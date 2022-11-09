AdultFriendFinder Review - Get The Inside Scoop Before Signing Up

Adult Friend Finder, commonly AFF, is the closest thing to a wingman you’ll find on the internet.

With over 80 million members and counting, your chances of securing that special hookup have never been higher (supposedly).

The fact that AFF is LGBTQ+ friendly and open to a wide range of fetishes could make it a haven for most of us in search of casual, hassle-free fun.

But can AdultFriendFinder get you ahead of the queue, as it claims?

To answer this question and get to the bottom of things, we take a closer look in our AdultFriendFinder review, paying close attention to its pros, cons and everything in-between.

Adult Friend Finder Reviews at a Glance

AdultFriendFinder Pros

Ideal for casual hookups

Large, active member pool

Inclusive space

Intuitive mobile site

Livestream option

Enter chat rooms and group chat

and group chat Responsive support

Easy signup for 100% free

Advanced search filters

AdultFriendFinder Cons

Several fake profiles

Website could use some updating

Free account can’t do much

Standout AdultFriendFinder Features

Create a “hotlist”

Cam it up

Send virtual gifts

Sex academy

“What’s hot” section

Bottom Line for AFF

AdultFriendFinder is basically an all-in-one online platform made by adults, for adults, for all things not-safe-for-work.

AFF works best if you’re looking for a casual relationship, with singles or couples who you can have an adventure or two with. You can also watch strangers or new matches on a webcam, or take it a step further with group get-togethers.

Use the magazine and blog sections to step up your game, or pass time on the train.

Overall, AFF has a lot to offer, and here’s how my personal experience went down:

My First-Hand Adventure With Adult Friend Finder

Member Overview

Boasting 80 million plus members, you can be forgiven for thinking landing a one-night stand on AFF is a walk in the park. You’ll have to put in some leg work to stand a real chance on this immensely populated online dating site, along with being one of the best cam sites, too.

With a 60:40 male-female ratio, you can expect to bump into more males than females on the streets of AFF.

Most ladies on the online dating site are active and highly responsive, while you’re also likely to stumble upon thousands of couple profiles looking to spice up their bedroom affairs.

AFF also opens its doors to everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

For that alone, we love it.

But as you scroll through AdultFriendFinder profiles, remember to keep a keen eye out for bots and fake accounts. You’ll know you’re dealing with a fake profile if it has no photo uploaded or has a generic, uninspired bio.

All in all, the AdultFriendFinder review is a great place to shoot your shot and bag a meetup, as over 100,000 members can be online at the same time.

Signing Up

I’ll admit that AFF’s rather outdated web design had me thinking signing up would be a hassle. Thankfully, registering on the online dating website was anything but challenging, as I had my account up and running in slightly under 5 minutes.

Nice surprise!

On the home page, you’ll spot a white pop-up (with a red header) where you’ll need to answer some simple questions. The first step is stating your gender and what you’re looking for (men, women, couples, and trans). You’ll then key in your birthdate and choose your closest city.

After you’ve filled in these basic details, you’ll be redirected to a page where you’ll provide your email address, preferred username, and password.

After keying in your email address, AFF will request you to provide more information about your sexual orientation, body type, race and marital status, as indicated below.

The final step is your introduction title and bio. Although the bio section is optional, it’s highly advisable to key in your personal preferences in order to come off as a serious member. Profiles without bios are often overlooked and, on most occasions, viewed as scams.

Once done with registration, you’ll be redirected to your AFF profile, where you can personalize your account by adding a profile picture and updating your user bio.

AFF also allows you to upload a photo album, which, although not mandatory, can help improve your overall interactions by giving others a glimpse into your life.

Make it interesting!

Finally, after creating your AFF account, you can choose to get verified. Again, doing so isn’t a must, but it can significantly boost your chances of securing a casual hookup with a nearby hottie.

Membership and Cost

So, creating an AFF account won’t cost you a dime, but can you make any solid strides with a free subscription?

I hate to burst your bubble, but a free membership can only get you so far. You probably won’t get laid this way because your communications will be limited.

However, with a well-filled bio and several quality photos, you can receive messages from other profiles despite being on a free subscription.

Additionally, a free membership allows you to:

View member profiles (limited view)

Use the search functions

Access the AFF community forums

Join limited chat rooms

View live member webcams

As you can see above, being a free member isn’t all that bad, since you get to view some of the hottest babes and models on the platform.

So, what are the benefits of upgrading to premium?

In addition to viewing full profiles, a premium AFF account allows you to:

Send messages

Add friends

Send virtual gifts

Use the flirt functions

Access all available chat rooms

AFF has three premium plans:

1 month gold

3 months gold

12 months gold

I would recommend settling for the 12 months gold membership plan as it’s the most cost effective, especially if you plan to use AFF frequently.

Finding a Date on Adult Friend Finder

Now that you’re done with registration let’s take a quick look at how to get some action on AFF.

But before we get to the nitty gritties, it’s worth noting that AFF isn’t safe for work as models, singles, and couples go extra hard and leave nothing to the imagination.

Moving on…

Although AFF doesn’t have the most attractive website or user interface, it’s pretty easy to search for members, as indicated below.

You'll have tens of profiles displayed on your homepage.

But considering you're looking to make a quick connection, it's best to click on “members near us (or me)” to fine-tune your search. Doing so will increase your chances of matching with a single or couple within your area.

With thousands of profiles active at the same time, it can be hard to find your taste.

The good news is: AFF allows you to refine your searches by clicking on the “update preferences” button. A simple click will allow you to specify what you're looking for in a potential match.

In addition to specifying sexual orientation, you can also limit your searches based on age, marital status, race, body type, and location.

AFF allows you to hover over profiles for a quick view of a user's bio – pretty neat!

If impressed and keen on interacting with a fellow member, you can choose to send a message, flirt, add to friends list, or add the user to your hotlist. With all these options at your disposal, you might struggle to know which ones to use as icebreakers.

I'd recommend doing things the old-fashioned way and sending a message.

Keep the message simple and direct, and avoid overdoing it. You should also avoid sending one-word messages as they rarely get replies, especially if you're looking to interact with a popular AFF profile.

Besides sending messages directly to profiles, you can also get in touch with a model during a live show. Just open the chat option and compliment the broadcasting model.

While some sweet words on the public chat can boost your chances of a response, tipping will almost certainly get you ahead of the queue and into the performer's good books.

Considering AFF is a platform for all sorts of kinks, it's best to be direct. Don't hold back with your nasty self – just shoot your shot and tell that hot babe exactly what you want.

AdultFriendFinder Features

Sure, AFF might not be as flashy or trendy as other hookup sites like Tinder or Seeking, but it holds its own when it comes to features.

Let’s look at some of AFFs useful features that add to its overall appeal.

What’s Hot

It's pretty nice (and considerate) that AFF allows you to view all the hottest photos, videos, members, and albums in one place– the What's Hot section.

While the feature might not be necessary for some, I found it super useful when starting out on the site. With just a click of a button, I was able to see the models and amateurs that run the AFF streets.

You can learn a thing or two about how the top members set up their profiles and interact, which can help you customize your profile and make it more attractive.

Community

Community is a great feature that makes AFF feel like more of a safe space than a casual dating site. You can join communities based on kinks and preferences, which is a great deal as you'll get to interact with like-minded people.

The best part? You can use AFF's blogs and forums to hit on other peeps.

If your vibes are smooth like mine (LOL, I got successful from a kink-specific chat room), maybe you can secure a one-night stand sooner than you think.

In addition to blogs, groups, and chat rooms, AFF also has additional features like contests, a magazine, and perhaps even more impressively, a sex academy.

Just when you think it can't get better... boom!

AFF throws in its erotic stories section. This section is exclusively for steamy, sexual narrations and has quickly become my favorite feature on AFF.

Live Action

Don't let the boring interface fool you into thinking nothing fun happens on the site. In addition to horny members looking to get laid, AFF has thousands of amateur and professional broadcasters who know no boundaries.

Bored? Why not click on a performer's profile for a live show.

Tipping these models not only allows you to spark their interest but also builds your AFF network.

You'll have more friends, more points, and, of course, come off as a more credible candidate for threesomes, orgies, or whatever sexual fantasies might be ringing through your…mind.

Most amateur models have an average of 30-100 viewers at a time. So why not keep them busy and motivated by chatting them up as they perform?

Oh, and you can also flex your pornstar muscles and start your own broadcast!

Advanced Search Filters

With millions of active members, it's only fair that AFF invested in advancing its search capabilities. Impressively, you can search based on filters like who's online, members near me, new matches, and VIP members.

You can also do a direct name search (username) or even search based on kinks!

What more can you ask for, really?

The searches load pretty fast on the desktop version, but some people have complained that the Adult Friend Finder mobile version lags when making searches.

Either way, it's great that in a pool of millions of active members, you can dive in and fish out the profiles that appeal most to you.

Points System

AdultFriendFinder uses a points system to motivate its users to interact more. You get to earn points by using the site, especially when other members tip you, become your top fans, or send you virtual gifts.

AFF also allows you to buy points to make your profile more attractive.

You can then redeem your points for prizes, cash, and profile upgrades.

Customizing Your AFF Profile

Did you know that you control or even tone down the content that appears on your AFF feed?

Just head out to your profile and choose whether to view no nudity, some nudity, or everything.

The no nudity option is a great hack if you’re on the go, but it greatly takes away from the overall AFF experience as almost all photos will be blurred.

It’s also easy to edit your bio, upload new photos and upgrade subscriptions, as you can access all these options in the profile section.

Did I mention that you can create your own AFF bling? (kind of like a GIF, only smaller). Blings aren’t necessary, but they sure do add a much-needed appeal to profiles, especially in group posts or chats.

How Does AFF Compare to Other Casual Dating Services?

The popular swipe app Tinder is undoubtedly one of the industry heavyweights when it comes to casual dating. Tinder appeals to a more youthful crowd, while you’ll find more mature members on AFF.

Both online dating sites require you to upgrade to premium, but at least you can view profiles and read and respond to messages on Tinder.

Overall, Tinder is a great AFF alternative if you’re looking for a trendy, feature-rich casual dating platform. But you’ll need a paid membership to access advanced features, which might be a bit of a turn-off in the long run.

Despite courting controversy for several years,Ashley Madison still remains one of the go-to hookup sites for affairs and casual encounters.

While women get to use the adult dating website for free, men have to pay up to access the millions of female profiles.

Compared to Ashley Madison, AFF lacks in terms of design and security features. However, you can’t do or view a live stream on AM, which sort of takes away from the affairs app.

Adult Friend Finder Reviews - Is It Worth It? FAQS

Can I Use the AdultFriendFinder Online Dating Site for Free?

Yes, you can use AdultFriendFinder for free as registration is free.

However, a free membership has limited features, which means you won’t be able to interact or view profiles as freely as paying members.

Is It Easy to Get A One-Night-Stand on AFF?

Yes, it is easy to get a one-night-stand on AFF as long as you use a premium account. In addition to upgrading to premium, you’ll also need to set up a nice profile and user bio in order to stand out.

Although uploading a photo when you join Adult Friend Finder isn’t necessary, doing so will help boost your chances of securing a one night stand.

Is AdultFriendFinder Safe?

Yes, AdultFriendFinder is safe as it uses industry-standard encryption.

Although profiles aren’t regularly monitored by the support team, spotting a fake or suspicious account on the dating service shouldn’t prove too hard.

Fake profiles rarely have profile photos or detailed bios and will spam your inbox. You can either block suspicious accounts or report them to the support team.

Is AdultFriendFinder Worth the Hype? Final Call

There’s no denying that AFF is an industry heavyweight, especially when it comes to casual encounters and adult topics full-stop.

For most people, what appeals the most about AFF is its inclusivity.

No one will judge you based on your preferences, sexual kinks, or orientations, which makes the platform a safe haven for thousands that feel less welcomed on most other sites.

Besides viewing profiles, you can also access chat rooms, blogs and magazines on AFF, which makes it more of a community than just a casual dating website.

Signing up on the adult dating site is a breeze and doesn’t take more than 5 minutes.

As you get started on AFF, be sure to keep an eye out for anything dubious. Take things slow and avoid sharing your personal details, no matter how charming the online date is.

Lastly, remember to have fun and be your wildest self– trust me, it helps!

Final score: 8/10

