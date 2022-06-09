9 Best Online Casinos in the USA for Crypto Gambling Without Issues

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTVR.

The gambling industry is a separate realm of entertainment that could use more investigation. That independent and profound universe exists under dogmatic pressure. That often makes researchers neglect that objective phenomenon. That leads to nothing but gaps in knowledge.

We must highlight that casinos becoming legal entertainment is not a theory anymore. Moreover, even the most reserved and traditional states propose legislation ideas. The thing is, gambling can be safe and fun when there is proper control. Additionally, the responsible gambling concept has spread, and even gamblers alone propagate it. In the end, popular crypto casinos appear as transparent, lawful, and harmless gaming hubs. And those digital dens provide entertainment products that other establishments could not mimic.

So, bright amusement, safety, direct control, and other axiomatic features make Bitcoin casinos in the USA more popular and welcomed. As crypto gambling sites take the industry to another level, we may expect a vaster uprise soon. So, the gambling sphere grows, and some establishments even prosper. Constant growth triggers the emergence of new digital gambling dens. Moreover, only a few states prohibit gambling 100%. So, the search engine often sees "crypto casino USA" information retrieval demands.

Thus, Etheremon has conducted comprehensible research with the help of proficient casino users. The professional group analyzed maximum aspects of the top Bitcoin casinos. And the list of the crypto gambling sites mentions:

Sure, the best casinos online have a lot of features to show. Furthermore, USA crypto casinos must meet dozens of criteria to ensure their lawful existence. So do the Top picks for other regions. In this rating, you can find the winning options in the following locations:

Best for AU🇦🇺 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 RedDogCasino 🥇 Bets.io 🥇 BetOnline 🥇 7BitCasino 🥇

9 Best Bitcoin Casinos to Play with Real Money with Safety and Convenience

It is time to present more details about the finest crypto gambling sites. Yet remember that no praise should make you deposit to an establishment blindly. We recommend researching extra to ensure that nothing makes you doubt the decision. And now we unfold the scroll!

1. Lucky Tiger — Best for Game Type Variability

Bonus: +260% and 100% cashback on the first deposit

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

The crowned gambling establishment has all rights to take the first place. First and foremost, it manages to nail all the listed criteria to the maximum. Second, it allows having an all-around, deep, and fun casino experience with utmost usability.

The platform is not the vastest on the market, but it has a distinctive vibe and friendly community. Additionally, the Bitcoin gambling site gathers the finest games from two well-estimated providers:

Realtime Gaming;

Visionary iGaming.

Yet, the scarcity of game providers is not the issue, given that the establishment offers rare and gripping specialties. Furthermore, the website allows playing all types of crypto casino games. The only unavailable thing is sports betting and, accordingly, eSports staking. So, you may enjoy:

Slots;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Bingo;

Baccarat;

Jackpot games;

Live games.

The establishment demonstrates crystalline and balanced policies, fair entertainment, and swift transactions. There are tons of comments about this casino, and guests tend to give it four stars. Yet, players note that bonuses could use some enhancements.

2. Rich Palms — Best for Live-Dealer Games

Bonus: +250% of your first deposit

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

Rich Palms is famous for its top-notch security in parallel with diversified fun. The Bitcoin casino prioritizes the same game providers as the previous one, but its game assortment is still prosperous. Moreover, the establishment allows numerous forms of casino entertainment, except for sports betting.

Players note high-quality live-dealer games, stable 24/7 support, and fast cashouts. Yet, there is a drawback. The monthly withdrawal limit could be higher. So, this crypto gambling site might not be your choice if you prioritize money-tripling. Yet, the website is a wise pick for fun, calmness, and pleasant pastime.

Additionally, the establishment offers more bonuses than average. Those bonuses are likely to add positive thrill, but they are not extra lucrative. Yet again, harmless fun is the priority here.

3. Shazam — Best for Deep Casino Experience and Emersion

Bonus: up to 300% of your deposit + 100 FS

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

Amidst top crypto casinos, Shazam is the most magical one — word-to-word. This Bitcoin gambling site offers an exclusive vibe on top of a positive gambling with Bitcoin pastime. Also, the Shazam casino is young, so it tends to be generous with special offers and attentive to all guests.

The casino has yet to get massive appreciation, but it has the potential to become a reputable old-timer. For instance, the crypto casino gathers only provably fair games. The type assortment does not call for diversification, as you may play:

Slots;

Table games;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Bingo;

Baccarat;

Jackpot games;

Live games.

Let us remind you that Shazam is a young and small international crypto gambling site. Soon, it may grow its collection, but that assortment indicates comprehensible and profound work.

4. Bets.io - Best for cashback

Bonus: Daily Cashback Up to 20%

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

If you're thinking of joining Bet.io, you probably want to know more about how to make the most of the game. The website is simple and easy to use, with a dark blue and white color scheme, a hint of green, and plenty of scrollable lists of games. Gamblers can choose between various slot games, live dealer options, jackpots, etc. If you want to learn more about gambling with Bitcoin, the website has helpful guides and FAQs.

The website looks like most crypto casinos, with rounded corners and an easy-to-navigate layout. Detailed information about games and payment options is available on the top menu. If you're looking for specific game providers, you can also use the search bar at the top of the page. You'll also find the different game suppliers, payment methods, and the odds view for each.

5. Red Dog - Best for free spins

Bonus: 225% up to €12250

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

If you're looking for a great online casino that offers a variety of different games, you should check out Red Dog Casino. With over 140 slot games and live dealer games, this site has something for everyone. Plus, if you're looking for a generous welcome bonus, Red Dog Casino has an offer that will knock your socks off. You can get up to 225% in bonus cash, or even get up to 20% more in Bitcoin. Not to mention, there are additional bonuses that you'll earn as you continue to play, so you'll want to stick around!

Red Dog Casino runs on both desktop computers and mobile devices, and supports both Android and iOS operating systems. For those who prefer to play using their own money, Red Dog has a great choice of banking options. They accept Australian Dollar, US Dollar, and Euro currencies, as well as Bitcoins.

Plus, there are no transaction fees. If you're new to online gaming, you can try out a few different games before deciding on a place to play. Then, once you're confident enough to make a deposit, you can move up to higher limits and increase your bankroll through deposit bonuses.

6. 7BitCasino — Best for Supersonic Cashouts

Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

Now is the moment when we talk big money and vast wins. 7BitCasino is a rich Bitcoin gambling site with a staggering number of top-notch crypto games. The platform accumulates gripping games from stellar providers, such as:

NetEnt;

PragmaticPlay;

Play’N Go;

Big Time Gaming;

Yggdrasil;

Nextgen Gaming;

ELK Studios;

Ezugi;

Thunderkick;

Endorphina;

Microgaming;

Habanero;

Betsoft, and that is hardly 25%.

The website is also famous for the game type multiplicity and momentous bonuses that alter the course of actions. The casino has a lucrative VIP program and continuous support for every player, VIP or average. But the most significant thing is the payment variability. Gamblers may instantly pay and receive various types of crypto assets. Given the technology, payouts take minutes, if not seconds.

7. BetOnline — Best for Convenient Sports Betting

Bonus: 100% up to 1000 USD and bigger bonuses for Bitcoin

License: Curacao

Provably Fair Games: Yes

BetOnline offers multiform casino entertainment, but its focus is on sports' power and stark nature. The crypto gambling site exists for thrill and memorable BTC gaming experience. That is the sports king of best crypto casinos that allow vast stakes and legendary wins.

The platform is famous for being versatile regardless of your preferred currency. Yet, the crypto havers always have more luck and better bonuses here. Yet, the conventional gamblers are never high and dry, as the administration is attentive to all guests.

Stellar usability is another axiomatic feature. Overall, the website is convenient for crypto betting using any device, from the newest PCs to outdated mobile phones. Also, the platform does not neglect eSports, so video game fans have their island of fun.

8. Bitcoin Penguin — Best for Instant Transactions

Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

License: —

Provably fair games: Yes

We see a rare case: an unlicensed BTC casino still functions properly. If you are too cautious, we recommend waiting until the website gets full estimation by professionals. Still, the experienced gamblers, who ventured to the depths of this Bitcoin gambling atheneum, prove its fairness. The website has a moderate collection of games from stupendous providers like:

NoLimitCity;

PragmaticPlay;

Ezugi;

Game Art;

Booming Games;

BGaming;

Platipus and other famous creators.

The casino focuses on crypto gambling. Thus, it never delays sending your winnings. Still, the cashout might take a couple of hours, depending on the traffic. Yet, usually, everything goes smoothly. The protection also does not show a hitch. So, the crypto casino is safe to have fun at, but you always have other options.

9. BitcoinCasino — Best for Staking on the Go

Bonus: 100% up to 1 BTC

License: —

Provably fair games: Yes

We see another unlicensed entertainment hub that deserves to be amidst top Bitcoin casinos. Players note that the platform is a wise choice for fun, as you may play:

Slots;

Baccarat;

Poker;

Blackjack;

Bingo;

Scratch;

Live-games.

The shortlist of game providers is also impressive. Gems by Spinomenal, Habanero, BGaming, and other reputable creators do not fail to amuse casino lovers. In parallel, the website allows playing a huge row of BTC games, but you may also stake Ethereum, Litecoin, and other crypto resources.

The website does not provide services to fiat gamblers. So, it might not be the choice if you prefer to store your bitcoins in a treasury. But crypto havers may have fun at BitcoinCasino without a hitch.

Quality Criteria: What Must the Best Casinos Online Demonstrate?

The best crypto casinos in the USA do not get golden cups and laurel wreaths for design and brightness only. Other components like lawful rules and transparent policies win over aesthetics often. Sure, you might want to conduct research alone. And here is how you detect a lawful Bitcoin gambling establishment:

The best Bitcoin casinos show licenses

You are most likely to spot a Curacao license. Yet, there also might be:

MGA (stands for Malta Gaming Authority);

Alderney Gambling Control Commission;

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission;

Gibraltar Licensing Authority;

Kahnawake Gaming Commission;

UK Gambling Commission.

The research prioritizes the best crypto casinos in the USA with at least one of the mentioned licenses. Still, two establishments function without a license but demonstrate fair work. If the gambling house shows zero certificates, we recommend ignoring the casino if you conduct research alone.

A US online casino must not be sorry for its estimation in blogs

Modern agoras — Internet forums — can tell users more than experts. It is advisable to combine professional opinion with the thought of experienced people. That allows for forming a holistic vision of an establishment. So, platforms like Reddit and AskGamblers are necessary to check. Another wise advisor of this kind is Casino Guru. We picked only those USA crypto casinos that are appreciated by gamblers.

A US crypto casino explains its terms of use

There must be explanatory documentation. Yet again, if you see no documents that elucidate the crypto gambling processes, temperate playing and ignore the casino. Our list mentions establishments that have posted their documents.

The best USA crypto casinos offer balanced bonuses

If a casino believes that crazy wagering demands can be their prerogative, that must not be your Bitcoin casino of choice. Bonus fairness might indicate the lawfulness of an establishment.

Reputable USA online casinos never cease supports' work

Day and night support might be absent, but the managers must work every day for fixed hours. Moreover, the support team must not delay answering regardless of the issue. We have focused on gambling websites that never fail to provide practical support.

Good online USA casinos have rich game assortments

The casino must possess at least a hundred entertainment pieces. Yes, the platform may focus on crypto slots or another branch, but the assortment is obligatory. We have prioritized establishments that offer diversified experiences. Moreover, we focused on casinos that let players access games only from reputable providers.

Top crypto casinos are attentive to all types of feedback

The comment section about a casino may contain tons of negative thoughts even when the casino is objectively top-notch. That occurs because unfortunate players make irrational decisions. They might also chase losses without revising the rules. Regardless of that, the casino administration must be attentive to everyone. It must attend to irrational and even hysterical guests. If the administration neglects negative comments, neglect the casino.

US online casinos must demonstrate practical usability

The design might be secondary, but it is still significant for the finest experience. So, the research results mention only those USA casinos that provide services with convenience for guests and members.

FAQ

Do all the best BTC casinos online have a Curacao license?

Some of the top crypto gambling sites possess other licenses. For instance, that could be a certificate from Malta Gaming Authority or Gibraltar. Some rare platforms function without a certificate, but they must prove their fairness to stay afloat without the document.

Should I play at a casino without a license?

It is not advisable, but some unlicensed casinos are loyal to gamblers and fair. Check AskGamblers, Reddit, and other platforms of that kind to see if the crypto gambling platform functions properly.

What are the top-rated Bitcoin casinos?

Gladly, the international gamblers' community can never decide which casinos are #1, #2, and #3. Various establishments have their strengths and weaknesses, and playing at them has its fors and againsts. Often, a gambler must try to understand the situation.

Is crypto gambling wiser than fiat?

There is no universal answer. Both payment methods are practical. Yet, crypto gambling means faster transactions and securer gambling.

Are comments by gamblers more significant than expert opinion?

Experts and experienced gamblers have their approaches, and both are valid. We recommend taking all thoughts into account and adding your objective experience. Only that may form a holistic vision of every casino you try.

Conclusion

Top online casinos must meet a row of demands and criteria to become best-loved by gamblers. Now you have a list of casinos online in the USA, but that never means you must believe that blindly. We encourage you to conduct independent research! Moreover, the best casinos online await your estimation.

