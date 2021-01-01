Frances Peyton

I'm thrilled to be in my mom's hometown, Richmond. Coming from Northern Va, I grew up often making trips down I-95 to visit my extended family, who is still in the Richmond area.

I'm part of Virginia Tech's 2016 Meteorology class. I played Women's Varsity Tennis all 4 years while majoring in Meteorology and achieving minors in Geography and Communications.

I began my career in broadcast meteorology in Southern West Virginia, covering the deep valleys and the Appalachian Mountains. From there I traveled north to be the morning meteorology, forecasting for the Shenandoah Valley, Appalachian, and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

I've covered devastating floods, severe thunderstorms, tropical storms, and I've chased tornadoes.

When I'm not forecasting or on-air, you can find me around the Commonwealth being active outside. I love hiking with my dog, Kensie, running, cycling, cheering on my Hokies, and going to Squirrel's games. I love hearing from my viewers, please feel free to reach out!