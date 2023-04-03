BeenVerified Review: A Reliable Background Check Service?

Disclaimer: This material is partially funded by a sponsor. The sponsor is solely responsible for any ideas or opinions that do not represent those of WTVR.

Are you curious about BeenVerified and thinking about investing in it? If so, then you've come to the right place. This BeenVerified review will provide an overview of the cost, features, and overall worth of BeenVerified to help you make an informed decision.

This BeenVerified review report will equip you with the necessary information, whether you're doing a background check on an individual, examining a potential fraudster, or trying to reconnect with a long-lost friend.









What is BeenVerified?



Initially, background search tools were recreational experiments and have now evolved into practical tools for uncovering information that was previously untouched. It’s a site that allows individuals to access open databases.

This system holds over a billion entries, so users can search for the contact information and criminal records of a person, as well as their job and online presence.

Throughout its time on the web, BeenVerified has developed into a well-known background check site offering more thorough outcomes and a broader assortment of functions.

People often use it to verify the credentials of someone, reconnect with old friends, or assess the reliability of potential business partners due to its user-friendly interface and thorough examinations.

Furthermore, it provides a selection of helpful tools to satisfy a range of needs, apart from its highly regarded individual search.









Is BeenVerified Legit?



Before investing in BeenVerified, you may be unsure if the service is as effective as it claims to be in quickly providing potentially surprising information about anyone.

To verify this, we have looked into exactly what a BeenVerified report consists of, how it works, and how it may be useful in uncovering information that cannot be found through a search engine like Google.

Evidence from the BeenVerified review supports our conviction that it indeed lives up to its promise. This article contains more information about this trustworthy website.

What Can You Do With It?



BeenVerified is an online platform that provides users with access to a vast amount of data on people, such as their contact info, the places they have lived, legal records, social media profiles, educational background, and more.

You can use this information to find old friends or family members or to evaluate a potential business contact. Additionally, you can use BeenVerified to oversee your online presence and monitor what data others can access about you.

Overall, it offers a wide selection of resources that allow you to make informed decisions.









BeenVerified Features?



BeenVerified pulls together data from multiple public sources to enable people to locate someone in the US. You can start a hunt with different forms of recognition, like a name, location, contact no, email address, social media platform, or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

The service will then generate a collection of potential outcomes, and you can acquire a comprehensive report on pretty much anybody on the list. The report includes addresses, phone numbers, emails, and even Facebook pages.

BeenVerified may not provide as much information as other people search services regarding details like gun licenses and traffic violations.

The primary functions of BeenVerified are comprised of



Searching for an individual's email address

A VIN Search

The capability to identify the proprietor of a telephone number

The capability of working with many different hardware systems

Search for funds that have not been claimed

A quest to find people

The past recorded

BeenVerified offers a distinct feature called an escheatment search, which allows you to discover if any unclaimed funds or possessions exist in any jurisdiction for you or someone else by searching.

A lot of states already provide the same search services at no cost on their sites. However, this new feature could be a great advantage for those who have subscribed to BeenVerified.









How Does Beenverified Work?



People can now access a wealth of data that would have otherwise required them to do a lot of investigation and visit various places where records are stored, thanks to BeenVerified's collection of public records.

This information was previously divided between many different governmental organizations and record-keeping departments.

Investigating someone's background through BeenVerified can be a lengthy process. However, you can be certain that all of the details have been gathered from public records. BeenVerified draws information from an extensive range of sources, a few of which are



An individual's information page on a social media platform

Data gathered by the United States Census

Databases of documents that are available to the public on a national, state, and local level

Figures and data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local government agencies regarding law enforcement

Financial services providers such as banks and credit unions

Data related to operations, like mailing lists and estate records

Legal paperwork related to a court case

Companies that collect information regarding their customers'

Pros and Cons

Pros



Each individual is assigned a maximum of 100 background checks per month

Locating lost items

As a member, you will be able to take advantage of a BeenVerified cost and also BeenVerified reviews from other customers

Outstanding mobile phone BeenVerified app

When looking for an individual, you will be provided extensive, comprehensive summaries

Allows users to look for people by their username on social media platforms..

A variety of options for inputting data

If you pay three months in advance, you can take advantage of a special rate

If you’re unhappy with the results from BeenVerified, you can ask for a full reimbursement

Background check companies are quite transparent in their operations.

Extremely uncomplicated BeenVerified cost framework

Cons



No sample is accessible

It can be quite a bother to terminate something

Breaks of extended length between searches are not rare

The Fair Credit Reporting Act declares that, as it’s not a consumer reporting organization, it should not be applied for investigating the background of an employee

Customers will have their memberships renewed automatically unless they cancel them before the start of the subsequent billing cycle

It’s not always possible to trust what search engines provide in their results and also the BeenVerified review

Do not have the financial resources to buy a single report

BeenVerified Cost



It’s now possible to purchase a BeenVerified subscription with two different price points. The distinction between the BeenVerified cost plans is only the length of the membership; each one includes a maximum of 100 searches per month.



Signing up for three months will cost $17.48/mo

cost $17.48/mo The fee for a thirty-day BeenVerified cost subscription is $26.89/mo

Both BeenVerified cost plans present the same advantages, yet those who pick the 3-month option can get a discount of around 35%. It’s worth mentioning that the 3-month plan costs $52.44 per three-month period

It’s possible to test BeenVerified by only paying a BeenVerified cost of $1 for an entire week. After the completion of the 7-day free trial, the credit card associated with the account will be charged $26.89 every month until the user decides to cancel their membership.









Customer Support



The personnel of BeenVerified are highly accommodating and responsive. Assistance is provided via telephone on a seven-day basis for 17.5 hours daily, and queries sent through the website or email are responded to quickly and comprehensively.

BeenVerified Reviews From Real Users - How Legit Is It?



We wanted to save you time and effort, so we read through hundreds of BeenVerified reviews from its users to ascertain the real opinion of this service. In this BeenVerified review, we will let you know if BeenVerified is trustworthy and if it meets its promises.

It has received 316 customer BeenVerified reviews and has an average rating of 2.89 stars, which suggests that most customers are dissatisfied with the BeenVerified cost.

Numerous BeenVerified reviews mention issues such as slow processing of credit cards, difficulty with the trial period, and difficulty in accessing criminal records.

Alternatives to BeenVerified



PeopleLooker is a search engine that provides access to info about other individuals, including contact details, background checks, and social media profiles. It also offers a phone number lookup that lets users identify the owner of a number they don't recognize.

The site is easy to use, and there's even a smartphone app for users to get to their search results quickly. Though, the different subscription levels may confuse those who have not used the service before, and a membership fee applies.











TruthFinder is a search engine for public records that allows people to find out more about someone or a company online.

All that’s needed is a name, telephone number, e-mail address, or street address. The users will be given a range of public records, such as contact details, criminal records, and details on who owns a particular property.

TruthFinder is a mobile application that can be used from anywhere, with a user-friendly interface. This service allows users to search for the owner of a mystery phone number, but as with other similar programs, there is a fee for using it.











Intelius is a reliable option to consider if you’re in the market for a background check service. On the platform, you can uncover a person's contact info, criminal history, and property records.

Intelius provides users with the ability to develop extensive profiles of business or personal contacts, as well as a feature to look up associated phone numbers and an app for easy access to the results. Be aware that Intelius isn't free, and there have been complaints about the accuracy of the data.











PeopleFinder stands out among other people-finding services because of its range of features, including access to an immense criminal records database, the capacity to carry out background checks on individuals, and the option to look for individuals through their social security numbers.

Additionally, the "people search plus" tool in PeopleFinder allows users to uncover further information about a person, such as their professional history, educational background, and social media profiles.

PeopleFinder facilitates users in forming and arranging a catalog of their acquaintances, offering a practical solution for those who need to investigate the details of people and their backstories.

This collection of contacts is an excellent way to store and administer data about your interactions.











An individual can use Instant Checkmate to inspect a person's background and publicly-accessible data. Many people believe it’s the most trustworthy and thorough resource for conducting background checks.

Even though it’s not permissible to utilize the service for professional uses. Numerous people utilize it to gain knowledge about their acquaintances, neighbors, and even potential relationships.

The program can provide access to contact information, emails, postal addresses, profiles on social media, and even any criminal records.











This site was launched in 2006 and since then, it has become more and more successful in uncovering information on its users, such as their identities, past criminal activities, and possible locations. It has been reliable for the more than 20 million people who have visited the site so far.

For basic information, you can use Spokeo for free by entering the name or phone number of the person you’re looking for. It will show some data, although most of it is obscured and cannot be read. People who can figure out the meaning behind the data may be able to find useful clues.











US Search, a top company in the sector, gives you a quick and convenient way to search for info regarding anyone you need to know more about. The person you’re researching won't be aware of the search and your privacy will be secure.

US Search will look through its substantial selection of official documents and gather all the pertinent details into one report. This reduces the cost of research while giving a more efficient way of getting the necessary data.









Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service



It’s hard to dispute the advantages of having access to information quickly and easily. In the past, it used to be both expensive and complicated to assess anyone's criminal background.

BeenVerified can be used to investigate not only a new acquaintance but also the past of oneself, their family, and friends.

It’s possible to locate a person's name, contact details, and even the names of their relatives, all with a single online search. Many services allow you to share your data with them via people-seeking technologies such as background check services, which can be convenient.









BeenVerified Review Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?



BeenVerified offers a comprehensive search experience that’s accessible for free. Still, if you would like to access all of the available data, a BeenVerified cost subscription fee must be paid each month.

The high quality of their service and the accuracy of their data makes the premium features very worthwhile.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?



Despite being accused of providing inaccurate facts and being found guilty of wrongdoings not matching the supposed targets, there have been no reports of any data being stolen or illegally accessed.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?



It’s impossible for those who have been subjected to searching to know if their details have been provided to BeenVerified.









Is BeenVerified Legal?



BeenVerified can be used to perform background checks using FCRA-compliant and secure open records searches. However, it cannot be utilized for tenant or employment screening purposes as it’s not a consumer reporting agency.

Final Thoughts on BeenVerified



BeenVerified can be quite helpful when you’re looking for someone on the internet due to the wide range of search possibilities it offers and also the BeenVerified reviews. This site is especially advantageous compared to other sites that won't launch a search if you provide them with a VIN or social media handle.

However, you won't be able to see the results of your inquiry without signing up for a membership plan. It’s hard to know exactly what you will get from a subscription without buying it first.









DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles