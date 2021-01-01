Candace Burns

Candace Burns anchors the 6 pm and 11 pm newscast at WTVR. She joined the CB6 news team in 2014.

Candace is an Emmy award-winning journalist. She is also the recipient of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters reporter award.

She has a passion for storytelling and helping people, especially those who are overlooked or disenfranchised. Her favorite stories shine a light on people who help make the Commonwealth a better place for everyone to live, work, and play. Candace invests a lot of her time working on station projects that help viewers find answers to problems they have often exhausted themselves trying to figure out. In 2020, she helped launch Rebound Richmond, an initiative that focuses on how the community is navigating the COVID-19 crisis and bouncing back from the pandemic. In 2015, Candace assisted the team in launching the CBS6 Problem Solvers franchise. The CBS6 team of Problem Solvers holds people accountable and finds answers for viewers who often have nowhere else to turn.

Candace is an active volunteer in the community. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the National Association of Black Journalists. She also serves as a board member for the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Candace has biked hundreds of miles to support Bike MS, the world's largest fundraising cycling series that's fighting to end multiple sclerosis.

In her free time, she enjoys a good "do it yourself project," especially if it keeps her busy on her sewing machine. Candace also loves fitness and nature.

Candace is a graduate of Wichita State University, where she was a scholarship athlete on the Shocker women's basketball team.