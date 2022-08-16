6 Best Online Psychic Reading Sites - Real Psychics for Spiritual Advice in 2022

A few years back, I was not in a great place.

I’d just been dumped, my job wasn’t going anywhere, and to make matters worse, a good friend of mine suggested I get an online psychic reading.

…a PSYCHIC reading?!

Like speaking to a “clairvoyant” would somehow solve everything…

Obviously, I ignored her advice.

I’d much rather do what we all do when life is meh - keep things to myself and move on.

But this time was different.

I couldn’t shake the feeling that something wasn’t right. I just felt doubtful about everything. Somewhere along the way, I think I lost confidence in myself.

So I did the unthinkable. I got a psychic reading.

And honestly, I was shocked at what the advisor said. I’m not sure I agreed with everything at the time.

But how they saw my life, how I felt, and what I needed to learn in order to move forward was incredibly insightful.

It’s been years since then, and now I speak to MY advisor every few weeks or so, and I’ve never felt better.

That said, it wasn’t easier figuring out which psychic website was genuine. I personally tried and tested almost every possible network, discount, and free psychic reading deal available before I found the right psychic for me.

And now, I wish to share my findings with you.

I’ve compiled a list of the best online psychic sites where you can get an affordable and accurate psychic reading.

Let’s see if we can find the perfect site for you.

Legit Psychic Reading Websites - Quick Look

Kasamba - Best psychic website (70% OFF + FREE minutes) Psychic Source - Compassionate psychic mediums ($1/minute readings) Keen - 1000s of cheap psychics (FREE mobile app) AskNow - Highly screened tarot reader (*FREE minutes) Mysticsense - Insightful spiritual readings Oranum - LIVE streamed video readings



In a Hurry? Top 3 Psychic Websites at a Glance

1. Kasamba - Insightful Love & Relationship Advice

If something is tugging at your heartstrings, Kasamba is for you. From romance, dating, marriage to cheating and divorce, Kasamba’s vetted love advisors offer a variety of niche services at convenient pricing using specialized tools: tarot cards, runes, crystals, clairvoyance, dream analysis, and more.

2. Psychic Source - Compassionate Mediums

With more than 30 years of experience, Psychic Source is not only a well-established online psychic reading website, but it’s also a collection of top-notch psychic mediums. If you need some guidance from the other side, then Psychic Source has a medium for you.

3. Keen - 1000s of Online Psychics To Choose From

With all the problems in the world, it’s nice to know that Keen has more psychics to answer your questions than any other psychic reading site. No matter what type of answers you’re looking for, Keen has got accurate psychic readings but cheap psychics for you.

Got time? Best Online Psychic Reading Services in Detail

1. Kasamba -Best Online Psychic Reading Platform for Love

Pros:

+20 years of experience with online readings

Large variety of readings

Best psychic love readings

3 free chat minutes with each new psychic

70% OFF your first paid reading + free minutes

Satisfaction guarantee



Cons:

Email readings can take up to 24 hours for a response



If you find yourself stuck in a weird cycle of romantic disappointments, then you probably need a top psychic reader ASAP. Not to worry, Kasamba’s great online psychics are on call 24/7 to either mend a broken heart or help you find your twin flame.

Now let me explain how it works.

Getting Started

The easy-to-navigate menu categorizes each Kasamba psychic under the type of readings they specialize in. This can be tarot, astrology, love, relationships, etc.

Just pick a category, and you’re a step closer to a reading.

The detailed profiles then show you psychics’ availability, skills, and backgrounds. You can also filter out profiles based on other relevant categories, such as site ranking and price range.

Scheduling

Scheduling a reading can be done right from the reader’s profile page. You can opt to chat. If it turns out they’re not available, you can leave them a message about when you’d like to talk.

This pretty much covers the basics.

Now, let’s take a look at other details.

What’s the Buzz?

Here are some special features that customers are talking about.

From astrological readings to tarot cards and clairvoyance , Kasamba provides you with a broad choice of gifted psychics to help address any issue you want to resolve.

to and , Kasamba provides you with a broad choice of to help address any issue you want to resolve. The “ Best Match Guarantee ” allows 3 free minutes of chatting with each new advisor you try, thus letting you experience a few different psychic readers before committing to a paid reading.

” allows 3 free minutes of chatting with each new advisor you try, thus letting you experience a few different psychic readers before committing to a paid reading. A satisfaction guarantee that offers a site credit up to $50 if you’re dissatisfied for any reason with your reading.



Psychic Advisors To Look For

One of the best-reviewed and most popular accurate psychics on Kasamba is Psychic Hermes. With over 22,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5, PsychicHermes specializes in love readings for singles of all ages to help find that special someone.

Another top psychic reader is Cali. Having more than 20,000 reviews and an average 5-star rating, Cali specializes in psychic readings on marriage. Considering she’s been with her husband for over 18 years, we figure she knows her stuff.

Why we recommend Kasamba

With a wide variety of psychic readers and a Best Match Guarantee to help you find the right psychic, Kasamba is not only (in our opinion) the best psychic site for love readings but a cheap one at that.

How come?

With a 3-minute trial on most psychics and a 70% discount on sign-up, you won’t have to lose money on the wrong reader. Regardless of whether you prefer a phone psychic reading or an online chat, Kasamba can make it happen 24/7.

Here’s what one of Kasamba’s customers wrote about their experience:

“He’s been right about everything. A true friend that has seen me through the darkest time of my life.” –Steve25

2. PsychicSource - Best Online Mediums

Pros:

+30 years of experience with psychic readings

Readings by phone, chat, or video

Insightful blog space

Established psychic mediums

$1/minute introductory packages



Cons:

Expensive regular rates

Not all psychics offer video chat



Most cultures throughout history have looked to their elders for advice.

Psychic Source fills the grandparent role as the oldest online psychic site, providing a huge library of readers and psychic mediums. What’s more, they offer all means of communication, from phone calls to texting and video calls, for a more personal touch.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The extensive library contains experienced mediums and great user deals. So, there’s no doubt that Psychic Source is truly a classic among online psychic reading websites.

Here’s how it works.

Getting Started

If you’re new to the world of psychic readings, then finding the right psychic can be tricky.

The “Find a Psychic” tool on Psychic Source is an efficient way to search for an advisor. Simply answer a few easy questions, and you’ll quickly be guided to your perfect match.

On the other hand, if you prefer to browse, all of the psychic advisors on Psychic Source have their own individual profiles where you can see their specialties, skills, background, and customer reviews.

Scheduling

Every advisor profile on Psychic Source lists an advisor’s days and hours of availability for two weeks.

To make an appointment, all you have to do is either click the call button or consult their chat schedule to select a time that’s right for you.

What’s the Buzz?

Here’s what to love about Psychic Source:

Packages of 10, 20, and 30 minutes are available to new customers for $1 per minute . This allows you to try a few psychic readers at a great discount before you decide on which one you want to commit to.

for . This allows you to try a few psychic readers at a great discount before you decide on which one you want to commit to. A Satisfaction guarantee that states if you’re not happy with your last reading, it’s free .

with your last reading, it’s . You get additional 3 free minutes with your first paid reading .

with your . Some of the best online psychics and spiritual readers found anywhere online.

You aren’t limited to texting or psychic readings by phone. This psychic reading site offers online psychic readings via video chat so you can have a virtual tête-à-tête with your advisor.



Psychic Advisors To Look For

Currently a Featured Medium on Psychic Source, Psychic Juliette is a true medium who can read without any tools. With hundreds of reviews and an average 5-star rating, she is a wise and compassionate psychic reader for anyone seeking to connect with the spirits.

Using Tarot cards and offering Reiki for remote healing, Psychic Rachelle has over 1400 reviews with an average of 5 stars. She is primarily concerned with helping people through difficult times and frequently does remote healing during her sessions.

Why We Recommend Psychic Source

The Grandaddy of online psychic readings, Psychic Source, is an excellent choice for beginners due to the low introductory cost for a reading.

Better still, you can find 10, 20, and 30-minute bundles for as low as $1 per minute.

Add to that the highly renowned psychics that can open up the spirit world, and you’re one step closer to realizing which direction you need to take.

If you don’t believe us, listen to their customers:

“This has been my fourth reading with Rachelle, and I loved it. She is very quick, honest, and also empathetic.” - Monroe103

3. Keen - 1000sof Online Psychics Available

Pros:

The largest community of online psychics

Detailed search filters to find best match

Free psychic reading: THREE minutes

THREE minutes 10 minutes for $1.99 for new customers

“Readings 101” offers info on best practices



Cons:

Limited customer service hours



“Go big, or go home” just so happens to be Keen’s slogan for a while. And rightfully so!

Representing the largest community of psychic readers online, Keen has been providing tarot readings, numerology and astrology readings, and highly accurate psychic readings in general for well over 20 years.

So what’s keeping this site in the spotlight?

Getting Started

The first thing you’ll see on the Keen site is the “Find Your Best Psychic Advisor” filter.

There you can select the type of reading, means of communication, and price range you’re comfortable with. This pops up an extensive list of highly-rated mediums you can browse to find an advisor

If you’re in a rush, they also have a quicker “Get Matched” menu. After just a few brief questions, this nifty little filter will hook you up with a psychic reader in literally seconds.

Scheduling

Regardless of who you choose, you can schedule an appointment on their profile.

Simply click on call, chat, mail, or ping, and someone will get back to you. Some Keen psychics even have an “Alert Me” option in case it’s an emergency and you need a psychic reading immediately.

How thoughtful. But there’s even more to it.

What’s the Buzz?

To put your newbie nerves at ease, Keen’s “Readings 101” explains the ins and outs of their services. This includes explaining the types of readings offered, the best questions to ask , and how you should prepare .

of readings offered, the best , and how you should . When you’re looking for cheap deals, Keen’s “Best Psychic Advisor” filter has a price range selector front and center, so you find a cheap psychic reading and can keep your costs realistic.

The f irst 3 minutes of your first psychic reading are free (so you can bail if it’s not working)

of your first psychic reading are free (so you can bail if it’s not working) A 10-minute deal for only $1.99 if you’re looking for a one-time reading.



Real Psychics Online To Look For

A psychic medium with almost 4,000 readings to her credit and a 4.9 out of 5 stars average rating, Ms. Clock uses the esoteric technique of automatic writing to connect with her spirit guides.

A clairvoyant with 58,000 readings and a 4.9 average rating, Prophetic Consciousness is known for its accuracy, honesty, and kindness.

Why we Recommend Keen

What sets Keen apart is the sheer amount of online psychics to choose from than any other online psychic reading site.

What’s more, The “Readings 101” guide is the ultimate customer “how-to” for having a great psychic reading.

An excellent starting point for beginners, right?

And let’s not forget their 10 minutes for a $1.99 deal that lets you try a few psychics and not bust your budget. This deal is perfect if you want a quick tarot shuffle for close to nothing.

Here’s what the customers say:

“Straight to the point. Told me about my POI before I even asked……….Thank you for the advice.” –vbrando

4. AskNow -Accurate Tarot Card Readers

Pros:

$1/minute for new customers

Free psychic reading : FIVE *free Master minutes

: FIVE *free Master minutes Highly screened psychic readers

Insightful tarot card readings

17 years of experience



Cons:

Satisfaction guarantee limited to $5 site credit



Online for over 17 years, AskNow is one of the best psychic reading websites out there. Known mostly for their online Tarot readings that cut directly to the chase, they also boast the most highly-screened psychic readers on the Internet.

Let’s check out how it works

Getting Started

Although the search filter on AskNow is not as easy to find as on top psychic reading sites, once you’re there, it’s a good thing.

With several filtering options available, such as reading type, category, and price, it allows first-timers to find a suitable medium.

Scheduling

All you have to do to schedule an appointment on AskNow is go to an advisor’s profile page.

There you’ll find their days and hours of availability for two weeks. When you’re ready, simply click on “schedule an appointment” or call the toll-free 1-888-815-1999 number that’s listed.

You can opt for phone psychic readings or chat online with your advisor.

What’s the Buzz

If you’re looking for an accurate psychic reading, then AskNow is the place.

They have the most “screened, scrutinized, and tested” psychic readers of any online site. This means you’re bound to find legit professionals, not scammers looking to make a quick buck.

AskNow also has deals for new customers with 20-minute and half-hour packages at $1/minute .

20-minute and half-hour packages at . These deals come with extra goodies upon purchase like free minutes with a Master Psychic, the highest-rated and most experienced psychic readers they have.



Real Psychics Online To Look For

A Master Reader who specializes in the cards, John Alexander is one of the busiest and most experienced Tarot card readers on AskNow.

With over 25,000 readings to his credit, Mr. Alexander can lay out an insightful Tarot reading for whatever it is you need to know.

Another Master Advisor, Psychic Virgo99 has done over 32,000 readings with just about all 5-star reviews. Even though she specializes in love and relationships, there’s no subject that her Tarot reading can’t shed a light on.

Why We Recommend AskNow

They’re not the oldest or the biggest of the online psychic reading sites, but AskNow is the iron horse. For over 17 years, they’ve been providing their customers with solid, dependable online readings.

Whether it’s their highly screened, trustworthy psychics, excellent Tarot readers, or their great $1/minute introductory deals and FREE Master minutes, AskNow is a stone-cold classic.

Here’s a customer who agrees:

“Everything you have seen about H and me this Summer is happening. ……Thank you for being my faithful and trusted psychic reader for 9 years now. I love you!”

-Zumbamama071

5. Mysticsense - InsightfulSpiritual Reading Online

Pros:

Free psychic reading: FIVE minutes when you register

FIVE minutes when you register Easy to search for psychics

The lowest prices of any major site

All Advisors thoroughly screened and tested

Insightful spiritual readings

Cons:

Some Advisors are “chat only”



Though other sites can shout a bit louder about their first-time customer deals, Mysticsense has the lowest regular prices of any of the major online psychic reading platforms.

Combine that with rigorously screened psychics and accurate spiritual readings, and Mysticsense is a site worth exploring.

Getting Started

To get going on Mysticsense, all you have to do is click on “Get Started.”

Pretty straightforward so far.

Then the efficient search filter will allow you to choose from an array of gifted psychics based on the reader’s tools, specialty, reading style, and site rating.

Tools include categories like angel/oracle cards, chakras, astrology, crystals/crystal ball, etc., and you can even opt for a medium that works with no tools.

Scheduling

To schedule an online chat, a phone call, or a video reading, all you have to do is go to an advisor’s profile and click on the appropriate icon.

For instance, if you’re interested in a phone psychic reading, then click the “call me now” button.

If the psychic reader isn’t available then click on “schedule” where you will see their calendar of appointments.

What’s the Buzz

While some sites try to offset high per-minute prices with free minutes and special deals, readings on Mysticsense normally range from $0.99 to $9.99 per minute.

These low prices also cover the coveted Mysticsense spiritual readings, which many users feel are the best online.

Yet even though their prices are generally low, Mysticsense still offers a five-minute free psychic reading with your very first reading.

Online Psychic Readers To Look For

A naturally gifted spiritual reader practicing for over 20 years, Crystal has over 250 reviews with an average 5-star rating.

A certified life coach as well as a psychic guidance channel, Greg specializes in family issues and healing riffs with loved ones.

Why we Recommend Mysticsense

With everyday customer-friendly prices, rigorously screened psychics, and some of the best Spiritual readers on the Internet, Mysticsense is not the flashiest of sites, but they host the best psychic readers available.

If you don’t believe us, then listen to some of their customers:

“He dove deep into my spirit and provided a lot to reflect on. Thank you.” –Jaiden B.

“Excellent reading. Immediately picked up on my situation. Highly recommended.” –Lorraine T.

6. Oranum -Clairvoyant Readings LIVE Streamed Online

Pros:

Customers vote weekly for the best online psychics

Free LIVE psychic chat room

Video option simulates an in-person reading

Not just psychic readings, but a spiritual community

Phone psychic readings and chat psychics available



Cons:

Confusing “Coin” payment system



With a flashy website and a free live chat room concept, Oranum is a site worth checking out if you want a colorful and unique reading experience.

Getting Started

A live stream chatroom experience is often associated with the adult industry, but Oranum is far from that. Offering mediums the option to stream their readings on a live chatroom flips the way most psychic reading websites work.

Once you choose the type of psychic reading you want from the main menu, you can watch the stream or try to request a service.

Scheduling

All you have to do to schedule a reading is click the “start session” button on any screen where there’s a live reader. After that, the sound will be activated so you’ll be able to hear one another.

If a reader isn’t live, you can still send them a message to find out when they’ll be streaming again.

What’s the Buzz?

There’s only one thing causing the buzz about Oranum, and it’s their free live chatroom approach to online clairvoyance.

What’s more, if you ask one of the readers questions, you might even get an answer for free.

You can watch them, but they can’t see you. This allows you to try out as many live psychic readers as you’d like at no cost. Of course, you only get a single question.

Legit Psychics Online To Look For

MarthaSun is one of the popular Oranum psychics focusing on Tarot reading and angel card readings.

MarthaSun is a go-to guide for those of you who have burning questions on any issues on love or career.

Alayah is a clairvoyant and psychic focusing on Tarot reading as a way to self-empower her clients.

Why we Recommend Oranum

Once you get past its colorful and theatrical trappings, the only real reason to visit Oranum would be to experience their FREE psychic chat rooms live.

Besides being the easiest way to get a free psychic reading online, (if only for one question), it’s also a great concept, and I’m surprised more sites aren’t doing it.

How we ranked the Best Online Psychic Reading Services

Even though a psychic reading can be a very subjective experience, it is nonetheless a real phenomenon. With that in mind, you might be wondering how we went about judging the best psychic reading websites?

Here are a few things we look for in platforms that claim to offer the best online psychic readings.

Are online psychic advisors screened?

Every service on the internet is subject to scammers, and things can’t be left to chance if you’re going to charge people for a psychic reading.

Making sure the site you’re visiting has thoroughly tested all of their online psychics is a top priority when raking the sites.

Is the platform well-established?

Psychic readings can be miraculous, but they are also meant to impart wisdom. Understanding how to tell people what they need to hear, in a way they can hear it and process it, only comes with experience.

This depends on the psychics themselves, however, a well-established site will surely know how to showcase the cream of the crop.

Can YOU see feedback from other clients?

We considered customer feedback as an essential backup to the screening process. It’s one thing to take a test, but quite another to do psychic readings online to a live audience.

With that in mind, customer feedback (and satisfaction) is absolutely important when it comes to rating psychic reading services.

What’s the price like?

Once the legitimacy of a psychic reading site has been determined, the next obvious concern for the customer is price.

That’s why we made sure that all the psychic reading sites we reviewed had prices (and deals) for every budget.

How many psychic readings online are there?

To best serve the diverse needs of their global audience, online psychic reading sites need to provide customers with a wide variety of psychic readings.

As a great Master once said, “There is more than one way to the top of the mountain.”

Can you get a free psychic reading?

When the average person realizes that online psychic reading websites charge by the minute, they think, “Wow, that can get expensive.”

That’s why we looked closely at which sites offered their customers free psychic readings, a.k.a, free and discounted minutes.

Phone psychics, chat psychics, video sessions?

While video readings are the best way to emulate a genuine seance, online chat psychic readings and phone psychic readings are more versatile and convenient.

They’re cheaper, too.

For those who may not have a cell phone, email readings are another way to connect with an online psychic. In my opinion, the more ways a site can offer its services to customers, the better.

What about a satisfaction guarantee?

Customers need to know that they can get their money back if whatever they’re buying doesn’t work. This is especially true for an online psychic reading session.

Even though the online psychic sites we’ve reviewed only offer refunds in terms of site credit, we thought it was important that each site took some responsibility for policing their service.

The Advantages of Using Online Psychic Reading Sites

For a long time, due to being shunned from society, old-school psychics often plied their trade in sketchy places.

Now that online psychic readings have been digitized, how do online psychic services compare with an old-fashioned, face-to-face psychic reading?

Any virtual is convenient

Back in the day, the local fortune teller or card reader was usually located somewhere on the wrong side of the tracks. Getting there was not only inconvenient but sometimes dangerous.

Now all you need is a credit card and a smartphone to find help deciphering the signs from the universe or your ancestors.

Online prices tend to be cheaper

Traditional psychic sessions run up to an hour, and you have to commit to paying the full rate, even for a short reading. Nowadays, online psychic readers charge by the minute; thus you only need to stick around until you get your answer.

This doesn’t necessarily justify exorbitant per-minute rates, but if you can keep it brief, online reading can save time and money.

Plus, most sites also offer some sort of free psychic reading deal (a.k.a. free minutes) to their first-time customers.

Bound to be more options

A distinct advantage of getting a psychic reading online is that each site has plenty of multifaceted psychics offering more than just a palm reading or a card shuffle. It’s not unusual to encounter an online psychic who has access to multiple tools and will use whichever one you want.

More online psychics to choose from

With the emergence of online psychic websites, every site has an army of online psychic readers to choose from. They offer just about every type of reading that’s ever existed, from astrology readings and past life readings to tarot, chakra cleansing, and everything in between.

How to Avoid Getting Scammed by a Fake Psychic?

To avoid getting scammed by a fake psychic, here are some things to keep in mind:

Research

Do the tedious part and research what you’re paying for.

Stick to the psychic websites with the best reputations and the online psychics who have done the most readings.

Read customer reviews, too.

Check to see if there are free minutes deals. If there are, use them to try out one or more psychics before committing to a paid reading.

Remain Calm

Try to relax beforehand with some breathing exercises. If you’re stressed, it will affect the reading and distract the psychic.

Don’t be afraid. No one is going to cast a magic spell on you and you’re not talking to a god. You’re just asking a question and listening to the psychic’s advice.

Don’t spend extra money

Decide how many minutes you can afford and stick to it. If the psychic starts drifting off-topic, steer them back. If they continue, stop the reading. Don’t let a psychic run the clock on you.

Avoid 100% free psychic readings

Inexperienced or bogus psychics are usually the ones doing most of the free psychic readings on places like Facebook. What you’re hearing may be free, but who needs the aggravation if they say something weird or uncomfortable, resulting in anxiety for you?

Avoid claims of curses

Any psychic who tells you that you’re cursed is a con artist. It’s a common scam to scare you and get you to pay for a special magic spell to break the curse. If something like that happens, report it to the online psychic reading service you’re using.

Avoid Unrealistic Claims

Online psychic readings are very much a “let the buyer beware” business.

Be careful of online psychics who spin fantastic yarns about either their power or yours. If your psychic reading starts to sound like a horror movie or a fairy tale, follow your spidey sense and move on.

If your time was seriously wasted, inquire about getting a refund via customer service.

Best Psychic Reading Sites - Your Questions Answered

What Is an Online Psychic Reading?

Online psychic reading is when someone consults with a psychic advisor through an online psychic reading platform. This can be otherworldly guidance for issues, love and relationship advice, palm reading, bone throwing, etc.

Online psychic readings are usually charged by the minute and consist of the customer first asking a question, followed by the psychic using their extrasensory perception (and perhaps an esoteric tool like tarot cards or crystal ball) to provide an answer.

Can I Get Genuine Advice From an Online Psychic?

Yes, you can receive genuine advice from an online psychic depending on the type of question you ask.

The best questions to ask an online psychic should revolve around your emotional and spiritual development, as well as your relations with the people in your life.

This is because psychics read human energy and, therefore can be very accurate in advising on human interactions.

It is less advisable to ask Psychics questions about overly broad matters that are beyond anyone’s control, such as when inflation will go down and what will happen in the future.

How Can You Tell if a Psychic Is Legitimate?

You can tell if an online psychic is legitimate before a reading by looking at their customer reviews. See what people have had to say about that reader’s accuracy and insights.

You can tell if a psychic is legitimate following a reading by meditating on what they’ve said, too. Were the things they told you about the people and situations in your life accurate? Did you feel the psychic was able to truly sense what you were feeling?

Should I Get a Psychic Reading or a Tarot Card Reading?

Between a psychic reading and a tarot card reading, you should get whichever one feels right to you. Some people feel more comfortable with tarot card readings because the cards are tangible things with basic meanings that are generally agreed upon.

On the other hand, the notion of a psychic pulling things randomly out of the air can tend to make an overly logical or rational person suspicious and uncomfortable.

What Sort of Issues Can I Talk About With a Psychic?

The types of issues you talk about with a psychic should be based on what you’re comfortable with.

Most online psychics are used to doing online readings about some very personal subjects like adultery and grief, so you can rest assured nothing human is alien to them.

Is There Anything I Should Avoid Doing During a Psychic Reading?

You should avoid doing anything during a psychic reading that would disturb the connection between you and the psychic.

Essentially, online psychics depend as much on their connection to the customer as they do on their psychic power. To help facilitate your connection with your online psychic reader, here are 3 things you can do before the reading.

Limit your expectations of what’s supposed to happen. Forget what you’ve seen on TV and in movies. Try to be open to the experience. Try to prepare your question(s) ahead of time so you can ask them quickly and clearly. Don’t talk too much. You’re paying for the psychic’s insights, so listen.



Who Are the Best Online Psychics on Kasamba?

Here are some of the best psychics on Kasamba:

Psychic Safina - With over 15,000 reviews and an average 5-star rating, Psychic Safina specializes in Tarot readings, Astrology readings, and various forms of Cartomancy.

Miss Bathsheba - A clairvoyant specializing in Spiritual Advice and Tarot card readings, Miss Bathsheba has almost 17,000 reviews with an average rating of 5 stars.

Truthful Visions - One of Kasamba’s noted love psychics, Truthful Vision is a psychic medium specializing in helping people sort out their romantic difficulties. With over 13,000 reviews and an average 5-star rating, Truthful Visions’ fee is light on the pockets, too.

Who are the Best Psychics on Psychic Source?

Here are some of the best psychics on Psychics Source:

Cielo - Cielo is a clairvoyant who also does Tarot readings. She describes herself as a sympathetic medium, and with over 400 reviews and an average 5-star rating, her clients seem to love her. Using angel cards, she can help you dip your toes into the metaphysical waters.

Psychic Sasha - Psychic Sasha is an Intuitive/Empath and Clairvoyant who, in her own words, likes to see the light bulb go on in her clients’ heads. With over 700 client reviews and a 5-star average, she seems to be a glass-half-full type of reader.

Best Online Psychic Reading Services - Wrapping Up

Hopefully, this review has provided you with some valuable info for finding the best psychic readings online. Of course, if you’re not familiar with the world of online psychic reading platforms, then what’s here might seem like a lot to digest.

Perhaps a recap might be in order?

First, we have Kasamba, our overall winner. They offer the best psychic readings on love and relationships. According to the Beatles, that’s all you need, right?

Psychic Source, not only is the oldest of the psychic services online but it’s also known for world-class mediums with deep connections to the spirit world.

AskNowhosts the best online tarot readings, offering free minutes with the Master Psychics to anyone seeking guidance from top-tier advisors.

With enough platforms and psychics to cover all arcane readings, you’re on your way to exploring the very best psychic reading sites the Internet has to offer.