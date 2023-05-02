Best Australian Betting Sites: Top Bookmakers in Australia for 2023

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Whether you’re into cricket, football, or rugby, there’s no denying that Australians are some of the best sports fans in the world. That’s why it’s no surprise how competitive sports odds are among Australian betting sites, especially for the country’s most popular leagues – NRL, AFL, and cricket.

Rabona caters to all types of Australian sports bettors, and it’s easily the most popular sportsbook thanks to its wide range of betting markets with competitive odds, excellent sports bonuses, and top-tier support.

A few other sportsbooks are vying for the top spot. Let’s see how they fare against our top pick.

Best Australian Betting Sites

Rabona: Best overall

Sportaza: Best for soccer betting

MyStake: Best sports betting bonuses

Playzilla: Great live betting site

Winstler: Best for new bettors

Gxmble: Top pick for Esports

Wazamba: Best in-play betting experience

Cloudbet: Best for crypto betting

1. Rabona – Best Australian Betting Site Overall

Pros

Huge selection of sports betting promotions

100% match of up to AU$ 150 welcome bonus

Competitive odds on over 25 sports

Exciting sports tournaments

Dedicated sports betting app

Cons

Lacklustre mobile support

Rabona is a robust online sportsbook and casino with the most compeitive odds and generous bonuses for sports bettors. It knows what Aussie bettors are looking for and it never fails to deliver, it’s no surprise it’s the best Australian betting site today.

Sportsbook Features: 4.93/5

The Rabona sportsbook is straightforward to use. It also packs a bunch of information up front without looking too much like some nightmarish spreadsheet… which is always nice.

It’s an excellent choice for punters looking for a broad range of odds on everything from esports to table tennis to boxing, skiing, and more.

There’s also a great selection of live betting options, though it seems they only support live streaming of esports events, so if you want to watch the game as you wager, you’ll need to keep your TV on (or at least have access to something you can swap to in another browser window).

Players looking to put a little extra skin in the game can take advantage of Rabona’s Sports Tournament, where they gain entry into the competition by placing bets on qualifying competitions for a slice of a rather robust prize pool. The top 30 places are guaranteed to win a cash prize.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players will get a 100% match on their first deposit up to AU$150. To activate this bonus, you’ll need to play through your initial deposit at least once with odds of 1.5 or greater. Once that’s done, you can reach out to the Rabona support team to get your bonus funds which will be subject to a low 6x wagering requirement before winnings can be withdrawn.

You’ll find a whole bunch of other great bonuses at Rabona as well. From free bets on Top Leagues to a generous 50% weekly reload bonus and several more enticing bonuses, players looking to fatten their bankrolls will find more than enough here to bring a smile to their faces.

Online Casino: 4.85/5

If you need something to keep you busy while waiting for the big game, you’ll be stoked to know that Rabona also has a robust casino with over 4,500 games. Its library includes popular games like Big Bass Bonanza, Book of the Fallen, and even fantastic old-school slots like Very Hot 5 and 100k Joker.

The table game variety features a fantastic mix of single and multi-hand blackjack, Trey Poker, American, European, and French roulette. You’ll find plenty of live dealer games, too. Rabona’s variety and quality easily match Australia's best online casinos.

>> Get AU$150 in bonuses when you sign up at Rabona today.

2. Sportaza – Best Australian Sportsbook for International Soccer

Pros

Clean sportsbook interface

Excellent live and pre-event soccer coverage

100% match up to AU$150 on the first deposit

Competitive odds across 20+ sports

Cons

No phone support

Sportaza has swiftly become one of our favourite Australian betting agencies. You’ll find a wide range of betting markets, but Sportaza pays special attention to the soccer scene. We found betting lines on well over 1,000 games worldwide.

Sportsbook Features: 4.8/5

The layout of Sportaza’s sportsbook is very close to Rabona’s own, which is not a complaint. We found it easy to navigate, find the games we sought, and fill out our bet slips without a hitch. And where some sports betting sites require you to bounce between the main sportsbook and the in-play options, Sportaza makes everything accessible from the main sportsbook.

The fact that it does it all without feeling cluttered shows how good of a job they do.

You’ll find over 20 sports to wager on, including a fairly decent selection of esports betting markets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

We were pleased with the promotions available at Sportaza. From the AU$750 weekly reload bonus to the 10% cashback, boosted odds, and even a 100% refund on qualifying bets. The welcome bonus is also solid, with players getting a 100% match up to AU $ 150 on their first deposit.

Like with Rabona, you’ll have to wager your initial deposit before you can reach out and get your bonus credited to your account, but it’s well worth it considering the low 6x wagering requirements.

Online Casino: 4.85/5

Sportaza offers a wide range of exciting slots and table games, including a fairly robust collection of progressive jackpot slots like Frost Queen Jackpots, Dr. Fortuno, and Jackpot Raiders.

The live casino games are powered by many of the industry’s top live studios, so you’ll find a variety of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, Sic Bo, and more. And everything we tried ran great on both desktop and mobile devices, so if you need excitement on the bus ride home, you’re covered.

>> Click here for a 100% match up to AU$150 with 6x rollover requirements.

3. MyStake – Best Aussie Betting Site for Sports Bonuses

Pros

Thousands of betting markets across 40 sports

16 payment options including crypto

100% up to AU$ 500 sports welcome bonus

Boosted odds, reload bonuses, and cashback offers

Competitive odds on sports and racing events

Excellent sportsbook user interface

Cons

Website navigation needs some work

Established in 2020, MyStake is a relatively new betting site that proves you can hit the ground running. With a robust sportsbook, great odds on both racing and sports events, and generous bonuses, this is an excellent place to start your sports betting journey.

Sportsbook Features: 4.8/5

It’s not uncommon to find sportsbooks with 20 or 30 different sports available for players to wager on, but MyStake knocks it out of the park with over 40 sports, including popular sports leagues like UEFA, NBA, NHL, Australian Open, and the Premier League. It also covers less common categories, like curling, darts, and floorball.

Fnding odds across all events is extremely easy, as the overall design of the MyStake sportsbook is very straightforward. Although, it can be tricky for new players. We’d love to see more granular control over proposition bets and the like, but overall, we have no real complaints.

The racebook is also quite nice, with both horse racing markets and greyhound racing markets available with events from around the world. Many of the events had live streaming available, so you could keep up with the event in-app without worrying about toggling between browser windows.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

MyStake offers a fairly robust collection of promotions for sports punters. From 30% cash back bonuses when you place bets on Top Soccer leagues to boosted odds, 3 + 1 free bets, and even a nice reload bonus once you’ve worked through the generous welcome bonus.

Speaking of the welcome bonus, new players can claima 100% match on their first deposit of up to AU$500. Once activated, the bonus funds should appear in your account automatically, and you’ll have to play through everything 10x over two or more events with at least 1.4 odds before you can withdraw any winnings.

This is a solid offer, and a clever player should have no problem crushing those requirements.

Online Casino: 4.6/5

Proving itself a one-stop shop, MyStake also offers one of the best online casino experiences. With over 3,000 casino games from more than 60 software providers, you’ll find just about anything you could want to play.

We were pleased to find fan-favourite slots like Buffalo Rising Megaways and Fishin’ Frenzy. We even spent some time with NoLimitCity’s Fire in the Hole XBomb – a perfect choice for a player looking for a dynamite slot experience.

The table game selection is also impressive, with plenty of live dealer and casino game variations on roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and poker. The only problem is that you’ll have to search up games individually for the table casino games, as there is no easy way to pull up just table games.

But once we searched terms like “blackjack" or “poker," we found what we were looking for easily enough.

>> Sign up today and get your 100% match-up to AU$500 sports bonus.

4. Playzilla – Best Live Betting Site for Australians

Pros

100% welcome bonus with 5x wagering requirements

Over 20 betting markets

Great selection of virtual and esports

Exciting promotions with low wagering

Cons

Slightly delayed loading times

Playzilla is another one of our favourite sportsbook apps, largely due to its dedication to bonuses. And though it might seem small, the super easy rollover requirements make the Playzilla welcome bonus seem all the sweeter, so it was a shoo-in for our top five.

Sportsbook Features: 4.6/5

This is another impressive sportsbook for Aussie punters. Not only does it offer some of the best odds we’ve found anywhere – easily in line with the top online bookmakers in the industry – but everything is super easy to navigate.

We found a diverse range of markets, too. You’ll find popular sports, like cricket, basketball, American football, and rugby, nestled between some more esoteric sports like Alpine skiing, darts, and motorsports. We found the odds across all of them fairly competitive.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The Playzilla welcome bonus is fairly similar to the bonuses you’ll find at Sportaza and Rabona. New players will get a 100% match on their first deposit up to AU$150. The big difference here is that you’ll only have a 5x wagering requirement to contend with, which is one of the lowest in the industry and puts running off with your winnings well within grasp.

There are several other great bonuses, including an Early Payout bonus where you can bet on a qualifying market and then take your payout early if your team has a two-goal supremacy.

Online Casino: 4.6/5

Playzilla is another sportsbook demonstrating its knowledge of how important a good casino is. We found a diverse blend of slots and table games, including many Pragmatic Play Drops & Wins games like the exciting Greek Gods-themed Gates of Olympus.

The table game and live dealer game selection also serve up enough variety to keep even the pickiest players happy.

>> Sign up to get up to AU$150 with only 5x wagering requirements at Playzilla.

5. Winstler – Best Betting Site for New Australian Sports Bettors

Pros

Competitive odds across all sports

Simple sportsbook layout

Excellent mobile support

Up to AU$ 9,000 casino welcome bonus

Cons

No sports-specific bonuses

Rounding out our top five is Winstler. While primarily set up as a casino site – as evidenced by the lack of sportsbook bonuses – this brand-new sportsbook is extremely easy to use and is a fantastic choice for new sports bettors.

Sportsbook Features: 4.5/5

The Winstler Casino sportsbook feels fairly streamlined, with straightforward navigation and a lack of overly complicated features. This makes it perfect for new players, but long-time gamblers may find it a bit underwhelming – though even the pros are liable to be impressed with how nice the mobile gambling experience is.

Live betting is similarly well-designed, with the constantly updating odds being color-coded to ensure you can tell when they’ve gone up and down at a glance. Placing your bets is also a piece of cake and makes it easy to jump on the odds immediately when they turn in your favour.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Unfortunately, there are no sports betting bonuses at Winstler Casino. Given this site only opened its proverbial doors in 2022, we are not surprised and hope they put something together soon.

Regardless, players will have access to a rather robust welcome package letting them collect up to AU$ 9,500 in bonus funds, starting with a 300% first deposit bonus good for up to AU$ 500 with stiff but workable wagering requirements.

Online Casino: 4.6/5

Winstler hosts a veritable smorgasbord of games from top industry providers like Pragmatic, Hacksaw, NetEnt, Microgaming, and more. You’ll find exciting slots like Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, Great Rhino Megaways, and even classic fruits and sevens games like Extra Juicy Megaways.

There are some table games, but much like at MyStake, you’ll have to use the search bar to find any of them. The selection is fairly limited, though, and we recommend players dive into the live dealer casino, which is considerably more robust and is powered by Evolution Gaming, so you know you’ll be dealing with some of the best live croupiers in the business.

>> Get a 300% bonus good for up to AU$ 500 when you join Winstler casino today.

Check out other betting markets in Australia:

How We Ranked the Best Betting Sites in Australia

Sportsbook Features

We’ve got a bold list of sportsbooks jam-packed with great features like competitive odds, in-play betting, esports, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions

From robust welcome packages to odds boosters, a few things make or break a gambling site, like the offered bonuses. We’ve ensured every site on the list provides great bonuses with fair terms and scored them appropriately.

Online Casino

The best Australian bookmakers also serve online casinos to keep their player base busy between sporting events. We’ve also dug into this facet of each site and scored it based on game variety, fairness, and so on.

Why is Rabona the Best Australian Betting Site?

This entire article is stuffed with exciting Australian sports betting sites. So why did we give the top spot to Rabona? Read on, and we’ll walk you through our thought process.

Great Odds Across 35+ Markets: Rabona has one of the most robust collections of sports betting markets we’ve found, with over 35 sports to bet on, including a diverse array of competitive online video games.

Rabona has one of the most robust collections of sports betting markets we’ve found, with over 35 sports to bet on, including a diverse array of competitive online video games. Tons of Bonuses: Whether you’re looking for exciting casino bonuses, free bet bonuses, or cash-back options, there’s tons of free play available at Rabona.

Whether you’re looking for exciting casino bonuses, free bet bonuses, or cash-back options, there’s tons of free play available at Rabona. Phenomenal Customer Support: Rabona’s 24/7 support ensures that you’re well taken care of no matter when you play.

Why Online Sports Betting Markets Are Better Than Traditional Bookmakers

If you’re still on the fence about switching to an online sportsbook over the old-school way of doing things, let us sway you with some of our favourite aspects of online betting.

Convenience: No need to leave the house or call your bookie. From beginning to end, your bets can be made from the comfort of your own home in your own time.

No need to leave the house or call your bookie. From beginning to end, your bets can be made from the comfort of your own home in your own time. Market Variety: Online sportsbooks give Australian punters access to dozens of sports markets, so you'll find lines waiting no matter where your particular area of expertise lies.

Online sportsbooks give Australian punters access to dozens of sports markets, so you'll find lines waiting no matter where your particular area of expertise lies. Welcome Bonuses: One of the biggest selling points of online gambling is the welcome bonus. Getting extra cash when you make your first deposit gives you plenty of extra chances to take home the win.

Want more online gambling resources? Check out these articles:

Guide to Australian Sports Betting Sites

Is Online Sports Betting in Australia Safe?

Yes, so long as you stick with reputable bookmakers like the ones on this list, you should be perfectly safe to use their sites.

Can I Win Real Money with Online Sports Betting in Australia?

You can win real money with sports betting – though it is gambling, so there are no guarantees.

What Kind of Bonuses Are Available to Australian Sports Bettors?

There are a variety of bonus types available to sports bettors in Australia. Here’s an overview of a few more common forms of sports betting bonuses.

Deposit Bonus: This is one of the most common bonuses available and usually takes place in the form of the bookmaker matching a certain percentage of your initial deposit, giving you more cash to play with.

This is one of the most common bonuses available and usually takes place in the form of the bookmaker matching a certain percentage of your initial deposit, giving you more cash to play with. Risk-Free Bets: Risk-Free bets are a special type of bonus where the betting site will give you a chance at recouping your losses on a bet if your wager loses. For example, if you have an AU$ 20 risk-free bet offer and bet AU$ 20 and lose, you will get AU$ 20 in bonus funds to reset… usually with some wagering requirements attached.

Quick Recap of the Top 5 Australian Betting Sites

Rabona: If you’re looking for a robust sportsbook filled with competitive odds and more bonuses than you know what to do with, sign up with Rabona and claim your 100% match bonus, good for up to AU$ 150 today.

Sportaza: This streamlined online bookmaker offers impressive odds on soccer – or football if you prefer – games worldwide, with odds on over 1,000 games at the time of writing this article. Sign up today and get up to AU$ 150 with 6x wagering requirements.

MyStake: This Aussie sportsbook features over 40 sports betting markets, tons of bonuses, and a robust online casino with over 6,000 games. Sign up and get a 100% match bonus of up to AU$ 500 on your first deposit.

Playzilla: Aussie sports betters looking to go wild on a simple-but-effective online sportsbook will love Playzilla’s selection of 25+ markets – including some excellent esports options. Claim our favourite welcome bonus with a 100% match bonus with only 5x wagering requirements on your first deposit.

Winstler: This newly-minted online bookmaker offers a solid sports betting experience with a simple betting app ideal for new players. While they don’t offer any sports bonuses at this time, you can click here to sign up and get a 300% casino match bonus on your first deposit.

How to Start Betting at the Best Australian Betting Sites

Creating an account at top betting sites Australia approves is quick and easy. Use our step-by-step guide to create your account, claim your bonus, and start betting in minutes.

Step 1: Getting Started

Navigate to the Rabona’s landing page and click the “Create an Account" button.

Step 2: Creating Your Account

Fill out the registration form with your email address, username, password, and promo code. Tick the appropriate boxes and click “Next Step" to proceed.

Step 3: Submitting Your Registration

The next form will require additional information, such as your full name, location, date of birth, phone number, and preferred currency. Fill out the entire form accurately and click “Create an Account" to submit your registration.

Tips for Finding Sports Betting Sites Australia Approves

Are you excited about signing up for an online casino but not entirely certain what makes a good one? We’ve got your back. Here is a list of a few things to consider when shopping for bookmakers to ensure you get one that meets your needs.

Check what sports they have: This might seem obvious, but make sure you’ll be able to bet on the events you like to bet on. Not every online sportsbook offers odds on every sport. Sure, they’ll cover the big ones like American Football and Rugby, but if you’re into some of the more niche sports, you might be out of luck if you don’t do your homework.

Read up on their bonuses: Whether you’re interested in welcome bonuses, risk-free bets, sports reload bonuses, or what-have-you, make sure you can get the sort of free play you like. You should also make sure you can find an offer that strikes the right balance between bonus size and wagering requirements. You can generally expect the bigger bonuses to have stouter rollover requirements.

See what other features they offer: Watch for other features worth your time. Whether you like robust live dealer games or need an excellent proposition builder, these things can and should impact your decision.

Bet On Your Sports Teams at the Best Australian Betting Sites

While we firmly believe that Rabona is Australia’s best online betting destination, there’s no shortage of great gambling sites available to you. If you’re searching for an exciting sportsbook filled with features, competitive odds, and generous bonuses, you will do well at any of the ones we’ve reviewed for you in this guide.

No matter where you decide to take your business, just remember to prioritise having fun and never wager more than you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.