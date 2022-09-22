Best Casino Bonuses in 2022: Top 10 Casino Bonus Codes & Promotions for New Players (Deposit & Free Spins)

If you love bonuses and promotions as much as we do, you should definitely take a look at our in-depth guide to the best casino bonuses.

Throughout this research, our team of expert gamblers went above and beyond, looking at all the best and most generous promotions available. We focused not only on the sheer size of the bonuses but also on their terms and conditions.

We found the most attractive bonus to be offered by Red Dog Casino — up to a $12,000 welcome package!

But we found many more generous promotions! Read on for the complete top 10 list of online casinos and all the details on the bonus offer they pack.

Best Casino Bonuses

1. Red Dog - Best Online Casino Bonus Overall

Bonus Description:

$12,250 welcome package in 5 tiers

225% welcome match

Use the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS"

30x wagering requirements

20% extra for Neosurf and Bitcoin deposits

$10 to $30 minimum deposit



Red Dog Casino Highlights:

Over 150 games

RTG games only

Cryptocurrency accepted

Zero transaction fees



As a new player at Red Dog, you are eligible for a string of 5 deposit match bonuses as part of the welcome package. Here's how it works:



Use the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS," and you will receive a 225% slots bonus of up to $12,250 in total.



To activate this welcome bonus, there is a minimum deposit requirement, which ranges from $10 for Neosrf, $20 for crypto, and up to $30 for credit cards.

The rollover requirements are 30x for each deposit. The welcome package at Red Dog Casino is valid as a mobile bonus as well, and the bonus funds are boosted by 20% for Neosurf and Bitcoin users.

Apart from the welcome bonus, you can use the promo code "SUPERDOG" for the site's 24/7 bonus, granting you 120%, 135%, or 160% match bonuses if you deposit $30, $75, or $150, respectively.

Follow this link and find more Red Dog Casino bonuses and promotions.

2. Ignition - Most Generous Bonus for Casino Games & Poker

Bonus Description:

300% match bonus on the initial deposit, going up to $3,000

The bonus is split into two $1,500 parts: one for poker, the other one for casino

25x wagering requirements

The poker bonus is released in $1 increments through Ignition Miles

Bonus funds drop to $2,000 max if you use fiat



Casino Highlights:

Exceptional poker experience

GTD exceeding millions in regular poker tourneys

24-hour payouts

Fully licensed and mobile-friendly



Getting started at Ignition is a lot of fun. And the best thing is that this fun comes in two parts. Not many online gambling sites offer poker-exclusive bonuses, and Ignition is one that does. Here's how it works:

When you deposit crypto as a new customer, you receive a 300% match boost of up to $3,000.



Ignition Casino's welcome package is divided into two equal 150% match bonuses, each going up to $1,500.

One-half of the bonus applies to casino and slot games, while the second half is exclusive to poker. The poker bonus is delivered in $1 that players unlock through the Ignition Miles.

If you use fiat, the same principle applies, except that the match rate drops to 100% (it's 150% for cryptocurrency players), bringing the total maximum bonus funds to $2,000. The 25x wagering requirement is to be met in both cases.

Check out the latest Ignition casino bonuses by clicking this link.

3. Super Slots - Best Fiat Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

$6,000 sign-up package for fiat users

The promotion applies to the first 6 deposits

35x playthrough requirements

$20,000 maximum winnings

30 days to meet the wagering requirements

$20 minimum deposit



Casino Highlights:

Plenty of other bonuses on the site

15+ banking options

Over 300 games

Crypto supported



New players at Super Slots can score a welcome bonus worth $6,000 on fiat deposits. The package applies to your first 6 deposits at the casino as follows:

1st deposit: Use the bonus code SS250 for a 250% bonus up to $1,000.

2nd-5th deposit: Use the code SS100 for a 100% bonus up to $1,000. The code is valid 5 times.



For the welcome package, the rollover requirements are set at 35x the bonus amount plus the deposit. You have 30 days to play through the bonus funds and meet the playthrough conditions. The maximum cashout from this promotion is $20,000.

The casino also supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. If you choose to deposit with crypto, use the promo code CRYPTO400 for a 400% match first-deposit bonus; the casino will match your deposit by 400%, going up to $4,000.

You can discover all the latest Super Slots casino bonuses & promos here.

4. Grand Fortune - Best Free Chip Casino Bonus

Bonus Description:

400% welcome bonus up to $4,000

$50 free chip no deposit bonus

The promo code is WELCOME400

30x rollover requirements for the deposit bonus

Free chip is valid for slot games only with a $100 max cash-out



Casino Highlights:

6-figure jackpots

Swift payouts

Crypto is supported

24/7 customer assistance

Easy navigation



Grand Fortune casino's welcome bonus is a 400% match going up to $4,000.



The promo code for this $4,000 casino offer is WELCOME400. You can use it on your first deposit only.



This casino also has a no-deposit bonus of $50 in the form of a free chip. The only games you can use it on are slots, and the maximum cash-out is limited to $100. The wagering requirements for the no-deposit bonus are 35x the bonus amount.

Grand Fortune casino stands out from other casino sites with its valuable bonuses and diverse game library. You'll also find plenty of jackpot slots with 6-figure prizes.

Click here and find the latest Grand Fortune bonuses available right now.

5. Punt - Highest Value Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

Up to 6 BTC in 3 tiers

$25 free chip

40x wagering requirements

The maximum cash-out for the free chip is $100

$10 minimum for the first deposit, $20 for the next 2



Casino Highlights:

Excellent game library

Crypto-oriented gambling site

Excellent load times



Punt casino is a crypto-friendly gambling site that offers a 3-tier welcome bonus worth up to 6 BTC, with a $25 free chip. The three bonuses are as follows:

Enter the code POWERUPNEW for the first deposit and score a 125% boost up to 3 BTC with the $25 free chip.

The promo code POWERUP2 is valid for the second deposit and will grant you up to 1 BTC at a 75% match rate.

The code POWERUP3 will grant you a 75% match up to 2 BTC.



The wagering requirements for this bonus are 40x the bonus amount. You can cash out a maximum of $100 from the free chip bonus. The minimum deposit for the first deposit is $10 and goes up to $20 the next 2 times you fund your account.

Follow this link to discover the latest Punt Casino promotions available now.

6. Slots.lv - Most Generous Deposit Match Bonuses

Bonus Description:

Up to $7,500 in 9 tiers

300% match rate for the 1st deposit, 150% for the next 8

35x playthrough requirements



Casino Highlights:

Excellent mobile casino compatibility

Over a dozen software studios

200 slots

Table games are also available



Slots.lv is one of the most reputable online casinos out there. Over the years, it has become a very popular destination for gamblers of all different interests. Here, you can score a generous welcome package of up to $7,500 once you sign up. Here’s how it works:

Your first deposit is boosted at a 300% match rate up to $1,500.

The next 8 deposits receive a 150% match boost up to $750 per deposit.



Once you sign up for a new account, you can score this welcome package. However, please note that it can only be activated if you are using the following banking methods: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether. For fiat deposits, the welcome package is a bit different and is only up to $5,000.

Visit Slots.lv to find out more about the bonuses it has to offer.

7. Las Atlantis - Best Casino Bonus for High Rollers

Bonus Description:

Up to $14,000 for the 1st five deposits you make

30x rollover requirements

$10-$30 minimum deposit

Use the bonus code LASATLANTIS



Casino Highlights:

Over 200 games

Amazing design and user interface

Table games are also available



Las Atlantis casino welcomes new casino players with open arms and a 280% deposit match boost of up to $14,000. This is how the casino's 5-part bonus system works:

Use the promo code LASATLANTIS with your first five deposits. You'll get a 280% boost up to $2,400 with every deposit, bringing the bonus money up to $14,000.



In order to be able to withdraw your wins, you will be required to meet the 30x wagering requirement. You can use this promotional offer on slots and keno games only.

For its players, Las Atlantis also features a wide range of table games. In addition, there are no fees on deposits or withdrawals at Las Atlantis, which is a huge advantage.

Check out Las Atlantis and all the bonuses it has to offer.

8. Cafe Casino - Most Attractive Promotion for New Players

Bonus Description:

350% match boost up to $2,500

For new players only

Crypto welcome bonus



Casino Highlights:

7 game studios, 120+ best online slots

Crypto and fiat are accepted

24/7 assistance



Cafe Casino is a top-rated casino site that offers a 350% match deposit bonus of up to $2,500 for new casino players. The promotion applies to cryptocurrency deposits only. The welcome bonus is also available for fiat gamblers, but it is only a 250% deposit match up to $1,500.

In general, we found that Cafe Casino is a very popular destination for gamblers online. It offers a great variety of games that are sure to provide you with endless fun.

Check out the latest Cafe Casino promos by clicking here.

9. Slots of Vegas - Most Attractive Casino Deposit Bonus for Slot Players

Bonus Description:

300% bonus up to $3,000

No max. cash-out

Applies to slots and keno

Use the code NEW300



Casino Highlights:

Slots-oriented casino site

7-figure jackpots

Supports crypto and fiat banking



Slots of Vegas casino welcomes all new casino players aboard with a 300% match deposit bonus of up to $3,000. Here’s how it works:

Just use the bonus code "NEW300" and claim up to $3,000 in welcome money.



This is a no playthrough, no max cash-out bonus, which means that you can withdraw your winnings as soon as you meet the wagering requirements. This is a very rare feature that only a few online casinos offer.

Register at Slots of Vegas and get up to $3,000 in casino bonuses.

10. mBit - Best Crypto Casino Welcome Bonus

Bonus Description:

175% welcome promotion of up to 5 BTC

300 free spins

40x rollover requirements

7 days to meet the playthrough conditions



Casino Highlights:

2,700+ games

Instant payouts

24/7 customer support is available



mBit casino offers a 175% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins for all new casino players. You can activate the promotion with your first deposit, and it applies to the first 3 deposits.

Here’s how it works:

The first deposit will boost your account by up to 1 BTC at a 110% match rate. 300 free spins are included in the package.

The second deposit will grant you up to 2.5 BTC at a 100% match rate.

The third time you fund your casino account, the online casino will grant you a 75% bonus going up to 1.5 BTC.



We found that mBit has a wide range of the best crypto slots and table games from over 30 game studios. You can also enjoy their live casino section with real dealers. Withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes on average. 24/7 customer support is available via live chat or email.

Click here to join mBit Casino and score a generous welcome bonus.

Best Online Casino Bonuses: Ranking Methodology

Bonus Money:

Our list is about the most generous bonuses, so naturally, the first thing that we focused on was the bonuses themselves. The amount of bonus money, deposit match percentage, as well as additional free spins/free chips were considered.

Wagering Requirements:

While it is very important to think about the amount of the bonus itself, it is also important to know what you are agreeing on. Make sure to only activate the welcome bonuses that come with fair wagering requirements so that you actually have a chance of withdrawing the wins.

Bonus Terms & Conditions:

And, of course - the fine print.

We read through the casino bonus terms and conditions to make sure there aren't any nasty surprises hiding in there. Things like max bet limits, excluded games, minimum deposit requirements, and playthrough requirements on the free spins bonus codes are all important factors.

General Features:

We also based our research on the general features of the online casinos we reviewed. Our team made sure to only pick casinos that offer a great variety of games, generous bonuses, and a high-quality user interface.

Most Generous Casino Bonuses & Promos: FAQ

What Are the Different Casino Bonuses Available?

There are three main types of casino bonuses: deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, and reload bonus offers.

Deposit bonuses are the most common and usually take the form of a match bonus. This is where the casino will match your deposit amount up to a certain bonus percentage. For example, a 100% match bonus up to $500 means that the casino will give you $500 in bonus money if you deposit $500 of your own.

No-deposit bonuses are less common, but they're great if you want to try out a casino without risking any of your own money. These bonuses usually take the form of free spins or free casino credit, and you can use them to play a few games at the casino without spending any of your own funds.

Reload bonuses are similar to deposit bonuses, but they're offered to existing casino customers when they make additional deposits. These bonuses usually have lower match rates than welcome bonuses, but they're still a great way to boost your casino bankroll.

Cashback bonuses are offered to casino players as a percentage of their losses. For example, a casino may offer you 10% cash back on your losses for the month, up to a certain amount. These bonuses can be great if you have a bad run of luck, and they're usually available to VIP and high roller casino players.

Free spins bonuses. Online casinos offer bonus spins as part of a casino's welcome bonus package, but they can also be awarded as part of special promotions. These bonuses give you the opportunity to play a certain number of spins on selected slots without spending any of your own money. Any winnings you make from your free spins will be subject to wagering requirements.

What Wagering Requirements Do Casino Bonuses Have?

Wagering requirements are the conditions that you must meet in order to be able to withdraw your winnings from a casino bonus. These requirements usually involve betting a certain amount of funds or playing through your bonus a certain number of times.

For example, a casino may have wagering requirements of 30x your bonus amount. This means that you'll need to bet or play through your bonus 30 times before you can withdraw any winnings.

Not all games contribute equally to the rollover requirements. For example, slots usually count 100% towards meeting your wagering requirements, whereas table games like blackjack and roulette only contribute 10-20%. Live dealer games usually don't contribute.

How Do I Know Which Casino Bonus to Pick?

The best casino bonus for you will depend on a few factors, including the size of the bonus, the wagering requirements, and the type of games you prefer to play at the online casino.

If you're looking for a big casino bonus with reasonable wagering requirements, then a deposit match bonus is probably your best bet. These bonuses usually have larger match rates than no deposit bonuses, but they also come with wagering requirements that you'll need to meet before you can withdraw any winnings.

Are There Any Free No Deposit Casino Bonuses Available?

Yes, there are many online casinos that offer free no-deposit bonuses. However, make sure to always take a look at the T&Cs of the bonuses before you activate them.

How to Join an Online Casino & Claim Bonuses

Claiming a casino promotion at most online casinos won't take more than a few minutes. We'll use Red Dog as an example and explain how to claim one of the biggest online casino bonuses around.

Step #1: Create Your Casino Account

Visit the Red Dog online casino and click the Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.

Create a username and a password, and enter a valid email address. Proceed to provide other personal info like your full name, birthday, and address.

Click Complete.



Step #2: Verify Your Data

The online casino will send you a welcome message to the email address provided in the first step.

Click on the link inside the message to verify your info.



Step #3: Fund Your Account

In the casino's cashier section, select your preferred payment method and adjust the amount you wish to deposit.

Enter the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS" and claim the first-deposit bonus funds.

You can now play real money casino games.



So, What Are the Best Casino Bonuses To Use Right Now?

And that's a wrap! We hope you found our top-recommended casino bonuses worth your time.

After detailed research and analysis, we found that the best online casino with the most exciting bonuses is Red Dog. Once you sign up, Red Dog offers you a welcome package up to $12,000 - wow!

But, it is far from being the only attractive bonus; in fact, we found 9 others that you might prefer.

So, take one more look at our top picks, find your favorite, and always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: