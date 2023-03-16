ASPCA Pet Insurance Review 2023: Customer Service, Coverage Level & Alternatives

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.



The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal abuse in the United States, with a particular focus on dogs, ferrets, and other domesticated pets.

This ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review looks into plans designed to help low-income households and families who want to protect their pet's health but can't afford other pet insurance policies.

Read on to determine if ASPCA pet health insurance is the right option for your furry friend.

Pros

It can pay for an unexpected vet appointment.

Moreover, veterinarian telemedicine is accessible around-the-clock, and microchipping multiple animals qualifies you for an additional 10% discount.

There are no set time limits for torn ligament damage or other ailment.

Cons

The waiting time for accident coverage is two weeks.

For any given year, you have a maximum deduction option of $10,000.

There aren't many deductible options available to you.

About ASPCA Pet Health Insurance: Background Information

Crum & Forster, a leading pet insurance provider, is a partner in the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Review program responsible for handling underwriting and administration, filing claims, collecting payments, and managing insurance brokerage.

The ASPCA, meanwhile, focuses on rescuing, raising awareness, and other related endeavors. These ASPCA pet insurance reviews offer an overview of the program.

It is meant to be affordable and easy to purchase, with premiums starting at $15/month for dogs, $20/month for cats, and $30/month for a family plan that covers two dogs or two cats.

This partnership between the ASPCA and Crum & Forster is designed to help those in need.

Despite common misconception, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals isn't the proprietor of ASPCA Animal Health Insurance. Its primary source of income is from trademark fees.

Clients going through an ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review can rest assured they can choose from numerous levels of coverage, with accident-only plans accessible too. Coverage for horses is also included in the animals secured under its insurance policies.

If you're looking into pet insurance for your exotic pet, unfortunately, the ASPCA Animal Health Policy does not cover them.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Coverage Levels

Below is a list of the most recent offerings from the ASPCA Pet Insurance Review.

Accident-Only Coverage Plan

The ASPCA Pet Health Insurance plan is the most cost-effective choice. It can cover a variety of accidental injuries, including bite wounds, cuts, broken bones, consumption of hazardous materials, and torn ligaments.

When faced with an insured incident, the plan will entirely pay all related veterinary expenses. This may include tests, treatments, diagnoses, and checkups.

Complete Coverage Plan

Our ASPCA pet health insurance review notes that the Platinum Plan is their most comprehensive policy. It covers accidents and provides financial assistance for any medical treatments resulting from accidents.

This includes cancer, rheumatism, hip dysplasia, gastrointestinal problems, UTIs, cardiovascular conditions, and behavioral issues.

Preventative Basic Add-On

For a nominal cost of $9.95 per month, you will be eligible to obtain a yearly advantage of $250 for standard assessments with this provider. This makes ASPCA one of the best pet insurance providers in 2023.

Things That ASPCA Pet Health Insurance covers

Is pet insurance worth it? The ASPCA Pet Health Insurance provides the "Full Coverage" plan. It offers complete coverage for all health-related expenses during an accident or illness.

This plan covers costs associated with the following:

Implanting a microchip.

Gonorrhea (UTI) (UTI).

Incurable diseases, including cancer and diabetes.

Diseases that affect the eyes, hearts, and hips that may be hereditary or present at birth.

Bloodwork.

MRI scans using magnetic resonance.

Chiropractic adjustments and physical therapy are examples of non-medical treatments.

Indigestion.

Problematic behaviors, including pacing, chewing and pulling at their hair or skin.

Diseases such as hypothyroidism.

Toxic substance consumption.

Spine-related illnesses.

Ultrasounds are one type of diagnostic procedure.

Intervertebral disc dysfunction (IVDD), among other ailments, hip dysplasia.

Accidental injuries like broken bones.

Otitis media.

Tendon ruptures.

Our ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review notes that the company offers a wellness policy that pays for preventive measures such as immunizations, flea and tick treatments, and dental upkeep.

Things That Aren’t Covered by ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

Similar to the best life insurance for people, ASPCA pet health care policies don’t cover certain medical issues. These include:

Amputations, including ear clipping, tail docking, and declawing, which are frequently used in eugenic practices.

Existing health issues that existed before the start of coverage.

The resources required to have children.

The ASPCA pet insurance does not cover any conditions already present in the animal.

Nevertheless, any medical ailments that have not re-emerged within the 180-day time frame may be covered, excluding any problems with the knee or ligaments.

You may want to check out other options to see if some additional services can be covered.

ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews: Waiting Periods

Contrary to common thinking, buying pet insurance does not equate to instant protection. The waiting period is the time between when the insurance is purchased and when the coverage begins.

Additionally, this period can differ from one insurer to another, especially regarding accidents, diseases, and other chronic issues.

As a crucial part of our ASPCA Pet Insurance review, we found that they have a 14-day waiting period for both accidents and illnesses. In comparison, our Pets Best pet insurance review notes that Pets Best requires a two to the three-day waiting period for accidental cases, the same as Embrace.

It may be worth diving into a detailed ASPCA pet insurance review if you own a breed more prone to certain conditions like cruciate ligament problems.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Routine Wellness Plan

Preventive pet care, such as vaccinations, check-ups, and pest and tick treatments, can be expensive. Fortunately, the ASPCA pet insurance review notes that the company offers great wellness plans that can help lighten the financial burden.

This ASPCA Pet Insurance review further notes that the insurance provider offers coverage as an add-on to their pet insurance.

For example, a health checkup may be eligible for a maximum reimbursement of $50 per year, depending on the plan. Once you've paid the vet, you can submit a reimbursement request.

You may be eligible for reimbursement for the following, depending on your chosen plan:

Physical inspections.

Regular cleanings are an essential part of proper dental care.

Vaccinations and spay/neuter.

Treatment for fleas and heartworms.

Taking a blood test.

Fecal Screen for the Detection of Urinary Tract Infection.

Maximum Annual Limit Options

The ASPCA pet insurance reviews provide insight into the yearly limit for pet insurance providers. When your pet's medical costs rise above this yearly maximum, you must cover any extra costs.

The ASPCA offers a few options when it comes to yearly maximums:

$4,000

$10,000

$5,000

$3,000

$7,000

Deductible Options

When receiving coverage for veterinary care, you will need to pay an initial out-of-pocket amount, known as a deductible, before your insurance company contributes.

$500

$250

$100

Reimbursement Options

The reimbursement rate for expenses approved under the accord is represented by the reimbursement percentage.

90%

70%

80%

How To Save Money on ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

If you are looking to reduce the expenditure of your ASPCA Animal Insurance coverage, there are two possibilities at your disposal.

Employee Discount: Employees of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are eligible for a 10% discount off the Society's regular insurance coverage.

Employees of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are eligible for a 10% discount off the Society's regular insurance coverage. Multi-pet Discount: Consumers who opt for a multi-pet insurance policy can receive up to 10% discounts.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Premiums

Reading an ASPCA pet insurance review can help you get a better understanding of the rates they offer, which depend on the breed, age, and location of your pet.

If you want a more accurate estimate, you can visit the website for a free quote. Furthermore, if you have multiple pets, you may be eligible for a 10% discount when you purchase different policies for them.

This ASPCA pet insurance provides a Full Insurance Package, with a $5,000 annual allowance, an 80% reimbursement rate, and a $250 deductible for animals living in Columbia, South Carolina, as our in-depth ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review shows.

Methodology

Our ASPCA pet insurance reviews were based on figures obtained from PetInsurer.com. We considered many aspects, with the price of coverage constituting 40% of the total rating.

When doing ASPCA pet insurance reviews of your own, other important criteria to consider include your pet's breed, age, and any conditions for which your pet is covered.

The ASPCA, founded in 1877, offers a wide variety of insurance programs to cover all types of pets, with different levels of coverage available based on factors such as age and breed.

We assessed the usual expenses of the most advantageous dog insurance policies (unlimited coverage, a $500 deductible, and a 90% repayment rate).

We subtracted 10% for policies that had drawn-out waiting periods. We gave the highest scores to pet insurance plans that didn't have waiting periods, waiting times of six months or less, or allowed for the waiting periods to be bypassed.

A portion of the total score, 10%, was given to insurers allowing direct payments to veterinarians.

In the ASPCA pet health insurance review, offering a 24/7 vet health line was factored in to give insurers a bonus of 10% to their overall score. To further enhance their total score, insurers must provide wellness plans for an extra fee.

Veterinary exams are eligible for a 10% bonus when they are due to sickness or injury. Healthcare organizations offering end-of-life services, like euthanasia, cremation, or burial charges, are also given 5% of the score.

Furthermore, when the same company insures numerous pets, they are awarded an additional 5% and usually a discount.

How Do I File Claims With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance?

Applying for ASPCA Animal Health Insurance coverage is possible via several avenues, such as their website or mobile application, through telephone, email, or fax.

With ASPCA pet insurance reviews, you can check the status of your claim using the website or app, and it's typically processed within a month. Clients of the insurer are notified of any updates via email.

For any questions, the contact number is 866-204-6764, or you can email cservice@aspcapetinsurance.com. To access a sample policy, visit the company website.

The ASPCA pet insurance reviews also note that the company has a user-friendly website and an app so that you can view and update your information in real-time.

ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews: ASPCA vs. Competitors

Here, we compare ASPCA pet health insurance with other leading pet health insurance providers like Embrace and Lemonade.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance vs. Embrace

When researching pet insurance, going through an ASPCA pet insurance review is a great place to start. ASPCA and Embrace offer comparable coverage, and their accident and illness policies will cover the medical expenses related to congenital disorders, tests, and behavioral therapy.

Moreover, our ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review does not rule out the possibility or inclusion of supplementation and medicinal grubs.

The ASPCA Pet Healthcare Coverage plan offers coverage for accidents at any age, while Embrace is specifically tailored to pets 15 and upwards.

Embrace allows you to file a claim within 48 hours of the incident, a much quicker process than the 14-day waiting period required by ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance.

Our ASPCA Pet Insurance reviews found that Embrace has a 6-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, which is longer than the 14-day grace period offered by ASPCA Pet Insurance.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review also shows the company will classify a side effect as "cured" if it has been persistent for six months, a policy that enables chronic illnesses to be dealt with similarly to injuries and illnesses.

In contrast, Embrace requires 12 months for the issue to be considered "cured."

The ASPCA pet insurance reviews state the company has the authority to decide whether pre-existing conditions are covered. Ultimately, the decision of which insurer to pick is based on your pet's needs and yourself.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance vs. Lemonade

Both of these companies offer similar plans, which protect against accidents and illnesses, and coverage for preventive care such as dental services, immunizations, and routine check-ups at no extra cost.

Lemonade provides two coinsurance percentages (70% and 80%), while ASPCA Pet Health Insurance provides three — two of the previously mentioned, plus an additional 90% coinsurance rate.

Regarding pet insurance, ASPCA policies offer coverage for accidents and illnesses with yearly limits of up to $20,000.

As noted in our Lemonade pet insurance review, the company may be a more budget-friendly option, with the potential for up to $100,000 worth of benefits annually.

When doing an ASPCA pet insurance review, we observed that it’s important to consider the availability of coverage. Lemonade is only accessible in 37 U.S. states and Washington D.C., whereas ASPCA pet insurance covers all fifty states.

Deciding on the most suitable plan for you and your pet depends on assessing the cost and amount of coverage you need.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently answered questions about ASPCA pet health insurance.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Spaying and Neutering?

Depending on the specific policy chosen, customers who pick the ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance might be covered for spaying and neutering procedures.

The Prime Preventive Care plan, priced at $24.95 per month, includes a wide range of preventative services.

Customers may opt for a more budget-friendly option for the Preventive Basic Add-On, which is only $9.95 per month and offers a limited selection of wellness preventatives.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Pet Health Insurance doesn’t cover any sickness or trauma that had pre-existed before signing up.

ASPCA pet insurance reviews state that the company covers any issue that manifests itself within 180 days of the effective date of ISO (Initial Safety Office) or the policy issue date, excluding certain bone and joint issues.

How Long Is the Waiting Period for Coverage With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Plans?

The Animal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' pet insurance offers protection for sudden incidents and medical conditions that may arise. Yet, it is necessary to wait two weeks before filing a claim.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Premium Help Shelter Pets?

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) collects royalties from insurance companies that utilize its image, as documented on its site.

Despite the fact that the ASPCA may offer monetary support to assist animals housed in shelters, the money they obtain does not fall into the donation bracket.

How To Get in Touch With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Customer Service?

Our ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review notes that connecting with the company is straightforward and easy.

If you need ASPCA pet health insurance customer service, you can dial 1-866-204-6764 or send an email to cservice@aspcapetinsurance.com between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Are Exotic Animals Covered by ASPCA Pet Health Insurance?

Our ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review found that the plan does not cover exotic animals, only dogs and cats.

ASPCA pet insurance reviews can give people a better understanding of the differences between exotic animal insurance and the best pet insurance for dogs and cats in states such as New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, California, and others. To learn more, people can visit the ASPCA website.

Does My Pet Need a Vet Exam Before I Sign Up for a Policy?

According to the ASPCA pet health insurance review, when purchasing the policy, there is no requirement for a current physical or veterinary examination, nor is there a need for any additional medical documents.

The ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review states that in some cases, getting reimbursed for any surgery or diagnostic work can become a problem.

The company that issues the insurance policy may find that there is a pre-existing condition and will not reimburse the cost of surgery or diagnostic work associated with a particular condition.

The Verdict: Is ASPCA Pet Health Insurance the Right Option for You?

If you're searching for a dependable and well-recognized company with a long service history, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance might be the right choice for you.

ASPCA pet insurance reviews note that the company covers the expenses of microchipping and check-ups, which is something you don't come across very often.

To get a personalized quote on the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance website, you can calculate the plan fees in your area, depending on your pet's breed and location.

However, if you don't want to wait two weeks for accident coverage or you're looking for plans with annual limits of more than $10,000, we suggest you look past ASPCA pet insurance reviews and check out companies such as Lemonade and Embrace.

