend, date, colleague, relative, or anyone who visits your home, why not take the initiative and run a background check immediately?

